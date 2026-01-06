Headline
2027: Why Atiku, Obi Must Collaborate
By Eric Elezuo
The coming of former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, to the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC), may be seen as one of the best things to happen to the coalition since its formation earlier in 2025. Obi’s declaration on December 31, 2025 was the icing on the cake as the quest to topple the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government come 2027 gets thicker and more realistic.
Peter Obi did not just defect to the ADC, he came with a retinue of loyalists among whom are senators and representatives not fewer than eight from the Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the ever vociferous Obidient Movement, including the very outspoken Aisha Yesufu.
The former governor’s movement to the ADC brings to past the all expected bridging of the gap as top political juggernauts including Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola and a host of other democrats are in the party already.
Though their defections have not been formerly announced on the floor of the National Assembly, those that defected with Obi among rep members are Afamefuna Ogene (Ogbaru Federal Constituency), Oby Orogbu (Awka North/Awka South Federal Constituency), and Harris Okonkwo (Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency).
Others are Emeka Godwin (Onitsha North/Onitsha South Federal Constituency) and George Ozodinobi (Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency).
Also in the list is Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, formerly of APGA, who is known for his penchant for speaking truth to power.
But one major issue on the ground that must be resolved on time is the issue of who gets what in the party, especially the all-important presidential candidacy of the party, which Atiku and Obi are very much interested in. Peter Obi has variously expressed his intention to contest the presidency in 2027, just as Atiku on August 25, 2025 declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2027. The allies and loyalists of both politicians have at various official and unofficial fora been canvassing for the acceptance of their principals as party flagbearearers.
What is worrying however, is that the body language and statements from the politicians themselves, their political allies and loyalists have expressed a stand that appears that no one is willing to stand down for the other, at least as at today. Many others believe that only a credible primary election would assuage all and sundry if push comes to shove.
As a result, while the coming together of the political heavyweights has obviously boosted the party’s and coalition’s political strength, it could also spell its doom if gentlemanly agreement and responsible collaboration are not harnessed as the road to 2027 becomes more visible.
Obi, while joining the ADC in Enugu on Wednesday, called on Nigerians and opposition groups to come together under a broad national coalition to “rescue Nigeria from poverty, disunity and democratic decline.”
Explaining his reasons for leaving the LP for the ADC, Obi stated “This decision is guided solely by patriotism and national interest. I now respectfully call on my political associates, the Obidient Movement and opposition leaders across the country to join this broad national coalition under the African Democratic Congress. History will not forgive silence in moments of national peril,” he said.
In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, Obi said three serving senators and several members of the Federal House of Representatives were present at his defection ceremony, signalling their readiness to join the party.
He said, “Notable senators present included Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, and Gilbert Nnaji. Additionally, we had prominent political figures such as High Chief Ben Obi, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Chief Ralph Nwosu, and others, alongside various members of the Federal House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly, as well as community leaders.”
Acknowledging the defections, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Obi’s formal defection had boosted the party’s momentum.
“Obi’s defection has given traction to the ADC, and we are expecting more quality politicians like him to join us. Others should make up their minds on time.
“We are expecting more lawmakers and other political bigwigs. Discussions are ongoing with them, and the engagements have been positive so far. We are expecting them in the next few weeks,” Abdullahi said.
Atiku, on his own part, on Monday, 24 November 2025, during a high-profile membership card collection ceremony in Yola, Adamawa State, marking a major realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, noted that “Now I have picked my membership card of the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government.”
He stressed that his intention was not about personal ambition, but the need to rescue Nigerians from the shackles of economic policies that have consistently impoverished Nigerians in the last 10 years, especially the last 2 and half years under Bola Tinubu.
Both Atiku and Obi has expressed intention to go for only one term in office just as the third force in the coalition, former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has also pointed. Amaechi, who joined the ADC in July, confirmed on August 28 that he would seek the party’s presidential ticket.
With Atiku, Amaechi, and Obi all expressing their intentions to run, the onus to an extent lies on the collaboration of the Atiku and Obi to steer the direction of the party because a good number of followers seem to toe their lines as at today.
Presently, the two frontline leaders are yet to agree on who steps down for the other so that a formidable could be forged against Tinubu and his APC family.
“Failure to forge a formidable force before the electioneering activities get deeply underway, the coalition risks losing out to Tinubu, and if each of them (Atiku and Obi) decides to go about it on their own, the result will favour Tinubu.
“So if these people have the interest of Nigerians, who wish to see better days, at heart, they must realize the need to jettison selfish interest and align heavily behind one of the individuals, and maximally campaign and support him to victory.
Meanwhile, the camps of the opposing sides continue to canvass seriously for their principals, stressing copious reasons they must be allowed to fly the ADC presidential flag in 2027.
For veteran journalists, Chief Dele Momodu, a staunch supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, it is only a strong politician of northern extraction that can wrest power from Tinubu.
He observed that Tinubu has lo ked the south to his advantage, and therefore, the coalition needsa northerner, who has the capacity to lock down the north to give Tinubu a run for his money. He insisted that only Atiku, who is politically and entrepreneurially exposed, could muster such capacity.
“There’s no sentiment to it,” he observed.
Also speaking, the Obidient National Leader Yunusa Tanko, who is also a strong ally of Peter Obi, emphasised that Obi’s major aim of joining the ADC was to get the party’s presidential ticket, as his defection would continue to attract a wave of Nigerians to the party.
He also dismissed concerns that defections by governors in the South-East could weaken Obi’s electoral strength ahead of 2027, describing the former Anambra State governor as a popular candidate capable of outperforming his 2023 showing.
“As far as I’m concerned, he is a popular candidate. He will definitely be able to attract more than what he had in 2023,” he stated.
He argued that electoral outcomes were driven more by the people than by political officeholders, saying, “People want change, genuine change that can translate into good leadership in this country, and Obi represents that.”
Tanko added that governors could not determine voting patterns on their own, as the votes would come from the people, whom he claimed wanted Obi as their next leader.
Observers from across divides have called for both Obi and Atiku’s handlers to resist attacking each of the aspirants so as to still have a United front irrespective of who emerges as the flag bearer at the end of the day.
“I think the campaign language of both sides must not be hinged on attacks or derogatory languages against the other since need the other even after an eventual primary if need be. Consistent attacks against the internal opposition may spell doom for the ADC at the final election. So, the word is caution for both sides.
“The truth rains that Nigerians are desirous of removing the Tinubu administration, but cannot do it without coordinated and collaborative relationship between Obi and his Obidients and Atiku and his followers.
“I also believe that the fact that Obi has finally and officially joined the ADC, and with his retinue of followers, is a clear indication that he is willing to participate on a level playing ground, either to shift ground for Atiku or concede defeat in a transparently conducted primaries,” a political analyst told The Boss.
So while the nation awaits the official kickoff of the political season, it is imperative that the gladiators know when to brandish their swords, and when to sheath them.
The parties have also been told that another reason they must collaborate is that the Tinubu government will come after them, and the election, with every weapon within their arsenal to ensure that they did not compete on a favorable ground. So a united force, will surely neutralize whatever strategy the ruling party will spring up.
“If Atiku and Obi consider Nigerians, and jettison whatever selfish interest that may crop up on their minds, the Tinubu government will fall like a pack of cards come 2027,” the analyst concluded
Controversial Tax Laws: Reps Release Certified True Copy of Reformed Act
The House of Representatives has released the certified copies of the four tax reform Acts recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, following public concerns over alleged discrepancies and the circulation of unauthorised versions of the laws.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, on Saturday.
According to the statement, the House, under the leadership of the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, directed the immediate release of the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the Acts, including the endorsement and assent pages signed by the president, to Nigerians for public record, verification and reference.
The decision, taken in concert with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, followed allegations that versions of the tax laws in circulation differed from those passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the president.
The controversy was first raised on the floor of the House by Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), who drew the attention of lawmakers to alleged discrepancies between the tax Bills passed by the National Assembly and the versions subsequently gazetted and made public by the executive arm.
Mr Dasuki warned that the inconsistencies, if left unchecked, could undermine legislative integrity and public confidence in the law-making process. His intervention triggered debates within and outside the National Assembly, with legal practitioners, tax experts and civil society organisations demanding clarification and suspension of the implementation of the Acts.
In response, Mr Tajudeen constituted a seven-member ad hoc committee chaired by Aliyu Betara, whose members included Idris Wase, Sada Soli, Adedeji Faleke, Igariwey Iduma, Fred Agbedi and Babajimi Benson.
The committee was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged alterations, how unauthorised versions came into circulation and measures to prevent a recurrence.
Mr Tajudeen also ordered an immediate internal verification of the Acts and approved the public release of the certified versions to eliminate doubts, restore clarity and protect the sanctity of the legislative record.
The four tax reform laws released are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025.
The House described the laws as the backbone of Nigeria’s contemporary tax reform framework, aimed at modernising revenue administration, improving compliance, reducing inefficiencies, eliminating duplication and strengthening fiscal coordination across the federation.
It said Mr Tajudeen provided firm leadership throughout the tax reform process, from stakeholder consultations and committee scrutiny to clause-by-clause consideration and robust plenary debates, to ensure the reforms were inclusive, evidence-based and aligned with Nigeria’s fiscal realities.
Reassuring Nigerians, Mr Rotimi said, “The National Assembly is an institution built on records, procedure, and institutional memory. Every Bill, every amendment, and every Act follows a traceable constitutional and parliamentary pathway.”
He stressed that once a law is passed and assented to, its integrity is preserved through certification and custody by the legislature, adding that there is no ambiguity about what constitutes the law.
He further emphasised that the only authentic and authoritative versions of the four tax Acts are the certified copies released by the National Assembly, urging the public to disregard any other documents or versions in circulation.
“Members of the public, institutions, professionals, and stakeholders are therefore advised to disregard and discountenance any other documents or versions in circulation that are not certified by the National Assembly, as such materials do not form part of the official legislative record,” the statement read.
The House also disclosed that the Clerk to the National Assembly has concluded the process of aligning the Acts with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure accuracy, conformity and uniformity, adding that hard copies have been produced, circulated to lawmakers and made available to the public.
“The Clerk to the National Assembly has concluded the process of aligning the Acts – duly passed, assented to, and certified – with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure accuracy, conformity, and uniformity. Hard copies of the certified tax Acts have also been produced and are being circulated to all Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators, and made available to the public, to ensure institutional clarity, uniform reference, and legislative certainty.”
It added that the ad hoc committee chaired by Mr Betara continues its work in line with its mandate to determine the circumstances surrounding the circulation of unauthorised versions of the tax Acts and recommend safeguards to preserve the integrity and reliability of parliamentary records.
The House reaffirmed its commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, transparency and accountable governance, pledging to strengthen internal controls, uphold institutional discipline and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative process.
“The House will continue to strengthen internal controls, uphold institutional discipline, and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative process in the collective interest of the Nigerian people,” it concluded.
2026: Tinubu Pledges Inclusive Growth, Improved Security in New Year Message
President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that 2026 will be a more prosperous year for all.
Tinubu stated this in his New Year message on Thursday, adding that his administration would sustain the momentum on its major reforms.
“During 2025, we sustained the momentum on our major reforms. We had a fiscal reset and also recorded steady economic progress.
“Despite persistent global economic headwinds, we recorded tangible and measurable gains, particularly in the economy.
“These achievements reaffirm our belief that the difficult but necessary reforms we embarked upon are moving us in the right direction with more concrete results on the horizon for the ordinary Nigerian,” the President said in the statement he personally signed.
Consolidating gains
Tinubu said that the focus in 2026 would be on consolidating the gains and continuing to build a resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and growth-oriented economy.
According to him, Nigeria closed 2025 on a strong note, as despite the policies to fight inflation, it recorded a robust GDP growth each quarter, with annualised growth expected to exceed four per cent for the year.
Tinubu explained that the nation maintained trade surpluses and achieved greater exchange rate stability while inflation declined steadily and reached below 15 per cent, in line with his administration’s target.
“In 2026, we are determined to reduce inflation further and ensure that the benefits of reform reach every Nigerian household. In 2025, the Nigerian Stock Exchange outperformed its peers, posting a robust 48.12 per cent gain and consolidating its bullish run that began in the second half of 2023.
“Supported by sound monetary policy management, our foreign reserves stood at $45.4 billion as of December 29, 2025, providing a substantial buffer against external shocks for the Naira. We expect this position to strengthen further in the New Year,” he said.
“Foreign direct investment is also responding positively. In the third quarter of 2025, FDI rose to $720 million, up from $90 million in the preceding quarter, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic direction, which global credit rating agencies, including Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s, have consistently affirmed and applauded,” Tinubu added.
Tax reforms
The President further assured that with patience, fiscal discipline, and unity of purpose, Nigeria would emerge in 2026 stronger and better positioned for sustained growth.
According to him, as inflation and interest rates moderate, his administration expects increased fiscal space for productive investment in infrastructure and human capital development.
“We are also confronting the challenge of multiple taxation across all tiers of government. I commend states that have aligned with the national tax harmonisation agenda by adopting harmonised tax laws to reduce the excessive burden of taxes, levies, and fees on our people and on basic consumption.
“The new year marks a critical phase in implementing our tax reforms, designed to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation for Nigeria.
“By harmonising our tax system, we aim to raise revenue sustainably, address fiscal distortions and strengthen our capacity to finance infrastructure and social investments that will deliver shared prosperity,” he added.
National security
Tinubu said that though the path of reform is never easy, his administration remains mindful that economic progress must be accompanied by security and peace.
“Our nation continues to confront security threats from criminal and terrorist elements determined to disrupt our way of life. In collaboration with international partners, including the United States, decisive actions were taken against terrorist targets in parts of the Northwest on December 24.
“Our Armed Forces have since sustained operations against terror networks and criminal strongholds across the Northwest and Northeast,” he said.
But the President stated that in 2026, Nigeria’s security and intelligence agencies would deepen cooperation with regional and global partners to eliminate all threats to national security.
“We remain committed to protecting lives, property, and the territorial integrity of our country.
“I continue to believe that a decentralised policing system with appropriate safeguards, complemented by properly regulated forest guards, all anchored on accountability, is critical to effectively addressing terrorism, banditry, and related security challenges,” he added.
Investments in infrastructure
The New Year marks the beginning of a more robust phase of economic growth, with tangible improvements in the lives of our people.
Tinubu also said that his government would accelerate the implementation of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, aiming to bring at least 10 million Nigerians into productive economic activity by empowering at least 1,000 people in each of the 8,809 wards across the country.
“Through agriculture, trade, food processing, and mining, we will stimulate local economies and expand grassroots opportunities.
“We will also continue to invest in modernising Nigeria’s infrastructure – roads, power, ports, railways, airports, pipelines, healthcare, education, and agriculture to strengthen food security and improve quality of life. All ongoing projects will continue without interruption,” he said.
He, however, urged Nigerians to play their part to achieve the objectives in 2026 by standing together in unity and purpose, upholding patriotism, and serving the country with honour and integrity in their respective roles.
Let us resolve to be better citizens, better neighbours, and better stewards of our nation.
Aftermath of Obi’s Defection: Aisha Yesufu Vows to Officially Joins ADC
Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has declared her readiness to become a card-carrying member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The activist said this on Wednesday, hours after Peter Obi defected from the Labour Party to the ADC in Enugu.
She called on well-meaning Nigerians to come together in unity to salvage the country come 2027 general elections.
“I have never been a card-carrying member of any political party, but I will be a card-carrying member of the ADC.
“Enough is enough. There’s no more time for us to keep shedding tears. We have cried too much.
“From this moment going forward, we will fight for Nigeria. We will have a great nation.
“ADC will take Nigeria to a point where the son-of-a-nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” she said.
