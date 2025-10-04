“While interpretative journalism is a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged.

“For the record, therefore, the insinuations attributed to Waziri Adamawa from his BBC Hausa interview are inaccurate and do not reflect what he actually said.”

Atiku, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said he will withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if a younger aspirant defeats him to clinch the African Democratic Congress presidential ticket.

The former vice president also noted that he would support and mentor such a candidate.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women,” he had said.