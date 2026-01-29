Featured
ADC Appoints Oyegun, Utomi, Bugaje, Others into 50-Man Manifesto Committee
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday constituted a ”50-Member Wise Men and Women Policy and Manifesto Committee” chaired by Odigie Oyegun.
Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s national publicity secretary, in a statement, said the constitution of the Policy and Manifesto Committee, followed the approval by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by David Mark.
The party revealed that this is in line with the party’s commitment to building a credible, people-centred, and forward-looking policy framework for national governance.
The party had earlier constituted the Committees to review membership register and draft a new Constitution for the party
According to the statement, “The Policy and Manifesto Committee brings together a distinguished group of Nigerians drawn from diverse backgrounds, including former public office holders, academics, technocrats, policy experts, civil society leaders, and professionals.
“Collectively, they represent a wealth of experience in governance, economic management, social development, security, and democratic reform.
“The committee will be chaired by former Senate President, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, with Professor Pat Utomi serving as Deputy Chairman, while Salihu Lukman will serve as Secretary.
The committee is tasked with the responsibility of articulating a clear, coherent, and credible policy direction that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians and positions the ADC as a serious alternative platform for responsible leadership and national renewal.
“The formal inauguration of the committee has been scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, at 12 noon, at the Conference Hall of the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.
“The African Democratic Congress reaffirms its belief that Nigeria’s challenges require ideas rooted in competence, integrity, and national consensus, and expresses confidence that the committee will deliver a manifesto that speaks to the real needs of Nigerians.”
Featured
CAN Tackles Shariah Council Over Call to Remove INEC Chair Amupitan
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has rejected the call by the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) seeking the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan.
The Shari’ah Council, earlier this week, demanded the immediate removal and prosecution of Amupitan, as members of the Council questioned his integrity over a legal brief in which he reportedly acknowledged claims of persecution constituting genocide of Christians in Nigeria.
Reacting to the development in a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Reverend Joseph John Hayab, and the Secretary General of Northern CAN, Bishop Mohammed Naga, questioned the motive behind the demand, asking who was sponsoring the call and why such interests are hiding behind the platform of a religious body.
Describing the call as a dangerous attempt to politicise religion and undermine a critical national institution, Hayab stressed that Professor Amupitan has a constitutional right to freedom of religion, adding that expressing concern over challenges faced by his religion does not amount to bias or disqualification from public service.
He also pointed out that many Muslims who had served in key government positions in the past had troubling religious antecedents, yet were not subjected to similar scrutiny, urging national actors to prioritise competence and national interest over sectarian sentiment.
Hayab, who warned that the controversy further reinforces concerns about persistent religious discrimination against Christians in Nigeria, particularly in appointments to sensitive national offices, recalled that the two immediate past INEC chairmen were Muslims from Northern Nigeria, and warned against narratives suggesting that only adherents of a particular religion are qualified to lead the electoral body.
“Anyone hiding under the guise of the Shari’ah Council to demand the removal of the INEC chairman over political or sectarian interests should come out boldly. Otherwise, the ploy has died naturally, he said.
“”Are they saying that no other religion should serve as INEC chairman except Muslims? The most important question Nigerians should ask is whether Professor Amupitan is competent or not.
That should be the focus, not his faith,” the statement added.
The association commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as a deliberate effort to promote national unity by appointing a Christian as INEC Chairman, despite being a Muslim.
It noted that the decision reflected statesmanship and inclusivity, similar to precedents set under the previous administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, who kept a northern Muslim as INEC Chairman against all odds.
The Christian leaders advise the Shari’ah Council to publicly identify any individual or group behind the campaign against the INEC chairman, insisting that religious platforms must not be used as “cheap cover” to pursue political interests or intimidate public officials.They, however, called on the INEC chairman not to be distracted by the controversy, urging him to remain focused on his constitutional responsibility of conducting free, fair and credible elections.
“He should concentrate on doing the right thing for Nigerians and not behave like others who openly manipulated elections in the past and now seek to remain relevant through religious blackmail,” the statement said.
Northern CAN also raised concerns about what it described as emerging signals of a coordinated political agenda ahead of the 2027 general election, citing recent comments by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) risks electoral defeat if it drops a Northern Muslim-Muslim ticket from President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ticket.
According to the association, such statements, when viewed alongside the sustained attacks on a Christian INEC chairman, raise legitimate questions about whether there is a deliberate effort to undermine Christian participation and confidence in the country’s political process.
Featured
Sit-at-Home: Soludo Threatens Anambra Traders with Forfeiture of Shops
Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has escalated the enforcement of his earlier directive to traders at Onitsha Main Market, warning that shops of defiant traders will be forcibly closed if they continue ignoring government orders to open for business on Mondays.
The development follows Soludo’s initial announcement on Monday, when he ordered a one-week closure of the market over traders’ persistent defiance of the state’s anti-Monday sit-at-home directive.
Addressing the situation during an on-the-spot inspection of the market this afternoon, the governor said past efforts to persuade traders had failed, and the government is now moving to a more assertive approach.
“If you deny 20% of workdays in a year, you are undermining our prosperity, job creation, and the economy. In 2022 and 2023, we fought it. In 2024 and 2025, we pleaded. But in 2026, we are shifting to gear 4, no backing down. Anyone who closes their shop, we will help them close it for one week. From next week, if they refuse to open by Monday, I will shut down the market and take over some of them,” Soludo declared.
He described traders’ repeated Monday closures as deliberate economic sabotage, stressing that the closure ordered on Monday was a protective measure for law-abiding citizens.
Security personnel, including the police, army, and other agencies, have been deployed to enforce the closure and maintain order. Soludo warned that non-compliant traders after the one-week shutdown risk a longer closure of up to one month.
The measure is part of the state government’s ongoing effort to end Monday sit-at-home practices, which have continuously disrupted economic activities across the South-East.
Featured
Police Uncover N7.7bn Telecom Fraud, Arrest Six Suspects
The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered a ₦7.7 billion cyber-enabled telecommunications fraud and arrested six suspects linked to the illegal diversion of airtime and data resources belonging to a telecom company.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police said the operation was carried out by the National Cybercrime Centre following a petition from the affected company.
According to the statement, the company reported “suspicious and unauthorised activities within its billing and payments infrastructure.”
The police said investigations revealed that “internal staff login credentials had been compromised, granting threat actors unlawful access to core systems.”
The syndicate responsible for the illegal diversion of a telecommunications company’s airtime and data resources, resulting in “an estimated financial loss of over ₦7.7 billion.”
Following weeks of planning, the police said “coordinated enforcement operations were executed in October 2025 in Kano and Katsina States, with a follow-up arrest in the Federal Capital Territory.”
The statement added that six suspects were arrested during the operation.
“They include Ahmad Bala, Karibu Mohammed Shehu, Umar Habib, Obinna Ananaba, Ibrahim Shehu, and Masa’ud Sa’ad,” the police said.
The Punch
Ex-Cross River Gov Donald Duke Joins ADC
Adding Value: The Currencies of Existence by Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The University As Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 6)
Friday Sermon: Apogee of Islamic Civilization 2: Contributions to Knowledge
Police Nab Suspect Behind Dummy Bomb Threat to Lagos Schools
Benfica Tackle Real Madrid Again in Champions League R16 Playoffs (Full List)
Court Nullifies PDP National Convention Held in Ibadan
Emeka Anyaoku: When a Global Statesman Turns 93
The Leadership Dividend: How Measuring Leadership Could Transform Nations
Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Becomes Otun Iyalode of Lagos
Military Finally Confirms Coup Plot Against Tinubu’s Govt
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections
Tinubu Stumbles, Falls During Welcome Reception in Turkey
Emmanuel ‘Nuel’ Ojei: The Untold Story of the Unassuming Billionaire
Trending
-
Boss Of The Week6 days ago
Emeka Anyaoku: When a Global Statesman Turns 93
-
Opinion6 days ago
The Leadership Dividend: How Measuring Leadership Could Transform Nations
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
Hon Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Becomes Otun Iyalode of Lagos
-
Headline4 days ago
Military Finally Confirms Coup Plot Against Tinubu’s Govt
-
Voice of Emancipation5 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections
-
News3 days ago
Tinubu Stumbles, Falls During Welcome Reception in Turkey
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
Emmanuel ‘Nuel’ Ojei: The Untold Story of the Unassuming Billionaire
-
News4 days ago
JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Registration