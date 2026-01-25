Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections
By Kayode Emola
For many Yoruba people, their belief is that Tinubu is a Yoruba president therefore he should do things at the federal government to favour the Yoruba people. Some have even alluded to the fact that during Tinubu’s presidency, more Yoruba people are now occupying juicy positions in the federal government and other parastatals of Nigeria.
My take is that branding Tinubu as a Yoruba president is very misleading and disrespectful to millions of hardworking Yoruba people who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. For the record, Tinubu is not a Yoruba president, and he does not represent the Yoruba people or their interest in Aso rock.
If we look at many of Tinubu’s appointment, we will see that it is a president favouring his inner circle. His appointments are purely political and has nothing to do with the colouration of their ethnicity. Therefore, we cannot associate Tinubu’s political appointment as though he is doing the Yoruba people a favour.
Recently, Tinubu has moved to lift the wanted status placed on Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho. For the record, Sunday Igboho did not commit any known crime in Nigeria or anywhere in the world. He even took the federal government under Tinubu’s predecessor Buhari to court and won damages of twenty billion naira (₦20,000,000,000) for destroying his Ibadan residence and killing three of his friends. Money that the government is yet to honour, yet his personal and business accounts continue to remain frozen.
Another matter of note is the position of the Tinubu’s government attempting to make a secret deal with the Biafran leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Tinubu government is currently giving the Biafran leader a 5-point bail condition in exchange for his freedom. This is following the international pressure that the President is currently facing particularly from the US government.
It must be noted here that the sudden change in direction by the Tinubu’s government to grant amnesty to Chief Sunday Igboho and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not because he has suddenly become generous. His sudden action is because of panic in Aso-Rock with the American intervention in the coming days.
We recall that the US government has urged the Nigerian government to deal with the rising insecurity. Despite, all the funds and military grade equipment pumped into Nigeria by the Trump administration, it feels like, the terrorists are still operating in Nigeria with impunity.
Therefore, one can conclude that the lifting of sanctions on Chief Sunday Adeyemo and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not from the benevolence of Tinubu’s heart. This moves by President Tinubu is a strategic move in trying to consolidate his opportunity of winning a second term presidency in 2027.
We Yoruba must understand that the granting of few political positions to Tinubu’s cronies is not going to reverse the many years of neglect of services and infrastructure needed for development. The real growth and prosperity of the Yoruba people will not come by appointing few Yoruba people into positions of power. It would come by adequately building a social framework that would lift the millions of Yoruba people who are trapped below the poverty line.
We should therefore not be fooled that Tinubu’s move towards Chief Igboho and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are out of benevolence. It is time for us to remain resolute in our continued demand for the complete dissolution of Nigeria. We must not allow President Tinubu use we the Yoruba people as a bargaining chip for his return to Aso-Rock in 2027. If Tinubu wants to be a Yoruba president, then he should begin genuine efforts in the dissolution of Nigeria as no person is able to adequately deal with the many challenges facing Nigeria.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Government Descends into Lobbying
By Kayode Emola
With rising insecurity in Nigeria following President Trumps threat of military action. The Nigerian government has resulted into their default mode of operation which is the use of propaganda. This time it is on another level as they have employed the services of a lobbying firm in the US to push their own side of the story.
Since President Trump’s threat of military action in October 2025 and the subsequent Christmas day bombing in Sokoto by the US army, there has been countless killing of innocent people in towns and villages across Nigeria. This phenomenon doesn’t look like it’s going to stop or slow down anytime soon and the Nigerian government’s action in all of this is to sell a false narrative of winning the war on terror.
To be clear, the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle who served under Tinubu as Minister of State for Defence has been implicated in terrorism financing in Nigeria. To date, no action has been taken to either prosecute him or press charges against him.
There are many like him who are financing terrorism in Nigeria and doing the Caliphate’s bidding to Islamise Nigeria. Yet, the Nigerian government look the other way round as innocent Nigerians are being killed daily.
Money that is supposed to go into building schools, hospitals, good roads and other infrastructure are now being diverted into lobbying for favour from the US government. This goes to show that the Federal Government of Nigeria has lost its focus on the priorities on ground and resulting into frivolities.
The mere fact that the Nigerian government resulted into lobbying private firms in the US to put out their position rather than use diplomatic channels show that they know time is running against them. Instead of the Nigerian government to deal with terrorism headlong and terrorism financiers, it is engaging in a propaganda war.
My advice to the Nigerian government is that deception can only last for a time but in the end, the truth will come out. By that time, the truth will be difficult to ignore no matter how hard they try.
To win the war on terror, the government must be decisive in dealing with the insecurity bedevilling the country and their sponsors no matter who they are and where they from in the country. This means that no one should be untouchable when it comes to terrorism financing and the kidnapping of innocent people.
However, since the government cannot fight those financing terrorism and their foot soldiers in the forests, it has resulted in propaganda and lobbying to try and buy some time for itself. I only wish that they would wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late.
As for my Yoruba people, we should look at what is going on as an opportunity to come together and make a stand on what we want. At present, many Yoruba people are looking to President Tinubu to come rescue them from their predicament. They do not know that Tinubu is not playing any ethnic card, rather he is playing a game for his own survival.
I want to implore our Yoruba people that; the only solution now is a total and complete disengagement from Nigeria. We need to put pressure on the government of Nigeria through the international community to revisit the amalgamation issue and the forced 1999 constitution which does not represent the wishes of the Nigerian people.
If we fail to act now, we should not be surprised when in the future we become slaves to foreigners in our own land. We see many terrorists seizing lands in the north and asking communities to pay tariff for using their own land.
This is now happening in many places in Yorubaland and in no time will become the norm across the entire Yorubaland except something is done urgently. If we think it’s not possible, then we should take a good look at North African countries where most of their populations are now Arabs.
It wasn’t like so in the past but because of the complacency of the natives who use to own those lands, it was taken away from them by force. Let us look back at what has happened to other people in the past to know that action rather than sweet words is needed in times like this.
Voice of Emancipation: Implications of President Trump’s Christmas Day Bombing
By Kayode Emola
For the first time in 10 years, Christians in Nigeria celebrated the 2025 Christmas without experiencing attack on churches or Christian worshippers. Although the anxiety was there, and many churches were told not to open for gatherings around that period, it still felt as if something big would happen anyway.
Indeed, something big did happen and it was loud even to the deaf, but the consequences of that singular action may last for a lifetime. This time around, it was the terrorists’ themselves that were being attacked and not innocent people in the communities. Few days ago, President Trump stated in a TV interview with FOX News that the US had bomb Nigeria once and if necessary, there will be many bombs if Christians continues to be killed.
I do not believe that bomb alone can solve this problem, and if the US continues to throw bombs on Nigerian soil without truly delving into the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria, then the US would create a greater problem than they met. The problem of insecurity in Nigeria is not just banditry and terrorism on innocent villagers, it is an agelong jihad that has spread its wing into several aspect of the society.
For instance, the US army’s bombed terrorist’s hideout in Tangaza area of Sokoto state which is less than 50km to the Nigeria/Niger Republic porous border. What that could lead to is the terrorists gaining support from their brothers in Niger republic and other parts of the Sahelian countries to terrorise the villagers in those communities.
The second possibility is that the terrorists will start migrating southwards to finally conclude their jihadi conquest mission for the Caliphate. In either scenario, we Southerners who may have been shielded by the Rivers’ Niger and Benue may become vulnerable to frequent attacks.
The US Christmas day bombing of the Lakurawa vigilante group (now metamorphosed into a full-blown terrorist group) may give the group more sympathy among its people. This could therefore solidify their presence in the area granting them legitimacy they highly desire. They could use this newly acquired position to portray themselves as the protectors of the communities against government aggression, thereby controlling vast amounts of lands for themselves.
As for us Yoruba and other nationalities in Nigeria, this is the time to speak out loudly and clearly to the world without mincing words. Our political leaders have failed to do the needful by protecting the lives and properties of the people, therefore it is time for us to take decisive actions.
This is not the time to merry go-round about our security; it is the time to become resolute in our resolve to solve the insecurity problem once and for all. We like the Israelis faced multiple threats from the Iranian regime, Hamas group, Hezbollah and the Houthi government in Yemen.
The Israelis did not fold their hands hoping for the day God will come down to help them defeat their enemies. They took affirmative action in going after the terrorists’ groups that were after their lives and properties. With the decisive defeat of the Hamas group, the Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, Israel can now breathe to a sigh of relief for many years to come.
I urge our Yoruba people to begin to organise themselves into formidable groups that can repel this terrorists’ groups invading our lands. We need to understand that President Trump’s Christmas day bombing of Sokoto however good that it is, has opened a pandora box. We either get the job done once and for all or live the rest of our lives as a conquered slave if we do not act, God forbid.
This is the time for affirmative action just like the Israelis did following the Oct 7th, 2023, attack by Hamas. We need not think that the Christmas day bombing of the terrorists by the US and the promise of continuous bombing by President Trump will bring lasting solution especially if the US is not prepared to put boots on the ground to finish what they started.
The US will need to decide for themselves how they want to carry out their own campaign. However, if our government officials fail to protect the lives and properties of our people, then communities have a moral responsibility to start forming local vigilante groups that would defend their lands and livelihood. A word is enough for the wise.
Voice of Emancipation: After Venezuela, Which Country is Next?
By Kayode Emola
On 14th December 2025, I wrote in my weekly column of the Boss Newspaper that Nicolas Maduro is a goner; in case you missed that article, here is the link (https://thebossnewspapers.com/2025/12/14/voice-of-emancipation-nicolas-maduro-is-a-goner/) for a re-read. Exactly 3 weeks later, he’s in the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New York.
For Nicolas Maduro, the US military presence in the Caribbean Sea felt like theatrics, and he even brandished a sword he intended to use in stopping the US war machines. However, when reality dawned on him, not even his heavily guarded presidential palace could save him.
There is no doubt that the actions of President Trump have created a lot of stir in the international community. Some have spoken in favour of his decisive actions, while others are in awe at what has just happened. The one thing I know is that after a few days, the dust will settle and everyone will move on.
However, if I were President Tinubu, I would begin to see the handwriting on the wall very clearly. The actions of the US in Venezuela should be seen by President Tinubu as a troubling sign of things to come. Likewise, the Ayatollah of Iran, who always thinks he can rule his people with impunity. The days of brutal dictatorship are over in so far as President Trump is concerned, especially when it comes to American interests.
Some people may see the events in Venezuela as a sign that the US may or may not come to Nigeria. Let me burst their bubble by saying the US is coming to Nigeria, and they are coming with fire and fury.
Why did I know that the US is coming to Nigeria? It is not because I engage with this present US administration, but because I know that the radical Islamic terrorists terrorising Nigeria are hellbent on creating unspeakable havoc. Just 5 days ago, on 31st December 2025, Boko Haram terrorists invaded the villages of Zah, Mubang Yadul, and Kijing, all in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa state, killing at least 12 persons.
Their message was clear to the villagers: convert to Islam or get ready to die. In a country like Nigeria, where persecution of Christians in Northern Nigeria has become a norm, I don’t believe the US will stand idly by and watch.
In the same vein, terrorists invaded the Owo Local Government of Ondo State, Southwestern Nigeria and burnt down a police station with no repercussions. It is not the burning of the Police Station in Owo local government or the killing of villagers in Hong local government that bothers me the most. It is the fact that there was no security, either from the police or the military, that could repel these terrorists during their attack or even shortly after the attack had taken place.
It simply shows that there is a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria if terrorists can just run riot as they wish, destroying lives and properties, and the government seems helpless. The connotation that the Nigerian government cannot fight insecurity is a misleading one. Nigeria has all it takes to fight terrorism; what it lacks is the appetite to fight insecurity.
Tinubu had better get a grip on the situation before he ends up like Nicolas Maduro in chains to the US to face criminal charges. If he does not have the appetite to fight insecurity, he had better leave the stage quietly while there is still the opportunity. Nicolas Maduro was offered a safe passage to any country of his choice, but he refused; now he is going to face the full wrath of the American justice system.
President Tinubu has been warned severally by the US government to get a grip on insecurity in Nigeria; however, he still treats the situation of terrorism with kid gloves. If he thinks that President Trump forgot about Nigeria, then he should think again. The US President only took a break to deal with the situation in Venezuela.
Now that the situation in Venezuela has been fully dealt with and under control, Nigeria is the next stop for President Trump. Except if things escalate in Iran, in which case President Trump will quickly remove the Ayatollahs and then return to his original plans of dealing with the situation in Nigeria.
Nigeria is a very strategic asset to the US, and they cannot afford to let it slip away from their grip. The US has written countless documents on the importance of Nigeria to their foreign policy and global influence. The matter is of national importance to the US, and they are not going to keep quiet about it.
As for us, the Yoruba people, the choice is simple: get the hell out of Nigeria before the ship sinks or sink with Nigeria when the Americans come. The obvious choice is simple: get out while we can. Our docility is fuelling the government’s incompetence, as our silence is provoking the government to inaction.
We are afraid to speak out and to take the necessary actions for our liberation because of our own foolishness. We had hoped that things under President Tinubu would improve; however, it has only gotten worse. The only option for us now is to get out of Nigeria; otherwise, we should be ready to be colonised by the US. If you doubt it, watch how the US is going to govern Venezuela as its 51st State, which will give it a foothold in South America.
Trump has already said the US will govern Venezuela, and he’s not backing down. He is going to appoint a sole administrator who will report directly to him. How long that arrangement will last is anyone’s guess.
Therefore, if we don’t want to go down with Nigeria and with President Tinubu, Yoruba and every indigenous nation in Nigeria should do the needful by demanding their self-determination. That is the only true way that we can escape the wrath of the US that is coming. A stitch in time saves nine; let us speak out and act now to save ourselves the embarrassment of another colonisation.
