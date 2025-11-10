President Bola Tinubu on Thursday charged the newly decorated service chiefs to act decisively against emerging security threats, warning that “new snakes must be smashed right in the head before they grow.”
Speaking at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, where the four security chiefs were decorated with their ranks, the President said their appointment “marks the beginning of a renewed effort to ensure peace and security for all Nigerians.”
“Today’s ceremony is beyond the symbolism of decoration. It marks the beginning of our renewed effort to ensure the peace and security of all Nigerians.
“Each of you has been carefully selected for this critical task. Security is an essential element without which everything else is rendered meaningless.
“Our people and our nation must remain secure to enjoy the benefits of governance,” Tinubu said.
At the ceremony attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, senior government officials and the spouses of the officers, who were all dressed in their respective force uniforms, the President conferred ranks on General Olufemi Oluyede (Chief of Defence Staff), Lieutenant-General Wahidi Shuaib (Chief of Army Staff), Air Marshal Kennedy Aneke (Chief of Air Staff), and Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Chief of Naval Staff).
Thursday’s event followed the Senate’s confirmation of the nominees a day earlier after a two-hour closed-door screening.
Referring to Shuaib, who sustained injuries during previous counter-insurgency operations in the North-East, Tinubu commended the officers for their courage and teamwork.
“To General Shuaib, I understand you were injured; you recuperated. I saw many stories and clips online of Operation Hadin-Kai. All of you, working together as a team, have made the country proud,” he said.
The President praised the military for reclaiming territories once held by terrorists and rescuing countless victims of abductions but said the government would not relent until peace is fully restored.
“However, challenges remain. Security threats are constantly evolving and mutating.
“Of grave concern is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South.
“We must not allow these threats to fester,” Tinubu warned.
He urged the new military heads to be decisive and proactive.
“Let us smash the new snakes right in the head. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. We are in a hurry to celebrate peace,” he affirmed.
He urged the military leaders to embrace innovation, intelligence sharing, and technology-driven operations, assuring them of his administration’s full backing.
“Be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous. Deploy technology where necessary.
“We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer. It is time to defeat the enemies,” he said.
Tinubu encouraged the service chiefs to share information effectively, and follow up proactively.
He said, “Work with other security agencies to defeat this enemy once and for all. We need to clean them up, clear them out. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done.”
Tinubu also reaffirmed the military’s role as the “shield of the nation,” urging them to uphold patriotism and discipline while safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.
“Our military has remained steadfast in defending our territorial integrity. In dark times, when terrorists and armed marauders held significant portions of our land, our gallant armed forces rose to the challenge and reclaimed those occupied territories.
“I sincerely appreciate your sacrifices as your Commander-in-Chief. I have repeatedly acknowledged them, and I will continue to do so,” he said.
The decoration comes barely a week after the President’s second major shake-up of the armed forces since assuming office.
The Presidency had dismissed rumours linking the reshuffle to an alleged coup plot, insisting it was aimed at “injecting new direction” into the security architecture.
