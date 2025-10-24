USA
Trump Pardons Binance Founder Zhao after Conviction for Money Laundering
US President, Donald Trump, has pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire who built the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and later served prison time for compliance failures linked to money laundering and illicit activity.
The decision ends a months-long push by Zhao, known widely in the crypto world as “CZ”, to clear his record. The Binance founder has long been seen as one of the most influential figures in the digital asset space and a key supporter of the Trump family’s crypto ventures.
“Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice,” Zhao wrote on social media on Thursday.
The case against Zhao
Zhao served a four-month sentence for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, becoming the first person ever jailed under the law, which requires financial institutions to verify customers’ identities and report suspicious transactions.
Prosecutors said Zhao’s violations were unprecedented, accusing Binance of facilitating more than 1.5 million illegal crypto trades worth nearly $900 million. Those transactions allegedly included dealings with sanctioned groups such as Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaida, and Iran.
Judge Richard Jones, who oversaw the case, said Zhao’s refusal to comply with US banking rules allowed Binance’s explosive growth. Prosecutors cited Zhao telling employees, Better to ask for forgiveness than permission, when referring to the company’s approach to regulation.
“I failed here,” Zhao told the court during sentencing. “I deeply regret my failure, and I am sorry.”
Zhao’s rise is one of tech’s most striking rags-to-riches stories.
Born in rural China, he immigrated to Canada with his family after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. As a teen, he worked at McDonald’s before turning to tech in college.
He launched Binance in 2017, and within a few years, it had become a global powerhouse in digital finance.
White House defends pardon
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the pardon, saying the counsel’s office had thoroughly reviewed the request.
She accused the previous Biden administration of pursuing “an egregious oversentencing” and adopting a very hostile stance toward the crypto industry.
“President Trump wants to correct this overreach,” Leavitt said, drawing a clear contrast between the two administrations’ approaches to digital finance.
Trump’s move continues his pattern of using presidential clemency to aid political allies, public figures, and others convicted of controversial crimes.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has dropped several enforcement actions against crypto firms initiated under Biden and even dissolved a Justice Department unit focused on crypto-related crimes.
Trump and his sons have also embraced crypto. Their venture, World Liberty Financial, launched a dollar-backed stablecoin that gained early traction after an Abu Dhabi investment fund used $2 billion worth of the token to buy a stake in Binance.
Following news of Zhao’s pardon, the value of another Trump-linked token, World Liberty Finance’s secondary coin, surged sharply, outperforming every major cryptocurrency on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap.
New Test Begins for Green Card Holders Seeking US Citizenship
Experts have warned that green card holders now face a tougher path to United States citizenship, as a new civics test demanding higher scores came into effect Monday.
“The changes to the naturalization test could make passage more difficult for some test takers,” Julia Gelatt, associate director of the U.S. Immigration Program at the Migration Policy Institute, told Newsweek:
The new test comes amid the Trump administration’s efforts to tighten the U.S. immigration system, with applicants seeking citizenship now facing increased scrutiny in the form of community interviews, and the federal government looking out for whether immigrants show they hold American values and are of good moral character.
Starting October 20, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will require all applicants for U.S. citizenship to take the updated 2025 Naturalization Civics Test. The revised exam is designed to evaluate applicants’ knowledge of U.S. history and government more thoroughly, and those filing Form N-400 on or after this date will also undergo moral character assessments.
Applicants who submit their applications before October 20 will follow the previous testing guidelines.
Under the previous 2008 Naturalization Civics Test, applicants must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly, according to USCIS.
These 10 questions are randomly selected from a pool of 100. The upcoming 2025 Naturalization Civics Test will expand the question pool to 128 and require applicants to answer 12 of 20 questions correctly to pass.
The new question set combines items from both the 2008 and 2020 tests. The exam remains pass/fail, and a USCIS officer will continue asking questions until a pass or fail determination can be made.
Applicants aged 65 and older who have been legal permanent residents for at least 20 years will take a modified version of the test. This version includes 10 questions randomly chosen from a bank of 20, drawn from the 2008 and 2020 tests.
Some answers on the civics test may change over time due to federal or state elections, judicial appointments, or updates to laws.
“In the past, experts have advised that the naturalization test be carefully designed and tested to ensure that it is measuring what it is meant to measure,” Gelatt said. “That has not yet happened. Without assessment, it is not clear that the test that was in place was failing to properly measure knowledge of U.S. civics, or that the new test will do a better job.”
Under the new rules, not all 20 questions may need to be asked. The questioning will stop once an applicant has either answered 12 questions correctly, meeting the passing threshold, or answered 9 questions incorrectly, therefore failing the test.
Applicants are allowed to retake the test if they do not pass on their first attempt. However, failing the test twice will result in the denial of their citizenship application.
The question pool has also been expanded to cover more challenging topics related to U.S. history, government, and national symbols.
A version of the updated civics test was initially introduced during President Donald Trump’s first term. Under former President Joe Biden, USCIS returned to the 2008 version of the test.
Green card holders face revocation if eligibility or legal issues are identified. The Trump administration has targeted green card holders and applicants with criminal histories as part of their mass deportation plans.
What people are saying
Julia Gelatt, associate director of the U.S. Immigration Program at the Migration Policy Institute, told Newsweek: “This new test is also being implemented as the Trump administration has pulled back funding for English and civics education, and is seeking to reduce future funding, which will make it harder for some noncitizens to prepare for the test. And it is happening while other changes are being made to the naturalization process, including a requirement that naturalization applicants provide evidence that they have ‘good moral character,’ and the reimplementation of neighborhood checks for some applicants. Taken all together, it seems likely that a smaller share of naturalization applicants will be successful going forward.”
USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said in a statement: “American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation. By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements, including the ability to read, write, and speak English and understand U.S. government and civics, are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness. These critical changes are the first of many.”
Doris Meissner, a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute and former director of the U.S. Immigration Service, told Newsweek in September: “The way in which they’re explaining why they’re doing this, really casts doubt on people’s eligibility. It suggests that people applying for naturalization are somehow either not eligible or have questionable intent for naturalizing or it needs to be clearly established that they will be good Americans.”
Federal Reserve Gov, Lisa Cook, Dares Trump over Sack
President Donald Trump, on Monday, removed Dr. Lisa D. Cook from her position on the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve, citing alleged false statements on mortgage documents and loss of public trust.
Cooks was appointed by then-President Joe Biden in 2022. She is the first African American woman to serve in the role.
In a formal letter dated August 25, 2025, Trump invoked his authority under Article II of the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, declaring Cook’s removal “effective immediately.”
According to the letter, the decision followed a criminal referral submitted on August 15, 2025, by William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi.
The referral alleged that Cook signed conflicting mortgage agreements—one in Michigan and another in Georgia—each claiming to be for her primary residence within overlapping timeframes.
Trump argued that the alleged actions demonstrated gross negligence in financial transactions and undermined Cook’s integrity and competence as a financial regulator.
The statement read: “Pursuant to my authority under Article II of the Constitution of the United States and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, as amended, you are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately.
“The Federal Reserve Act provides that you may be removed, at my discretion, for cause. See 12 U.S.C. § 242. I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position.
“As set forth in the Criminal Referral dated August 15, 2025, from Mr. William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to Ms. Pamela Bondi, Attorney General of the United States (“Criminal Referral”) (attached to this letter as Exhibit A), there is sufficient reason to believe you may have made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements.
“For example, as detailed in the Criminal Referral, you signed one document attesting that a property in Michigan would be your primary residence for the next year. Two weeks later, you signed another document for a property in Georgia stating that it would be your primary residence for the next year. It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second. It is impossible that you intended to honor both.”
“The executive power of the United States is vested in me as President and, as President, I have a solemn duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed. I have determined that faithfully executing the law requires your immediate removal from office,” the statement added.
But Cook insisted the president lacked the authority to dismiss her and vowed not to resign, setting the stage for what could become a landmark legal battle over presidential power and the Federal Reserve’s independence.
“President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” Cook said. “I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”
Supreme Court Empowers Trump to Restart Deportation of Migrants
The Trump administration has been allowed to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands very soon, following a divided Supreme Court order requiring that they get a chance to challenge the deportations.
All three liberal justices dissented from the order, and the high court majority did not detail its reasoning in the brief order, as is typical on its emergency docket.
The ruling came after immigration officials put eight people on a plane to South Sudan in May, a decision which U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston found violated his court order giving people a chance to argue they could be in danger of torture if sent away from their home countries.
The migrants from countries including Myanmar, Vietnam and Cuba had been convicted of serious crimes in the U.S. and immigration officials have said that they were unable to return them quickly to their home countries.
After Murphy stepped in, authorities landed the plane at a U.S. naval base in Djibouti, where the migrants were housed in a converted shipping container and the officers guarding them faced rough conditions even as immigration attorneys waited for word from their clients.
The case comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration, which has pledged to deport millions of people who are living in the United States illegally.
Since some countries do not accept U.S. deportations, the administration has reached agreements with other countries, including Panama and Costa Rica, to house them. South Sudan, meanwhile, has endured repeated waves of violence since gaining independence in 2011.
Murphy’s order doesn’t prohibit deportations to third countries. But it says migrants must have a real chance to argue they could be in serious danger of torture if sent to another country.
In a scathing 19-page dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the court’s action exposes “thousands to the risk of torture or death.”
“The government has made clear in word and deed that it feels itself unconstrained by law, free to deport anyone anywhere without notice or an opportunity to be heard,” she wrote in the dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The justices have confronted a similar issue in Trump’s effort to send Venezuelans accused of being gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador with little chance to challenge the deportations in court.
In that case, the court said migrants must get a “reasonable time” to file a court challenge before being removed, and the majority blocked the administration from resuming the deportations while lower courts worked out exactly how long they should get.
The conservative-majority court has sided with Trump in other immigration cases, however, clearing the way for his administration to end temporary legal protections affecting a total of nearly a million immigrants.
The third-country deportation case has been one of several legal flashpoints as the administration rails against judges whose rulings have slowed the president’s policies.
Another order from Murphy, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, resulted in the Trump administration returning a gay Guatemalan man who had been wrongly deported to Mexico, where he says he had been raped and extorted. The man, identified in court papers as O.C.G, was the first person known to have been returned to U.S. custody after deportation since the start of Trump’s second term.
