Davido Hails Uncle, Gov Adeleke on Resignation from PDP
Nigerian Afrobeat music singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has commented on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, after he resigned from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), posting “Jeje…” on his X page.
Adeleke, who represented Osun West as Senator and currently serves as the governor of the State, announced his resignation in a letter dated November 4, 2025, citing the party’s national leadership crisis.
The letter titled ‘Resignation of my membership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’ read: “Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my Membership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party with immediate effect.”
He expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him by the PDP.
“I thank the Peoples’ Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the Peoples’ Democratic Party,” he added.
The resignation has sparked reactions, with Davido’s post sparking speculation about the implications for the party.
Book of Infamy: Umo Eno, Umar Bago, Egbetokun Listed Among Media Unfriendly Public Officers
Niger and Akwa Ibom state governors, Umar Bago and Umo Eno respectively, have been listed in the “Book of Infamy” by the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria as the worst offenders of media repression in the country.
The IPI also included the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the blacklist for continued police harassment and attacks on journalists.
This was made known on Tuesday during the IPI Annual Conference in Abuja, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and Minister of Information and National Orientation, in attendance.
At the conference, IPI President Musikilu Mojeed said the governors and the police chief have consistently prevented journalists from performing their legitimate responsibilities.
He said, “Mohammed Umar Bago, Niger Governor, Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom and the IG of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, are hereby written in the book of infamy.”
Mojeed added that Egbetokun was added for “failing to uphold his constitutional duties and allowing systematic media oppression”.
In recent years, media reports have highlighted multiple instances of repression under the two governors.
In August 2025, Governor Umar Bago was reported to have ordered the closure of Badeggi FM, a privately owned radio station in Minna, Niger State, accusing it of inciting violence.
The station was sealed by security agents, prompting condemnation from rights organisations such as Amnesty International and the Nigerian Bar Association, which described the move as unlawful and an attack on independent journalism.
Earlier in 2025, a postgraduate student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Isah Mokwa was reportedly arrested and detained after criticising Governor Bago on social media.
In Akwa Ibom State, under Governor Umo Eno, a Channels Television reporter and cameraman were expelled from the Government House Press Centre in May 2025 after airing a video in which the governor allegedly announced plans to defect from his political party.
Transformation College Opens Registration for 2026 Academic Programs
Transformation College of Business and Technology (TCBT), a premier institution committed to equipping Africans with future-ready business and technology skills, has officially opened registration for its 2026 academic programs.
As a tuition-free professional training institution, Transformation College continues to expand access to high-quality, industry-relevant education designed to prepare students, young professionals, and jobseekers for global career opportunities. In 2026, the College will offer six flagship programs reflecting the evolving digital landscape and Africa’s growing demand for skilled professionals.
2026 Programs Open for Registration
Diploma in Information Systems – A comprehensive program covering systems analysis, IT fundamentals, digital infrastructure, and enterprise technology skills essential for modern workplaces.
Entrepreneurship and Business Management – Focused on developing innovative entrepreneurs and business leaders, with practical training in business strategy, marketing, finance, and sustainable enterprise development.
AI Automation Specialist Program – A hands-on program introducing learners to automation tools, AI workflows, process optimization, and real-world AI deployment in business contexts.
AI Business Analyst Program – Equips participants to bridge business needs and AI solutions, covering requirements analysis, AI use-case development, data-driven decision-making, and business transformation.
AI Summer Program – An intensive, fast-paced program for students and early-career professionals on AI fundamentals, machine learning, prompt engineering, and applied AI.
Business Analysis & ISO Summer Program – A dual-track summer program emphasizing business analysis principles and ISO management systems, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and audit essentials.
Since its founding, Transformation College has trained thousands of learners across Africa through high-impact virtual classes led by experienced global professionals. The institution remains committed to delivering affordable, world-class education, accessible to learners regardless of location, background, or financial capability.
“Our mission has always been to raise a new generation of highly skilled African professionals who can compete globally,” said Dr. Orlando Odejide, Founder and CEO of Transformation College. “The 2026 programs reflect our continued dedication to equipping learners with the business, technology, and AI skills they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”
Registration is open to students and professionals worldwide. All programs are delivered virtually, ensuring accessibility across Nigeria, Africa, and the global community. Seats are limited, and early registration is recommended. Visit the Transformation College website or contact the official support line on WhatsApp: +234 912 718 3212.
About Transformation College of Business and Technology
Transformation College is a tuition-free professional development institution dedicated to providing high-quality training in business, technology, AI, project management, and ISO management systems. With a goal of empowering at least 10,000 African youths by 2026, the College delivers industry-aligned programs, expert-led virtual classes, and globally relevant skill development opportunities.
Alex Otti Pays Solidarity Visit to Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison
Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, Sokoto State, where he was to begin serving his life sentence.
Governor Otti, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, and published on social media, encouraged Kanu, during a meeting held behind closed doors, to remain strong, assuring that the engagements he started over two years ago, which the IPOB leader has been aware of, have been intensified in spite of what happened.
The Governor enjoined Kanu to remain calm, but strong, assuring that the issue will be resolved administratively and that he will regain his freedom.
Governor Otti expressed joy that the Sultan of Sokoto is on the same page with him on the need for Kanu’s freedom and de-escalation of tension, and informed Kanu that the Sultan of Sokoto had on a lighter note told him that Kanu is now his subject and he was going to turbane him, an information that got the IPOB Leader laughing loudly.
Responding, Mazi Kanu, who was beaming with smiles and in high spirits, thanked Governor Otti for the visit, and stated that he wasn’t surprised that the Governor quickly came visiting, because he had done the same thing in the past.
He told the Governor that he is very proud of his giant strides in Abia based on the feedbacks he gets from home about the state since he assumed office, a feat he said is replicating what Late Dee Sam Mbakwe did as Governor of Old Imo State, which has kept him permanently immortalised, and called on the Governor to continue to serve the people diligently.
The IPOB leader told Governor Otti that he is only interested in good governance and anything that could better the lot of the people, and prayed God to continue to be with the Governor and his team as they serve the people of the state.
Governor Otti was accompanied on the visit by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and some top Sokoto State government officials, including Commissioners and advisers.
Also present during the visit was Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu.
