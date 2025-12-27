The Hand of God: I Pause to Say Thank You!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD

“In an age of ceaseless disruption, the wisest pause is to acknowledge the Unchanging Hand—the divine grace that guides our progress, steadies our systems, and writes our story of possibilities with a wisdom no trend can outpace.” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD

We are living through an age of acceleration. Technological advancements, from generative artificial intelligence to biotechnology, are not just evolving; they are fundamentally rewriting the rules of human enterprise on a near-daily basis. Concurrently, the global community faces layered, systemic challenges—climate volatility, geopolitical fragmentation, economic precarity, and a pervasive sense of institutional distrust. This relentless churn of innovation and crisis can foster a worldview dominated by pure mechanistic cause and effect, where outcomes are seen solely as the result of data-driven strategy, relentless hustle, or fortunate access to capital.

Yet, within the complex tapestry of human progress—across personal biographies, corporate histories, and the annals of nations—there persists a recurring, almost whispered, narrative. It speaks of moments that defy straightforward analysis: the serendipitous encounter that alters a career trajectory, the breakthrough insight that arrives after all logical solutions are exhausted, the organizational resilience that emerges from a crisis in ways no risk-management model predicted, or the diplomatic breakthrough that occurs against all odds when conflict seemed inevitable. For millennia, across diverse faiths and philosophies, this dimension of experience has been attributed to a higher guiding force—often termed the Hand of God. It represents the divine interaction where diligent human effort intersects with transcendent grace, producing outcomes that feel orchestrated, purposeful, and imbued with a meaning beyond mere happenstance.

In our contemporary context, recognizing this force is not an act of intellectual retreat. On the contrary, it is an exercise in profound clarity and emotional intelligence. It provides the essential counterbalance to the hubris of absolute human control and the anxiety bred by uncertainty. It compels us to a vital, transformative pause—a sacred interval for introspection on our core values, retrospection on the journey thus far, and a heartfelt posture of gratitude for the grace that navigates our collective voyage through these uncharted waters. This pause is not an empty space; it is the fertile ground from which wiser action, more sustainable leadership, and deeper hope can grow.

For the Individual: Cultivating Purpose in an Age of Digital Determinism

The modern professional landscape is increasingly mediated by algorithms that curate opportunities, assess productivity, and even suggest career paths. Personal worth is often unconsciously tied to metrics of digital engagement and visible output, leading to a quiet epidemic of burnout and existential doubt. In this environment, the most meaningful developments frequently occur outside these digital parameters.

Consider the pattern: a sudden redundancy, initially a devastating blow, becomes the forced catalyst for launching a purpose-driven venture that aligns with a long-held passion. A chance conversation during a delayed flight leads to a mentorship that shapes a leader’s ethical compass for decades. A period of enforced stillness, perhaps due to illness or family need, creates the mental space for a creative or spiritual insight that reorganizes one’s entire life priorities. These are not merely random events; to the perceptive heart, they bear the hallmark of intentional guidance.

The ancient wisdom of Proverbs 19:21 observes, “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.” This is not a dismissal of ambition or strategic planning. Rather, it is an invitation to hold our plans with open hands. It suggests that our detailed life maps are subject to benevolent divine cartography that can see beyond our immediate horizon. The practice of pausing to acknowledge this reality does several things: it replaces anxiety with a sense of guided adventure, it converts envy of others’ paths into contentment with one’s own unique journey, and it fosters a humility that makes us lifelong learners. Gratitude, in this personal realm, is the conscious acknowledgment that our skills, opportunities, and even our recoveries from failure are gifts to be stewarded, not just assets we have self-manufactured.

For the Organization: Building Legacy in an Era of Stakeholder Capitalism

The 21st-century corporation operates under a blinding spotlight. Stakeholders—including employees, customers, investors, and communities—now demand authentic purpose, ethical transparency, and demonstrable social and environmental stewardship alongside financial performance. This shift from shareholder primacy to stakeholder capitalism represents a profound change in the rules of engagement.

In this new paradigm, principles often relegated to “corporate social responsibility” documents are now central to long-term viability. Organizations that operate with integrity—prioritizing fair wages, sustainable sourcing, and genuine community partnership—often experience a form of capital that cannot be listed on a balance sheet: the capital of trust. This trust manifests as customer loyalty during a misstep, employee advocacy in competitive talent markets, and investor patience during necessary transitions. While these outcomes can be analyzed through the lens of sociology or economics, many faith-informed leaders perceive the outworking of a timeless principle.

The Psalmist notes, “The Lord’s blessing brings wealth, without painful toil for it” (Proverbs 10:22). This is not a promise of effortless profit, but a profound observation that sustainable abundance is often tied to alignment with divine principles of justice, honesty, and generosity. When a company avoids a lucrative but unethical deal, it may be protected from future scandal. When it invests in employee well-being, it cultivates innovation and dedication that drives organic growth. The guiding hand here is seen in the provision of wisdom for complex decisions, the fostering of a cohesive culture amid diversity, and the unexpected market opportunities that align with a company’s core values. The necessary corporate pause involves leadership teams reflecting not only on key performance indicators but on their foundational ethos. Gratitude is expressed by acknowledging that success is a collaborative endeavor with a moral dimension and by reinvesting prosperity into the common good.

For the Nation and the Global Community: Steering the Ship of State with Moral Navigation

The arena of geopolitics and national governance is perhaps where the illusion of pure human control is most dangerous and most easily dispelled. Leaders wield immense power, yet they are constantly confronted by the limits of that power—facing natural disasters, global economic tides, and the unpredictable currents of human history. The rise and fall of empires, the sudden emergence of peace movements, and the avoidance of global catastrophes often contain elements that baffle historians and political scientists.

Instances where conflict is de-escalated through a last-minute change of heart, where scientific collaboration across rival nations yields a solution to a shared threat like a pandemic, or where a society makes a collective turn toward justice and reconciliation after generations of oppression—these moments carry a weight of significance that suggests more than shrewd political calculus. They hint at a moral fabric to history itself.

The prophet Jeremiah, addressing a nation in turmoil, conveyed this divine perspective: “For I know the plans I have for you… plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11). This promise, made in a context of exile and despair, underscores a foundational belief: that the ultimate trajectory of a people is held within a providential narrative of hope and redemption. National pauses for thanksgiving, days of reflection, or calls for collective prayer are not merely ceremonial. They are acts of humility that can reorient a society’s focus from fear and division to shared destiny and mutual responsibility. Gratitude on this scale is a powerful antidote to nationalistic arrogance. It reminds a citizenry of its blessings, fosters a spirit of stewardship over its resources, and cultivates a posture of compassion toward other nations and future generations.

Synthesis: Gratitude as the Foundational Posture for a Future of Meaning

Ultimately, to perceive and acknowledge the guiding hand of God is to choose a narrative of profound hope and partnership. It liberates us from the exhausting burden of believing we are the sole authors of our fate. It protects our souls from the corrosive effects of pride in success and despair in failure. This awareness transforms gratitude from a fleeting emotion into a disciplined posture—a foundational lens through which we view our past, engage our present, and anticipate our future.

This posture of gratitude is eminently practical. It makes individuals more resilient and adaptable leaders. It fosters corporate cultures of ethical innovation and long-term thinking. It encourages nations to pursue policies of justice, peace, and environmental care. In a world intoxicated by speed and disruption, the deliberate, heartfelt pause to say “thank you” may be the most strategic and humanizing act available to us. It grounds our frenetic activity in meaning, connects our personal struggles to a larger story of grace, and equips us to build a future that is not only smarter or richer, but wiser and more deeply human. We pause, we recognize, we give thanks—and from that place of humble acknowledgment, we find the clarity and courage to move forward.

When the world moves faster than our understanding, true wisdom is found in the sacred pause: to recognize the Guiding Hand that has written our story of progress, to give thanks for the grace in our journey, and to find courage for the path ahead.

Dr. Tolulope Adeseye Adegoke is by God’s grace a distinguished scholar-practitioner specializing in the intersection of African security, governance, strategic leadership and effective management. His expertise is built on a robust academic foundation—with a PhD, MA, and BA in History and International Studies focused on West African conflicts, terrorism, and regional diplomacy—complemented by high-level professional credentials as a Distinguished Fellow Certified Management Consultant and a Fellow Certified Human Resource Management Professional. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com