News
Police Suspend Tinted-Glass Permit Enforcement
The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday said the enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit has been suspended.
Spokesperson for the FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, said the suspension followed a court order halting the exercise.
In an interview on AIT, Adeh said the decision came after the police officially received the court order.
“Information reaching me from the office of the PRO is that the order has been received and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict,” Adeh said.
She explained that the directive to suspend enforcement would remain in place pending the outcome of the ongoing legal process.
“We are waiting for the verdict. We are not against the courts, and we will continue to wait until we get a verdict,” she added.
Adeh, who noted that tinted glass permit was introduced for security reasons, stressed that some criminal activities had been carried out using vehicles with darkened windows.
“The law was not made by us. We are enforcers. The policy was purely security-driven. Some criminals were using tinted vehicles to commit offences, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify suspects,” she said.
News
Tinubu’s Minister Blames Enugu Gov for His Certificate Forgery Ordeal
The embattled Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, has accused Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, of masterminding allegations of certificate forgery leveled against him.
Speaking through his spokesperson Dr. Robert Ngwu, the minister described the allegation as a politically motivated witch-hunt aimed at discrediting him ahead of the governor’s alleged plan to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
“Mbah wants Nnaji out of his way. He has given a new name to all his problems. He is seeking a second term in office, and the only way to achieve this is to get Nnaji out of the way. He wants to join APC, but knowing that Nnaji is there, he is not comfortable,” Ngwu alleged.
An online news medium had earlier reported that Nnaji forged the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) certificate he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly during his ministerial screening.
Reacting, the minister urged the UNN authorities to uphold their integrity and resist political manipulation by reaffirming the authenticity of their official records.
“This is not just about one man’s academic record; it is about protecting truth, preserving institutional honour, and ensuring that no university in Nigeria becomes a pawn in partisan politics,” he stated.
Ngwu maintained that Nnaji graduated from UNN in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry, a fact reflected in the university’s official records and its 1985 convocation brochure.
He cited a letter issued by the university on December 21, 2023, during Nnaji’s ministerial screening, confirming that “Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and graduated in July, 1985, with a Bachelor of Science, Second Class (Honours) Lower Division.”
According to Ngwu, the letter remains the only authentic communication from UNN on the matter.
He, however, alleged that another letter surfaced in May 2025, purportedly from the university, claiming that there were no records of Nnaji’s graduation — a development he attributed to political interference.
He further accused the Vice Chancellor of UNN of being a card-carrying member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) allegedly acting on the governor’s instruction to tarnish the minister’s image.
Ngwu also disclosed that the Minister had approached the court when he got wind of attempts to tamper with his academic file.
He said that on September 22, the court granted an injunction restraining the university’s management from altering his records and issued an order of mandamus compelling the release of his academic transcript — which, according to him, the school has refused to obey.
“Rather than adhering to the valid court order, the Vice Chancellor, a lawyer by profession, resorted to cyberbullying and politically motivated media trial against the Minister,” Ngwu said.
He added that the entire episode was politically driven: “It is increasingly clear that this entire issue is not about education or integrity but about political desperation disguised as academic inquiry.
“The timing, the sources, the false documents, and the paid narratives all point to a coordinated campaign to drag a reputable public servant into the mud of partisan politics.”
News
National Assembly Workers Threaten to Cripple Legislative Business
Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have threaten to cripple legislative activities of the National Assembly if their demands are not addressed.
The union members are protesting what they describe as the National Assembly management’s neglect of their welfare demands as well as intimidation and harassment of union activists.
Beyond financial grievances, the union members accuse the National Assembly management of intimidation and harassment aimed at stifling union activities.
They are demanding a rule-driven unionism anchored on the provisions of the PASAN Constitution, 2015, citing several provisions mandating the executive officers to be financially transparent, including preparing annual budgets and circulating audited accounts.
The management, while acknowledging the protest notice, has occasionally attempted to deflect the grievances, claiming that the agitation is driven by “internal union-related issues” or attempts to disband the local PASAN chapter.
However, the workers maintain that their action is protected under the Nigerian Constitution and the Trade Union Act.
This repeated standoff over welfare, which has historically led to the shutdown of legislative operations and threatened to disrupt critical legislative activities such as budget defense sessions, underscores the deep-seated labor concerns within the National Assembly bureaucracy.
News
UK: I’ll Deport 150,000 Illegal Immigrants Yearly, Kemi Badenoch Boasts
The leader of UK’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has unveiled a new immigration plan aimed at deporting 150,000 illegal migrants every year, describing it as the “toughest reforms Britain has ever seen.”
In a video message posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, Badenoch said the Radical Borders Plan would introduce a new Removals Force, modelled after the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to overhaul the UK’s border enforcement system.
As a caption to the video, she wrote: “My message is clear: if you’re here illegally, you will be detained and deported. Our new Removals Force, modelled on US ICE, will deport 150,000 illegal migrants each year.”
Badenoch, who has consistently positioned herself as a hardliner on immigration, criticised both Conservative and Labour governments for their handling of the migration crisis.
“Today, I’m launching our Radical Borders Plan, the toughest reforms Britain has ever seen to border laws and operations.
Successive governments have failed on immigration. Labour promised to smash the gangs.
Instead, in just a year, they delivered record small boat crossings, over 50,000 illegal arrivals, 32,000 people in asylum hotels, billions wasted.
It’s pure weakness. Britain needs a serious, credible plan and the backbone to deliver it,” Badenoch said.
According to the proposed plan, asylum claims from illegal entrants will be banned, the Human Rights Act repealed, and the UK will withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
Badenoch said all illegal arrivals would be deported within a week, with legal barriers to mass deportations removed and visa sanctions imposed on countries that refuse to repatriate their citizens.
She added that the new enforcement agency would also “shut down the asylum hotel racket,” save taxpayers billions of pounds, and restore public trust in Britain’s borders.
“Only the Conservatives have a serious, credible plan to deliver stronger borders. If you come here illegally, you will be deported,” Badenoch concluded.
Forgery: Atiku Demands Probe into Tinubu, Ministers’ Certificates
Trending
