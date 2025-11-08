Headline
Country of Particular Concern/Invasion Threat: We’ll Defeat Terrorism, Tinubu Vows
President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, stated that Nigeria remains on a steady growth trajectory, with more promise of stability and prosperity as economic reforms continue to yield results and gain national and international acceptance.
The President spoke at the Federal Executive Council after the swearing-in of two ministers, Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro, and Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh (SAN). Doro will manage the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, while Udeh will oversee the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.
On the current state of the economy and the relationship between Nigeria and the United States, President Tinubu assured that the Federal Government was engaging with the world diplomatically.
“The most important thing is the fact that despite the political headwinds and the fear of our people, we will continue to engage with partners.
“The success of the $2.3 billion eurobond that was oversubscribed by 400% is the most assuring. So, the task ahead is immense; we are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism in this country.
“The task ahead is immense, but it is our resolve to move forward with unity and purpose, guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda to build a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Nigeria.”
On the security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, charged Nigerians not to succumb to despair, assuring that the government will defeat every form of terrorism and secure every part of the country.
He called Ministers and other officials to ensure consistency in communication and avoid discordant messaging.
“Do we have problems? Yes. Are we challenged by terrorism? Yes. But we will defeat terrorism. We will overcome the CPC designation. Nigeria is one happy family, and we shall spare no effort until we eliminate all criminals from our society. We want our friends to help us as we step up our fight against terrorism, and we will eliminate it,” President Tinubu assured.
During the cabinet meeting, President Tinubu, who directed Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to brief the Council on the nation’s economic performance, stated that the government will continue to sustain and consolidate the gains.
Earlier in his address, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy noted that the macroeconomic indicators showed the economy had picked up, with one of the best results in the last decade.
Edun said: “The reforms that have been taken under your Renewed Hope Agenda, so bold and sometimes unpopular, are rooted in a clear objective to build a competitive economy that attracts, creates jobs and lifts millions out of poverty.
“In Q2 2025, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 4.23%, the highest in a decade, outside the COVID rebound. Thirteen sectors recorded growth above 7% up from nine sectors in the previous quarter.
“The industrial sector nearly doubled its growth from 3.72% to 7.45%, reflecting rising productivity and investor confidence. Inflation eased to 18.02% in September 2025. As we know, foreign exchange reserves topped $43 billion, and our trade surplus reached N7.4 trillion.
“Clear examples of macroeconomic stability, as the consumer spending basket published earlier this year shows, our citizens now spend maybe about half of the income on basic needs, food, shelter and clothing, as compared with almost 90% previously.
“This signals a country moving from subsistence towards productivity and indeed affluence.”
The minister said the vision of reaching a one trillion dollar economy by 2030 was achievable by pursuing a 7% annual growth and a commitment to ending poverty as a moral imperative.
“Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force Grey List marks a major milestone in strengthening our financial integrity and confidence.
“At the recent World Bank/IMF annual meetings, global leaders commended our reforms, our progress and the revised IMF growth forecast of up to nearly 4% and improved credit ratings,” the minister added.
He said there was an urgency to mobilise domestic resources and provide investment to finance infrastructure, as well as drive sustainability and job-rich growth.
Yesterday’s hugely successful $2.35 billion Eurobond issuance, in which the order book peaked at over $13 billion, is a testament to continued investor confidence in our country, our reform agenda and Mr President’s leadership.
“Despite the political headwinds which we are all aware of, the market shrugged off those political considerations and focused on the economic fundamentals of Nigeria” he stated.
For greater inclusivity, Edun urged ministers overseeing sectors such as infrastructure, mining, education, health, agriculture, the blue economy, digital innovation, arts, and culture to collaborate with sub-national governments to identify and package projects that meet investor expectations.
“Every Naira must be optimised to sustain momentum amid global liquidity constraints. Where there is less funding from multilateral institutions, we must rely on our own resources. The next phase of reforms will remove barriers holding back investors. We will review tariffs and import restrictions to stimulate productivity and investment,” he said.
Tinubu Congratulates Soludo on Reelection As Anambra Governor
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra State.
Soludo was returned for a second term in office after recording a landslide victory, winning all 21 local government areas in the election, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.
The massive victory makes the professor the third governor in Anambra’s political history to win a second term.
In a statement he personally signed, President Tinubu described Soludo’s re-election as a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress recorded under his administration.
“Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that knowledge is indeed power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency, and prudent management of people and resources.
“I visited Anambra State in May this year, where I inaugurated some projects executed by the Soludo administration. I highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects embarked upon by Mr Solution. That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind.
“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.
“I urge Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded election.
“I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the Federal government.
“The victory of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance in the election again demonstrates the vitality of our political system and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can hardly be encumbered or denied,” the President said.
President Tinubu also commended the new INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting what he described as a credible election, based on reports received so far.
He charged the commission to maintain high standards and continue to improve its performance “so we can strengthen and deepen our electoral system.”
The State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, who announced the result, declared Soludo the winner after the collation of results from the local government areas.
“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said at the State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka, the state capital.
Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.
Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes. George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) polled 10,576 and 1,401 votes, respectively.
Soludo in Landslide Victory, Relected As Anambra Governor
Governor Chukwuma Soludo has secured a second term in office until 2030 after he was declared the winner of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
According to the results announced by INEC in the early hours of Sunday, Soludo won by a landslide in the 21 local government areas of the South-East state.
The State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo as the winner of the exercise after the collation of results from the local government areas of the state where the election was held.
“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Edoba, a professor, told a gathering at the state headquarters of INEC in Awka, the state capital, where the election results were collated.
Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured 422,664 votes to trounce his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nicholas Ukachukwu, who polled 99,445 votes.
Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.
George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.
Shortly after the results were announced, there was jubilation at the residence of the governor in Isoufia community, Aguata LGA.
Anambra Decides: Soludo, Moghalu, Ukachukwu, Ezenwafor, Ifemeludike, Others Go for Broke
By Eric Elezuo
For the people of Anambra, who represent themselves more as Ndi Anambra, the stage is set to either sustain a four years tempo, or unleash a completely new form of administration.
The date is November 8, and the stage is the over 5000 polling units scattered across the 21 local government areas of the state with about 16 political actors, including the incumbent, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, seeking the people’s vote to either continue in office or be replaced by a fresh hand.
However, among the jostlers for the top Anambra job are contenders and pretenders. This is because not all the candidates, who are on the ballot paper would make the needed impact. Most of them, according to reports, are yet to criss-cross the nooks and crannies of the state in campaign, and relatively unknown. Some others have also leveraged on the popularity of their political parties to gain attention much as a lot is still desired of them.
The Anambra election on face value, is beyond rhetoric and queuing of voters, it is a statement of legitimacy and superiority, especially as it is coming at a time when almost all political player and political parties are morphing into the APC.
As it stands, APGA’s life is Anambra, and a shift in the narrative will mean a death and dearth of the party. Consequently, the party is poised beyond variables, to sustain its hold on the state.
It is also worth noting that as at the present, PDP has practically gone extinct in the south-east with the recent defection of Peter Mbah of Enugu State to the APC. It could be recalled that the region has been a PDP state from inception until the Supreme sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor, and ordered the swearing in of Hope Uzodinma of the APC, who came a distant 4th in the 2019 election. Then Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State defected to the APC. In the 2023 election, the party lost to Alex Otti of the Labour Party. The party will want to use the opportunity to reestablish his presence in the region.
The APC, on the hand would not want to fail President Tinubu, who everybody has been struggling to please. But with Tinubu’s conspicuous absence during the campaign, it appears there are more in the bargain to giving the APC at the polls.
In all, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), appears to still hold the aces as far as today’s election is concerned. The party has remained dominant in the south-east state ever since Peter Obi won the governorship election under the APGA platform. Obiano followed suit before Soludo took the reins. APGA has remained Anambra party in over two decades.
Other parties, which are hoping to register their presence in the battle for the soul of Awka Government House are the All Progressives Congress (APC), with their dependence on federal might to muzzle and muscle the others, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose house is completely in disarray with two factions at the national level amid a chequered forthcoming National Convention. There’s also the Labour Party (LP), the Young People’s Party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sowore’s African Action Congress (AAC) and many other political platforms.
In an analysis done by a sister online platform, TheCable, the following are the analysis of the chances of some of the candidates as voting go underway with over 45,000 police personnel, excluding other security agencies, on ground, to ensure nothing goes wrong
CHARLES CHUKWUMA SOLUDO (APGA)
The incumbent governor is seeking re-election on the strength of what his administration describes as achievements in economic management and infrastructure delivery.
Soludo is an economist, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and a professor with a first-class degree, master’s, and doctorate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
His highlights of his administration include budgeting reforms, investment drives, and infrastructure projects, which Soludo frames as part of his “changing gears” development agenda.
Supporters point to his technocratic background and international networks as strengths that help attract projects and investors to the state.
Critics, however, fault his government, particularly over the state’s lingering insecurity challenges. While the administration declared significant improvements, sporadic incidents of violence and unrest continue to challenge the government’s assertion that insecurity has been nearly eradicated.
Ukachukwu began his political career in 1997 when he was elected executive chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). In 1999, he was elected to the house of representatives, representing the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency under the PDP, serving until 2003.
After unsuccessful governorship bids under the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in 2006 and the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in 2010, he clinched the APC ticket following his victory at the party’s primary in April 2025. He is from Osumenyi, Nnewi south LGA, and holds the traditional title Ikukuoma Ndi Igbo.
His campaign emphasises job creation, industrialisation, security improvement, and a shift from being a “political godfather” to a “father” of the people.
His critics, however, question his political experience, particularly in Anambra, where he has never held public office.
JUDE EZENWAFOR (PDP)
Ezenwafor is the PDP governorship candidate in the contest, and his name was officially submitted by the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along with his running mate in May.
He is an Abuja-based real estate developer who emerged unopposed as PDP’s flag-bearer and has described his nomination as “divine” and mandate-driven.
Ezenwafor frames his campaign around the regeneration of the state, inclusive growth, and restoration of hope for Anambra’s citizens. He also pledged to make Anambra a thriving economic hub, promising that he has “a secret” or “magic wand” to turn the state’s fortunes around and make many citizens millionaires during his tenure.
Ezenwafor is not new to Anambra politics. He previously served as senior special assistant to Willie Obiano, a former governor of the state, and held a similar role on political matters under former governor Peter Obi. His political trajectory also includes a stint as state chairman of the LP before joining the PDP.
In July, Ezenwafor was shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja and hospitalised.
GEORGE MOGHALU (LP)
The LP candidate is a former managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and served previously as the national auditor of the APC.
He was nominated by the LP in April 2025 and launched his campaign by promising to restore confidence in governance, accountability, and service delivery.
Moghalu presents his candidacy as a technocratic alternative, emphasising infrastructure development, disciplined public service, and a break from patronage politics.
His candidacy has received strong support from the Obidient Movement, which praised him as a “colossus of integrity, a titan of competence, and a relentless warrior for the voiceless masses”.
His appeal lies partly in his public service credentials and middle-ground positioning between the major parties.
CHIOMA IFEMELUDIKE (AAC)
Ifemeludike is the only woman among the major candidates.
The former Nollywood actress, producer, and activist has launched a grassroots campaign targeting youth empowerment, talent hunting, and inclusion of marginalised groups.
She was described by AAC national figures as a “rising star” for Anambra and aims to bring fresh energy and reform-oriented leadership.
She has also protested what she terms discriminatory campaign fees and is positing her race as one of change rather than continuity.
Dismissing claims of inexperience, Ifemeludike, in a recent interview, pointed to her political background: her history as a “female unionist” and her tenure as AAC chairperson.
PAUL CHUKWUMA (YPP)
The YPP governorship candidate for the Anambra election is a businessman-entrepreneur turned politician from Ihiala.
He emerged as a YPP candidate after leaving the APC aspirant race. Chukwuma has pledged to focus on insecurity, business revival and tax relief for MSMEs.
As the pro-chancellor of Olivia University in Burundi, Chukwuma brings academic leadership experience to his political pursuits.
He pledged to address insecurity decisively within the first six months of his administration, stating that peace is the bedrock of sustainable development. His economic agenda includes enhancing local business development, creating meaningful employment opportunities, and attracting investment to the state.
Chukwuma presents himself as a pragmatic alternative candidate bridging private-sector experience and public service ambitions.
CHUMA NWOSU (ADC)
The ADC governorship candidate for the poll has been touring the state, promising a one-term governance mandate alongside job creation and anti-corruption commitments.
Nwosu’s campaign is grassroots-focused, engaging communities, markets, and villages directly with a message centred on transparency, inclusion, and results-oriented leadership.
He has vowed to restore security, introduce e-governance, and revive Anambra’s economy if elected
He has also been very vocal against vote-buying and voter apathy, believing that a change is possible if the electorate rejects corrupt practices.
His candidacy is seen as a hopeful departure from “business-as-usual” politics, aiming to reposition Anambra state towards strategic growth and responsive governance.
THE OUTCOME
The outcome of today’s election will determine whether Soludo will consolidate what he and his supporters believe are his progress and achievements, or on the other hand usher in an all new trajectory to begin a fresh roadmap to the the same destination; welfate and security of Ndi Anambra.
