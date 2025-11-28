This development comes 27 days after the House of Representatives resolved to probe the alleged mismanagement of a $35 million investment by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in a modular refinery project that never materialised in the Niger Delta.

The motion was moved by a House of Representatives member, Billy Osawaru, who raised concerns over the non-existence of Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, despite a significant federal investment made five years ago.

According to a Premium Times report, Osawaru noted that stakeholders had petitioned the EFCC in May 2024 to investigate NCDMB’s multi-million-dollar investments, including the Atlantic Refinery project, but said the anti-graft agency had remained silent nearly a year later.

Following this, the House mandated its Committees on Midstream, Downstream, and Legislative Compliance to investigate the $35 million investment in Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited and report their findings within four weeks.

Also, Sylva recently made headlines after his Abuja residence was raided by the military on October 25 over alleged involvement in an attempted coup.

His younger brother, Paga, who serves as his Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, along with his driver, was arrested.

Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, was reportedly out of the country at the time of the raid.

His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Julius Bokoru, confirmed the operation but denied any involvement in a coup and criticised the military for causing damage to Sylva’s property.