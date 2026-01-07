National
Egbetokun Rejigs Police Hierarchy, Redeploys DIG, 17 CPs
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved a major redeployment of senior officers, posting a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) and 17 Commissioners of Police to key operational departments and State commands across the country in what the Force described as a move to strengthen leadership and service delivery.
According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin, the redeployments are aimed at reinforcing intelligence gathering, improving operational efficiency and enhancing public safety nationwide.
“The deployments are intended to strengthen operational capacity, effective leadership, enhance public safety, and improve service delivery,” Hundeyin said in a Tuesday post on the Nigeria Police Force’s official X handle.
Under the new arrangement, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel has been assigned to head the Force Intelligence Department, placing him at the centre of the police’s intelligence coordination and analysis.
At the command level, Commissioner of Police Aina Adesola has been posted to Delta State, Umar Mohammed Hajedia to Kebbi State, and Iyamah Daniel Edobor to Bayelsa State, as part of efforts to reinforce leadership in strategic states.
Several commissioners have also been deployed to specialised units and formations.
Osagie John Agans-Irabor was assigned to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the FCID Annex in Lagos, while Johnson Ayodeji Babalola will head the Special Enquiries Bureau at the FCID in Abuja. Adepegba K. Adetoye was posted to the Marine Unit at Force Headquarters, Abuja, and Tabitha Bako and Umar Ali Fagge were appointed deputy commandants at the Police Colleges in Kaduna and Ikeja respectively.
Others include Audu Garba Bosso to General Investigation at the FCID Annex in Kaduna, Edwin Esiunnoh Ogbeghagha to Community Policing at Force Headquarters, Arikpo Ofem Ikpi to the Investment Office of the Department of Logistics and Supply, and Cyril Uchenna Obiozo to the Maritime Command in Lagos. Samuel Yerima was named Coordinator of Courses at the Police Staff College, Jos, while Alhaji Mohammed Danlandi was deployed to the X-Squad at the FCID Annex in Kaduna.
Further postings saw Richard Bala Gara assigned to the Inspectorate Department of Training and Development, Lasisi A. Titilola to the Railway Command in Lagos, and Obuagbaka C. John to the Safer Highway Unit in the Department of Operations at Force Headquarters, Abuja.
Egbetoku urged the redeployed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, charging them to draw on their experience to deliver results. He emphasised the need to “uphold professionalism, integrity, and ethical standards” and to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.
The redeployment comes amid ongoing efforts by the police leadership to reposition the Force for more effective crime prevention, intelligence-led policing and improved engagement with the public.
National
Tinubu Strips Finance Minister Edun of Critical Powers
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, may have been stripped of critical powers in the nation’s financial activities in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s latest directive.
The president’s decision to strip Edun of certain responsibilities was contained in a State House memo to the Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume, dated December 4, 2025.
The memo is titled: “Re: Updated Responsibilities of the Honourable Minister of State for Finance” and signed by the Private Secretary to the President, Mr. Damilotun Aderemi, was, according to reports, personally delivered by the SGF, Senator George Akume, to the Minister of Finance.
The memo read: “I write on the directive of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to forward the attached document on the above subject matter to you and to request that you issue a necessary memorandum implementing same as updated responsibilities of the Honourable Minister of State finance.”
The attached document, referenced supra, entitled “UPDATED Responsibilities of the Honourable Minister of State for Finance” reads in extenso: “The office will be specifically responsible for domestic finances of the Federation including revenue generation, revenue distribution and all domestic debt management.
“Additional specific mandates and oversight: in addition to the existing mandate of the office: (a) Home Finance, (b) Technical Services, (c) Cash Management, (d) Revenue Sharing amongst the tiers of Government and Federation Account, (e) All Domestic Debt Management, (f) Nigerian Customs Service, (g) Development Finance.”
The directive is meant to take immediate effect.
There are insinuations that the minister is displeased with the development, but that claim could not be independently verified.
National
Trump Recalls US Ambassador to Nigeria, Others
United States President Donald Trump has reportedly recalled the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, and other career diplomats from their ambassadorial posts.
According to Politico, the move is part of an effort to align US diplomatic representation abroad with President Trump’s “America First” priorities.
A State Department official confirmed to the news platform that the ambassadors affected by the shake-up had initially been appointed during the Joe Biden administration but will now end their tenures in January.
While the diplomats will return to Washington for other assignments if they wish, their postings as chiefs of mission will conclude, according to the official.
Africa has been the region most affected by the recalls, with ambassadors from 13 countries, including Nigeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Uganda, among those removed. Other regions affected include the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and the Western Hemisphere.
The State Department, in a statement, described the changes as a “standard process in any administration,” noting that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president and are meant to advance the administration’s policy priorities.
“An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda,”the statement read.
Officials stressed that the recalled diplomats are not losing their jobs in the foreign service and can continue serving in other capacities within the State Department.
However, the sudden change is expected to require adjustments in embassy operations and diplomatic initiatives in the affected countries.
The recall of the US ambassador to Nigeria comes amid heightened attention on US-Africa relations and has drawn concern from some lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, which represents US diplomats.
For Nigeria, the departure of the US envoy marks a notable shift in diplomatic engagement at a time when the country is a key partner in regional security, economic collaboration, and development initiatives.
The Punch
National
I’m Ready for Probe, NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Responds to Dangote’s Corruption Allegation
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, has responded to recent claims regarding the financing of his children’s education and his integrity in office, insisting that the allegations are misleading and ill-timed.
Ahmed said the allegations “necessitated this response, not because I fear scrutiny of my finances, which I welcome, but because the timing and nature of these claims demand context that only three decades of public service can provide.”
Ahmed highlighted his career in Nigeria’s petroleum sector, which began in 1991, noting that he rose through merit rather than political patronage.
He recalled his experience across technical divisions, crude oil marketing, gas supply monitoring, and downstream operations, stressing that his decisions have always been guided by Nigeria’s national interest.
“I spent my formative years in the technical divisions, where decisions are measured not by political expediency but by engineering precision and market realities,” he said.
He further outlined his rise to General Manager of the Crude Oil Marketing Division in 2012 and later Deputy Director in 2015, before being appointed NMDPRA Chief Executive in 2021.
On assuming the role, Ahmed said, he understood the challenges of implementing reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act, acknowledging that enforcing transparency in a sector long characterised by opacity would inevitably meet resistance.
Addressing the allegations about his children’s education, Ahmed said the claim that he spent $5 million on their Swiss schooling was misleading. “Three of my four children received substantial merit-based scholarships ranging from 40% to 65% of tuition costs, verifiable information are available to any authorised investigation,” he said, adding that contributions from his late father, a Northern Nigerian businessman, further supported the education costs.
He added: “When scholarships, family contributions, and my own savings accumulated over three decades are properly accounted for, my personal financial obligation was entirely consistent with someone of my professional standing and length of service.”
Ahmed confirmed that his annual compensation of approximately N48 million, including allowances, is publicly documented, and that he has submitted detailed asset declarations to the Code of Conduct Bureau throughout his career.
The CEO also linked the timing of the allegations to recent regulatory actions taken by NMDPRA.
“These allegations resurface precisely when NMDPRA has enforced quality standards revealing substandard petroleum products in the market, implemented stricter licensing requirements, and insisted on transparent pricing mechanisms that eliminate opacity benefiting certain market players. This timing is not coincidental,” Ahmed said.
He defended the authority’s import licensing decisions, emphasizing that they comply with Section 7 of the Petroleum Industry Act, which mandates supply security and prevention of scarcity.
“Granting import licenses when domestic supply proves insufficient is not sabotage, it is our legal duty,” he said.
Ahmed invited formal investigations into his finances and tenure, stating: “I formally and publicly request the Code of Conduct Bureau to conduct comprehensive review of all my asset declarations since 1991, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to examine all my financial transactions and sources of income, and the National Assembly to exercise its oversight function regarding any allegations of regulatory compromise during my tenure. I will cooperate fully, provide all documentation, and answer all questions under oath if required.”
Concluding, Ahmed reaffirmed his commitment to regulatory independence and transparency.
“Three decades of service to Nigeria’s petroleum sector have taught me that integrity is tested not in comfortable moments but when powerful interests demand compromise. My response is simple: investigate thoroughly, examine every claim, scrutinize every transaction. My record both financial and professional will withstand any legitimate inquiry.”
