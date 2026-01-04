Voice of Emancipation: After Venezuela, Which Country is Next?

By Kayode Emola

On 14th December 2025, I wrote in my weekly column of the Boss Newspaper that Nicolas Maduro is a goner; in case you missed that article, here is the link (https://thebossnewspapers.com/2025/12/14/voice-of-emancipation-nicolas-maduro-is-a-goner/) for a re-read. Exactly 3 weeks later, he’s in the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New York.

For Nicolas Maduro, the US military presence in the Caribbean Sea felt like theatrics, and he even brandished a sword he intended to use in stopping the US war machines. However, when reality dawned on him, not even his heavily guarded presidential palace could save him.

There is no doubt that the actions of President Trump have created a lot of stir in the international community. Some have spoken in favour of his decisive actions, while others are in awe at what has just happened. The one thing I know is that after a few days, the dust will settle and everyone will move on.

However, if I were President Tinubu, I would begin to see the handwriting on the wall very clearly. The actions of the US in Venezuela should be seen by President Tinubu as a troubling sign of things to come. Likewise, the Ayatollah of Iran, who always thinks he can rule his people with impunity. The days of brutal dictatorship are over in so far as President Trump is concerned, especially when it comes to American interests.

Some people may see the events in Venezuela as a sign that the US may or may not come to Nigeria. Let me burst their bubble by saying the US is coming to Nigeria, and they are coming with fire and fury.

Why did I know that the US is coming to Nigeria? It is not because I engage with this present US administration, but because I know that the radical Islamic terrorists terrorising Nigeria are hellbent on creating unspeakable havoc. Just 5 days ago, on 31st December 2025, Boko Haram terrorists invaded the villages of Zah, Mubang Yadul, and Kijing, all in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa state, killing at least 12 persons.

Their message was clear to the villagers: convert to Islam or get ready to die. In a country like Nigeria, where persecution of Christians in Northern Nigeria has become a norm, I don’t believe the US will stand idly by and watch.

In the same vein, terrorists invaded the Owo Local Government of Ondo State, Southwestern Nigeria and burnt down a police station with no repercussions. It is not the burning of the Police Station in Owo local government or the killing of villagers in Hong local government that bothers me the most. It is the fact that there was no security, either from the police or the military, that could repel these terrorists during their attack or even shortly after the attack had taken place.

It simply shows that there is a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria if terrorists can just run riot as they wish, destroying lives and properties, and the government seems helpless. The connotation that the Nigerian government cannot fight insecurity is a misleading one. Nigeria has all it takes to fight terrorism; what it lacks is the appetite to fight insecurity.

Tinubu had better get a grip on the situation before he ends up like Nicolas Maduro in chains to the US to face criminal charges. If he does not have the appetite to fight insecurity, he had better leave the stage quietly while there is still the opportunity. Nicolas Maduro was offered a safe passage to any country of his choice, but he refused; now he is going to face the full wrath of the American justice system.

President Tinubu has been warned severally by the US government to get a grip on insecurity in Nigeria; however, he still treats the situation of terrorism with kid gloves. If he thinks that President Trump forgot about Nigeria, then he should think again. The US President only took a break to deal with the situation in Venezuela.

Now that the situation in Venezuela has been fully dealt with and under control, Nigeria is the next stop for President Trump. Except if things escalate in Iran, in which case President Trump will quickly remove the Ayatollahs and then return to his original plans of dealing with the situation in Nigeria.

Nigeria is a very strategic asset to the US, and they cannot afford to let it slip away from their grip. The US has written countless documents on the importance of Nigeria to their foreign policy and global influence. The matter is of national importance to the US, and they are not going to keep quiet about it.

As for us, the Yoruba people, the choice is simple: get the hell out of Nigeria before the ship sinks or sink with Nigeria when the Americans come. The obvious choice is simple: get out while we can. Our docility is fuelling the government’s incompetence, as our silence is provoking the government to inaction.

We are afraid to speak out and to take the necessary actions for our liberation because of our own foolishness. We had hoped that things under President Tinubu would improve; however, it has only gotten worse. The only option for us now is to get out of Nigeria; otherwise, we should be ready to be colonised by the US. If you doubt it, watch how the US is going to govern Venezuela as its 51st State, which will give it a foothold in South America.

Trump has already said the US will govern Venezuela, and he’s not backing down. He is going to appoint a sole administrator who will report directly to him. How long that arrangement will last is anyone’s guess.

Therefore, if we don’t want to go down with Nigeria and with President Tinubu, Yoruba and every indigenous nation in Nigeria should do the needful by demanding their self-determination. That is the only true way that we can escape the wrath of the US that is coming. A stitch in time saves nine; let us speak out and act now to save ourselves the embarrassment of another colonisation.