News
FG Denies Banning Open Grazing
The Federal government has debunked widespread media reports claiming that open grazing has been banned nationwide, clarifying that it is instead implementing a gradual transition to modern ranching systems.
The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the clarification on Tuesday, stating that the government has not announced any policy banning open grazing.
He emphasised that the current strategy involves utilising and upgrading Nigeria’s vast existing grazing reserves.
“The government is instead implementing a gradual, well-structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.
“Pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment,” Mukhtar explained.
He detailed the government’s approach, noting that Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares.
working closely with state governments to revitalise, equip, and make these reserves conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.
He stressed that the transition plan is not an immediate abolition of open grazing but an effort to provide viable, sustainable alternatives.
The ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, urged the public to disregard misleading reports and rely solely on official government communication channels for accurate information.
“The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation.”
The minister added that the overall goal of the plan is to support productivity, reduce conflicts, and promote a sustainable livestock ecosystem.
News
Kidnapped Kebbi School Girls Released
The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, have been rescued.
Details of the efforts that led to the rescue of the students are still sketchy at the time of this report, but an official announcement is expected tonight, according to TheCable report.
On November 17, bandits attacked the school and abducted 25 female students after killing an official and injuring a security guard.
According to a BBC report, two of the girls escaped from their captors. Quoting Hussaini Aliyu, an official from Danko Wasagu LGA, the BBC reported that the two students ran away as they were being led into the bushes by the bandits and escaped across farmland.
On November 19, Hussaini Aliyu, chairman of Danko/Wasagu LGA in Kebbi, released names of the 25 abducted schoolgirls.
The list of the kidnapped students, seen by TheCable, is organised according to their class categories.
After the incident, Bello Sani, commissioner of police in Kebbi, said additional police tactical units, alongside military personnel and vigilante groups, have been deployed in the area.
Waidi Shaibu, chief of army staff (COAS), also directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for the abducted students.
President Bola Tinubu also directed Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, to relocate to Kebbi over the abduction of schoolgirls.
Tinubu ordered Matawalle to move to the state “to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the abducted students”.
TheCable
News
Sanwo-Olu Presents N4.2tr 2026 Budget to Lagos Assembly
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday laid before the Lagos State House of Assembly a N4.237 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as an ambitious, future-driven financial plan aimed at solidifying his administration’s legacy in its final full year.
Presenting the proposal, titled the “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” the governor said it reflects the collective optimism that Lagos will continue to expand opportunities, strengthen its leadership role, and reinforce its status as Africa’s foremost megacity.
Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the budget projects total revenue of N3,993,774,552,141, comprising N3.12 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue and N874 billion in expected Federal Transfers. The funding structure, he noted, leaves a deficit financing requirement of N243,332,457,167.
For the 2026 fiscal year, capital expenditure is set at N2,185,085,419,495, while recurrent expenditure stands at N2,052,021,589,812. He explained that the recurrent component covers overheads, personnel costs, and debt obligations.
A breakdown of recurrent spending shows total overhead costs of N1,084,245,843,091, including general overheads, subventions and dedicated expenditures, while personnel costs amount to N440,494,339,384. Recurrent debt charges are projected at ₦143,876,701,943, with debt repayments estimated at N383,404,705,394.
Sanwo-Olu also outlined the sectoral distribution of the 2026 budget. General Public Services will receive N847,472,071,966; Public Order and Safety, N147,040,088,897; and Economic Affairs, N1,372,307,808,626. The Environment Ministry is allocated N235,957,235,138, while Housing receives N123,760,310,429.
The Health sector is earmarked N338,449,258,945; Education gets N249,132,921,287; Social Protection, N70,024,171,038; and the Recreation and Culture sector will take N54,682,339,586.
The governor said the year 2026 carries special weight as the last full calendar year of his administration, describing it as a period crucial for consolidating achievements and ensuring a “strong, successful finish.”
He reaffirmed his commitment to completing all ongoing and newly initiated projects, adding that his administration will continue to prioritise citizen engagement to ensure government decisions reflect the needs of Lagosians.
According to him, Lagos is entering a new phase of “accelerated impact,” driven by sustained investment in infrastructure, human capital, social welfare and governance systems that are “intentional, inclusive and future-oriented.”
Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s core mission: “To keep Lagos secure, to keep Lagos working, to keep Lagos growing, and to make sure the prosperity we build is shared by everyone who calls this centre of excellence home.”
He commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for its consistent partnership, describing the lawmakers as steadfast allies in the state’s development journey. He also praised the civil service for its hard work in translating government vision into measurable progress.
DailyPost
News
Nnamdi Kanu Bags Life Imprisonment, Denied Access to Communication Gadgets
By Eric Elezuo
The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to life imprisonment, having been found guilty and convicted of all the seven count charges of terrorism brought against him by the Federal Government.
Delivering his judgment, the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, said the offences for which Kanu was found guilty carry a death sentence, but out of magnanimity, and in carrying out the example of Jesus Christ in showing mercy, he has decided to commute it to life imprisonment.
The sentencing in as much Kanu did not enter a defence for himself, came after 10 years of judicial back and forth.
