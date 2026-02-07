Adding Value: Be Intentional in Carrying Your Cross by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

One of the most interesting aspects of living is the belief factor. What somebody believes in has a role to play in how his life unfolds. It can either make or mar him.

If you are asked what you believe in, what’s likely going to be your response?

There are different kinds of beliefs, especially as it relates to religion. Catholics have their belief; atheist have their belief; Buddhists have their belief; protestants have their belief; Muslims have their belief; Orthodox have their belief, even traditional native doctors have their own belief.

It’s instructive to note that it is what you believe that would work for you. Let’s take a case study of traditional native doctors. When people go to them to find a solution to their problems, the native doctors will give them different herbs or concoction with specific instructions on how to use them. Due to fear or their faith in it, their these people would be compelled to follow their instructions to the latter to get solutions to their problem.

What is important here is not really the herbs, drinks, or instruction that was given to the person, but the belief the person has that will make all the difference. If the person doesn’t have faith in the herbs or the concoction, it won’t work for them, no matter how potent it might be.

The same principle is applicable to anyone who is sick. A doctor’s treatment will be of no effect if the patient does not believe in the doctor or the pill administered to them. Recovery process will therefore be slow.

Believing is relative, and so to succeed, one must have a belief system. The belief system of an employee is quite different from the belief system of a religious person, the belief system of a mentee is also different from the belief system of a politician, the belief system of a president or governor is also different from the belief system of a comedian.

If one should look closely, all these belief patterns are different because what works for one might not really work for another. Let’s take a case study of a mentee or employee. A mentee or an employee might believe that if they do their job very well in addition to playing by the rules and being loyal, they stand a better opportunity of getting good opportunities from their mentor or employer. Now contrast this mindset with of a priest or a president. The priest’s main target is to preach the word of God, convert souls to God, and hopefully pray to go to heaven. But the president’s mindset might be to win the next election. The same is applicable to a comedian whose main target is to make his guests laugh, because when they laugh, they will be obliged to appreciate his service.

Do you see that belief factors are relative? As a child, parent, student or professor there’s always something we hope to get. Even as individuals, we have different goals and aspirations. There are some things we might think are not attainable because of our disposition or mindset, but the truth is that there’s nothing we set our mind to do that we can’t achieve if God is with us. The Book of Life states in 1 John 4:4, that ‘he that is in you is greater than he that is in the world’. In his book “Think and Grow Rich”, Napoleon Hill also recorded that whatsoever the mind can conceive, believe, it can achieve it.

So do you believe you can become a Governor, President, the best athlete, soccer player, lawyer, or doctor? Do you want to be a billionaire? If yes, your belief is valid. What’s left is for you to pick yourself up and get to work because talking is cheap.

Again, I will ask you what do you believe in or what’s your belief system? Sometimes, as human beings, we have different dreams and aspirations to attain a certain height, but when faced with the challenges and vicissitudes of life, we tend to give up. In some cases, we might even think our desires and goals are illusions or unattainable due to our background or circumstances facing us, we fail to understand that whether you think you can or can’t, you are right.

Did you know that the universe responds to the energy we put out? If one desires to be the president or professor and he/she puts in the work, the universe has a way of conspiring to make it work.

One thing is clear and certain: in life, we all must believe in something. According to Dr. Yomi Garnett, an accomplished ghost writer, “the fundamental requisite for a successful life is neither how much you know nor how hard you work (although of course, neither is to be trifled with). The most important factor is what you believe and how deep that belief is. You can do more than you can. You can be more than you believe you are, your pattern stimulates your power to achieve”.

If the above statement is studied closely, one will understand that one of the most important factors that determines how successful a person will be is their belief. Regardless of how hard or smart one might work, if one is not intentional about their belief, it will be hard for the person to get to the next stage in life. A case study of interest that comes to mind is Christian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both superb players didn’t only believe in themselves that they would be great, they put in the work that made them great and envy to others.

I can vividly remember an experience I had when I first arrived United States of America. Each time I visit any office, I literally wonder how people type so fast without looking at their screen. In all honesty and sincerity, I was saying how is that possible? My late dad will always respond; most of them grew up typing as children while in school, so it’s nothing new to them.

My late dad will always encourage me to go to school, and by the time I start working and become familiar with the system, I will see myself typing like them, if not better. In all honesty, I thought he was trying to console me. But the truth is that he was stating the obvious because I can categorically say he was right, because here I am today typing without looking at my keypad.

Another experience I had is related to my writing skills. I had poor writing skills that made my supposed mentors use sarcastic words on me. I remember telling one of them, I will be great one day. It appeared like a joke taken too far, but here I am today as the author of two amazing books with the third one in view.

Why are these stories relevant? They are relevant because of my belief system. I didn’t allow my challenges and background to limit me; rather, I was inspired to believe I could do more.

I don’t know what your storyline or circumstances might be, but what I do know is that your belief can play a big role in your life, consciously or unconsciously. Yes you are right; belief and faith work hand in glove!