Adding Value
Adding Value: Who Will Save the Poor? By Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
It ua an undisputable fact that the rich have more friends than the poor. As a matter of fact, almost everyone wants to be a friend of the rich. That explains the saying that the rich have many relatives while the poor are orphans.
We live in a society where most people are respected and reverenced because of their status, title and the resources at their disposal. However, this should not be so; everyone deserves to be respected irrespective of their titles and resources.
Respect comes in different ways. Anyone who has made significant impact or achieved a commendable feat ought to be accorded a decent level of recognition for their uncommon feat because it’s not easy to do uncommon things most people only dream of doing or achieving. The question now is, what is the fate of those who tried but didn’t succeed?
Well, a lot of variable factors might contribute to why someone fails in his endeavour. It might be a case of not preparing enough; it might also be a case of being unlucky and not encountering favourable opportunity; it can also be a case of benefactors not aligning with the person; it can so be as result of weather, while others may say it maybe because of the universe not favoring the said individual.
Whatever may be the case, everyone deserves to be celebrated for the effort they have invested regardless of how life unfolds.
It’s sad however, to see people who have succeeded in business, politics, academic, entertainment, religion, health or even personal development looking down on other people, who are still struggling to succeed. What some people failed to understand is that nobody remains at the top forever. Those who have truly succeeded need those who have failed because there are symbiotic lessons they will enjoy.
The big question begging for answer now is, who will help the poor? The poor in this context refers to those who have tried and failed, the less fortunate, those who have tried and keep trying but are yet to succeed. The big answer is not far fetched; nobody will save you; you’ll have to save yourself. That’s the sad reality. Sometimes, we think our parents, mentors, family, benefactors, or God will come to our rescue, but in the journey of life, miracles happen within the limits of probabilities.
Let me explain further; though I believe in the power of miracles, especially coming from the spiritual aspect because the Book of Sirach in 11:21, tells me that “God can make a poor man to suddenly and instantly become rich” Also in Psalm 30:5, the Bible states that “tears may come at night, but joy comes in the morning”. That said, I’m quite aware that Heaven helps those who help themselves.
One can’t be preparing for an examination, and concentrate on praying all night, without making attempt to study. God will help you to fail. One can’t be praying for a child and fails to consummate the marriage with their partner, one can’t be praying to be rich and wealthy and fail to work. The list is endless.
It is when one has done the needful that the universe and God will conspire to assist them. In the same manner, your friends, mentors, family, benefactors can’t assist you if you haven’t assisted yourself. What most people don’t understand is that nobody owes you anything. Whatever act of goodwill anyone does for you is more like a favour, but it’s said a lot of people have an entitlement mentality.
A businessman, Emeka Ukazu, stated that “the four stages of an entitled mind are appreciation, anticipation, expectation and entitlement”. According to him, when someone is given a monetary gift, they always express appreciation at the first instance, next time, they look towards receiving another monetary gift or favour from you in form of anticipation, then it becomes a pattern of expectation for reasons best known to them before it finally becomes an entitlement.
Here is the gist; nobody will save the poor, the poor will have to save themselves. Just like nobody saved the rich, yes one may say the rich had one or two favours that made them to triumph. It should be noted that they may have played the right cards, paid their dues by interning, volunteering, or doing the needful to get the desired attention. They may have also had the right mindset, practiced delayed gratification or even did the work which attracted the right mentors to them. The question the poor or anyone who has failed should answer is, can I pay the price the rich man paid to get to where he is today?
Life is indeed a sacrifice; nothing is easy. I have personally sacrificed my time and resources to get certain opportunities. Needless to talk about the strategic risk I explored which some became positive while some didn’t go as planned. Back to the analysis – the rich man might have been once a poor man, who refused to stay poor, and he decided to take a proactive step to change the trajectory of his life.
I have had the opportunity to relate with some wealthy minds to see how they think. They don’t like social climbers or praise singers; they respect people with value. They also have their problems. I once heard that the richest Black man in the world, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, took the risk to borrow hundreds if not billions to fund his business. Imagine if the business had failed, that would have been tantamount to suicide. Then contrast that to if he succeeds and somebody somewhere will expect him to give back or even give them money because he is wealthy.
He might just smile if he’s in a good mood. In some cases, he might give if it aligns with his values or ideas in life. As much as I support giving back, the area I’m not comfortable is where some uninformed minds think that he will support them just because he has so much money. They don’t take into cognizance the risk he took to get to where he is. Some of them might not even dare to take the risk. That’s why it’s said, if a poor man is told what a rich man does to get rich, he will prefer to remain poor. That’s food for thought.
Now let’s flip the question. Who will help the rich? If the rich becomes broke, sick and bankrupt; who will help him? That’s the question I would want us to ponder for a minute. Everyone needs help. Just like I always say, everyone is experiencing a secret frustration, and as such needs help in one way or another.
So, when anyone gives you anything, please appreciate it from the bottom of your heart because in real sense, he doesn’t really owe you, unless he is paying you back for service or showing you appreciation or gratitude for whatever you have done for them in the past or presently.
In conclusion, as you go about your daily activities, explore avenues to add value to your life because you are the one who will save yourself, just like we save money so that money can save us.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Man, Ebuka Obi by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The man, Ebuka Obi, means several things to different people. To some, he is an evangelist, prophet and man of God, while to others, he is the controversial prophet. Some others see him as the Elijah of our time, just as many others call him our daddy in the Lord. But because he is regarded as a prophet, he is called so many names with many of the names reflecting the numerous anointing gifts and talent God has bestowed on him. Again, some of his ardent followers see him as the son of Omecharafancha, Okworuhancha and Ohuruhancha. What these three different names suggest is that the prophet is the son of the God that does everything, says everything and sees everything.
Evangelist Ebuka Obi is an uncommon man of God, who has transformed many lives, families and businesses. A man, whose humility speaks volumes. A man, who will for no reason at all ascribe honour to himself, but consistently honours God through whose power he affects people. And of course, no one has ever had an encounter with Evangelist Ebuka Obi and remains the same.
In a society littered with many ‘fake’ prosperity-pastors, who also wear the fake toga of anointing, and claiming many names such as healing ministers, prophets, trained and ordained pastors and men of God, the interesting thing about Evangelist Ebuka Obi is that he was called and ordained to be a prophet right from his mother’s womb. He would always say, he never attended Bible School, and that he was not trained to be a pastor, evangelist or minister by anybody. According to him, whatever he is doing started when he was eight years old.
The big question therefore, is who is Evangelist Ebuka Obi? Evangelist Ebuka Obi, is a Nigerian Catholic preacher, prophet and the Founder and Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO), a non-denominational prayer ministry, located at Ago-Okota, Lagos, Nigeria.
His ministry is said to have grown to 170 branches worldwide. He is also the founder of Seraphic Home Foundation which caters for poor people and widows, and facilitates payment of school fees for indigent students.
In 2009, Obi founded the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach in Lagos. Not intending it as a church, he refuses to collect tithes, perform baptisms, weddings, or bazaars. He also welcomes everyone of any religion to the prayer ground.
A little background story about Evangelist Ebuka Obi. According to Evangelist Ebuka, his mother was barren for eleven years, and she cried to God like Hannah did begging God if he gives him a son, she will dedicate him to God and as God will have it, God blessed her with twins (two boys). According to Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s mother, when she was pregnant, she was in a trance and she heard a voice telling her she will give birth to two boys and the second child will be called Chukwuebuka, which means God is great. She was also told God will use him to deliver his people who have been held in bondage.
Truth to the message she received, when Evangelist Ebuka was born, there was no single hair on his hair. As a matter of fact, he started hearing from God when he was eight years old. According to Evangelist Ebuka Obi, when he was a little boy pregnant women would ask him what about the gender of their child and his response would be unmistaken true. Even in primary school, he always tells his teachers what will happen, and his answer is always accurate. In some cases, they do consult him, and his response was unmistaken.
According to Evangelist Ebuka Obi, he always preaches the word of God in his village until one day his father felt uncomfortable with this preaching because he felt he was doing too much. He tried to stop, but Reverend Fr. Luke Odinkemere advised me not to discourage Evangelist Ebuka Obi from preaching the word of God. He further told him, God will use Ebuka Obi to set free his people and families who have been held in bondage.
Revered Father Luke Odinkamere was seen as the spiritual leader who groomed Evangelist Ebuka Obi to be the man of God he is today. Rev. Father Luke Odinkemere normally takes Evangelist Ebuka Obi to do deliverance on families and perform exorcisms, because even as a little boy, Ebuka Obi has an uncommon ability by the grace of God to locate buried diabolical objects, which Father Odinkemere verified through digging.
At the age of 12, Reverend Fr. Luke Odinkamere took Evangelist Ebuka Obi to the altar to make a vow. These vows included commitments to remain chaste until marriage, stay within the Catholic Church, and avoid being driven by materialism. As a result, Ebuka Obi was careful to uphold this vow, even avoiding interactions with women, including his sisters. These three covenants according to Evangelist Obi he has kept them.
There’s no doubt no matter how good someone is, he must surely have detractors who would like to see his downfall, and this is where the enemies of progress converge to discuss Evangelist Ebuka Obi. of course, what do you expect, it is the man with the ball everyone is attacking. If you are nothing, nobody will talk about you. According to Bill Cosby, “the only way to avoid criticism is to say nothing, do nothing and be nothing”. It’s not possible for anyone to be in this world without saying anything, doing anything and being nothing.
Even Jeus Christ was not accepted in his town. It’s said, a prophet is not honored in his home. These ungrateful people won’t see the great work this great man is doing; they will look for any slight opportunity to paint him black. Some say he’s a making up prophecy, some say all his preaching is centered on sex, some say he’s not polished and civil the way he preaches and speaks to people.
Even Catholic Priests, Pastors and other ministers of the gospel are not left out. This set of preachers are personally pained because of the anointing on Ebuka Obi, while some Catholic congregations are not happy simply because they don’t know where his powers come from. For instance, some catholic priests and the laity would like the ministry to be managed by the church. Some of them are not happy with his style of preaching, but Evangelist Ebuka Obi has always said he’s a radical preacher. He described himself as an end time preacher, who preaches what other men of God are afraid to preach because they feel they will lose members.
But on the contrary, in Zion Ministry, the more Evangelist Ebuka Obi preaches against social vices and immorality, the more he attracts members to his ministry. Evangelist Obi always says the reason why people come to Zion is simply because of the anointing. After all, he’s not the most educated, but because he has what many people don’t have, they are attracted by the anointing on his head.
In our society, it’s easy to see people accusing and criticizing people, but they find it hard to appreciate or acknowledge the good work of the person. Anyone who has encountered Evangelist Obi can testify he’s indeed a gifted prophet who was ordained from the womb. His prophecies are 100% correct. He will always say, I don’t say what I don’t hear from God. indeed he’s blessed with the gift of healing, singing, preaching, vision and prophecy.
I have personally experienced his blessings spiritually and physically. I had the opportunity of presenting my two books and proposal to him and he prayed for it. I saw the hand of God upon the book and the program when my proposal was accepted by one of the New York City Department of Correction in New York. It may interest you to know that I have been working on this program for the last 5years, and have experiences of near success syndrome, but it took Evangelist Ebuka Obi one minute to lay his hand on the proposal, and the rest is history.
One may be wondering how he has been able to maintain and grow big like an institution, he always says he lives a life of sacrifice. According to Evangelist Obi, he barely sleeps two hours every night, rarely eats nor takes alcohol. He lives a life of sacrifice because according to him, it takes sacrifice to get to the top, but it takes a greater service to remain at the top.
I don’t really know if there’s any negative part of Ebuka Obi, if at all there’s any, it’s the fact that he’s too kind to a fault. Here’s a man who has built orphanage homes, Seraphic hospitals, sponsored hundreds and thousands of pupils and students in High School (secondary schools) and colleges. Here’s a man who has reconciled families and supported the less privileged. Where are we going to start from? Evangelist Ebuka Obi is a selfless man of God. He derives joy seeing people and being converted to God. There are numerous testimonies of his philanthropic gifts to those in need. Sometimes, I wonder if some of his haters don’t see how he’s restoring marriages and restoring families that have been held in bondage.
Just to let you know how authentic Evangelist Ebuka is, when he gives a prophecy, he’s so specific that he’ll call the subject’s name, date of birth, and an unmistaken specific incident that will give one a clear example of the case being mentioned.
What I don’t really understand is why some people will say he’s a ‘fake’ man of God; but each time I hear such ridiculous statements, the statement by Abraham Lincoln always comes to my mind, “you can deceive some people sometime, but you can’t deceive everyone at the same time”. The healing of Professor Arinze Chinwuba of the Anambra State University in which he threw away the double crutches which aided him to walk and the testimony of a former member of the National Assembly (Nigeria), Hon. Dr. Uche Nwole, endorsing the validity of Obi’s miracles, oppose accusations that some miracles performed at the Zion ministry may be faux. These are verifiable information.
How can one man make people travel all over the world on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis just to attend his programs. I have been privileged to attend some of his programs in Nigeria and Ireland, and I can personally testify to the goodness of God upon his life. I saw people healed instantly.
I can go on and on to speak about this great man of God, but as a sage would say, ‘a word is enough for the wise’.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Focus on Things that Matter by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is very easy to get distracted with so many things begging for our attention in our everyday activities. But the ability to stay focused on what truly matters is one of the best things that can happen to anyone.
Staying focused in life may not appear easy, especially in this 21st century where we have all kinds of unsolicited social media updates. Imagine having a big project that can change your fortune, and still have to deal with family, work, personal and even spiritual forces trying to create a distraction. If one is not able to manage his time as well as balance family, work, social media, and other personal concerns, it will take the grace of God to overcome, and succeed.
Every student needs focus to pass his examinations, every businessman/entrepreneur needs focus to develop and succeed in his business, every parent needs focus to train his family, every leader needs focus to succeed, every spiritual person needs focus and faith to concentrate on his belief. Even evildoers leverage on focus to succeed in their nefarious endeavors. Without focus there’s hardly any worthwhile project that can be done.
For one to focus well, sacrifice is needed. In Economics, the principle of opportunity cost works with focus. For example, while some people will spend time attending social events like nightclubs, watching television or even sleeping, progressive minds channel their attention to working on their craft.
Don’t misunderstand me, attending night parties, sleeping and watching television are not bad habits per se, what’s important is balancing everything. I do attend parties, sleep and watch television, but I do all with moderation. I recently read a book titled “Making It Big” by Mr. Femi Otedola, a philanthropist. He stated how he attends night clubs every Friday to celebrate the success of his business. He used the social activity to wind down his hard work from Monday to Friday.
It’s instructive to note that Mr. Femi Otedola also stated in his book he was taunted by his friends each time he attends night parties if he brought his diesel to sell, he cared less because according to him he has a family to feed, school fees to pay and shelter to provide for his family. So, he’s not bothered by what people will say because he has to do what he has to do to take care of his bills.
Now, that tells you, here’s a man who is focused on what is important. While some people may see him at the club when he became financially stable and independent, they won’t understand nor know the level of sacrifice he has made for his business to get to where it is, neither are they aware of the level of focused he has put into his work to get to where he is. This goes to say that in the journey of life, one must know himself and know what works for him. It’s always safer to be yourself.
To understand how focus works, look at the eagle. The eagle is a laser-focused bird with precision. It really knows what it wants, and it goes hard for it. Another interesting characteristic of the eagle is that it separates itself from other birds in that it doesn’t play local games, it takes its game international by flying higher where other animals can’t survive. So, when it catches a prey, it takes the battle to its domain where it knows other prey can’t survive. This goes to tell you every animal or human being must know themselves to succeed.
On a personal note, I have applied a decent amount of focus in life by publishing two amazing books and hundreds of articles. Of interest to mention is the fact I have been consistently publishing articles every Friday for the last seven years. Assuming I’m not focused, I doubt if I would have been able to attain this feat.
Being focused works in different ways depending on what one wants to achieve. As a career professional, academia, entrepreneur, clergy, family man, health enthusiast or one interested in personal development, it’s important to decide what to do with life. For instance, one of my mentors told me he had to take a pay cut to learn Taxation to enable him to learn the secret of the profession. For me, I had to leave the tax profession and to some extent the legal profession to focus on human capacity development because I see a bigger prospect in the industry.
I recently saw a beautiful note about focus by one of my mentors, Dr. kola Adesina, an energy expert. He wrote, “Life often surrounds us with whirlwinds — storms of uncertainty, noise, distraction, and pressure. These winds swirl with demands for our time, competing voices, and the weight of challenges we cannot always control. Yet, in the eye of the storm lies a profound truth: clarity comes when we choose to stay focused on the things that truly matter.
“Focus is not the absence of chaos; it is the discipline to hold fast to higher ideals, values, and purpose, even when the winds rage. It is the strength to resist being swept away by fleeting noise, to silence the urgent in order to serve the important, and to keep sight of what endures beyond the storm.
“In every season of life, we are called to distinguish between the temporary and the eternal, the trivial, and the essential. God, family, integrity, service, purpose, and vision — these are anchors that hold us steady. When we build our lives on such foundations, no whirlwind can uproot us.
“So let the winds blow. Let the storms gather. We will stand with resolve, our gaze fixed, our hearts firm, and our steps purposeful. In the end, it is not the storm that defines us, but the strength of our focus on what truly matters.”
I was particularly impressed with the last statement which states “in the end, it is not the storm that defines us, but the strength of our focus on what truly matters.” That explains that distractions, failures, setbacks, challenges or betrayals will definitely come up, but it’s our determination and focus to succeed that will make the ultimate difference. This is how I see it; our desires to succeed in life must outweigh our fear for failure. After all, our passion and values will be tested like gold goes through fire for it to be refined.
Here is my assignment for you, what would you like the world to remember for you in the near future? When you discover it, begin to apply focus by intentionally working on it. It’s instructive to note that in the near future, after all said and done, what matters is what one is able to achieve with his life. So, it’s good for one to focus his time, energy and resources to what truly matters.
In conclusion, I don’t know what your challenges might be, neither do I know what your desires may be, but what one thing is certain in life, being focused on your craft can be a game changer. So, I challenge you to apply focus in whatever you are working on.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Hand of God by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There are, without an iota of doubt, certain acts that are beyond human comprehension and articulation. That’s not debatable.
Let’s take a case study of how we sleep. Did you know that whenever you sleep you are practicing how you will die? Yes, because whenever sleep comes, we don’t know where we are or where our spirit goes. At most one might see himself dreaming in wonderland, only to wake up if it’s a nightmare or the creator (God) decides to wake him up through someone.
An uninformed mind might say my body system is accustomed to waking up at a certain hour or I have my alarm clock. I laugh each time I hear certain statements like that because there have been numerous occasions where some of us sleep and our body system fails to wake us up or due to exhaustion, we fail to hear the alarm or even remember we have an alarm.
Let me ask you, haven’t you seen a system where one sets an alarm clock and one still fails to wake up, haven’t you even seen a situation where some sleeps and fails to wake up. There are many case studies on this. The message here is that there are certain acts that’s beyond human comprehension.
I honestly think the highest miracle on earth is how one can sleep and wake up. Some other person might say, it’s the act of procreation, regardless of which aisle belongs to, certain acts can only be described as the hand of God.
Let me make a disclosure here, this article is not spirituality, rather it is targeted towards explaining how unpredictable life can be and as such human beings ought to be humble because nobody knows tomorrow. The reason why I had to begin by explaining how certain acts are beyond human imagination and comprehension is to highlight the limitations of man especially when it comes to things of the spirit.
If spirituality can work that way, human beings can also be limited in their understanding. If you would like to get a good perspective and understanding of how life can be unpredictable. Imagine how President Hussein Obama became the 44th President of the United States of America. Who would have believed a Black man with Kenya origin can become the President of the greatest country on earth?
The interesting part was that he was able to beat two white men John McCain and Mitt Rommey consecutively during the 2008 and 2012 presidential election. One may ask, is that the hand of God? I will say yes, because there’s no person who becomes a leader either by hook or by crime, all things being equal without the hand of God on it. What the person does when the person gets the opportunity to serve is up to the person.
It’s instructive to note the highest freedom human beings have is the freedom of choice. On a personal note, I can testify to the hand of God upon my life. My story is truly humbling. Let me first begin by stating that God will show mercy on whom he decides to show mercy. During my formative years in New York City, I joined the Nigerian Lawyers Association, and during the election period, I contested for the post of the Public Relations Officer, as fate may have it I won unopposed.
It’s important to note that I was still in Law School at the said time, so my understanding, articulation and writing wasn’t in good shape.
Because the creator wanted me to serve in that position, he was gracious enough to provide mentors and benefactors who supported me along the journey, and till date I still enjoy the good will. The most interesting part for me was the network I developed during the period, and I still enjoy the goodwill and relationship till date.
In all sincerity, sometimes I do wonder if I had not joined the association and contested for the position of Public Relations Officer, would I have known these benefactors who have been of blessing to me?
Again, I remember when I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my grandmother who poured her heart to me by showering me with heartfelt prayers. A little background story to this interesting experience. When I came back to New York, I didn’t have job, I was on the street of New York trying to market my book and as God may have it, I met a news anchor on the street who took interest in my work and as God will have it, he facilitated my interview twice on the television and I became a regular guest on the television.
Here is the interesting part of the story, imagine if I had not resigned from my job to see my late grandmother who was hale and hearty at the said time. Maybe her prayers contributed to my blessings. But the mysterious part was how I was able to leave my house to a random spot and how this young man had to leave his office to do some work on the spot. It can only be the hand of God.
I believe, as human beings we all have our fair share of opportunities and blessings. Some we feel we deserve and some we feel we don’t serve but are favored. If not, how can one explain how some people will be working for people more qualified than them. There might be lots of controversies and opinions on it. How can one explain a series of car accidents and plane crashes and a little child or some people were miraculously saved?
How can one explain a case where a stranger meets a benefactor who changed his life. How can one explain how a mentor can find favor in a mentee and open his doors of access and network for him. There have been cases of people struggling to get grants, jobs, and opportunities for years, but as due to some stroke of luck, someone else got the opportunity.
How can we explain the fact that someone will just see someone and instantly connect and like them. The list is numerous.
Life has truly taught us to be humble because nobody knows tomorrow. Just like death is the greatest humbler in life because both the rich and poor will be buried on the same ground, education can be attributed to the second most humbling experience in life because the child of a certified pauper can become a man of means tomorrow if properly educated. In America, the child of a nobody can become somebody tomorrow without knowing anyone.
Sometimes some people think that because their father or mother is influential, they can become some influential person tomorrow, they fail to realize tomorrow is not guaranteed. Imagine a man who is the President or Governor today trying to position his child to become the Governor or President tomorrow. The man doesn’t even know how many Governors and President will come after him before his child becomes of age or matured enough to lead. The child might even work for one of his fathers’ staff children when the time works because nobody knows tomorrow.
There have been cases of some people who think they might get a certain position and at the end of the day, someone of less status gets the position. Such is life.
In conclusion, as we journey on the road called life, there is no doubt that there is luck, grace, favor, and the hand of God. No doubt life can be strange and filled with many vicissitudes, but in all, it’s always good for one to do their best and leave the rest for God.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Veritasi Homes, Cooplag Partner for Magnificent Allied Towers in Ikoyi
Voice of Emancipation: Does the Sultan Truly Believe Nigeria Won’t Break up?
Adding Value: Who Will Save the Poor? By Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The Right to Development, Public Interest Litigation, and the Rule of Law in Nigeria (Pt. 1)
The Cave of Adulam: The Incubation and the Emergence of True Leadership
2025 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship: Rhema-Love Abraham, 13, Wins N5m Top Prize
Friday Sermon: The Forgotten Remain Forgotten
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
2025 National Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Set to Shower N22.5m Prize on Students
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
Trending
-
Africa4 days ago
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
-
Featured5 days ago
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
-
Featured4 days ago
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
-
Featured6 days ago
2025 National Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Set to Shower N22.5m Prize on Students
-
Africa5 days ago
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
-
Business5 days ago
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
-
News4 days ago
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
-
Featured5 days ago
Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC