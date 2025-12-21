Entertainment
Hollywood Bubbles As Season of Awards Sets in
By Samantha Ofole-Prince
From AAFCA to BAFTA, the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards, it’s certainly the season of splurges and speeches.
Each year between November and March, Hollywood becomes host to a majority of significant film awards as numerous guilds and critics associations heap accolades on movies which have moved them.
With 3 more major awards that include the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscars and the Image Awards left to dole out their nominations list, Samantha Ofole-Prince shares the scorecard on who’s snagged what statuettes so far.
Paul Thomas Anderson‘s action-thriller “One Battle After Another” has dominated the season. The film about a washed-up ex-revolutionary on a quest to rescue his daughter from a resurfaced nemesis that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, has struck a chord with audiences receiving more accolades than any other movie. Some of the categories it has been nominated for include Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Visual Effects. The film will most likely receive multiple Oscar nominations on January 22nd.
“Sinners,” the supernatural horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, follows close behind with 17 nominations, nearly matching the record of 18 that “Barbie” achieved two years ago from the Critics Choice Awards. The film collected a nod for Best Picture, while cast members Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton are up for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Young Actor / Actress respectively. Ryan Coogler was recognized in the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film also received nods for Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Song, Best Score, and Best Sound. Coogler also received the Director Award at the Critics Choice 8th annual Celebration of Black Cinema.
Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” hasn’t done too badly either this awards season. The live-action film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel about a scientist bringing a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment, earned several Golden Globe nominations with additional recognition at the Critics Choice Awards and Gotham Awards for its screenplay, design, and performances.
Other notable nominations include Akinola Davies Jr.’s “My Father’s Shadow.” His feature length film debut, which is set against the backdrop of the 1993 Nigerian presidential election, has won several notable awards and special mentions at international film festivals and award ceremonies. Directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with his brother Wale, it secured two major awards at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards with a Breakthrough Director for Akinola, an Outstanding Lead Performance for its main actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. The film also received 12 total nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).
Tessa Thompson’s role as a manipulative woman in an entangled relationship between two men in the movie “Hedda” recently earned her several nominations including a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress, a Spirit Award nomination and Best Actress wins at the African American Film Critics Award and Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema. Other accolades include Gotham Awards and nominations for Best Film at the BFI London Film Festival, with production design and score.
Notable Nigerian actors Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo and Ego Nwodim have also received accolades. Idris received a Best Supporting Actor nod from the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and was honored by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for his role as a race car drive in the movie “F1.” Erivo received two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Award nomination for her work in “Wicked: For Good” in the Best Actress category and Ego Nwodim received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live.”
Despite decent reviews and strong performances from both Dwayne Johnson, who plays a real-life former amateur wrestler and mixed martial artist in the movie “The Smashing Machine,” and Ayo Edebiri, who plays a PHD student who accuses a Yale Professor of rape in the film “After the Hunt,” both have failed to garner many accolades. Johnson did receive his first Golden Globe nomination and Edebiri, an Emmy and SAG award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian, did get another Golden Globe nod in the television category, but it was for her portrayal of chef Sydney on the television series “The Bear.”
Now the countdown begins to the Oscar nominations, one of the most-watched live entertainment events of the year, the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards nominations.
Samantha Ofole-Prince is a U.S. based journalist and movie critic who covers industry-specific news that includes television and film.
Photos: Critics Choice Association
Entertainment
Actress Iyabo Ojo Makes Case for Single Mothers
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has spoken on the changing perception of single motherhood, saying many men now want serious relationships with single mothers rather than treating them as side partners.
According to the actress, being a single mother is no longer seen as a stigma, as many women in that category and their children are doing well in different areas of life.
She noted that unlike in the past, some men now actively seek relationships with single mothers because of their maturity and life experience.
She added that many of these men make their intentions clear, insisting on marriage.
Iyabo Ojo encouraged women not to feel discouraged after a failed relationship, saying another partner would be willing to accept and love them.
Declaring herself the “President General of the Single Mothers Association,” the actress urged single mothers to embrace confidence, resilience, and self-worth, and not to feel ashamed of their status.
“Gone are the days that being a single mother was a stigma. Single mothers’ children are doing great things in life. Men are chasing single mothers. They are even begging us that they don’t want us to be a side chick. They want us to marry them because we have experience. If a man leaves you, another man will accept you. I am The President General of the Single Mothers Association,” she said.
Entertainment
Tribute to Jimmy Cliff: Last Lion of Reggae Crossed the Rivers
By Prince Adeyemi Shonibare
The wind blows soft across the hills of Jamaica, and the world feels it — a tremor of sorrow, a sigh of history, as Jimmy Cliff, the last Lion of the Reggae Mountains, crossed the great river at eighty-one.
He was the troubadour who sang survival into existence. The freedom-fighter who turned melody into movement. The dreamer who taught the world that:
“You can get it if you really want, but you must try, try and try.”
And try he did — from Somerton to Kingston, from Kingston to the world.
THE JOURNEY — FROM SOMERTON TO THE SUMMIT
Born James Chambers, a young boy humming tunes to the morning breeze, Jimmy Cliff stepped into Kingston with nothing but ambition and spirit. He recorded “Hurricane Hattie” at sixteen, and the island took notice.
He rose like sunrise — slow, steady, unstoppable. Reggae, ska, rocksteady — he touched them all, carving a golden road across Jamaica’s musical skyline.
Then came the explosion that stamped his immortality.
“THE HARDER THEY COME” — A REVOLUTION ON SCREEN
With the 1972 classic The Harder They Come, Jimmy Cliff did more than act; he preached struggle and hope for the entire world.
His voice cried out: “The harder they come, the harder they fall.” Oppressed people everywhere heard their story.
In “Many Rivers to Cross,” he poured a lifetime of pain, faith, and yearning:
“Many rivers to cross, but I can’t seem to find my way over.”
Yet he always crossed — and showed humanity how.
THE MAN WHO SANG FOR HUMANITY
Jimmy Cliff lived with the soul of a pilgrim, a man who believed that peace could ride on melody. He travelled far, performed wide, raised children with pride, held philosophies that blended faith and freedom.
He sang of unity in “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” reminding humanity:
“There is a place where love is flowing freely.”
His life proved that music could make nations kinder and people braver.
AWARDS, HONOURS, AND ETERNAL RESPECT
Jimmy Cliff earned the world’s applause:
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Grammy Awards
Jamaica’s Order of Merit
Worldwide tours and universal reverence
A catalogue woven into the soundtrack of global culture
But his deepest legacy lies in the millions who found hope in his voice, who stood tall because he sang:
“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone.”
THE LAST LION OF THE REGGAE GENERATION
With Marley gone, with Toots, Peter, Bunny, and Gregory gone, Jimmy Cliff stood as the final elder — the last lion roaring from reggae’s original pride.
He carried the flame when others dimmed. He carried the memory. He carried the movement. He carried the message.
And now he has crossed the last river — the one his own lyrics foresaw.
TRIBUTES FOR A TITAN
“Jimmy Cliff was a bridge between struggle and joy — a global treasure.” — Jamaican Prime Minister
“He sang the world into courage.” — Global Entertainment Guild
“Reggae has lost its last first-born. The music will never forget.” — International Music Legends Alliance
Though gone in body, the stage curtain remains open for the last lion who crossed all the many rivers after finally finding his way.
Jimmy Cliff is gone. But Jimmy Cliff can never die.His voice lives in street corners where youth gather, in radios crackling across African markets, in festivals, in freedom rallies, in every soul that ever felt hope rise from a song.
His own words now carry him across eternity:
“There’s a river that must be crossed, and I must cross it.”
He has crossed. The Lion rests. But his roar echoes forever.
One love. One legend. One Jimmy Cliff.
Entertainment
Globacom-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers Features BBN Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is the guest on CNN International’s acclaimed magazine show, African Voices, this week. The 30-minute show, sponsored by telecommunications leader, Globacom, gives viewers an in-depth look at Ebuka’s journey and impact.
Born on July 14, 1982, Ebuka first entered the spotlight as a contestant on the inaugural edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006. Since then, he has become the show’s longest-serving host, captivating audiences with his charisma and style.
A Law graduate of the University of Abuja, Ebuka also holds a Master’s degree in Law from the Washington College of Law at American University, Washington, where he specialized in Intellectual Property. Beyond reality TV, he has anchored notable programs including Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television and the Glo Show.
The episode highlights Ebuka’s impressive fashion collaborations with designer Mai Atafo, the cultural stories behind his signature style, and his passionate advocacy for young boys across Nigeria.
The show which runs on Saturday on DSTV Channel 401 at 8:30 a.m. and 12.00 noon is repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The repeats continue on Monday at 4 on the morning belt and at 6.45 p.m. the same day and at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday. The edition will be repeated next weekend at the same time slots.
