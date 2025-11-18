Ask for Help or Resign, Atiku Knocks Tinubu over Killing of General Uba by Terrorists, Urges Military Occupation of Borno

Connect with us

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep shock and sadness over the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba by terrorists.

This was released through his official X page on Monday.

Criticizing the military hierarchy for failing to provide a clear explanation of the incident, he noted that initial official statements had reportedly denied the circumstances surrounding the general’s death.

He further described the tragedy as “unequivocally a failure of political leadership.”

Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of prioritizing political battles over his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He called Gen. Musa’s death, along with those of the troops under his command, “one death too many” and warned of the dangers of a resurgent terrorist threat.

He as well urged citizens and military personnel to remain resilient, saying, “Even this season shall pass away.”

In addition, he also directed a pointed message to the President, stating that the security of Nigerians is the government’s foremost responsibility.

“You must live up to it or be humble enough to admit incompetence and either ask for help or resign,” he added.

He suggested that, if he were President, he would order the military to occupy Borno State or any other areas under siege by bandits or armed groups until they are cleared, emphasizing the need to protect those risking their lives for national security.

He extended his condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces, the family of the deceased, and all Nigerians, expressing hope that the nation would soon overcome this dark period.

