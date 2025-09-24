Opinion
The Imperative of Unity in 2027—Why an Atiku-Obi Alliance Matters
By Dr Ben Ugwu
Nigeria stands once again at a defining moment in its democratic journey. As the 2027 elections draw closer, the opposition faces a familiar dilemma: whether to approach the contest united or fragmented. History has shown, time and again, that divided opposition is the surest path to electoral defeat. The political arithmetic is stark. If Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi pursue separate presidential ambitions, the inevitable outcome is a divided vote that would benefit the ruling party. Bola Tinubu and his allies would be positioned to retain power, not by overwhelming popular mandate, but by exploiting disunity among those seeking change. This is why the prospect of an Atiku-Obi ticket deserves serious consideration. Beyond personal ambitions, electoral success in Nigeria has always required broad, cross-regional coalitions. Atiku Abubakar, with his deep political network and national reach, brings the machinery necessary to mount a credible challenge. Peter Obi, on the other hand, commands significant grassroots enthusiasm and credibility, particularly among younger voters. Combined, they offer a formidable force capable of reshaping the political landscape. It must be said candidly: on his own, Peter Obi faces an uphill task against Bola Tinubu. The structures and resources required to overcome an incumbent political bloc are immense. But as a running mate in a carefully structured alliance, Obi would not only enhance opposition strength in 2027 but also position himself as a natural frontrunner for the future. In politics, timing and strategy matter as much as conviction.
Elections are not contests of sentiment but of pragmatism. Emotional appeals may inspire loyalty, but they rarely secure power. What Nigeria needs now is not division but strategy, not idealism but method. If opposition leaders are truly committed to delivering change, then unity must take precedence over pride. The Igbo nation has historically played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s political alignments. From independence through successive republics, cooperation between the Southeast and the North has often determined the shape of governments. Today, that lesson is more relevant than ever: cross-regional cohesion remains the pathway to national victory. The alternative is sobering. By contesting separately, opposition figures risk emboldening President Tinubu, allowing him to consolidate his influence unchecked. With time, his administration could entrench itself so deeply that dislodging it in the future becomes even more difficult. Nigeria is at a crossroads. The public yearns for relief from economic hardship, insecurity, and political stagnation. History will not look kindly on leaders who allow division to hand victory to the very forces they claim to oppose. The message is clear: unity is not optional. It is the only viable route to reclaiming Nigeria’s future. An Atiku-Obi alliance is not simply desirable . it is necessary.
Opinion
9 AI Tools That Make Daily Work Smarter and More Efficient in 2025
By Prisca Ndu
Let’s be honest: how much of your workday is spent on tasks that feel necessary but utterly draining? Think about the hours spent crafting the perfect email, scheduling yet another meeting, wrestling nwith a clunky spreadsheet, or trying to design a graphic when you’re, well, not a designer.
For years, we’ve been told to “work harder” to get ahead. But what if the real secret is to work smarter, not harder? What if you could offload those repetitive tasks to a digital assistant that never gets tired?
That’s the promise of modern AI tools. They’re not about replacing humans; they’re about empowering us. They handle the tedious stuff so we can focus on what truly matters: strategy, creativity, and connection. The best part? You don’t need a degree in computer science to use them. These tools are designed to fit naturally into your workflow, making everything feel easier and faster.
Ready to boost productivity and reclaim your time? Let’s dive into nine AI tools that can transform how you work.
1. Write Smarter, Communicate Better
The Tool(s): Grammarly, DeepSeek, ChatGPT, Jasper.
The Benefit: Save time and elevate your communication.
How much time do you spend second-guessing your emails, reports, or social media posts? AI writing assistants are a game-changer. Grammarly acts as a real-time editor right in your browser, catching typos, and suggesting more concise, impactful phrasing. For bigger lifts like brainstorming blog ideas, drafting a project outline, or even generating code, DeepSeek, Gemini by Google, ChatGPT (OpenAI), Jasper, are incredible partners. They help you overcome the blank page and get the ideas flowing without needing any other physical co-worker.
These tools help you cut down on repetitive tasks like proofreading and initial drafting, allowing you to communicate with clarity and confidence in a fraction of the time.
2. Keep Projects On Track (Without the Micro-Managing)
The Tool(s): ClickUp, Notion AI
The Benefit: Stay organized and ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
Project management is essential, but updating timelines and chasing status updates is a drag. AI-powered platforms streamline your workflow automatically. Tools like ClickUp and Notion AI can automatically assign tasks based on workload, predict potential delays before they happen, and generate quick summaries of project statuses. This means less time spent in admin meetings and more time doing the actual work.
It’s the ultimate AI assistant for everyday tasks that keep a team moving, helping everyone work efficiently and hit their deadlines.
3. Master Your Schedule and Meetings
The Tool(s): x.ai, Otter.ai
The Benefit: Eliminate the scheduling back-and-forth and capture every key insight.
The modern workday is often a chaotic juggle of meetings. AI can bring order to the chaos. Scheduling tools like x.ai allow you to forward an email to a personal AI assistant (e.g., “Amy”) who handles the entire scheduling negotiati on via email for you.
Once you’re in the meeting, Otter.ai joins your video calls and transcribes the conversation in real-time. It can identify different speakers, highlight key action items, and give you a searchable record of everything discussed. No more frantic note-taking. This is how you save time and ensure critical information is never lost.
4. Turn Overwhelming Data Into Clear Decisions
The Tool(s): Power BI, Tableau
The Benefit: Simplify daily work by making data visual and understandable.
Data is powerful, but spreadsheets full of numbers are not. AI-driven analytics tools make tasks easier by doing the heavy lifting for you. Platforms like Power BI and Tableau can connect to your data sources, automatically spot trends, and generate beautiful, interactive dashboards. You can see the story behind your sales figures, marketing performance, or operational costs at a glance, without needing to be a data scientist.
This allows professionals to get more done by making informed decisions faster, based on clear insights rather than guesswork.
5. Offer 24/7 Customer Support
The Tool(s): Zendesk AI, Intercom
The Benefit: Provide instant help and free up your team for complex issues.
Customers expect instant answers. AI chatbots powered by tools like Zendesk AI or Intercom can handle common questions anytime of day or night, think “What’s my order status?” or “How do I reset my password?” They automatically route more complex issues to a human agent, along with a transcript of what the customer already asked.
This massively reduces wait times, cut down on repetitive tasks for your support team, and allows them to focus on solving high-value problems, ultimately improving customer satisfaction.
6. Unleash Your Inner Creative Pro
The Tool(s): Canva AI
The Benefit: Create stunning visuals without a designer’s skillset.
Great design is crucial for engagement, but not everyone has the skills or budget. Canva AI is a powerful tool that puts design superpowers in everyone’s hands. You can generate unique images from text prompts, magically remove backgrounds from photos, or even let the AI design a full presentation for you based on a single sentence.
It’s the perfect example of how AI helps us work smarter, not harder, enabling entrepreneurs, marketers, and students to create professional-quality visuals that stand out.
7. Protect Your Most valuable Resource: Focus
The Tool(s): RescueTime
The Benefit: Understand and eliminate your biggest distractions.
Sometimes, the biggest barrier to productivity is ourselves. RescueTime runs quietly in the background on your computer and phone, automatically tracking the time you spend on applications and websites. It then gives you a detailed report on your habits, helps you set focus goals, and can even block distracting sites during work hours.
By giving you awareness and control, it helps you streamline your workflow, minimize procrastination, and dedicate your energy to deep, meaningful work.
8. Simplify the Drudgery of Money Management
The Tool(s): QuickBooks AI, Expensify
The Benefit: Automate tedious finance tasks and stay tax-ready.
Invoicing, expense reports, and bookkeeping are critical but time-consuming. AI tools simplify dailyn work here dramatically. Expensify uses AI to scan receipts, automatically extract the amount, date, and vendor, and categorize it for expense reports. QuickBooks can learn from your transactions to automate bookkeeping categories, send invoice reminders, and even forecast cash flow.
This save time, reduces human error, and gives you a real-time view of your financial health without the manual data entry.
9. Collaborate Seamlessly, From Anywhere
The Tool(s): Microsoft Teams Copilot, Zoom IQ
The Benefit: Keep remote and hybrid teams perfectly in sync.
Modern work is collaborative, but coordination can be messy. AI is built directly into the tools we use to connect. Zoom IQ can generate meeting summaries and next steps so no one misses a beat. Microsoft Teams Copilot can answer questions like “What were the main points from the last marketing sync?” or draft a team update based on recent channel conversations.
This helps distributed teams stay organized, reduce miscommunication, and get more done together, regardless of their physical location.
Choosing Your AI Assistant: A Quick Comparison
With so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. Here’s a quick breakdown to help you choose the right tool for your biggest pain point.
The Bottom Line: Work Smarter, Not Harder
The goal of integrating these tools isn’t to become busier; it’s to become more effective. It’s about working efficiently by letting AI handle the predictable, repetitive tasks that drain your energy. This frees you up to focus on the things that require a human touch: creative thinking, strategic decision-making, and building genuine relationships.
You don’t need to adopt all nine tools at once. Start with one. Identify the single most tedious part of your day and see if there’s an AI tool that can make tasks easier. You might be surprised at how quickly you wonder how you ever worked without it. Embrace these assistants and start working smarter today.
Conclusively, whilst these AI tools can help professionals and organizations work smarter, implementing them effectively often requires expert guidance. That’s where Kreeno Debt Recovery and Private Investigation Agency comes in. Beyond their proven track record in debt recovery, private investigations, criminal prosecution, crime prevention, employee evaluation, training, and forensic auditing, Kreeno Consortium also provides AI Advisory Services helping businesses adopt the right AI tools to streamline operations, improve compliance, faster academic research, and boost overall efficiency.
If your organization is ready to leverage AI for smarter work, you can reach out to Kreeno Advisory Group at www.kreenoplus.com, email priscan@kreenoholdings.com, or call +234 803 459 3785.
About the Author
Dr Prisca Ndu who holds four doctorate degrees in Credit Management, Banking and Finance, Leadership and Management and Artificial Intelligence, is a social impact advocate and multi-sector entrepreneur. An alumnus of the University of Ibadan, Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London Graduate School, Institute of Management Development, INSEAD and Robert Kennedy College, Switzerland, amongst others. She sits on the Board of several companies including INDECO, KREENO Consortium, BHLA Awards, and many more. She was listed in 2017 among the most influential people of African descent by the United Nations and is passionate about Nation Building.
Opinion
Zero to Global Impact: The Definitive Guide to Auditing Yourself
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Global legacy is engineered from the inside out: a deliberate process of aligning your native capabilities with the world’s unmet challenges, executed through systems of deliberate iteration, and refined by treating every setback as data to calibrate your contribution to a greater whole” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
In an era defined by hyper-connectivity and rapid change, the potential for an individual to create a global impact has never been greater. Yet, the path from obscurity to meaningful influence is rarely a straight line. It is a deliberate journey of self-discovery, strategic positioning, and relentless execution.
The critical first step on this path is not building a website or networking with influencers. It is turning the lens inward. To change the world, you must first master the most complex system you will ever manage: yourself.
This guide provides a professional framework for conducting a rigorous self-audit—a strategic review of your assets, positioning, and systems—to build a foundation for authentic and scalable global impact.
Introduction: Why Self-Audit?
A self-audit is a structured, honest assessment of your current state. For professionals and aspiring change-makers, it serves as a strategic baseline. It moves you from vague ambition (“I want to make a difference”) to targeted strategy (“Here is the specific problem I am equipped to solve, for this specific audience, using these specific skills”).
Without this audit, efforts are scattered, messaging is unclear, and burnout is inevitable. With it, you gain clarity, focus, and a powerful roadmap for growth.
The Pillars of the Global Impact Self-Audit
Conduct your audit by evaluating these four core pillars. Approach each with radical honesty, documenting your findings.
Pillar 1: Core Competencies & Value Inventory
What tangible and intangible assets do you possess? This is an inventory of your raw materials.
· Technical Skills (The “What”): List your hard skills. Coding, data analysis, writing, public speaking, financial modeling, surgical precision, graphic design. Be specific. Rate your proficiency (Novice, Competent, Proficient, Expert).
· Human Skills (The “How”): These are your superpowers in a globalized world. How do you operate?
o Communication: Can you explain complex ideas simply? Across cultures?
o Empathy: Can you understand and feel the needs of others?
o Leadership: Do you inspire, manage, or coordinate effectively?
o Adaptability: How do you handle ambiguity and change?
· Knowledge Capital: What unique information or perspectives do you hold? This could be deep expertise in a niche industry, unconventional life experiences, or a novel synthesis of existing ideas.
· Passion & Curiosity: What problems ignite your energy? What questions keep you up at night? Impact without passion is unsustainable.
Audit Question: If you had to teach a master-class on one thing, what would it be?
Pillar 2: Market & Impact Alignment
Your skills only matter if they meet a world in need. This pillar connects your internal inventory to external realities.
· Problem Identification: What global or local problems are you uniquely agitated by? Is it educational inequality, plastic pollution, financial illiteracy, or access to healthcare? Define the problem with precision.
· Target Audience: Who are you serving? “Everyone” is not an audience. Be specific: “Young women in Southeast Asia seeking STEM education,” or “Small-scale farmers in sub-Saharan Africa needing climate-resilient techniques.”
· Competitive Landscape: Who else is solving this problem? Analyze their solutions. Don’t see them merely as competitors; see them as validation that the problem exists. What can you offer that is different, better, or more targeted? This is your unique value proposition (UVP).
· Cultural Context: For global impact, cultural intelligence is non-negotiable. Do you understand the cultural nuances, communicatio3n styles, and unspoken rules of the audience you wish to serve?
Audit Question: What is the one problem you are uniquely positioned to solve, for whom, and why is your approach needed now?
Pillar 3: Systems & Infrastructure Audit
Ideas are ephemeral; impact requires execution. This audit assesses your operational capacity.
· Personal Productivity: How do you manage your time, energy, and focus? Are your systems robust or do you rely on willpower? Do you have deep work blocks or are you constantly distracted?
· Learning Engine: The world changes fast. What is your system for continuous learning? This includes reading, taking courses, attending conferences, and seeking mentors.
· Network & Relationships: Map your network. Who are your mentors, peers, and mentees? Is your network diverse, spanning industries, cultures, and ideologies? Strong networks amplify impact.
· Digital Presence: Your digital footprint is your global storefront. Does your LinkedIn profile accurately reflect your aspirations? Does your portfolio showcase your best work? Is your communication professional and consistent across platforms?
Audit Question: If you were hired to be the CEO of “You, Inc.”, what is the first operational system you would overhaul to improve output?
Pillar 4: Mindset & Metacognition
This is the foundational pillar. Your mindset dictates how you interpret challenges and opportunities.
· Fixed vs. Growth Mindset: Do you believe your abilities are static (fixed) or can be developed (growth)? A growth mindset is essential for the inevitable setbacks on the path to impact.
· Resilience & Grit: How do you handle failure? Do you see it as a verdict or as data?
· Bias Awareness: What are your unconscious biases? How might they blind you to better solutions or more inclusive approaches? Global impact requires humility and self-awareness.
· Vision & Purpose: Can you articulate your “why” in a single, compelling sentence? This is your North Star, guiding every decision.
Audit Question: What is the one story you tell yourself that holds you back from a greater impact? How can you reframe it?
From Audit to Action: Building Your Impact Roadmap
An audit is useless without action. Synthesize your findings into a strategic plan.
1. Synthesize: Look for patterns across the four pillars. Where does your passion (Pillar 1) intersect with a pressing world problem (Pillar 2)? What skills do you need to build (Pillar 1) and what systems must you create (Pillar 3) to bridge the gap?
2. Prioritize: You cannot do everything at once. Based on your audit, identify:
· One skill to develop or enhance.
· One system to implement (e.g., a new time-blocking method).
· One small project to test your hypothesis and deliver value to a tiny segment of your target audience.
3. Execute & Iterate: Launch your micro-project. Gather feedback. Measure results. Learn. This agile approach prevents paralysis and provides real-world data to refine your strategy. Re-audit yourself quarterly.
Conclusion: The Journey is the Impact
The goal of this self-audit is not to arrive at a final destination called “Global Impact.” The process of continuous self-assessment, learning, and adaptation is itself the work of creating impact.
By knowing yourself with clarity, aligning your unique value with the world’s deep needs, and building systems for execution, you transform from a passive participant in the global economy to an active architect of a better future. Start your audit today. The world is waiting for the value that only you can provide.
Disclaimer: This article is intended for professional and personal development purposes. The framework provided is a guideline and should be adapted to individual circumstances and goals.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Opinion
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in Retrospect: Remembering a Better Yesterday
By Hon. Femi Kehinde
In the summer of 1963, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was on his only annual leave as Prime Minister of Nigeria. He did not go to London, Paris, or Washington to enjoy his annual vacation, but rather went to his Tafawa Balewa village in Bauchi. A British photojournalist came to interview the Prime Minister, learnt the Prime Minister was enjoying his annual leave and asked for his contact overseas. The journalist was amazed when he learnt that the Prime Minister was enjoying his annual leave in his Tafawa Balewa village. As a curious journalist, he took a train ride from Iddo (Lagos) to Jos and another train ride from Jos to Bauchi from where he boarded a taxi to the Prime Minister’s village.
In Tafawa Balewa village, there was no visible evidence of the presence of a very important personality in the village ― no police or military presence or convoy of cars or array of visitors. Curiously again, he saw a farmer on a donkey carrying bale of sugarcane and asked the poor farmer if he knew the Prime Minister and quite unexpectedly, the peasant farmer, equally answered the journalist that he had just left the Prime Minister and had just dropped some sugarcanes for him. Curiously again, the foreign journalist asked the farmer to lead him to Abubakar’s house and he gladly obliged. Amazingly, without the trappings of office, he met the most powerful Nigerian then, sitting on the native floor mat, enjoying the sugarcane gift with his children. Those were our leaders of yester-years – simple, humble, and of moderate disposition.
Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Prime Minister of Nigeria was born in the small village of Tafawa Balewa in the present day Bauchi State, in the North Eastern part of Nigeria in December 1912, of a very humble parentage; just a commoner, from the Jese ethnic group, of the Hausa stock. He was of a moderate background and moderate education. After leaving Bauchi Provisional School, he proceeded to Katsina Higher College in 1928, and qualified as a teacher in 1933, and was at the Institute of Education, University of London (1945-1946), on a one-year scholarship.
Abubakar foraged into public consciousness by joining the Bauchi discussion circle ― a forum for political reforms and debates. He was in the Nigerian Parliament between 1946 and January 15, 1966, during which he served as Minister of Works in 1952 and Minister of Transport in 1954 and as a member of the biggest party in the Federal Parliament, he was on 2nd September 1957, appointed the first Prime Minister of Nigeria.
At the time he was murdered in the January 1966 coup, he did not leave behind a sprawling mansion in Lagos nor in Kaduna. He had only a moderate house in Bauchi and a small country home in Tafawa Balewa village, after being in the Parliament for 20 years. Balewa, a Knight and commander of the Order of British Empire (OBE) was also awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Sheffield, UK in May 1960.
Abubakar was a devout Muslim a simple man and popularly known as “Balewa the good” and “The man with the Golden voice” – according to the Daily Mirror Editorial of the 17th June 1965. Tafawa Balewa, having founded the Bauchi Discussion Circle in 1943, which had honed his public speaking skill, he was also in 1948, Vice President of Northern Teacher’s Association and in 1949, alongside Dr. R.B Diko, he organized the Northern People’s Congress (NPC), originally conceived as a cultural organization to become a political party in 1951.
Balewa as Prime Minister of Nigeria, had no First Lady and did not patronize or cultivate such office. He had four wives ― Jumma, Ummah, Zainab, and Laraba. He was confident, elegant, charismatic, matured, and sophisticated. The British press described him as disarmingly patient and reasonable.
Let us take cursory look at Balewa’s star studded Ministers and colleague Parliamentarians – Jaja Wachuckwu (Foreign Affairs), Raymond Njoku (Transportation), Aja Nwachukwu (Education), K.O. Mbadiwe (Commerce), S.L. Akintola (Communications), Festus Okotie-Eboh (Finance), J.M. Johnson (Internal Affairs), Ayo Rosiji (Health), Mohammed Ribadu (Mines), Musa Yar’Adua (Lagos Affairs), Prof. Teslim Olawale Elias (Justice), Richard Osuolale Akinjide (Education).
Parliamentary Democracy makes governance less attractive and enhances quality of governance. A comparative analysis of the Hansard (Parliamentary Proceedings) of the First Republic and our current Republic, would notice a great decline in the quality of debates, quality of members and parliamentary finesse. In retrospect, one would not but remember with fondest memory, Nigeria’s great public speakers of the olden days of yore – Herbert Macaulay, the great Zik of Africa – Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, the immortal sage – Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Sardauna of Sokoto – Ahmadu Bello, Dr. Kingsley Mbadiwe, Alh Maitama Sule, Jaja Wachukwu – the first Nigerian Speaker of the House of Representatives, Samuel Ladoke Akintola, Alvan Ikoku, Bola Ige, Aminu Kano, Earnest Ikoli, Late .Odemo of Isara – Oba Akinsanya, Prof. Eyo Ita, Late. Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, J.O.J Okezie, Festus Okotie Eboh, Dr. Mike Okpara, Alh. Muhammed Ribadu, Raymond Njoku, Adegoke Adelabu Penkelemeesi and other eminent Nigerians.
In 1957, Irene Harriman, now a near nonagenarian (approaching ninety years) was one of Nigeria’s first set of verbatim reporters in the Nigerian parliament in Lagos alongside Mrs. Mosun Adesanya who later became a lawyer. By virtue of that position, she had worked closely with Tafawa Balewa as a member of the Parliament and Prime Minister of Nigeria. She was very close to the movers and shakers of the Nigerian Federal Parliament, and she had a vantage privilege of working at close quarters with Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa.
In 1961, she was part of the entourage of the government lean delegation of ten top government officials like Jaja Wachukwu, Alh. Shehu Shagari, Chief T.O.S. Benson and some few others that went with Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa to Washington on the 21st of July 1961 on a one week state visit, on the invitation of the then U.S president – John F. Kennedy. In the U.S, he addressed a joint session of the United State Congress in Washington D.C. While addressing the congress, Tafawa Balewa in his sonorous voice said extempore “A fire of freedom once alight will not go off again in our country”, and this was met with thunderous applause and standing ovation by the congress men, and also to the great delight of President J.F. Kennedy. Irene Harriman prepared the speech which Tafawa Balewa read extensively and sometimes extempore, with confidence, gait, strength, extraordinary brilliance and panache. In 1961, on this visit, she witnessed cheering, exultant and jubilant Americans and Nigerians welcoming Tafawa Balewa to the US waving American and Nigerian flags on the streets.
According to Irene Harriman, “I was in that motorcade, Balewa had been invited to the United States by President John Kennedy and became the first and only Nigerian leader to address a joint sitting of the United States Congress. Balewa’s speech, delivered in his sonorous voice which drew US senators and congressmen to their feet was prepared by me during a stopover in London”.
She further said: “When we did the stopover in London, the Prime Minister sent for me with the Queen’s car that was given to him to use and that I should come and take down his speech that he was to read at the Capitol. He called me to his lodging in St James Park where he was lodged and provided with a Rolls Royce with the Queen’s ensign. When I finished, he asked “Young lady, where are you going now?” and I said “I am going to meet my cousin, Bridget Esiri.”. He now called his aide-de-camp, he said he should take me to the car that the queen gave him to use and to take me wherever I was going.”
Harriman spoke in the reflection of not just the Prime Minister, but also of the reverence Nigeria once enjoyed in the international arena. However, Mrs. Harriman’s working relationship with Balewa was ad-hoc as she was not his direct staff. She had been attracted to him during a summit of African countries in Monrovia, Liberia, known as the Monrovia Bloc that presaged the Organization of African Unity (OAU).
According to Irene Harriman, “What brought me to follow the Prime Minister was that before that trip, there was a Conference in Monrovia. I and three other male colleagues were the ones who covered the Conference and were at that point the only verbatim reporters in Africa. Nigeria supplied the verbatim reporters as nobody else, in at least, South of Sahara. I was the only female on that trip and was wearing green, white green, Itsekiri attire, throughout. I think the delegation headed by the prime minister was so happy and I am sure that may have been a factor why he requested for me.”
Mrs. Harriman’s deployment to the National Assembly where she worked as a verbatim reporter, was an opportunity that brought her into close contact with some of the leading lights of the First Republic who often passed her in the corridors of parliament.
According to Irene Harriman, work was equally interesting and exciting. She said; “We worked, till 2.00 a.m. and sometimes, 3.00 a.m. we were there battling to get the Hansard ready for the following day. Work was especially tasking in those days; you had to finish your transcripts and hand it over to the editor. We prepared the Hansard, and by morning it was ready in the pigeonholes, we read what we did, and we took pride in what we did.”
Irene Harriman when asked about the legislators that impressed her in the parliament then, she said; “They were many, Awolowo was one of them, Tafawa Balewa, Enahoro, they were crème-de-la-crème. Maitama Sule, was one of the best, he even said he wanted to meet Hope Harriman (my husband) and he met him, Muhammadu Ribadu was a gentleman, and he was best friends with Okotie-Eboh. When he (Ribadu) died, Okotie-Eboh cried because they were quite close. Maitama Sule was a rascal! Young at heart, always cracking jokes. So, we often met along the corridors, the prime minister, and other MPs. Maitama Sule would make sure that he would say something to you to crack a joke, he was a lively person. The others would bow. For instance, if I met the prime minister, he would say in his sonorous voice, ‘hello, young lady!’”
Those were the days. Interestingly, Irene Harriman is the mother of Hon. Temi Harriman, former member of the House of Representatives representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja between 1999 and 2007.
Balewa’s sour point however, was his incapacity to stem the tide of Western Region crisis, which led to the treasonable felony charge and conviction of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and subsequently snowballed into the “Operationwetie” crisis and ultimately the collapse of his government in 1966.
Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, in January 1966, hosted in Lagos, the emergency Commonwealth Prime Ministers Conference to discuss the crisis in Cyprus. His performance at the conference was quintessential Abubakar – brilliant, lucid, and intelligent. The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Harold Wilson who was also at the conference, and was impressed by Abubakar’s candor and conduct, had hinted him of the possibility of a Military Coup in Nigeria in January 1966 and had offered him political asylum in one of the British frigate on the Atlantic and subsequently a voyage to Great Britain by sea, but Abubakar, being a devout Muslim rebuffed the offer and remained unperturbed throughout the conference.
The Military eventually took over government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 15th of January 1966 through a military coup d’etat, arrested Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, and murdered him. His slained body was discovered in a bush somewhere along Otta in present day Ogun State. Segun Osoba, then an Ace Reporter got this scoop and published it in the newspapers. Chief Segun Osoba now Akinrogun of Egbaland was also former Governor of Ogun State.
Perhaps, the military coup of 1966 had thrown away the baby with the bath water.
May the soul of Sir. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister and the man with the golden voice continually find peaceful repose with the Almighty Allah.
Hon. (Barr.) Femi Kehinde is the
Principal Partner, Femi Kehinde & Co (Solicitors) and Former Member, House of Representatives National Assembly, Abuja, representing Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency of Osun State, (1999-2003)
