Tinubu Congratulates Soludo on Reelection As Anambra Governor

By Eric Elezuo

For the people of Anambra, who represent themselves more as Ndi Anambra, the stage is set to either sustain a four years tempo, or unleash a completely new form of administration.

The date is November 8, and the stage is the over 5000 polling units scattered across the 21 local government areas of the state with about 16 political actors, including the incumbent, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, seeking the people’s vote to either continue in office or be replaced by a fresh hand.

However, among the jostlers for the top Anambra job are contenders and pretenders. This is because not all the candidates, who are on the ballot paper would make the needed impact. Most of them, according to reports, are yet to criss-cross the nooks and crannies of the state in campaign, and relatively unknown. Some others have also leveraged on the popularity of their political parties to gain attention much as a lot is still desired of them.

The Anambra election on face value, is beyond rhetoric and queuing of voters, it is a statement of legitimacy and superiority, especially as it is coming at a time when almost all political player and political parties are morphing into the APC.

As it stands, APGA’s life is Anambra, and a shift in the narrative will mean a death and dearth of the party. Consequently, the party is poised beyond variables, to sustain its hold on the state.

It is also worth noting that as at the present, PDP has practically gone extinct in the south-east with the recent defection of Peter Mbah of Enugu State to the APC. It could be recalled that the region has been a PDP state from inception until the Supreme sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor, and ordered the swearing in of Hope Uzodinma of the APC, who came a distant 4th in the 2019 election. Then Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State defected to the APC. In the 2023 election, the party lost to Alex Otti of the Labour Party. The party will want to use the opportunity to reestablish his presence in the region.

The APC, on the hand would not want to fail President Tinubu, who everybody has been struggling to please. But with Tinubu’s conspicuous absence during the campaign, it appears there are more in the bargain to giving the APC at the polls.

In all, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), appears to still hold the aces as far as today’s election is concerned. The party has remained dominant in the south-east state ever since Peter Obi won the governorship election under the APGA platform. Obiano followed suit before Soludo took the reins. APGA has remained Anambra party in over two decades.

Other parties, which are hoping to register their presence in the battle for the soul of Awka Government House are the All Progressives Congress (APC), with their dependence on federal might to muzzle and muscle the others, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose house is completely in disarray with two factions at the national level amid a chequered forthcoming National Convention. There’s also the Labour Party (LP), the Young People’s Party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sowore’s African Action Congress (AAC) and many other political platforms.

In an analysis done by a sister online platform, TheCable, the following are the analysis of the chances of some of the candidates as voting go underway with over 45,000 police personnel, excluding other security agencies, on ground, to ensure nothing goes wrong

CHARLES CHUKWUMA SOLUDO (APGA)

The incumbent governor is seeking re-election on the strength of what his administration describes as achievements in economic management and infrastructure delivery.

Soludo is an economist, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and a professor with a first-class degree, master’s, and doctorate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

His highlights of his administration include budgeting reforms, investment drives, and infrastructure projects, which Soludo frames as part of his “changing gears” development agenda.

Supporters point to his technocratic background and international networks as strengths that help attract projects and investors to the state.

Critics, however, fault his government, particularly over the state’s lingering insecurity challenges. While the administration declared significant improvements, sporadic incidents of violence and unrest continue to challenge the government’s assertion that insecurity has been nearly eradicated.

NICHOLAS UKACHUKWU (APC)

The APC governorship candidate for the Anambra election has pledged inclusive development across “all 179 communities” of the state.

Ukachukwu began his political career in 1997 when he was elected executive chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). In 1999, he was elected to the house of representatives, representing the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency under the PDP, serving until 2003. After unsuccessful governorship bids under the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in 2006 and the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in 2010, he clinched the APC ticket following his victory at the party’s primary in April 2025. He is from Osumenyi, Nnewi south LGA, and holds the traditional title Ikukuoma Ndi Igbo. His campaign emphasises job creation, industrialisation, security improvement, and a shift from being a “political godfather” to a “father” of the people. His critics, however, question his political experience, particularly in Anambra, where he has never held public office. JUDE EZENWAFOR (PDP)