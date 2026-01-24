Adding Value
Adding Value: Believe It to Achieve It by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
One of the most interesting aspects of living is the belief factor. What somebody believes in has a role to play in how his life unfolds. It can either make or mar him.
If you are asked what you believe in, what’s likely going to be your response?
There are different kinds of beliefs, especially as it relates to religion. Catholics have their belief; atheist have their belief; Buddhists have their belief; protestants have their belief; Muslims have their belief; Orthodox have their belief, even traditional native doctors have their own belief.
It’s instructive to note that it is what you believe that would work for you. Let’s take a case study of traditional native doctors. When people go to them to find a solution to their problems, the native doctors will give them different herbs or concoction with specific instructions on how to use them. Due to fear or their faith in it, their these people would be compelled to follow their instructions to the latter to get solutions to their problem.
What is important here is not really the herbs, drinks, or instruction that was given to the person, but the belief the person has that will make all the difference. If the person doesn’t have faith in the herbs or the concoction, it won’t work for them, no matter how potent it might be.
The same principle is applicable to anyone who is sick. A doctor’s treatment will be of no effect if the patient does not believe in the doctor or the pill administered to them. Recovery process will therefore be slow.
Believing is relative, and so to succeed, one must have a belief system. The belief system of an employee is quite different from the belief system of a religious person, the belief system of a mentee is also different from the belief system of a politician, the belief system of a president or governor is also different from the belief system of a comedian.
If one should look closely, all these belief patterns are different because what works for one might not really work for another. Let’s take a case study of a mentee or employee. A mentee or an employee might believe that if they do their job very well in addition to playing by the rules and being loyal, they stand a better opportunity of getting good opportunities from their mentor or employer. Now contrast this mindset with of a priest or a president. The priest’s main target is to preach the word of God, convert souls to God, and hopefully pray to go to heaven. But the president’s mindset might be to win the next election. The same is applicable to a comedian whose main target is to make his guests laugh, because when they laugh, they will be obliged to appreciate his service.
Do you see that belief factors are relative? As a child, parent, student or professor there’s always something we hope to get. Even as individuals, we have different goals and aspirations. There are some things we might think are not attainable because of our disposition or mindset, but the truth is that there’s nothing we set our mind to do that we can’t achieve if God is with us. The Book of Life states in 1 John 4:4, that ‘he that is in you is greater than he that is in the world’. In his book “Think and Grow Rich”, Napoleon Hill also recorded that whatsoever the mind can conceive, believe, it can achieve it.
So do you believe you can become a Governor, President, the best athlete, soccer player, lawyer, or doctor? Do you want to be a billionaire? If yes, your belief is valid. What’s left is for you to pick yourself up and get to work because talking is cheap.
Again, I will ask you what do you believe in or what’s your belief system? Sometimes, as human beings, we have different dreams and aspirations to attain a certain height, but when faced with the challenges and vicissitudes of life, we tend to give up. In some cases, we might even think our desires and goals are illusions or unattainable due to our background or circumstances facing us, we fail to understand that whether you think you can or can’t, you are right.
Did you know that the universe responds to the energy we put out? If one desires to be the president or professor and he/she puts in the work, the universe has a way of conspiring to make it work.
One thing is clear and certain: in life, we all must believe in something. According to Dr. Yomi Garnett, an accomplished ghost writer, “the fundamental requisite for a successful life is neither how much you know nor how hard you work (although of course, neither is to be trifled with). The most important factor is what you believe and how deep that belief is. You can do more than you can. You can be more than you believe you are, your pattern stimulates your power to achieve”.
If the above statement is studied closely, one will understand that one of the most important factors that determines how successful a person will be is their belief. Regardless of how hard or smart one might work, if one is not intentional about their belief, it will be hard for the person to get to the next stage in life. A case study of interest that comes to mind is Christian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both superb players didn’t only believe in themselves that they would be great, they put in the work that made them great and envy to others.
I can vividly remember an experience I had when I first arrived United States of America. Each time I visit any office, I literally wonder how people type so fast without looking at their screen. In all honesty and sincerity, I was saying how is that possible? My late dad will always respond; most of them grew up typing as children while in school, so it’s nothing new to them.
My late dad will always encourage me to go to school, and by the time I start working and become familiar with the system, I will see myself typing like them, if not better. In all honesty, I thought he was trying to console me. But the truth is that he was stating the obvious because I can categorically say he was right, because here I am today typing without looking at my keypad.
Another experience I had is related to my writing skills. I had poor writing skills that made my supposed mentors use sarcastic words on me. I remember telling one of them, I will be great one day. It appeared like a joke taken too far, but here I am today as the author of two amazing books with the third one in view.
Why are these stories relevant? They are relevant because of my belief system. I didn’t allow my challenges and background to limit me; rather, I was inspired to believe I could do more.
I don’t know what your storyline or circumstances might be, but what I do know is that your belief can play a big role in your life, consciously or unconsciously. Yes you are right; belief and faith work hand in glove!
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Why You Must Work by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
To survive, everyone must work irrespective of creed or cadre. Work defines an individual, and sets them apart.
Working as a human being is however, relative. A student’s main work is to read and pass examination. A parent’s main work is to train their children. An employee’s main work is do the job they have been paid to do. A pastor’s job is to preach the gospel of Christ in addition to leading people to God. An athlete’s main work is to train and compete at global events in addition to winning laurels. The list is endless.
It’s the job every living being does that attracts opportunities to them, and so, staying docile and expecting opportunities to come your way is another way of encouraging poverty, lack and want in your life. In fact, docile people derive a certain level of joy from begging. Some even love freebies, free lunch and introduction for job opportunities just because they think they have the connection to make it work without them necessarily doing the corresponding work or have the requisite skill.
I personally believe it’s only lazy minds, who think that way. Life doesn’t work that way. I have since discovered that the more work one does the more doors and opportunities that come his way.
Speaking from experience, I have observed that some of the opportunities and favours I am currently receiving and enjoying are consequences of the foundation I laid many years ago. One might be wondering how that works. Let me explain a little, the day you sow a seed is not the day you will reap the fruits. Let me be more direct, as an author, it wasn’t an easy feat writing, researching, editing, doing the layout, publishing and printing the manuscript. It was lots of work, and I didn’t know my book would connect me to resourceful persons today.
In addition, the book generated royalties that humbled me to say the least. The moral of this analysis lies in the fact that when I was spending hours doing the work, I didn’t know it would attract the kind of global attention and news interviews that came to me. Now, you see why it’s good to work. Even the Bible states in Luke 10:7, that every laborer deserves fair compensation.
Did you know that if anyone wants to bless you, they will bless you with the work you do. That’s why the book of life states; God will bless the works of your hands. Nobody likes to give out free money. They like their money to work for them. It’s sad and very unfortunate to see people who pray for opportunities, favours, and blessings without doing any work. These lesser minds think money and opportunities will fall from heaven; they fail to realize that it is their work that heaven is waiting to use to bless them.
Did you know that there are things which God has enabled us to do for ourselves, and there are things we need to depend on Him to assist us. Let me explain further; if all your prayer requests are things men can provide, why are you really praying? Isn’t prayer meant for things you can’t do yourself? You pray to pass an exam that your friend read to pass. You pray to get a job that your friend got on merit. You appeal to God for a car that your friend worked for. It looks as if you are abusing prayer, and you want God to give you the things He has equipped you to provide for yourself. It is high time we understood that prayer is not the solution to laziness.
My late dad, Chief Lazarus Ukazu, advised my siblings and I to always work. As a matter of fact, each time he feels we are oversleeping, he’ll wake us up and say we have many years to sleep in the grave when we die, but as we are alive, we must work.
This instructive advice has been one of the best inspirational lessons I have received in my life. That advice made me feel like setting another goal each time I accomplish a major feat.
The importance of working cannot be overemphasized. The difference between high achievers and docile people is the work they do. While high achievers are very intentional with their life, docile people live by chance. While high achievers are determined to break records, and set new records, docile people are always comfortable living in their comfort zone.
In our contemporary society, we literally have no reason to fail because there’s the availability technology and social media to boost the work we do. It’s easy for one to know what we represent by just surfing the internet. So, imagine when frivolities are seen on your page, it will greatly affect you. Then contrast it with when good information is seen of you on the internet. Like I always say, why be local when we can be global?
Did you know that working is like taking a risk, the more work and risk someone engages in, the more opportunities and experience come their way.
In summary, if you are asked, what’s your work or what project are you working on, what will be your response?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Consciously Select the ‘Food’ You Consume by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Food is an integral component for living and existence because among other things, it provides energy and nourishment to the physical body. However, it must be consciously selected in other not to run into crisis.
Different kinds of food serve different purposes to the human body depending on the immediate and remote needs. That explains the reason doctors and health practitioners have advised on certain meals to be taken for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And because these serve different purposes, one must therefore, be intentional in selecting the food they eat. It is worthy of note that when one eats a heavy meal at breakfast which is supposedly meant for lunch, there’s the tendency they might not be able to function optimally.
The importance of choosing what goes into the human system as food cannot be overemphasized taking into cognizance that different foods work for different people. This is because they have different taste buds and distinct preferences.
For me, I love having breakfast. As a matter of fact, breakfast for me is the most important meal of the day. If I have have my breakfast, I can practically ‘stay woke’ the whole day.
Again, I love fruits with passion, especially when it’s organic. I can take fruits all day and be fine. This again means, I know what works for me, and so I am intentional in selecting the kind of fruits and food I eat.
Making choices of this nature however, does not relate to food alone. When metaphorically use, food can refer to every facet of living to contributes to growth. An average human being is therefore, expected to choose and dictate the directions of their relationships, professions/business, lifestyle, spiritual life, academic life, health routine, family outlook, and even outfit. It should be noted that anything one does in life, is a function of selection. Every area of our life is centered on choice.
Back to the literal food; while there are different options of food, an individual can decide to stick to a particular one. This is applicable to all other aspects of life. So, before one wears any cloth, it is believed that he must have made the choice out of many options.
As a living being, it’s not all kinds of food that must be eaten, the tantalizing appearance notwithstanding. There are some foods one will eat, and one’s body will react to it. That’s why it’s important for one to determine what works for them. Selecting the food we eat is like selecting the lifestyle we intend to live.
In the journey of life, we must select the kind of lifestyle we would like to live, if we select a bad lifestyle, we’ll have to live with the consequences. There’s no human action without a corresponding consequence. If you do good for someone, it has a way of coming back to you soon directly or indirectly. If you do bad, you will understand the meaning of actions that have consequences.
A case of action with consequences can be likened to the now trending story of a Nigerian Pastor, Chris Okafor, who was alleged to have committed sexual immorality with many ladies while legally married, in addition to living a lifestyle that is unbecoming of a pastor. All his acts were not publicly known until he offended one of his numerous sex partners, one Ms. Doris Ogala.
According to the lady, Okafor promised her marriage, but chose to abandon her after numerous sexual escapades with her. Due to the pain she experienced, she began to expose him on all fronts. The public shame following the ‘pastor’ is the consequence of the action of sinful life he chose.
As an observer on the street, I realized one thing, it’s not all food one is supposed to eat. As a man, sometimes, you are supposed to fast from some food no matter how appetizing it may appear. Sometimes, act like you didn’t see the food just to preserve your sanity, and sometimes, dignity.
Pastor Chris has allegedly tested many foods, unfortunately there was a meal he tasted, and he began to purge. That single meal has exposed and unearthed a lot which was not publicly available and many interested persons, especially ladies, who have been victims have begun to share their personal experiences with pastor Chris, and this has led the security agencies to wade into the allegations against him. Again, this goes to tell you, it’s not every food one must eat.
As a cultural Igbo man from Nigeria, we have an adage that says, nobody knows the womb that will bore a king tomorrow. This adage insinuates that, as human beings, nobody knows where the next opportunity will come from, and in the same manner nobody knows the allegation or challenge that may lead to their downfall. So, it’s important for one to be intentional about how they live their life.
As a man, one must have a certain level of decency, especially if they want to go far. One must also be intentional with their life. Once it’s screwed, it will be hard to fix.
As a career and life coach, there are many opportunities flying all over the space, and it’s normal for one to jump into any industry because it seems to be paying well, or it appears to have lots of growth opportunities. But most people fail to understand that just like there are sands everywhere, opportunities abound everywhere.
When faced with such temptation, what a rational mind must do is to determine whether that opportunity is right for them. It’s always good for one to do what’s best for them, and that entails working on their God given purpose. Failure to do this might make one to work like an elephant and eat like an ant. Even if one is lucky to succeed in that career/business, if they decide to change careers, they might not be happy in addition to having a fulfilling life.
One may have a different attitude to this because they will prefer to cry in a limousine than to cry in a bike or bus, but the truth must be stated, there’s a stage one will get in life and they will realize that if money is the only thing they have, they are poor.
There are many people who married because of money, looks and social status, and today they are either divorced or not happy. Money does not solve all the problems in marriage, neither does looks, faithfulness and sex solve all the problems. What’s important is the shared beliefs in alignment and purpose when two partners are committed to make the relationship work.
In summary, selecting your food is a hypothetical way of informing everyone that we must be intentional with our life. If you see something you like whether it relates to business, education, career, relationship, spirituality or personal, please commit to it regardless of the distractions and detractions that will come in the form of challenges and obstacles. If one can stay strong, they will smile at the end of the day.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: How Experience and Mentors Shape Growth by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Experience, by every standard, is a prerequisite for any human to move to the next stage of growth and existence. Experience comes in different forms as one journeys through life, covering health, finance, relationship, marriage, family, personal development or spirituality. We gain valuable experiences that help us see life or understand it in more ways than one.
It is right to say, we are shaped by the experiences life gives to us. It is always advisable to look at life more wholistically as opposed to concentrating on its negative aspects. Sometimes, our experience can serve as the game-changer we need to move to the next phase of our life, but before that can be done, we have to appreciate the experience.
For instance, when we go through turmoil, we experience discomfort, no doubt, but the inherent lessons lie in humility, prudence, patience, and even leadership. In some cases, the experience might be for someone else whom the universe might bring our way for us to teach them how to navigate the problem.
It is generally said that a smart man learns from his mistakes, but a smarter man learns from another person’s mistakes, and this is where the experience of life comes in. As progressive minds, we need the experience of mentors and those who have gone before us to teach us what we don’t know.
In business, an apprentice needs the tutelage of their boss to understand how to succeed in a particular industry or business. A mentee needs the experience of their mentors to succeed. A newly married couple needs the experience of seasoned couples to navigate the challenges of marriage. Even adults need the experience of their parents to know how to raise their children. The list is endless.
To understand how experience works, consider the story of a young man whose car broke down along the road. All efforts to fix the car proved abortive. While he was wondering what to do, an elderly man who was driving by stopped beside him, and inquired if there was a challenge. He stated that his car broke down and he’s having a hard time trying to fix it.
The old man offered to help. Though the young man hesitated, wondering what an old man could do, he yielded on second thought, and gave the old man a chance. After all, he had done all in his capacity, and yet, no solution. The old man opened the bonnet, hit a knob, and told the young man to restart the car. To his amazement, the car buzzed into life. In excitement, he asked the old man, ‘who are you?’, and he replied, ‘I’m Mr. Ford, the owner of Ford Motors’. The young man was humbled.
Now this is what I call experience. You can’t beat a man with experience. If Henry Ford didn’t have experience with his products, he wouldn’t have been able to fix the car.
There’s another story where a mentor was teaching a mentee about the importance of experience. According to the mentor, when the man with experience meets the man with money, the man with money will have to lose his money to gain experience, and the man with experience will have to use his experience to gain money.
According to Abraham Lincoln, “If I had six hours to chop down a tree, I’d spend the first four of them sharpening my axe”. A man without experience might spend the entire six hours cutting down the tree, and that alone can be exhausting and draining. This goes to tell you the importance of mentors. Without the experience of mentors, one may work harder, but with the influence of mentors, one will work smarter.
In the course of life, many people think they can navigate life hurdles on their own. This set of people gets burned out; they fail to understand that mentors are lifesavers.
According to an African proverb, ‘if one wants to go fast, he will go alone, but if he wants to go far, he must go with a team’. Another African proverb states that “What an old man sees while sitting down on a tree, no matter how tall a child grows, he won’t see it”. These two quotes emphasize the importance of mentors in the life of a progressive mind.
One of the most uncharitable disservices I can do in life is to attribute my success to myself as a result of my hard work. My life has literally been shaped by the role of mentors and elders whom I hold in high esteem. In some cases, I seek the counsel of younger people who are knowledgeable than me in a particular area, and their suggestions have worked like magic.
Sometimes, I laugh at people who attribute their success to their personal development. In some cases, they say they are self-made. Don’t get me wrong, personal development and hard work contribute to the success of human beings because even if you have mentors and elders, who guide and support you, if you are not determined to succeed, success will definitely elude you.
Let me share a practical experience with you. I was given an opportunity to publish my weekly articles on a notable platform by one of my mentors. This mentor of mine is not responsible for writing the articles; he just gave me a platform, and each time I write, I have an editor who reviews my work before it gets published. Now, somebody reading my work will think I’m a smart man, but the truth is that I’m not just smart; rather, I am smart by association because I have a team that assists in shaping my work. Do you see that nobody is self-made?
Furthermore, there are opportunities and doors I know for a fact I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to penetrate if not for the role of mentors and elders in my life, whom I occasionally seek their advice. They serve as a strong support system to me both in my personal and professional development.
As you journey through life and experience, please don’t take it personal. Sometimes, the trials, setbacks, and challenges we go through are targeted and structured in such a way that God is positioning you to use them to counsel or assist someone in the near future. In some cases, it might be to strengthen or benefit you.
In summary, we all need the experience of life and mentors to navigate through life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Will Smith Addresses Oscar Slap in New Series “Pole to Pole”
DSS Has Denied Me Right to Fair Hearing, Malami Laments from Detention
Fubara: APC, Other Professional Groups Ask NASS to Take Over Rivers Assembly’s Legislative Functions
US Group Appeals to Trump to Help Halt Christian Genocide in Nigeria
Dasuki Was Right! Reps Minority Caucus Exposes ‘Alterations’ in Gazetted Tax Laws
Indiscipline: Umahi Threatens to Close Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
Adding Value: Believe It to Achieve It by Henry Ukazu
Nigeria Mourns As Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Who Sheltered Multiple Christians, Dies at 90
2027: ADC Draws Battleline Against Tinubu’s APC
Super Eagles Defeat Egypt, Bags Bronze Medal As AFCON 2025 Grounds to a Halt
Rivers or Wike House of Assembly?
Equity Health Group Acquires Europe Dental Ltd, to Launch Nationwide Retail Dental Clinics in Nigeria
On a Mission to Rescue, Recover and Reset Nigeria – Soundbites from Dele Momodu’s Official Entry into ADC
Military Discovers B’Haram Underground Storage, Fuel Dump
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Nigeria Mourns As Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Who Sheltered Multiple Christians, Dies at 90
-
Headline5 days ago
2027: ADC Draws Battleline Against Tinubu’s APC
-
Sports5 days ago
Super Eagles Defeat Egypt, Bags Bronze Medal As AFCON 2025 Grounds to a Halt
-
Featured5 days ago
Equity Health Group Acquires Europe Dental Ltd, to Launch Nationwide Retail Dental Clinics in Nigeria
-
Opinion5 days ago
Rivers or Wike House of Assembly?
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
On a Mission to Rescue, Recover and Reset Nigeria – Soundbites from Dele Momodu’s Official Entry into ADC
-
News4 days ago
Military Discovers B’Haram Underground Storage, Fuel Dump
-
National3 days ago
After Calling CAN ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’, Police Make U-turn, Confirm Mass Abduction of Kaduna Churchgoers