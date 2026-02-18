News
DSS Arrests El-Rufai After Release from EFCC Custody
Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, shortly after being released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) according to Premium Times.
El-Rufai, who was granted bail at around 8 p.m., was immediately picked up by DSS operatives who reportedly lay in wait at the EFCC headquarters.
His arrest is reportedly linked to allegations that he unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.
The former governor, a prominent chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had earlier honoured the EFCC’s invitation on Monday over alleged corruption linked to his administration.
He arrived at the EFCC headquarters accompanied by hundreds of his supporters.
This development comes after El-Rufai narrowly escaped arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Thursday.
Following the airport incident, he accused NSA Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating the attempted arrest in a series of interviews.
Ondo APC Ward Congress Ends in Violence, Two Killed, Many Injured
Fresh violence erupted on Wednesday in Idanre, Ondo State, during the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with at least two persons killed and several others injured.
The incident occurred at Odode-Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area, as the ruling party conducted congresses across its 203 wards in the state.
The latest bloodshed was said to be a fallout of Tuesday’s crisis at the APC secretariat in Akure, where hoodlums disrupted a stakeholders’ meeting and assaulted party leaders.
According to a report on THISDAY, one of those attacked in the latest crisis was Raphael Adetimehin, younger brother of the party’s State Caretaker Chairman, Ade Adetimehin who was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday.
It was gathered that Raphael was attacked, his vehicle equally set ablaze by the assailants during the attack at his ward in Idanre, the hometown of the APC chairman, and was rushed to the General Hospital, Idanre, after sustaining machete wounds.
Confirming the incident, Ade Adetimehin said the attackers mistook his brother for him because of their close resemblance.
“They targeted my brother because they thought he was me. They shot him several times but bullets could not penetrate, so, he was cut several times with a cutlass and is now in a coma at the hospital.”
The APC chairman alleged that the attack was politically motivated and carried out by hoodlums sponsored by a former member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Adefisoye, whom he described as an ally of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
“These hoodlums were sponsored. This was a deliberate attack, and it was meant for me. I appeal to the President and the leadership of our party to step in before this situation gets completely out of hand,” he said.
Besides, a family source, however, alleged that Raphael may not have survived the attack, saying, “he was shot during the chaos. We have lost him, and two other people were also killed.”
The source further claimed that two other men were fatally shot in the violence, saying, “I can tell you confidently that another man who drives a Venza and one other person were shot dead today in Idanre,” the source said, adding that the identities of the additional victims were still being ascertained.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state confirmed the outbreak of violence, noting that five persons yet to be identified were reportedly attacked, and a vehicle was set ablaze.
“Three victims sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police visited the injured victims to assess their condition and assured them of the Command’s support.
“The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal alongside the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oluyemi Ibiloye, personally led a combined team of security operatives to the scene. Their timely intervention ensured the restoration of peace and order in the affected area.
“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act,” he said.
Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the ward congress was disrupted by violence in Akure North Local Government Area, particularly in Iju, where clashes were said to have marred the process.
House of Reps Members Stage Walk-out As Brouhaha over Real-time Electronic Transmission of Results Continues
Members of the House of Representatives walked out of a plenary session on Tuesday amid ongoing public protests over the electronic transmission clause in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2026.
The walk-out came as demonstrators continued to pressure lawmakers to make real-time electronic transmission of election results mandatory in the amended electoral law.
Protesters, drawn from civil society groups including the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and ActionAid Nigeria, have held demonstrations outside the National Assembly complex, calling on legislators to adopt the stronger House version of the clause.
House members reportedly left the session after intense disagreements on whether to retain or rescind the provision making real-time transmission compulsory.
Lawmakers opposed to scrapping the clause argued it is vital for election transparency, while others favoured aligning with the Senate’s version, which allows discretionary electronic transmission paired with manual collation.
The protests stem from nationwide concern that removing explicit language on real-time electronic transmission could open the door to manipulation or delayed uploads of polling unit results, undermining public trust in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Civil society representatives at the National Assembly gates said they would maintain their demonstrations until lawmakers commit to a version of the bill that guarantees real-time technology in the results system.
They argue that technological infrastructure exists in most parts of Nigeria, and that gaps should be resolved rather than used as a reason to revert to manual processes.
WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE for Private Candidates, Withholds 1899 Results
By Eric Elezuo
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has announced the release of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025–Second Series.
The examination, according to a statement signed by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, Ms Moyo Adesina was written between Tuesday, November 11 and Wednesday, December 17, 2025 with a total of
SIXTY-NINE THOUSAND, SIX HUNDRED AND FOUR (69,604) candidates, in 370) centres across the country.
The statement noted that “Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND FORTY-THREE (61,943) candidates, representing 94.21 % have their results fully processed and released while THREE THOUSAND, EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINE (3,809) candidates, representing 5.79% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.”
It further added that “THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND, NINE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-NINE (33,989) candidates representing 51.69% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics) while TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED AND TWENTY-SEVEN (27,727) candidates representing 42.17% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.
The Council said that a total of 1,899 Candidates’ results, representing 2.89 % of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice, and that the cases are being investigated.
The Council therefore, advised candidates to check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with the results.
