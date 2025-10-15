News
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending months of speculation about his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Diri’s resignation was confirmed on Wednesday, by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah.
The governor’s decision came alongside that of 23 members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, who also announced their exit from the PDP.
According to reports, all is now set for Governor Diri and the lawmakers to officially pitch their tent with the APC.
News
Tinubu Jets out of Abuja for Security Meeting in Rome
President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to jet out of Abuja today for Rome, to attend the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government-Level Meeting, which will focus on tackling the worsening security crisis in West Africa.
His spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.
Onanuga said the high-level summit, scheduled to begin on October 14, will convene African leaders, senior military and intelligence officials, as well as representatives from intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations, to deliberate on emerging threats undermining peace and stability in the sub-region.
Launched in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Aqaba Process serves as a global counter-terrorism platform co-chaired by Jordan and the Italian Government.
It seeks to strengthen international collaboration against terrorism and organised crime networks that have increasingly destabilised parts of Africa.
Onanuga stated that the 2025 edition will address the spread of extremist groups in the Sahel, the growing nexus between terrorism and organised crime, and the rising overlap between land-based insurgencies and maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.
According to the Presidency, discussions will centre on practical strategies to counter terror threats both on land and at sea, enhance regional intelligence sharing, and tackle online radicalisation by disrupting digital platforms used for terrorist propaganda and recruitment.
During the visit, President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other world leaders aimed at reinforcing security cooperation and developing collective responses to West Africa’s cross-border challenges.
The President will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and other senior government officials.
The Aqaba Process remains one of the most influential multilateral efforts promoting global unity in countering violent extremism and ensuring long-term stability in vulnerable regions.
News
Convicted Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, Gets Presidential Pardon
Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death in 2020 for the killing of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, has received a presidential pardon from President Bola Tinubu after spending six years and eight months at the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre.
In a statement released on Saturday by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said, “Her family pleaded for her release, arguing that it was in the best interest of her two children. The plea was also anchored on her good conduct in jail, her remorse, and her embracement of a new lifestyle, demonstrating her commitment to being a model prisoner.”
The pardon is part of a larger decision by President Tinubu to grant clemency to 175 Nigerians and foreigners, including notable figures such as the late environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, Major General Mamman Vatsa, and other members of the “Ogoni Nine.”
“This marked one of the most expansive uses of the presidential prerogative of mercy, touching on high-profile historical cases,” the statement added.
Maryam Sanda’s case first gained public attention when Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court in Abuja convicted and sentenced her to death by hanging on January 27, 2020, ruling that she had fatally stabbed her husband at their home.
“She should reap what she has sown, for it has been said that ‘thou shall not kill’ and whoever kills in cold blood deserves death as his own reward,” Justice Halilu declared at the time.
Following her conviction, Sanda’s legal team filed an appeal on 20 grounds, questioning the evidence and alleging bias, but the Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal on December 3, 2020, affirming the conviction and death sentence.
“The circumstances surrounding the death can be the best proof of what is being alleged,” noted Justice Stephen Adah, reinforcing the lower court’s findings.
Police authorities later sought to have the Supreme Court uphold the sentence. Police counsel James Idachaba said, “We are satisfied with the findings of the trial and appeals court, and we are prepared to defend the law’s position at the Supreme Court,” highlighting the commitment to justice in the case.
The presidential pardon list, released on Saturday, is divided into six categories: pardoned individuals, posthumous pardons (including the Ogoni Nine), victims of the Ogoni Nine honoured, clemency beneficiaries, inmates recommended for reduced terms, and inmates on death row whose sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.
The Punch
News
Police Suspend Tinted-Glass Permit Enforcement
The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday said the enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit has been suspended.
Spokesperson for the FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, said the suspension followed a court order halting the exercise.
In an interview on AIT, Adeh said the decision came after the police officially received the court order.
“Information reaching me from the office of the PRO is that the order has been received and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict,” Adeh said.
She explained that the directive to suspend enforcement would remain in place pending the outcome of the ongoing legal process.
“We are waiting for the verdict. We are not against the courts, and we will continue to wait until we get a verdict,” she added.
Adeh, who noted that tinted glass permit was introduced for security reasons, stressed that some criminal activities had been carried out using vehicles with darkened windows.
“The law was not made by us. We are enforcers. The policy was purely security-driven. Some criminals were using tinted vehicles to commit offences, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify suspects,” she said.
UBA Set to Unveil Whitepaper on Africa’s Financial Infrastructure
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
Edo Gov Okpebholo Threatens Commissioners over Wearing of ‘Tinubu Cap’
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
Girl-Child Day: Glo Foundation Fetes Female Students with Walk, Movie Date
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
Adding Value: The Man, Ebuka Obi by Henry Ukazu
Nigerians Unite for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
Convicted Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, Gets Presidential Pardon
Renowned Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies at 80
Trailblazing Recognition of Professional Competence by Omniversity, USA
Mayor Akinpelu’s Diary: Kabiyesi, the Awujale
FG Threatens ‘No Work, No Pay’ As ASUU Begins Nationwide Warning Strike
Trending
-
Adding Value5 days ago
Adding Value: The Man, Ebuka Obi by Henry Ukazu
-
Headline4 days ago
Nigerians Unite for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
-
News4 days ago
Convicted Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, Gets Presidential Pardon
-
Featured3 days ago
Renowned Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies at 80
-
Opinion5 days ago
Trailblazing Recognition of Professional Competence by Omniversity, USA
-
Opinion4 days ago
Mayor Akinpelu’s Diary: Kabiyesi, the Awujale
-
National3 days ago
FG Threatens ‘No Work, No Pay’ As ASUU Begins Nationwide Warning Strike
-
Opinion5 days ago
Audit to Architecture: Building Legacies that Scale for People, Corporations, and Nations (Pt. 3)