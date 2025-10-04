Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed claims that he suggested former President Muhammadu Buhari had any connection with Boko Haram.
Jonathan’s clarification came in response to reports following his speech at the book launch of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, which some media outlets had misrepresented.
In a statement signed by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said:
“The attention of the Office of Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been drawn to misleading reports circulating in sections of the media suggesting that Dr Jonathan alleged that Boko Haram nominated the late President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to represent them in dialogue with the Federal Government, and therefore this made him somehow complicit in the Boko Haram crisis.
“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the former President’s comments were grossly misrepresented. At no time did Dr Jonathan suggest, imply, or insinuate that President Buhari had any connection with Boko Haram or that he supported the group in any form.”
Jonathan explained that his remarks were intended to illustrate the manipulative tactics used by Boko Haram:
“Dr Jonathan’s remarks, made in the course of a broader discussion on Nigeria’s security challenges, were meant to illustrate the deviousness and manipulative strategies employed by Boko Haram in their early years.
“His reference was to a well-documented episode when various individuals and factions falsely claimed to represent the terrorist group and purported to name prominent Nigerians as possible mediators: without those individuals’ knowledge or consent.”
He added that Boko Haram often exploited respected public figures to sow confusion:
“The point Dr Jonathan sought to make was that Boko Haram, in its characteristic deceit, often invoked the names of respected public figures to sow confusion, exploit political divisions, and undermine public confidence in government. His comments were therefore an illustration of the group’s duplicity, not an accusation against the late former president or any individual for that matter.”
Jonathan also questioned the logic behind claims linking Buhari to Boko Haram:
“The former president’s position was that if indeed Buhari was their choice negotiator, why didn’t Boko Haram expeditiously bring their evil terrorist agenda to an end when the retired General became president?”
He concluded by affirming Buhari’s and his own commitment to peace:
“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Jonathan recognises that President Muhammadu Buhari, like every patriotic Nigerian, stood firmly against terrorism and was himself a target of Boko Haram violence. Both men, during their respective tenures, shared a common commitment to restoring peace and stability to Nigeria.
“The Office of the Former President therefore urges the public to disregard any misinterpretation of his remarks. Dr Jonathan remains committed to peace, unity, and the strengthening of democratic values in Nigeria. He believes that the nation’s progress depends on a truthful understanding of its challenges, not on the distortion of facts for political or sensational purposes.”
Recall that Shehu Garba, a media assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13, 2025 in a London clinic, had led the attack on Jonathan, connecting his utterance to scoring political points as against the forthcoming 2027 general elections.
A group of Republican Senators has written to the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, urging him to consider re-designating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), citing what they described as “continued unchecked acts of violence and terrorism against religious minorities” in the country.
The lawmakers allege that the Christians are being subjected to massive violence in Nigeria.
The letter was signed by Senators Ted Budd, Josh Hawley, Pete Ricketts, Ted Cruz, and James Lankford.
In their letter, the Senators stated: “We write to urge you to consider designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) pursuant to the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) to give the President additional authority to take specific actions to address the continued unchecked acts of violence and terrorism against religious minorities perpetrated by non-State actors in Nigeria.”
The lawmakers recalled: “As you know, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated Nigeria as a CPC in December 2020, for the ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom perpetrated within its borders, particularly by nonstate actors such as Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.”
They also noted: “While Secretary of State Antony Blinken removed Nigeria from the CPC list in 2021, on March 25, 2025, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that Nigeria be placed once again on the CPC list, citing several incidents of violence and terrorism against religious minorities.”
The Senators referenced several deadly incidents in Nigeria, including mass killings and kidnappings targeting Christians.
“In May 2024, al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansaru gunmen reportedly kidnapped 160 mainly Christian children and killed eight people in Niger State but later released the abducted children…..in Niger State, suspected bandits killed 10 farmers, including Christians, and in August, bandits reportedly killed 70 Christians and kidnapped 20 students in separate attacks in Benue State.”
They added: “Most recently, in late June 2025, reports suggest that at least 200 Christians in Nigeria were brutally killed by terrorists in Benue state.”
“This same report suggests that Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be Christian, citing 3,100 of the 4,476 Christians killed during their reporting period lived in Nigeria.”
The Senators further referenced actions taken by former U.S. President Donald Trump to promote religious freedom, including an executive order establishing the Religious Liberty Commission.
“As you know, on May 1, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order to establish the Religious Liberty Commission with the intent for this commission to vigorously enforce the historic and robust protections for religious liberty enshrined in Federal law and to work with the White House Faith Office to partner with the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom to further the cause of religious liberty around the world’.”
They also recalled Trump’s 2019 global appeal at the United Nations: “On September 23, 2019, President Trump issued a global call to condemn religious persecution and defend the freedom of all believers stating that:
‘Today with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution.’”
“To stop crimes against people of faith, release prisoners of conscience, repeal laws restricting freedom of religion and belief…America stands with believers in every country who ask only for the freedom to live according to the faith that is within their own hearts?.”
Concluding their letter, the Senators expressed gratitude for Trump’s role in advancing religious liberty and urged Secretary Rubio to act decisively.
“We are grateful for President Trump and your work to champion our founding freedoms at home, as well as to condemn religious persecution around the world. We hope you will carefully consider designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) pursuant to the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA). We look forward to hearing from you.”
Previously, SaharaReporters reported that United States expressed “deep concern” over persistent violence against Christians and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria, warning that the government in Abuja must take stronger action to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks.
This comes after American comedian Bill Maher drew attention to the rising number of Christians killed by extremist groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.
In a statement to Newsweek, the US State Department confirmed it has repeatedly raised the issue with the Nigerian government at the highest levels.
“The United States remains deeply concerned about the levels of violence against Christians and members of other groups in Nigeria, including the threats posed by terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa in northern Nigeria. We have raised these issues with the Nigerian government at the highest levels,” the statement said.
The Department stressed that Nigeria must act more decisively to halt repeated attacks on religious communities, insisting that its laws must align with commitments to religious freedom.
International advocacy group Open Doors ranks Nigeria as the seventh most dangerous place in the world for Christians, noting that “more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in the rest of the world combined.”
The Nigerian government has dismissed reports suggesting that terrorists in Nigeria are carrying out a systematic genocide against Christians, describing such claims as “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the full enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) across the country beginning today, Thursday, October 2, 2025.
According to the police, the move is in line with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, a key security regulation aimed at curbing criminal activities and safeguarding public safety.
The IGP noted that the grace period earlier given to motorists to obtain or renew their permits has expired, stressing that all vehicles with tinted glasses must now present valid and verifiable permit documents upon demand by enforcement officers.
A statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Halima, on behalf of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja said: “The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, acting on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State, that the full enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) will commence nationwide on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
“Implications for Motorists: Operating a vehicle with tinted glass without an approved permit is now an offence.
“Routine checks will be conducted across FCT and Niger State by designated enforcement teams.
“Defaulters risk vehicle impoundment and possible legal prosecution.
“To avoid sanctions, motorists are strongly advised to apply for or revalidate their Tinted Glass Permit (TGP) via the official police portal: www.possap.gov.ng
“Compliance with this directive is not only a legal duty but a collective effort toward ensuring public safety and national security. We therefore call on all residents to show patriotism by supporting law enforcement personnel during this exercise.
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has disowned reports claiming it has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 general elections.
It’s President General, Senator John Azuta Mbata, dismissed the claims as false and misleading, insisting that the group is strictly non-partisan.
“This (endorsement) is not to my knowledge. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organization, not a political party. It is not in a position to endorse or refuse to endorse anyone,” Mbata declared in statement.
According to the apex Igbo group, the clarification followed recent claims by individuals parading themselves as leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who claim that the organization has pledged its support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.
Mbata stressed that such claims should be ignored, warning that only one recognized leadership exists for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under his authority.
He added that the group remains committed to its primary role of promoting the unity, culture, and welfare of the Igbo people, not playing partisan politics.