FG Denies Banning Open Grazing

The Federal government has debunked widespread media reports claiming that open grazing has been banned nationwide, clarifying that it is instead implementing a gradual transition to modern ranching systems.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the clarification on Tuesday, stating that the government has not announced any policy banning open grazing.

He emphasised that the current strategy involves utilising and upgrading Nigeria’s vast existing grazing reserves.

“The government is instead implementing a gradual, well-structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.

“Pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment,” Mukhtar explained.

He detailed the government’s approach, noting that Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares.

working closely with state governments to revitalise, equip, and make these reserves conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.

He stressed that the transition plan is not an immediate abolition of open grazing but an effort to provide viable, sustainable alternatives.

The ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, urged the public to disregard misleading reports and rely solely on official government communication channels for accurate information.

“The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation.”

The minister added that the overall goal of the plan is to support productivity, reduce conflicts, and promote a sustainable livestock ecosystem.