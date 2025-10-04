“The point Dr Jonathan sought to make was that Boko Haram, in its characteristic deceit, often invoked the names of respected public figures to sow confusion, exploit political divisions, and undermine public confidence in government. His comments were therefore an illustration of the group’s duplicity, not an accusation against the late former president or any individual for that matter.”

Jonathan also questioned the logic behind claims linking Buhari to Boko Haram:

“The former president’s position was that if indeed Buhari was their choice negotiator, why didn’t Boko Haram expeditiously bring their evil terrorist agenda to an end when the retired General became president?”

He concluded by affirming Buhari’s and his own commitment to peace:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Jonathan recognises that President Muhammadu Buhari, like every patriotic Nigerian, stood firmly against terrorism and was himself a target of Boko Haram violence. Both men, during their respective tenures, shared a common commitment to restoring peace and stability to Nigeria.

“The Office of the Former President therefore urges the public to disregard any misinterpretation of his remarks. Dr Jonathan remains committed to peace, unity, and the strengthening of democratic values in Nigeria. He believes that the nation’s progress depends on a truthful understanding of its challenges, not on the distortion of facts for political or sensational purposes.”

Recall that Shehu Garba, a media assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13, 2025 in a London clinic, had led the attack on Jonathan, connecting his utterance to scoring political points as against the forthcoming 2027 general elections.