Defence Gulps Lion Share As Tinubu Presents N58.47trn 2026 Budget to NASS
President Bola Tinubu has presented a budget of N58.47 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year to a joint session of the National Assembly, with capital recurrent (non‑debt) expenditure standing at N15.25 trillion.
Tinubu presented the budget on Friday, pegging the capital expenditure at N26.08 trillion and putting the crude oil benchmark at US$64.85 per barrel.
He said the expected total revenue is N34.33 trillion, projected total expenditure: N58.18 trillion, including N15.52 trillion for debt servicing. The budget is N23.85 trillion, representing 4.28% of GDP.
The budget was anchored on a crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day, and an exchange rate of N1,400 to the US Dollar for the 2026 fiscal year.
In terms of sectoral allocation, defence and security took the lion’s share with N 5.41 trillion, followed by infrastructure at N3.56 trillion.
Mike Adenuga, Emmanuel Macron Hold High-Powered Meeting in Paris
Accomplished billionaire businessman and Commander of the French Légion d’Honneur, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., GCON, CdrLH, has held a private meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron.
The two powerful citizens of the world held the meeting on Wednesday at the historic Élysée Palace in Paris.
The high-level engagement underscores the longstanding relationship between Dr. Adenuga and the French Republic, as well as his continued relevance in global business and diplomatic circles.
A respected industrialist and philanthropist, Adenuga has been widely acknowledged for his contributions to economic development, telecommunications, energy, and humanitarian causes across Africa and beyond.
The meeting adds to Dr. Adenuga’s growing profile as a bridge between African enterprise and international leadership.
Free at Last: Burkina Faso Releases 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Aircraft
Burkina Faso has released Nigerian soldiers who were detained after their aircraft made a forced landing in the Sahelian country earlier this month, Nigerian officials said.
In a statement, Alkasim Abdulkadir, Tuggar’s spokesperson, said both sides resolved the matter amicably and secured the release of the Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew.
The soldiers had been held for nearly two weeks after the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) described the aircraft’s landing as an “unfriendly act” carried out in defiance of international law.
The Nigerian Air Force, however, said the crew encountered a technical issue that required a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, the nearest available airfield. It said the landing complied with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.
Corruption Allegations: NMDPRA Boss Farouk Ahmed Meets Tinubu, Resigns
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, has resigned following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu amid corruption allegations.
Tinubu, on Wednesday, summoned Ahmed to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, following allegations of economic sabotage and corruption.
Also caught in the web of resignation was the CEO of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, according to a statement on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.
Tinubu was said to have nominated successors to the senate for approval.
“Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve the nominations of two new chief executives for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC),” the statement reads.
“The requests followed the resignation of Engineer Farouk Ahmed of the NMDPRA and Gbenga Komolafe of the NUPRC.
“Both officials were appointed in 2021 by former President Buhari to lead the two regulatory agencies created by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
“To fill these positions, President Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting expedited confirmation of Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as CEO of NUPRC and Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as CEO of NMDPRA.”
Onanuga said the two nominees are seasoned professionals in the oil and gas industry.
Ribadu's Office Denies Arming Miyetti Allah in Kwara
NNPCL Slashes Fuel Price by N80
Respite As Court Stops Police, IGP from Enforcing Tinted Glass Permit Nationwide
Friday Sermon: Religion: Reflecting the Violence and Desperation of Our Time
Operation Wetie of the Western Region in Sweet Retrospect: Its Metaphors and Lessons
Corruption! Tinubu Tackles 'Buhari Boys'
Threat Against Nigeria's Multi-Party Democracy: Atiku, Obi, George, Others Accuse Tinubu of Plot to Annihilate Opposition
Voice of Emancipation: Nicolas Maduro is a Goner
Alleged Corrupt Practices: Dangote Petitions ICPC Against NMDPRA MD Farouk
OAU: MicCom Institutes Financial Awards for Best Graduating Student, Producing Dept
Book Launch: Tinubu Vows to Sustain Buhari's Legacies
Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, Wife Olajumoke, Bag Top Yoruba Titles in Ile-Ife
