2027: Why Atiku, Obi Must Collaborate

By Eric Elezuo

The coming of former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, to the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC), may be seen as one of the best things to happen to the coalition since its formation earlier in 2025. Obi’s declaration on December 31, 2025 was the icing on the cake as the quest to topple the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government come 2027 gets thicker and more realistic.

Peter Obi did not just defect to the ADC, he came with a retinue of loyalists among whom are senators and representatives not fewer than eight from the Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the ever vociferous Obidient Movement, including the very outspoken Aisha Yesufu.

The former governor’s movement to the ADC brings to past the all expected bridging of the gap as top political juggernauts including Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola and a host of other democrats are in the party already.

Though their defections have not been formerly announced on the floor of the National Assembly, those that defected with Obi among rep members are Afamefuna Ogene (Ogbaru Federal Constituency), Oby Orogbu (Awka North/Awka South Federal Constituency), and Harris Okonkwo (Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency).

Others are Emeka Godwin (Onitsha North/Onitsha South Federal Constituency) and George Ozodinobi (Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency).

Also in the list is Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, formerly of APGA, who is known for his penchant for speaking truth to power.

But one major issue on the ground that must be resolved on time is the issue of who gets what in the party, especially the all-important presidential candidacy of the party, which Atiku and Obi are very much interested in. Peter Obi has variously expressed his intention to contest the presidency in 2027, just as Atiku on August 25, 2025 declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2027. The allies and loyalists of both politicians have at various official and unofficial fora been canvassing for the acceptance of their principals as party flagbearearers.

What is worrying however, is that the body language and statements from the politicians themselves, their political allies and loyalists have expressed a stand that appears that no one is willing to stand down for the other, at least as at today. Many others believe that only a credible primary election would assuage all and sundry if push comes to shove.

As a result, while the coming together of the political heavyweights has obviously boosted the party’s and coalition’s political strength, it could also spell its doom if gentlemanly agreement and responsible collaboration are not harnessed as the road to 2027 becomes more visible.

Obi, while joining the ADC in Enugu on Wednesday, called on Nigerians and opposition groups to come together under a broad national coalition to “rescue Nigeria from poverty, disunity and democratic decline.”

Explaining his reasons for leaving the LP for the ADC, Obi stated “This decision is guided solely by patriotism and national interest. I now respectfully call on my political associates, the Obidient Movement and opposition leaders across the country to join this broad national coalition under the African Democratic Congress. History will not forgive silence in moments of national peril,” he said.

In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, Obi said three serving senators and several members of the Federal House of Representatives were present at his defection ceremony, signalling their readiness to join the party.

He said, “Notable senators present included Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, and Gilbert Nnaji. Additionally, we had prominent political figures such as High Chief Ben Obi, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Chief Ralph Nwosu, and others, alongside various members of the Federal House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly, as well as community leaders.”

Acknowledging the defections, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said Obi’s formal defection had boosted the party’s momentum.

“Obi’s defection has given traction to the ADC, and we are expecting more quality politicians like him to join us. Others should make up their minds on time.

“We are expecting more lawmakers and other political bigwigs. Discussions are ongoing with them, and the engagements have been positive so far. We are expecting them in the next few weeks,” Abdullahi said.

Atiku, on his own part, on Monday, 24 November 2025, during a high-profile membership card collection ceremony in Yola, Adamawa State, marking a major realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, noted that “Now I have picked my membership card of the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government.”

He stressed that his intention was not about personal ambition, but the need to rescue Nigerians from the shackles of economic policies that have consistently impoverished Nigerians in the last 10 years, especially the last 2 and half years under Bola Tinubu.

Both Atiku and Obi has expressed intention to go for only one term in office just as the third force in the coalition, former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has also pointed. Amaechi, who joined the ADC in July, confirmed on August 28 that he would seek the party’s presidential ticket.

With Atiku, Amaechi, and Obi all expressing their intentions to run, the onus to an extent lies on the collaboration of the Atiku and Obi to steer the direction of the party because a good number of followers seem to toe their lines as at today.

Presently, the two frontline leaders are yet to agree on who steps down for the other so that a formidable could be forged against Tinubu and his APC family.

“Failure to forge a formidable force before the electioneering activities get deeply underway, the coalition risks losing out to Tinubu, and if each of them (Atiku and Obi) decides to go about it on their own, the result will favour Tinubu.

“So if these people have the interest of Nigerians, who wish to see better days, at heart, they must realize the need to jettison selfish interest and align heavily behind one of the individuals, and maximally campaign and support him to victory.

Meanwhile, the camps of the opposing sides continue to canvass seriously for their principals, stressing copious reasons they must be allowed to fly the ADC presidential flag in 2027.

For veteran journalists, Chief Dele Momodu, a staunch supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, it is only a strong politician of northern extraction that can wrest power from Tinubu.

He observed that Tinubu has lo ked the south to his advantage, and therefore, the coalition needsa northerner, who has the capacity to lock down the north to give Tinubu a run for his money. He insisted that only Atiku, who is politically and entrepreneurially exposed, could muster such capacity.

“There’s no sentiment to it,” he observed.

Also speaking, the Obidient National Leader Yunusa Tanko, who is also a strong ally of Peter Obi, emphasised that Obi’s major aim of joining the ADC was to get the party’s presidential ticket, as his defection would continue to attract a wave of Nigerians to the party.

Tanko noted that the former LP presidential candidate remained popular despite recent defections by governors to the ruling APC.

He also dismissed concerns that defections by governors in the South-East could weaken Obi’s electoral strength ahead of 2027, describing the former Anambra State governor as a popular candidate capable of outperforming his 2023 showing.

“As far as I’m concerned, he is a popular candidate. He will definitely be able to attract more than what he had in 2023,” he stated.

He argued that electoral outcomes were driven more by the people than by political officeholders, saying, “People want change, genuine change that can translate into good leadership in this country, and Obi represents that.”

Tanko added that governors could not determine voting patterns on their own, as the votes would come from the people, whom he claimed wanted Obi as their next leader.

Observers from across divides have called for both Obi and Atiku’s handlers to resist attacking each of the aspirants so as to still have a United front irrespective of who emerges as the flag bearer at the end of the day.

“I think the campaign language of both sides must not be hinged on attacks or derogatory languages against the other since need the other even after an eventual primary if need be. Consistent attacks against the internal opposition may spell doom for the ADC at the final election. So, the word is caution for both sides.

“The truth rains that Nigerians are desirous of removing the Tinubu administration, but cannot do it without coordinated and collaborative relationship between Obi and his Obidients and Atiku and his followers.

“I also believe that the fact that Obi has finally and officially joined the ADC, and with his retinue of followers, is a clear indication that he is willing to participate on a level playing ground, either to shift ground for Atiku or concede defeat in a transparently conducted primaries,” a political analyst told The Boss.

So while the nation awaits the official kickoff of the political season, it is imperative that the gladiators know when to brandish their swords, and when to sheath them.

The parties have also been told that another reason they must collaborate is that the Tinubu government will come after them, and the election, with every weapon within their arsenal to ensure that they did not compete on a favorable ground. So a united force, will surely neutralize whatever strategy the ruling party will spring up.

“If Atiku and Obi consider Nigerians, and jettison whatever selfish interest that may crop up on their minds, the Tinubu government will fall like a pack of cards come 2027,” the analyst concluded