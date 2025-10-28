Featured
Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi in Big Trouble, to Pay over $1bn Debt
By Eric Elezuo
The Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the confiscation and forfeiture of all property including shares, bonds and bussinesses linked to Mr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, his partner, Nnenna Obiejesi, his companies, Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy, within the jurisdiction of the court.
Consequently, members of the Nigerian Police Force, supported by the Navy were on ground Tuesday morning to enforce the court order pending when debt owed to affiliates of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, as at September 30, 2025 are fully paid.
The ruling was contained in a certified true copy of judgment dated October 22, 2025, delivered by the Honourable Justice D. I. Dipeolu, and signed by the Registrar, Orakwe Nonye Ossy, and obtained by The Boss Newspaper.
In the case filed before Justice Dipeolu on October 20, FBNQUEST Merchant Bank Limited and First Trustees Limited as Plaintiffs/Respondents, have sought an order for the repayment of a debt totaling US$1.012,608,386.91 (One Billion, Twelve Million, Six Hundeed and Eight Thousand USDollars, 91 Cents) and N420,014,064,380.77 (Four Hundred and Thirty Billion, Fourteen Million, Sixty Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty Naira, Seven Seven Kobo), owed them by Obiejesi, his partner and his companies including Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy Limited, who were listed as defendants.
Adjourning the matter till November 7, 2025 for hearing of Motion on Notice, Justice Dipeolu ordered that the property be sealed, and the companies including Citibank, listed as respondents, where shares and assets of the defendants are lodged to depose on oath the shares, assets, investments and sums among other things with Seven days of receiving the judgment’s certified true copy.
By the judgment, Honorable Justice granted the custody of any property belonging to the defendants to the Plaintiffs, including the office at 41/42 Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos and any other asset wherever they may found within the jurisdiction of the court as well as the defendant’s interest in OML 41 JV by virtue of Deed of Appointment dated August 21, 2025 pending the hearing and determination of motion of notice on November 7.
Featured
Senate Fixes Wednesday to Screen Tinubu’s New Service Chiefs
The Senate has brought forward the screening of newly appointed Service Chiefs to Wednesday, October 29, reversing its earlier decision to conduct the exercise next week.
The announcement came shortly after Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, read a separate correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, seeking the confirmation of appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede.
Akpabio said the change was necessary to enable the military chiefs to assume their duties immediately.
President Bola Tinubu had urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the confirmation process to ensure continuity and effective coordination of the nation’s security architecture.
Following the new schedule, the Committee of the Whole is expected to conduct the screening exercise during plenary on Wednesday.
A few days ago, Tinubu reshuffled the military hierarchy. Tinubu removed General Christopher Musa, with Oluyede (a former Chief of Army Staff) replacing him as the Chief of Defence Staff.
He, however, retained Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.
The rejigging, according to presidential aide Sunday Dare, was due to “the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture”.
“All appointments take immediate effect,” he wrote.
But critics have faulted the rejig of the military hierarchy, with the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC “as an opposition political party, our interest remains the stability of our country and our democracy. In the light of developments in our neighbourhood of Chad and the Sahel States, we are gravely concerned”) asking President Tinubu to come out clean on the reason for the move.
“Our position remains, therefore, that the Federal Government owes Nigerians a categorical explanation about what truly happened,” the ADC wrote in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi.
Featured
Resident Doctors Conclude Plans to Commence Nationwide Strike Nov 1
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced plans to commence an indefinite nationwide strike starting November 1, 2025.
NARD President, Mohammad Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the strike directive was issued after the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier given to the Federal government over unresolved demands.
This latest action comes after a five-hour meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Saturday.
“The NEC has marshalled out minimum demands, strike monitoring directives, and ‘no work, no pay/no pay, no work’ resolutions needed for a successful execution of this action,” the statement reads in part.
According to Suleiman, the decision followed the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal government to address its demands.
“Today, after a 5-Hour Extra-Ordinary National Executive Council Meeting, the Members of NEC have issued out new marching orders to us once again.
“The NEC has unanimously directed us to declare a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action to commence on Friday 31st October 2025 at 11:59pm.”
Suleiman said the National Officers Committee (NOC) has been mandated to ensure full compliance with the directive and to implement strike monitoring and enforcement measures across all centres.
He added that the association’s centre presidents and general secretaries have been directed to convene emergency congress meetings to brief members on the resolutions.
“We have reported to NEC and NEC has decided. The NOC will carry out this directive to its latter and in full compliance.
“NEC has also decided that centre Presidents and General Secretaries shall go back and call Emergency Congress Meetings to brief Members on the details there-in.
The NARD President accused some government and non-government actors of “evil and exploitative plans” against resident doctors, adding that the union will “collectively resist” such moves.
He also called on members of NARD to use the next few days to hand over patients, engage community and religious leaders, and sensitise the public ahead of the strike.
The industrial action is expected to cripple medical services in hospitals nationwide, as resident doctors constitute the backbone of clinical care in the nation’s healthcare system.
On September 26, NARD issued one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the lingering issues affecting the welfare and training of resident doctors and medical officers across the country.
Part of the grievances listed by the association are excessive and unregulated work hours, nonpayment of outstanding arrears from the 25 and 35 percent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and the unjust dismissal of five resident doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.
The resident doctors also expressed frustration over the non-payment of promotion arrears to medical officers in various federal tertiary hospitals, as well as the failure of the government to pay the 2024 accoutrement allowance despite repeated assurances from the Ministry of Health.
They further cited bureaucratic delays in upgrading resident doctors’ ranks following the completion of postgraduate medical examinations, leading to non-payment of new salary scales and accumulated arrears.
NARD also condemned their exclusion from the specialist allowance, despite their critical role in providing specialist-level care to patients across the country.
The association faulted the exclusion of medical and dental house officers from the civil service scheme — a policy it said denies them rightful salaries, professional recognition, and career progression.
NARD also decried the downgrading of newly employed resident doctors from CONMESS three Step three to CONMESS two Step two, resulting in reduced earnings and unpaid salary arrears in several federal hospitals.
Featured
Unauthorised Charges – Anene vs MTN (Nig): When Supreme Court Delivered a Landmark Judgment
The Supreme Court of Nigeria Delivered another Landmark Decision in the case of:
ANENE v. MTN (Nig) .COMM.PLC (2025) 16 NWLR ( pt 2010 ) 1
Facts of the Case:
Mr Anene, a customer of MTN, had his airtime frequently deducted over a period of time for indeterminable reasons.
On 18th May 2014, while he was making contributions to a live radio program, his airtime was cut off by MTN. He found that there was no airtime in his phone line and could not purchase airtime on that day to re-connect as it was a Sunday.
Thereafter, he realised that it was MTN that was responsible for this and that MTN had subjected him to deductions from his airtime for caller tunes service which he allegedly never subscribed to.
Mr Anene wrote to MTN complaining of the deductions. After some correspondences, MTN wrote back to him stating that it had de-activated the caller tunes and then refunded him N700 airtime with an undertaking not to unlawfully and illegally deduct his airtime again.
However, after a while, MTN resumed the deductions for caller tunes service when he did not subscribe to it in spite of their claim of having deactivated the unsubscribed caller tunes.
Consequently, Mr Anene instituted a suit against MTN at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for a declaration that the uncountable deductions breached his quiet enjoyment of the airtime he paid for; an order restraining MTN from further deductions from his airtime as service charge for caller tunes; an order directing MTN to refund all deductions made from his “plaintiff’s airtime”; the sum of N50,000,000.00 as damages; and the sum of N1,000,000.00 as the cost of litigation.
At the conclusion of trial, the trial court found in favour of Mr Anene and awarded him the sum of N5,000,000.00 as General damages for the disruption of the quiet enjoyment of his airtime and the consequent hardship and discomfort which he was subjected through MTN’s unholy deductions.
The court also awarded him cost in the sum of N500, 000.00. Dissatisfied with the judgment of the trial court, MTN appealed to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal held that the trial court was right in its decision.
However, it held that the quantum of general damages was excessive and that the whole surrounding circumstances did not justify the quantum of damages awarded by the trial Court.
Consequently, it reviewed downwards the award of general damages to N400,000.00. It also held the cost of litigation was not particularized and assessed it to be N100,000.00.
Aggrieved, Mr Anene appealed to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court allowing the Appeal, set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal and upheld the Decision of the trial Court by awarding N5,000,000.00 Naira as Damages and 500,000 as cost of litigation with an additional N3,000,000.00 as Cost of Appeal and order MTN to pay a total sum of 8.5M for Consumer right Violation.
This is indeed a strong precedent for consumer rights protection under our Law.
Source: Mutiu Popoola
Ekiti: Oyebanji Bribed His Way to APC Consensus Nomination, Says Gov’ship Aspirant Abimbola Olawunmi
2026 WAFCON: Super Falcons Qualify with 3–1 Aggregate Win over Benin Republic
Anambra State: Showing the Way to Heritage Tourism
Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi in Big Trouble, to Pay over $1bn Debt
Senate Fixes Wednesday to Screen Tinubu’s New Service Chiefs
UBA Hosts Business Series, Set to Showcase Power of Digital Marketing for SME Growth
US Govt Revokes Wole Soyinka’s Visa
Tinubu Sacks Chris Musa As CDS, Other Service Chiefs, in Major Shake-up
Voice of Emancipation: What About the Coup Plot?
Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Defence Till October 27 over Inability to Assess Case File
Dele Momodu Mourns Former Ghana First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
FirstBank Integrates PAPSS into LIT App for Seamless Cross-Border Payments in Africa
Chief Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu: Celebrating Philanthropy, Doggedness at 90
Bola Ige In Memoriam: 95 Years Posthumous Birthday (1930-2025) – Murder of a Minister of Justice Without Justice
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
Tinubu Sacks Chris Musa As CDS, Other Service Chiefs, in Major Shake-up
-
Voice of Emancipation3 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: What About the Coup Plot?
-
News5 days ago
Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Defence Till October 27 over Inability to Assess Case File
-
Featured6 days ago
Dele Momodu Mourns Former Ghana First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
-
Business5 days ago
FirstBank Integrates PAPSS into LIT App for Seamless Cross-Border Payments in Africa
-
Events3 days ago
Chief Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu: Celebrating Philanthropy, Doggedness at 90
-
Featured5 days ago
Bola Ige In Memoriam: 95 Years Posthumous Birthday (1930-2025) – Murder of a Minister of Justice Without Justice
-
Featured3 days ago
Life and Times of Ghana’s Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings