Transformation College Opens Registration for 2026 Academic Programs

Transformation College of Business and Technology (TCBT), a premier institution committed to equipping Africans with future-ready business and technology skills, has officially opened registration for its 2026 academic programs.

As a tuition-free professional training institution, Transformation College continues to expand access to high-quality, industry-relevant education designed to prepare students, young professionals, and jobseekers for global career opportunities. In 2026, the College will offer six flagship programs reflecting the evolving digital landscape and Africa’s growing demand for skilled professionals.

2026 Programs Open for Registration

Diploma in Information Systems – A comprehensive program covering systems analysis, IT fundamentals, digital infrastructure, and enterprise technology skills essential for modern workplaces.

Entrepreneurship and Business Management – Focused on developing innovative entrepreneurs and business leaders, with practical training in business strategy, marketing, finance, and sustainable enterprise development.

AI Automation Specialist Program – A hands-on program introducing learners to automation tools, AI workflows, process optimization, and real-world AI deployment in business contexts.

AI Business Analyst Program – Equips participants to bridge business needs and AI solutions, covering requirements analysis, AI use-case development, data-driven decision-making, and business transformation.

AI Summer Program – An intensive, fast-paced program for students and early-career professionals on AI fundamentals, machine learning, prompt engineering, and applied AI.

Business Analysis & ISO Summer Program – A dual-track summer program emphasizing business analysis principles and ISO management systems, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and audit essentials.

Since its founding, Transformation College has trained thousands of learners across Africa through high-impact virtual classes led by experienced global professionals. The institution remains committed to delivering affordable, world-class education, accessible to learners regardless of location, background, or financial capability.

“Our mission has always been to raise a new generation of highly skilled African professionals who can compete globally,” said Dr. Orlando Odejide, Founder and CEO of Transformation College. “The 2026 programs reflect our continued dedication to equipping learners with the business, technology, and AI skills they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Registration is open to students and professionals worldwide. All programs are delivered virtually, ensuring accessibility across Nigeria, Africa, and the global community. Seats are limited, and early registration is recommended. Visit the Transformation College website or contact the official support line on WhatsApp: +234 912 718 3212.

About Transformation College of Business and Technology

Transformation College is a tuition-free professional development institution dedicated to providing high-quality training in business, technology, AI, project management, and ISO management systems. With a goal of empowering at least 10,000 African youths by 2026, the College delivers industry-aligned programs, expert-led virtual classes, and globally relevant skill development opportunities.