PETER OBI wasted time claiming to wait and campaign for his candidate in the last Anambra Guber election. After wasting time and campaign which ended like wailing, nothing came out of the time leveraged him by ADC.

Speculations filled everywhere as to whether PETER OBI was looking for alternative platform outside the coalition, until PDP and LP were Obliterated beyond recognition before PETER OBI resolved to join the ADC on 31/12/2025. Despite the funfare that accompanied his picking ADC membership card, it wasn’t quite a week before some of his Elites IGBO brothers and sisters started threatening the ADC that if PETER OBI fails to clinch the ticket of the party, and he accepts to be running mate to whoever wins, they will not support him. This implies that they are on pursuit of three 3RRRs (Ethno) RELIGIOUS AND REGIONAL REGIMENTATION.

The most unethical behavior of some of PETER OBI’S SUPPORTERS I observed, is that, some leaders of the Obidients just like the rowdy lots, aren’t interested in building a movement as the coalition is committed to, but simply the ego of Peter Obi.

This behavior and character is not only inimical to the progress of the party but dangerous to both Peter Obi and ADC. Unfortunately they didn’t know that Peter will be worse hit, because it will obliterate his ambition and equally truncate the shortest possible route for the South East’s dream of clinching the Presidency.

My fear for ADC is this, the risks of entrusting an unpatriotic elements with sensitive responsibility in this delicate and complex political war to saving Nigeria from the APC and its dictatorial tendencies. PETER OBI’S SUPPORTERS and their leaders shouting ” it is either Peter Obi or nothing or if Peter Obi accepts to be running mate we will not support him” , can sabotage the party ADC and its Presidential candidate, leading up to the campaign and during the election.

These people have made their decisions and positions clear, implying that if PETER OBI failed to win the Primary election of ADC, to be the Presidential candidate, they will not support the party to win the general election.

In such circumstances, their best bet will be to want to prove to Nigerians their delusional beliefs that only PETER OBI can beat TINUBU, by remaining in the party and playing the role of a mole and sabotaging the efforts of Nigerians determined to chase APC and their Government out of ASO ROCK. Where the Party lost election, they will say “we told you”.

ADC leadership should avoid complacency and be eagle eyed, to be able to separate fake loyalty from patriotic loyal party members when assigning a crucial responsibilities.

ADC should stick to its constitution and follow democratic principles of picking candidates for elective offices. The leadership shouldn’t be bullied or submit to intimidation by any of the three known aspirants, ATIKU ABUBAKAR, ROTIMI AMEACHI OR PETER OBI OR ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY.

All the aspirants must commit to working for the party and support whoever comes top. The second runner up can be the running mate, if he desires to, and where he declines, the leadership in conjunction with the candidate can agree to another person.

In a situation where the contestants decline to be running mate, as the case may be, as a political party, ADC and the Candidate can look outside of the contestants, but the Party must make sure, as a condition Loyalty to Country, Constitution of Nigeria and the Party a COMPULSORY requirement.

This requirement must be met before screening any aspirant to participate in its Primary election at all levels.

This requirement should be extended to all delegates expected to vote in primary election, and should also include those officiating the primary election.

These requirements are necessary to minimize INFILTRATION by sabotuers. Sabotuers can be identified by their uterences and actions.

Any utterances or actions that are shrouded in ambiguity must be seen to be suspect and shouldn’t be taken for granted. Clarity, open and committed loyalty is not difficult to identify.

So right from picking ADC ELECTORAL OFFICERS, intended to supervise all congresses should be mindful of who constitute the teams.

There are people who especially from PETER OBI’S SUPPORTERS who have made open declarations that they will support PETER OBI on the condition that he is the Presidential candidate, implying that they are not going to be loyal to the Party.

As they do not believe in blind loyalty, so also ADC should not believe in vague loyalty.

Such people Professor Pat Utomi, Dr Obi Ekwesilieze, Dr Sam Amadi etc are clearly expected to be LEADERS in ADC if they have registered their membership, but their utterances betray their loyalty to the Party, if any.

So it is clear that their tendency to betray the party if PETER OBI fails to clinch the ticket is absolute.

These are people that ADC must be careful in dealing with them, if it must.

In fact they should stay far away from party activities, until Peter Obi wins or vamoose where he fails to get the ticket.