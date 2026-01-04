Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: After Venezuela, Which Country is Next?
By Kayode Emola
On 14th December 2025, I wrote in my weekly column of the Boss Newspaper that Nicolas Maduro is a goner; in case you missed that article, here is the link (https://thebossnewspapers.com/2025/12/14/voice-of-emancipation-nicolas-maduro-is-a-goner/) for a re-read. Exactly 3 weeks later, he’s in the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New York.
For Nicolas Maduro, the US military presence in the Caribbean Sea felt like theatrics, and he even brandished a sword he intended to use in stopping the US war machines. However, when reality dawned on him, not even his heavily guarded presidential palace could save him.
There is no doubt that the actions of President Trump have created a lot of stir in the international community. Some have spoken in favour of his decisive actions, while others are in awe at what has just happened. The one thing I know is that after a few days, the dust will settle and everyone will move on.
However, if I were President Tinubu, I would begin to see the handwriting on the wall very clearly. The actions of the US in Venezuela should be seen by President Tinubu as a troubling sign of things to come. Likewise, the Ayatollah of Iran, who always thinks he can rule his people with impunity. The days of brutal dictatorship are over in so far as President Trump is concerned, especially when it comes to American interests.
Some people may see the events in Venezuela as a sign that the US may or may not come to Nigeria. Let me burst their bubble by saying the US is coming to Nigeria, and they are coming with fire and fury.
Why did I know that the US is coming to Nigeria? It is not because I engage with this present US administration, but because I know that the radical Islamic terrorists terrorising Nigeria are hellbent on creating unspeakable havoc. Just 5 days ago, on 31st December 2025, Boko Haram terrorists invaded the villages of Zah, Mubang Yadul, and Kijing, all in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa state, killing at least 12 persons.
Their message was clear to the villagers: convert to Islam or get ready to die. In a country like Nigeria, where persecution of Christians in Northern Nigeria has become a norm, I don’t believe the US will stand idly by and watch.
In the same vein, terrorists invaded the Owo Local Government of Ondo State, Southwestern Nigeria and burnt down a police station with no repercussions. It is not the burning of the Police Station in Owo local government or the killing of villagers in Hong local government that bothers me the most. It is the fact that there was no security, either from the police or the military, that could repel these terrorists during their attack or even shortly after the attack had taken place.
It simply shows that there is a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria if terrorists can just run riot as they wish, destroying lives and properties, and the government seems helpless. The connotation that the Nigerian government cannot fight insecurity is a misleading one. Nigeria has all it takes to fight terrorism; what it lacks is the appetite to fight insecurity.
Tinubu had better get a grip on the situation before he ends up like Nicolas Maduro in chains to the US to face criminal charges. If he does not have the appetite to fight insecurity, he had better leave the stage quietly while there is still the opportunity. Nicolas Maduro was offered a safe passage to any country of his choice, but he refused; now he is going to face the full wrath of the American justice system.
President Tinubu has been warned severally by the US government to get a grip on insecurity in Nigeria; however, he still treats the situation of terrorism with kid gloves. If he thinks that President Trump forgot about Nigeria, then he should think again. The US President only took a break to deal with the situation in Venezuela.
Now that the situation in Venezuela has been fully dealt with and under control, Nigeria is the next stop for President Trump. Except if things escalate in Iran, in which case President Trump will quickly remove the Ayatollahs and then return to his original plans of dealing with the situation in Nigeria.
Nigeria is a very strategic asset to the US, and they cannot afford to let it slip away from their grip. The US has written countless documents on the importance of Nigeria to their foreign policy and global influence. The matter is of national importance to the US, and they are not going to keep quiet about it.
As for us, the Yoruba people, the choice is simple: get the hell out of Nigeria before the ship sinks or sink with Nigeria when the Americans come. The obvious choice is simple: get out while we can. Our docility is fuelling the government’s incompetence, as our silence is provoking the government to inaction.
We are afraid to speak out and to take the necessary actions for our liberation because of our own foolishness. We had hoped that things under President Tinubu would improve; however, it has only gotten worse. The only option for us now is to get out of Nigeria; otherwise, we should be ready to be colonised by the US. If you doubt it, watch how the US is going to govern Venezuela as its 51st State, which will give it a foothold in South America.
Trump has already said the US will govern Venezuela, and he’s not backing down. He is going to appoint a sole administrator who will report directly to him. How long that arrangement will last is anyone’s guess.
Therefore, if we don’t want to go down with Nigeria and with President Tinubu, Yoruba and every indigenous nation in Nigeria should do the needful by demanding their self-determination. That is the only true way that we can escape the wrath of the US that is coming. A stitch in time saves nine; let us speak out and act now to save ourselves the embarrassment of another colonisation.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu’s Tax Regime
By Kayode Emola
As we move closer to 2026, one thing that will be on the minds of many Nigerians is the new tax regime of President Tinubu coming into effect on 1st January 2026. Many people are wondering how this is going to affect their personal finances; is the government going to come into their bank accounts to seize their hard-earned money, especially if they cannot prove the source?
Some are wondering, haven’t we already been taxed enough? What else are they looking for that they haven’t already got? I have deliberately stayed away from this topic for some time, but I believe it is prudent to shed some light on what is really happening, especially as its implementation is imminent.
Tinubu has travelled to many countries and has seen how many developed economies work. Most countries survive mainly on taxation, but taxes without accountability would not bring the desired change or development in the country. So, I believe that the new tax regime brings a tangible positive impact on the people of the country, as claimed by the government.
Let’s even ask ourselves what the term tax refers to. Tax is a mandatory financial charge imposed by the government of a country on individuals’ income, companies’ profits, or the cost of goods and services.
If tax is the mandatory financial charge on an individual’s income or a company’s profit, etc, how come the Nigerian government is just waking up to realise that Nigerians are not properly taxed? First, many Nigerians are being taxed through their employment, and many big businesses are also being taxed. The only problem with Nigeria is that we do things haphazardly, which makes for ineffective results.
Tinubu’s proposed tax regime is going to experience a lot of hiccups and not necessarily achieve the desired results it was intended to achieve. Not because the government does not have genuine intentions but because the Nigerian government is working in reverse when it comes to taxation.
In many progressive countries, there is less bureaucracy in setting up a company. Once your company is set up, you are automatically given a unique tax reference number, which you can use to open a bank account and start transactions. When we are talking about progressive countries, I don’t mean the likes of the USA, Canada, UK, Norway etc. I am talking about countries in Africa, like Rwanda, where it takes just about 6 hours to open a company and get set up for business.
In fact, you can open a company on your way to Rwanda, and your company will be ready to go before you get there. This little bottleneck makes it easier to get set up in a place like Rwanda and many other progressive countries compared to a country like Nigeria, where it takes forever to set up a company. Even after opening your company in Nigeria, it could take you forever to get set up for banking transactions, let alone getting your business.
The bottom line here is that it is not that Nigerians don’t want to pay tax but the bureaucracy in setting up a business makes it difficult to get set up and registered for tax purposes. For a country that has less people in paid employment, the government would need to make it easier for people to set up a company so that people can actually run their business through a limited company for proper accountability.
Secondly, over 70 percent of Nigerians live in abject poverty, so when the government is talking about taxing the people, it feels more like asking the people to make straws with their hands. How can you tax someone who literally don’t have anything to give? The majority of the people live on less than $2/day, and most of them don’t even have a bank account. How then does the government expect to tax them?
In 2021, the government imposed various forms of charges on personal and business bank accounts. The aim was to generate revenue for the government, and it was hailed as a panacea for development as the government had hoped to raise a lot of revenue this way. Fast forward 5 years, and the government is planning to abolish it and introduce direct taxation instead, thinking it can raise more money.
The truth is that most developed countries like Britain, which raises over 70 percent of its income through taxation, do so through the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) system. This is the most effective way to collect taxes for the state and generate the needed revenue for development. In the case of Nigeria, many people are not in paid employment; therefore, I don’t think the government will generate as much as it has hoped for.
This means that the newly introduced tax regime is just another government exercise and whether it succeed or fails remains to be seen, depending on how it is implemented. How can the pepper seller or the groundnut seller in the market pay their tax. These small traders are merely survivors who live on their daily income and have nothing left for their day-to-day essentials.
For those who are confused about the Nigeria tax reform, I will advise them to get for themselves the gazetted copy through this link C:\Users\Computer Section\Deskt. I believe most of the questions regarding the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 can be found here.
As we move forward to January 2026, I will use this opportunity to wish our people a happy new year and hope that the Tinubu tax regime makes their lives better. I sincerely hope that the government is not, in all sincerity, trying to introduce stealth taxes on our already impoverished people.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Christmas: A Time to Reflect
By Kayode Emola
Christmas reminds us that the year is ending. Most people even take the time to draw up a long list of New Year resolutions. Whether they follow through with the resolutions or not remains to be seen. This year’s Christmas will not be an exception; many people will look back to the resolutions they made in 2024 and have a deep reflection as to whether it has come to past or not.
As 2025 draws to a close and 2026 stares at us in the face, it is worth looking back to what we have endured as a nation. It is no secret that the Yoruba people are still reeling from the terror years of Mohammed Buhari’s regime. Many had hoped that with a Yoruba person as President, the terror will be a thing of the past.
Alas, it seems as if the terror has breathed a new sigh of relief with Tinubu as President. When Tinubu said in 2023 that he would continue in the legacy of his predecessor Buhari; people didn’t fully understand what he meant. Now it is very clear that he was going to sit bye and watch while the terrorists overrun the country just like Buhari did when he was President.
If not, how can the former Governor of Zamfara Bello Matawalle, who is a known sponsor of terrorists be appointed by President Tinubu as the Minister of Defence. This and many other questionable appointments make the Tinubu regime and Nigeria a laughingstock in the international community.
Many people are quick to give Tinubu the benefit of the doubt about his inactions as a President when it comes to tackling terrorism in Nigeria. They forget that the innocent people who lose their lives daily through terrorism cannot regain it ever again.
It only took the threat of an invasion from President Trump for the Nigerian government to begin to act to defend its own citizens. Some were even bold to say that the terrorists were not only killing Christians as if the killing of innocent civilians and security officers are a new norm to be allowed to fester.
For all intents and purpose, the killing of any person due to no fault of their own is one too many. It is something that needs to be condemned by everyone in the society. We need to become a society of deep thinkers and to be the moral conscience of our people.
The government of Nigeria is not interested in the security and welfare of our people. Therefore, we at the Yoruba Self-Determination struggle need to be at their heels to make sure they do what they’ve been elected to do. Barring any external circumstances, President Tinubu is laying the foundation of his re-election for a second tenure by luring the opposition into his political party. What they do not know is that God in heaven is not sleeping and He alone has the final say.
As we move closer into 2026, we need to make it the year for our declaration of Yoruba sovereignty. If there is any resolution worth taking for our Yoruba people, it would be the freedom from this perpetual bondage we have come to find ourselves in.
I will take this Christmas period to appeal to our people to recognise that Christ agreed to be born into this earth because he wanted us to be freed from Sin. He did not spare His own life for our freedom. If the freedom of mankind was important to our saviour Jesus Christ, it must be our number one priority for our Yoruba nation come 2026. I wish us all a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2026 in advance.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Nicolas Maduro is a Goner
By Kayode Emola
From Venezuela to Nigeria the story seems to be the same when it concerns President Trump. Presently, over fifteen thousand US military personnel are battle ready to take out the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who has been given the opportunity of a safe passage to any country of his choice. Whether he will take it or not remains to be seen and what actions the US President will take.
When it comes to that of Nigeria, it will be what Yoruba refer to as “abowaba” (we’ll get back to that) approach President Trump is adopting. It’s more than a month now that President Trump threatened to attack the terrorists in Nigeria. Many people are wondering whether it’s still going to happen or whether this is the end we’ve end of the matter.
The truth of the matter is the US President is not sitting on the hands on this matter. He has appointed US congress men and women to investigate the matter, and this people are working night and day to get to the bottom of the matter. However sceptical some of our people may be about the intervention of the US, one thing is certain, it will surely happen.
What we can’t say is when it will happen and what the consequences or the fall out of the intervention will be. The most interesting thing is that at last, for once the US is alive to its responsibilities as the police of the world.
As for Nicolas Maduro, whether he is removed as President or not will depend on the support he receives from Russia. With the war in Ukraine, I don’t know how much appetite and resources the Russia federation is happy to deploy to save a foreign country. Especially when its own country and military personnel are in the frontline of a war. My guess is that if Russia could not save President Assad of Syria, then the likelihood of saving Nicolas Maduro is very slim.
Concerning we the Yoruba people, there are a lot of things we can begin to do amidst all these ongoing events. First thing we must realise is that it is very evident that there is nothing left to salvage in Nigeria. Even if the US army comes to Nigeria with all the armoury and arsenals they have, if the fundamentals that caused the insecurity is not addressed, the problem is bound to reoccur.
Therefore, as much as the US is wanting to fight terrorism in Nigeria which is a blessing. We Yoruba must realise that except we separate from Nigeria, poverty and terrorism will continue to be the experience for many of our folks. There is hardly any day that goes by without an incident of kidnapping taking place somewhere in Yorubaland.
Many of our folks can no longer travel to Nigeria from abroad without the fear of being kidnapped for ransom or worse still be killed by terrorists roaming our forests. Many are choosing to travel to other parts of Africa for holidays just to avoid going to Nigeria. For those who are brave enough to travel to Nigeria, they must get private security for they and their families protection which is not supposed to be.
How Nigeria allowed terrorism to fester for 15 years without any government intervention to curb it beats my imagination. The same Nigeria government that says it could not fight insecurity, and insurgency had the military personnel and equipment to put out a coup plot in neighbouring Benin Republic.
Therefore, it is evident that the lives and properties of Nigeria do not matter to the government. I will urge our Yoruba people to get themselves together and decide now that the only solution for us is total exit from Nigeria. Anything other than that is just cosmetics that is bound to fade away when tested in heat.
Voice of Emancipation: After Venezuela, Which Country is Next?
Controversial Tax Laws: Reps Release Certified True Copy of Reformed Act
Anyone Who Says Obi Can’t Be VP Not Democrat – Dele Momodu
Chrono-Strategy: How to Spot Your Moment and Make It Count
Adding Value: How Experience and Mentors Shape Growth by Henry Ukazu
Venezuelan President Maduro Captured, Flown out of Venezuela, Says US President Trump
How Glo’s Reliable Network Supports Mental Health in Nigeria: Evidence from Neurophysiology
Tragic Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Accident: A National Indictment of Governance, Emergency Response, and Healthcare Failures
ADC, LP Slam Tinubu over Europe Holiday Amid Security Crisis
Court Empowers Tinubu to Implement New Tax Law Effective Jan 1
Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident
2026: Tinubu Pledges Inclusive Growth, Improved Security in New Year Message
Tax Reform Act: Process Failure, Credibility Crisis, and the Imperative of Public Accountability By Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili
US Lawmaker Seeks More Airstrikes in Nigeria, Insists Christian Lives Matter
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Tragic Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Accident: A National Indictment of Governance, Emergency Response, and Healthcare Failures
-
Headline6 days ago
ADC, LP Slam Tinubu over Europe Holiday Amid Security Crisis
-
Headline4 days ago
Court Empowers Tinubu to Implement New Tax Law Effective Jan 1
-
Sports6 days ago
Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident
-
Headline3 days ago
2026: Tinubu Pledges Inclusive Growth, Improved Security in New Year Message
-
Opinion4 days ago
Tax Reform Act: Process Failure, Credibility Crisis, and the Imperative of Public Accountability By Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili
-
Featured5 days ago
US Lawmaker Seeks More Airstrikes in Nigeria, Insists Christian Lives Matter
-
Featured4 days ago
Peter Obi Officially Dumps Labour Party, Defects to ADC