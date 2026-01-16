The Oracle: The University As a Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 5)

By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN

INTRODUCTION

The last instalment of this treatise examined the theoretical frameworks and models linking university education to Societal Developments; Modernization Theory; Social Learning Theory; Dependency Theory and Knowledge Economy Theory. This week’s feature continues same theme with the Tripple-Helix Model. Later, we shall examine The Role of Universities as Tools for Societal Development. Enjoy.

CORE FUNCTIONS OF UNIVERSITIES AS TOOLS FOR SOCIETAL DEVELOPMENT (CONTINUES)

Character Formation and Values

One of the most profound contributions of the university to societal development lies not in laboratories or lecture halls, but in the shaping of character and the cultivation of values. A nation does not collapse because it lacks resources; it collapses because it lacks men and women of integrity to administer those resources. Thus, while universities are often celebrated as centers of intellectual training, their deeper and more enduring mandate is to mold individuals whose lives are governed by honesty, responsibility, discipline, and accountability. A degree may secure a desk, but only character secures trust—and trust is the currency of every lasting institution.

The university, when functioning at its highest ideal, is not merely a dispenser of certificates but a forge of virtue. It is a place where the youthful energy of students is refined into principled citizenship. Within its walls, young men and women are exposed not only to technical skills but also to systems of discipline, codes of conduct, and ethical debates that prepare them to lead with conscience as well as competence. In shaping values such as respect for truth, fidelity to promises, and reverence for justice, the university forms the bedrock upon which any sustainable development must rest. Research confirms that this role is neither abstract nor ornamental. A mixed-method study on Iranian universities found that moral character—encompassing virtues, social responsibility, and ethical learning—significantly influenced both academic performance and civic maturity. The study concluded that fostering moral character within the university environment directly enhances students’ contributions to society.

Similarly, the Jubilee Centre for Character and Virtues at the University of Birmingham emphasizes that higher education must cultivate “holistic character development” as a foundation for societal flourishing. Their Framework for Character Education in Universities stresses that virtues like integrity, resilience, and empathy are not optional add-ons, but essential outcomes of a complete education.

The implication is clear: societies that neglect character education, even while producing skilled professionals, risk raising a generation of clever rogues—men and women who know how to manipulate systems but not how to steward them. Corruption, injustice, and exploitation are rarely the fruits of ignorance; they are the products of unformed character. By contrast, a university that deliberately prioritizes moral formation produces leaders who are trustworthy, citizens who are responsible, and professionals who recognize that true progress is not measured merely in profit, but in justice, dignity, and accountability.

In this sense, the university is a moral compass for the nation. It does not simply transmit knowledge—it transmits values that safeguard the soul of society. And where such values are missing, no amount of technical expertise can prevent decay. Therefore, strengthening universities in their role as cultivators of character is not just an academic necessity; it is a national imperative.

Research and Innovation

The university as aforementioned is a hub for research and innovative discoveries that further mankind in different spheres. Research promotes critical and analytical thinking leading to new knowledge and better understanding of one’s field of study.

Further, the significance of research is compounded by the fact that it often leads to innovation which in turn contributes to a growing national economy. The university system in basic and applied researches has made significant contributions to the world/field of science, technology and policy. Student and educators alike, involve themselves in deep research amounting advances in important fields such as the medical field, helping with the formulation of vaccines and medications as well as helping to deepen the understanding and understanding of diseases, bringing us a step closer to formulating cures.

Courses such as robotics have aided in the creation of machines which have helped in the development of the society and nations at large by allowing for ease and speed in certain tasks, even in the creation of Artificial Intelligence which now aids research amongst a number of things in vast fields of study.

The university in providing the intellectual foundation, empirical evidence, and innovative ideas necessary for informed decision-making and progress, allows for innovative thinking amongst humans aiding the development of societies in policy formulation that better the coexistence of nations and societies.

Universities often provide resources and support for both faculty and students to develop entrepreneurial skills and launch new ventures, including spin-off companies. They administer research grants and funding opportunities to support faculty in exploring new research ideas and developing innovative solutions, thereby encouraging innovation and creative thinking.

Economic Development

The university system aids economic development through the creation of job opportunities in its various faculties. It allows for employment of teachers, researchers, even down to construction workers and cleaning services, thereby reducing unemployment rates in societies. The University is usually of hub of commerce and serves as a local economic stimulus through the creation of demand by the students and staff as well the institution itself spending on local goods and services, and by increasing the “supply side” of the economy through the development of human capital (skilled graduates) and innovation (research and technology). These contributions enhance the local workforce, attract new businesses, help existing ones innovate, and generate a multiplier effect from increased local expenditures. They also attract students from other region who will be in need of housing, food and other services encouraging the building of infrastructure.

This directly create the need for the establishment of businesses necessary for the smooth running of the university, such printing businesses, restaurant, demands which are then supplied by the local populace of the location of the university, reducing unemployment in the area and serving as an opportunity for a sustainable source of income for the local populace.

Human capital development is another major way in which universities contribute to economic growth. By educating a skilled and adaptable workforce, universities equip individuals with the knowledge and competencies needed to meet the demands of an evolving labor market. Regions with strong university systems tend to attract employers looking for a well-educated workforce, which can lead to higher wages, increased productivity, and greater economic competitiveness.

Furthermore, universities create an opportunity for regional development. As aforementioned, due to sudden demand in the region due to the establishment of the university, there is attraction talents, influx of entrepreneurs as well as the building of infrastructure, this inevitably urbanizes the region. This urbanization transforms economically depressed regions into vibrant innovation hubs, demonstrating the strategic importance of higher education institutions in shaping regional economies.

1. Civic Engagement and Social Responsibility

Universities affect not only the intellectual prowess of individuals but engages their sense of civic engagement and social responsibility. Being an institution of higher learning it focuses not only on being an incubators for critical thinking, but encourages ethical reasoning as well as social awareness. Through the structured academic programs, extracurricular activities, and community-based initiatives, universities help students understand their role within society and encourage them to become active and responsible citizens.

On one hand, many universities partner with local governments, non-profits, and schools to address pressing community needs. These partnerships often include joint research projects, educational outreach programs, and economic development initiatives. By aligning academic resources with social impact goals, universities demonstrate a model of institutional responsibility that extends beyond campus boundaries, and serve as first hand examples to the students. Universities provide a platform for democratic dialogue and sharing of ideas, through events, publications, or reports to policy makers.

Through the encouragement of unions for students, the university allows for a civic, social and political consciousness. The conduction of electoral campaigns, elections as well as other student union affairs such as altruistic activities, the university helps to fight civic apathy and awakens the sense of responsibilities of individuals.

The universities being such a diverse community exposes individual to an innumerable number of cultural backgrounds and ideologies, and nurture a broader worldview in the minds of individuals as well as cultivates tolerance and empathy. This is a necessary attribute for the creation of a society of responsible citizens. The diversity forces individual to confront their biases and see things from different viewpoints and broaden their knowledge of issues and concepts. It allows for the learning of peaceful exchange alternatives ideas, laying the groundwork for more inclusive and equitable civic participation.

Universities significantly influence civic engagement and social responsibility by shaping students’ values, knowledge, and actions. Through academic programs, community partnerships, and diverse campus experiences, they prepare individuals to participate meaningfully in public life.

2. Cultural and Global Influence

Modern universities are a power force for cultural sharpening as well as preservation and exerting global influence. Universities contribute significantly to how societies develop, preserve, and share their cultural identities. The presence of students from diverse cultural backgrounds enriches campus environments, it allows for cross-cultural dialogue and provides the opportunity for deepened understanding of diverse cultural experiences among domestic students and communities. Universities often engage with the local community, serving as important partners in regional growth and cultural activities.

Culturally, universities serve as custodians and creators of knowledge, history, art, and language. They preserve cultural heritage through research, archives, museums, and literature while simultaneously pushing cultural boundaries through new forms of artistic and academic expression. Faculties of humanities, fine arts, and social sciences explore cultural practices, critique societal norms, and inspire reflection and change. Through lectures, exhibitions, performances, and publications, universities influence public discourse and help shape national and international cultural narratives.

Universities are key contributors to cultural vitality and global influence. They promote cultural preservation and innovation, foster international understanding, and serve as bridges between nations and peoples. As the world faces increasingly complex and interconnected challenges, the cultural and global role of universities becomes not just beneficial but essential for a more cooperative and enlightened future.

3. Social Mobility & Equity

One of the most profound contributions of the university to societal development is its role in advancing social mobility and equity. At its best, the university serves as a ladder, a structure through which individuals can ascend beyond the limitations imposed by birth, background, or circumstance. For those born into poverty, marginalization, or restricted opportunity, the gates of a university are not merely doors into lecture halls—they are portals to a transformed life. Education at this level arms the disadvantaged with skills, credentials, and networks that can dramatically alter the trajectory of both their personal fortunes and the fortunes of the communities from which they come.

Empirical evidence substantiates this reality. Research by The Sutton Trust reveals that young people from low-income homes who attend university are four times more likely to achieve upward social mobility than their peers who do not. The study further notes that while elite institutions play a role, even less selective universities are critical engines of social advancement, enrolling large numbers of disadvantaged students who go on to secure higher-paying roles and greater social standing. This shows that the university does not merely reproduce privilege. It has the capacity to disrupt it, provided it remains accessible and responsive to the needs of wider society.

Beyond individual ascent, universities contribute to societal equity by narrowing class-based disparities. They create a relatively level platform where students from diverse backgrounds can compete on the same intellectual field. In this regard, the OECD report Equity in Education: Breaking Down Barriers to Social Mobility emphasizes that when educational systems are designed to promote fairness, students from different socio-economic backgrounds achieve more comparable outcomes in learning, well-being, and professional life.

This is not only a moral good; it is a civic necessity. A society where upward mobility is possible is a society less fractured by resentment, instability, and despair.

In the wider sense, the university’s pursuit of equity strengthens the social fabric itself. Graduates who have risen through the crucible of disadvantage often become symbols of possibility for their communities. Their success challenges fatalistic narratives that consign the poor to perpetual poverty, inspiring others to strive. Furthermore, by producing leaders, innovators, and professionals from diverse backgrounds, universities ensure that the corridors of power, policy, and influence are not monopolized by the privileged few, but reflect the pluralism of the society they serve.

In sum, the university as a catalyst for social mobility and equity is not a theoretical ideal but a demonstrable fact. It provides the opportunity for disadvantaged individuals to rise, contributes to a fairer society, and in doing so, strengthens the moral, economic, and political foundations of a nation. As long as universities remain committed to widening access and supporting success across socio-economic divides, they will continue to be engines not merely of knowledge, but of justice and transformation.