DSS Arrests El-Rufai After Release from EFCC Custody

Fresh violence erupted on Wednesday in Idanre, Ondo State, during the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with at least two persons killed and several others injured.

The incident occurred at Odode-Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area, as the ruling party conducted congresses across its 203 wards in the state.

The latest bloodshed was said to be a fallout of Tuesday’s crisis at the APC secretariat in Akure, where hoodlums disrupted a stakeholders’ meeting and assaulted party leaders.

According to a report on THISDAY, one of those attacked in the latest crisis was Raphael Adetimehin, younger brother of the party’s State Caretaker Chairman, Ade Adetimehin who was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Raphael was attacked, his vehicle equally set ablaze by the assailants during the attack at his ward in Idanre, the hometown of the APC chairman, and was rushed to the General Hospital, Idanre, after sustaining machete wounds.

Confirming the incident, Ade Adetimehin said the attackers mistook his brother for him because of their close resemblance.

“They targeted my brother because they thought he was me. They shot him several times but bullets could not penetrate, so, he was cut several times with a cutlass and is now in a coma at the hospital.”

The APC chairman alleged that the attack was politically motivated and carried out by hoodlums sponsored by a former member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye, whom he described as an ally of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“These hoodlums were sponsored. This was a deliberate attack, and it was meant for me. I appeal to the President and the leadership of our party to step in before this situation gets completely out of hand,” he said.

Besides, a family source, however, alleged that Raphael may not have survived the attack, saying, “he was shot during the chaos. We have lost him, and two other people were also killed.”

The source further claimed that two other men were fatally shot in the violence, saying, “I can tell you confidently that another man who drives a Venza and one other person were shot dead today in Idanre,” the source said, adding that the identities of the additional victims were still being ascertained.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state confirmed the outbreak of violence, noting that five persons yet to be identified were reportedly attacked, and a vehicle was set ablaze.

“Three victims sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police visited the injured victims to assess their condition and assured them of the Command’s support.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal alongside the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oluyemi Ibiloye, personally led a combined team of security operatives to the scene. Their timely intervention ensured the restoration of peace and order in the affected area.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the ward congress was disrupted by violence in Akure North Local Government Area, particularly in Iju, where clashes were said to have marred the process.

ThisDay