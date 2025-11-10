The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of US$14,859,257.

In a public notice on Monday, the commission’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the funds were provided by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board for Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical.

The notice read, “The public is hereby notified that Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257-part of funds injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

“Sylva, 61, is from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. This notice is pursuant to a November 6, 2025, warrant of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station and other security agencies.”

Oyewale said the commission obtained a warrant on November 6 from a Federal High Court in Lagos to arrest Sylva.

“The commission, on November 6, 2025, secured a warrant for the arrest of the former Minister at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

“The order, granted by Justice D.I. Dipeolu, stated: ‘An order is made issuing a warrant to the applicant or any officer of the commission, police, or any law enforcement officer for the arrest of the respondent for the purpose of bringing him before the commission to answer to the criminal offence he is alleged to have committed,’” Oyewale said in a statement supporting the notice.