GFCA Appoints Nigeria’s Timi Frank As Senior Advisor to Boost Africa-USA City Partnerships
The Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), a US-based international cooperation body, has appointed Nigerian politician and diplomat, Ambassador Timi Frank, as Senior Advisor in a move aimed at strengthening Africa–USA relations through city-to-city diplomacy, youth empowerment and cultural exchange initiatives.
The appointment, announced in San Francisco, California, on November 25, underscores GFCA’s growing commitment to advancing sustainable partnerships between African cities and communities across the United States.
GFCA Executive Director, Jonathan Ginsberg, described Frank as a strategic addition to the organisation’s leadership, citing his political experience, diplomatic exposure and advocacy for accountable governance.
“Ambassador Timi Frank’s experience across African political and diplomatic circles makes him an invaluable addition to GFCA,” Ginsberg said. “His leadership will significantly strengthen our mission to expand Africa–USA friendship city partnerships, empower young people, and create meaningful cross-cultural exchange.”
Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has long been involved in governance advocacy and civic participation.
On the international front, he serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, where he supports global outreach and engagement initiatives.
In his new role, Frank will provide strategic guidance for GFCA’s global partnership development, particularly in building long-term links between African and American cities.
He is also expected to play a key role in expanding programmes in education, culture, innovation, public service and youth leadership.
Reacting to his appointment, Frank said he was honoured to join the organisation at a time when Africa–USA relations are increasingly driven by people-to-people diplomacy.
“I am deeply honored to accept the appointment,” he said.
“Connecting African cities and U.S. communities, and building sustainable bridges across continents, is both a profound responsibility and a privilege.”
He expressed enthusiasm about supporting GFCA’s efforts to expand friendship city partnerships and empowering young people across both regions.
GFCA is an independent, non-profit cultural and educational organisation based in the Bay Area of California.
Its mission is to connect cities, businesses and individuals to promote global cooperation through dialogue, exchange and collaborative development.
With Frank’s appointment, the association says it is positioning itself to accelerate cross-regional collaboration and deepen its footprint in Africa.
Tinubu Treating Kidnappers with Kid Gloves, Celebrates Terrorists’ Compliance – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has faulted the Federal Government’s handling of abductors, and believes President Bola Tinubu’s administration is treating the kidnappers with kid gloves.
Atiku said this in a statement by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, hours after the presidency announced the release of schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State last Monday.
Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said the girls and another batch of students freed in Niger State, and about 38 worshippers from Kwara State, were released without payment of ransom.
However, the Atiku Media Office, in the statement on Wednesday, said: “Under Tinubu, terrorists/bandits have become an alternative government — negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched — while the presidency celebrates their ‘compliance’.”
“No serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with terrorists it claims to have under surveillance. No responsible government congratulates itself for allowing abductors to walk back into the forests to kidnap again. Onanuga and his ilk should stop insulting Nigerians with propaganda.
“If the security agencies truly had eyes on the kidnappers, then letting them escape is a national disgrace that smacks of complicity,” the statement read.
He described Onanuga’s comment as “a shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government incompetence as heroism”.
“Truth be told, the release of abducted Nigerians is not a trophy moment; it is a damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face,” he said.
“If, as Onanuga claims, the DSS and the military could ‘track’ the kidnappers in real time and ‘made contact’ with them, then the question is simple: Why were these criminals not arrested, neutralised, or dismantled on the spot?
“Why is the government boasting about talking to terrorists instead of eliminating them? Why is kidnapping now reduced to a routine phone call between criminals and state officials?”
CINI Boss, Habeeb Okunola Bags Canadian Excellence Award for Philanthropy, Community Devt
The Chief Executive Officer, CINI Holdings Limited, High Chief Habeeb Olalekan Okunola, has honoured with an excellence award by the Mayor of Brampton, in Canada.
The award was in recognition of the business man’s commitment to community development, and excellent philanthropic gestures to humanity.
The presentation of the excellence award, which took place at the CINI Holdings Ikoyi Lagos Office, proved to be significant as the Mayor of Brampton, His Lordship Mayor Patrick Brown, who was represented by Mr. Richard Forward, Senior Manager of Financial Advisory Services at the Corporate Budget Office of the City of Brampton, was present.
In his entourage were Mr. Imadu Maurice, an adviser and community engagement specialist from the Mayor’s Office, and Mrs. Kehinde Adelaja-Okoroafor, the Founder of the Make Mee Elegant Foundation.
While bestowing the honour on High Chief Habeeb Olalekan Okunola, MON, OFR, who is also the Akosin of Yoruba Land, they duo noted in separate remarks that the awardee’s track record in community development and acts of outstanding philanthropy, have set him apart as a thoroughbred and deserving of the honour.
High Chief Habeeb’s philanthropic efforts have significantly impacted many lives, and this recognition was also accompanied by a letter sealed by the Mayor, acknowledging his commitment to economic development, community advancement also his unwavering support for the African Made Economic Growth Initiative (AMEGI) in Canada earlier this year.
Mayor Brown expressed his deep commitment to fostering partnerships with dedicated Nigerians both at home and abroad, particularly in areas of human capital development, empowerment, and entrepreneurship.
“With a vibrant Nigerian community comprising approximately 12,000 residents in Brampton, it is crucial to spotlight individuals like High Chief Habeeb, who are making a tangible difference in the welfare of others. His philanthropic spirit embodies the values of compassion and community service that the Mayor seeks to promote.” the Mayor said in his speech.
In a gesture of appreciation and collaboration, Mayor Brown extended an invitation to High Chief Habeeb to join him and his entourage for next year’s African Made Economic Growth Initiative (AMEGI) event, which the City of Brampton will host. This event aims to further enhance economic ties, empower one thousand women and celebrate the contributions of the African Diaspora to Canadian society.
In his response, an elated Okunola thanked the organizers for his recognising his ‘little’ contributions to the growth of humanity, and promised to do more to put smiles on the faces of people whenever he could.
Kaduna Terrorists Attack: DSS Witness Reveals How Tukur Mamu Pocketed N50m from Ransom
A State Security Service investigator, on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Tukur Mamu was offered a N50 million share by Shugaba, leader of the terrorist group, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train in 2022.
The DSS operative, who testified as 6th prosecution witness (PW-6) in the ongoing terrorism trial of Mamu, the alleged terrorists’ negotiator, told Justice Mohammed Umar while being led in evidence by the DSS lawyer, David Kaswe.
The witness, who gave his testimony behind a witness screen for security reason, said that the group also asked Mamu to teach them how to open website for their terrorist activities.
He stated this while interpreting four voice notes played in the courtroom containing the defendant’s telephone interactions with the terrorists who held the abducted train passengers hostage.
The audio recordings were extracted from Mamu’s mobile telephones during interrogation after he was arrested in Egypt and brought back to Nigeria.
“The first voice note that played was for defendant (Mamu) fixing a date for delivery of ransom.
“The second voice note that played for five minutes was the voice of Shugaba, the leader of the terrorist group.
“In the voice note, he was appreciating the defendant’s effort and ask him to remove N50 million for his personal use from a particular tranche of ransom sent to them.
“The last voice note that played, Baba Adamu, who is their spokesperson, was heard requesting the defendant to help them procure speakers and public address system for their preaching activities and the defendant responded that he was going to look into their request.
“They also requested that the defendant teach them how to open website for their activities,” the witness said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mamu was alleged to have convinced the terrorists to discuss ransom payments with individual families of the hostages of the train attack instead of the Chief of Defense Staff Committee set up by the Federal Government for his personal financial gain.
The defendant was said to have been nominated by the terrorists that attacked the train sometime in March 2022 where scores of passengers were held hostage.
Mamu was alleged to have collected ransoms on behalf of terror group from families of hostages, confirmed the amount and facilitated the delivery of same to them.
The PW-6, while being led in evidence on Tuesday by the prosecuting lawyer, Kaswe, told the court that after Mamu was brought back from Egypt, he submitted his Samsung tablet and two phones to DSS’ officials.
The witness said he was one of those who investigated the case.
He told the court that when the defendant was intercepted in Egypt, he put a call to his in-law, identified as Mubarak Tinja and directed him to move out all his valuables, comprising cash, cars and other items of values, from his house to a safe location, to avoid detection by security agents.
“The defendant was subsequently arrested in Egypt and returned back to Nigeria, where a team of investigators were on ground to receive him.
“A duly endorsed search warrant was duly executed in his property and office in Kaduna, during which cash, in both local and foreign currencies; vehicles and other valuables were recovered.
“In compliance with his directive to his in law, Mubarak Tinja, and the other dependants in the house, some cars and cash were moved out of the house to various locations,” he said.
He said investigators later traced and located some of the items, including about 300,000 US dollars, about seven cars, including Toyota Camry (Muscle); Peugeot 5008, Lexus, Mercedes E350 and a Hyundai car.
Vehicle documents relating to the cars were later tendered by the prosecution through the witness, which the court admitted in evidence.
The witness added that when the defendant was brought back to the country, he “handed his Samsung tablet and two of his phones to our exhibit keeper, who sent them to our forensic department for forensic analysis.
“The outcome of the forensic analysis, included the voice notes of the conversation between the defendant and the terrorists, were part of the content that were presented to the interrogation team and the items recovered from his home.
“He (the defendant) was subsequently interviewed, during which the content of his phones and other items were presented to him.
“During the interview, the defendant admitted giving instruction to Mubarak to move his variables from his house.
“He also admitted communicating with the terrorists, using his voice notes, which were extracted from his two phones and Samsung tablet.”
He added that the defendant also admitted owning a pump action gun, which was recovered from his house, which he claimed was duly licensed.
The witness, however, told the court that investigators later discovered that the licence expired in December 2021, nine months before he was arrested.
The DSS operative said about 98 per cent of the conversation on the voice notes are in Housa Language, some of which were translated to English Language by him, because they were too many.
Kaswe then applied to tender the recorded voice notes stored in compact disk plates and flash drive, which the court admitted, after Mamu’s counsel, Johnson Usman, reserved his objection until the final address.
The recorded conversations were played in the courtroom.
The witness added that in the course of investigation, two victims volunteered written statements in which they recounted their experiences.
He said one of the statements was written in English and the other in Hausa Language.
He, however, said that the victims; a male and female, were no longer available, because they expressed their unwillingness to attend court to testify because of fear and trauma.
The court admitted the statements of the victims in evidence and marked them as exhibits after it was not opposed by Usman.
The court also admitted in evidence eight statements made to investigators by Mamu and video recordings of the statements writing sessions.
Kaswe then informed the court that he would be bringing a formal application for the court to visit where the items recovered from Mamu’s house and office are kept.
Justice Umar adjourned the matter until Nov. 26 at 11am for continuation of trial.
NAN
