News
Two Rivers Lawmakers Step Down from Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara, Sue for Peace
Two members of the Rivers House of Assembly, who are loyalists of former Governor Nyesom Wike, have withdrawn from the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.
The Minority Leader of the assembly, Sylvanus Enyinna Nwankwo, and Peter Abbey, who represents Degema State Constituency, urged their colleagues to exercise restraint and allow for dialogue to maintain stability in the state
In a video widely circulated on Facebook and an excerpt published by Rivers State Television, the lawmakers urged their colleagues to prioritise the overall interest and stability of Rivers above partisan disagreements.
Call for ‘cooling-off period’
The legislators stressed that the prevailing political climate demands calm, dialogue and a “cooling-off period” within the assembly to allow, in their words, “wisdom and truth to prevail” in the legislative chambers.
Background to impeachment moves
The Rivers assembly parted ways with Mr Fubara because of the feud between the governor and Mr Wike, who is the FCT minister.
The current impeachment notice on Mr Fubara is the third attempt in less than three years to remove the governor. The previous efforts had split the legislature into two factions, causing President Bola Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in the oil-rich state and suspend the governor, the deputy governor, and the lawmakers.
The lawmakers accused the governor of constitutional breaches and administrative misconduct, allegations his supporters have dismissed as politically motivated.
Source: Premium Times
News
I Won’t Surrender Rivers N700bn IGR to Anyone, Fubara Vows
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has resisted alleged pressure to hand over N700 billion, representing 35% of the State’s internally generated revenue (IGR), to anyone, sparking a heated power struggle with former Governor Nyesom Wike, now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.
The dispute has raised concerns about the welfare of Rivers State residents, with 4.4 million people living in multidimensional poverty.
The feud between Fubara and Wike, who unilaterally chose Fubara as his successor, has escalated into violent confrontations, defections, and legal battles.
Wike has threatened to make Rivers State “ungovernable” if Fubara fails comply, while his supporters have vowed to “deal with” Fubara.
In response, Fubara has warned that he cannot be intimidated, saying: “Rivers State is not a playground” and that he’s prepared to defend the state’s interest.
His supporters have also threatened to mobilise protests against Wike and his allies.
The crisis had paralysed governance, prompting President Bola Tinubu to declare a six-month emergency rule in the State last year.
The situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining their respective stance.
The outcome will have significant implications for Rivers State and Nigerian politics.
The dispute highlights concerns about godfatherism in Nigerian politics and its impact on governance.
Wike has accused Fubara of ingratitude, while Fubara sees the former’s demands as an attempt to undermine his authority.
News
Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara
The Rivers State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
The legislature kicked off the process at plenary on Thursday.
The lawmakers are accusing Fubara and his deputy of gross misconduct.
Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, is presiding over the session.
The day’s proceedings bear the imprimatur of renewed hostilities between Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
On December 5, 2025, a horde of the Rivers assembly lawmakers led by the speaker, announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Days later, Fubara formalised his own switch from the PDP to the APC.
Most of the Rivers lawmakers have stayed loyal to Wike.
TheCable
Featured
US Imposes $15,000 Visa Bond on Visiting Nigerians
The United States has introduced new travel restrictions that may require Nigerians applying for B1/B2 business and tourism visas to post financial bonds of up to $15,000, as Washington tightens entry conditions for nationals of countries it classifies as high risk.
Under the new policy announced by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday, applicants from 38 countries, 24 of them in Africa, including Nigeria, may be required to provide visa bonds of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, depending on the assessment made during their visa interview. The measures will take effect on different dates, with Nigeria’s implementation scheduled to begin on January 21.
According to the State Department notice, “any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond for $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000.” Applicants will also be required to submit a Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 and agree to the bond terms through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Pay.gov platform, regardless of where the visa application is submitted.
The department stressed that payment of a bond does not guarantee the issuance of a visa, warning that fees paid without the direction of a consular officer will not be refunded.
Nigerians who post the required bonds and obtain visas will also be restricted to entering the United States through designated airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
Refunds of the bonds will only be made if the Department of Homeland Security confirms that the visa holder departed the United States on or before the authorised date of stay, if the applicant does not travel before the visa expires, or if the traveller applies for entry and is denied admission at a U.S. port of entry.
The development comes barely a week after partial U.S. travel restrictions on Nigeria took effect. On December 16, Nigeria was listed among 15 mostly African countries placed under partial travel suspensions, alongside Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, and The Gambia.
Explaining Nigeria’s inclusion, U.S. authorities cited the continued activity of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in parts of the country, which they said created “substantial screening and vetting difficulties.” The U.S. also referenced visa overstay rates of 5.56 percent for B1/B2 visas and 11.90 percent for F, M, and J visas.
As a result of the designation, the suspension covers both immigrant visas and several non-immigrant categories, including B1, B2, B1/B2, F, M, and J visas.
US’ll Take Greenland by Any Possible Means, Trump Vows
Badagry Mourns Passage of Oba Akran Amid Sobriety, Restriction of Movement
Two Rivers Lawmakers Step Down from Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara, Sue for Peace
We’ll Retaliate If You Attack Us, Iran Warns US
New Tax Laws: Presidential Committee Tackles KPMG over Criticisms of ‘Gaps’, ‘Errors’ and ‘Omissions’
Rivers Impeachment Brouhaha: Wike, Fubara ‘Run’ Abroad to Meet Tinubu
Strategy and Sovereignty: Inside Adenuga’s Oil Deal of the Decade
I Won’t Surrender Rivers N700bn IGR to Anyone, Fubara Vows
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
US Imposes $15,000 Visa Bond on Visiting Nigerians
Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara
Rivers State: Two Monkeys Burn the Village to Prove They Are Loyal to Jagaban
The Oracle: The University As Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 4)
ICPC Vows to Continue Probe As Dangote Withdraws Petition Against Ahmed Farouk
Trending
-
News5 days ago
I Won’t Surrender Rivers N700bn IGR to Anyone, Fubara Vows
-
Sports2 days ago
CAF Acknowledges Akor Adams’ Goal Tribute to DR Congo Superfan
-
Featured6 days ago
US Imposes $15,000 Visa Bond on Visiting Nigerians
-
News5 days ago
Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara
-
Opinion6 days ago
Rivers State: Two Monkeys Burn the Village to Prove They Are Loyal to Jagaban
-
The Oracle4 days ago
The Oracle: The University As Catalyst for Societal Development (Pt. 4)
-
National5 days ago
ICPC Vows to Continue Probe As Dangote Withdraws Petition Against Ahmed Farouk
-
Opinion3 days ago
Reimagining the African Leadership Paradigm: A Comprehensive Blueprint