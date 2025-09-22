World
UK, Australia, Canada Recognise Palestinian State, US, Israel Kick
Britain, Australia, and Canada have recognised a Palestinian State in a seismic shift in decades of Western foreign policy, triggering swift Israeli anger.
Portugal was also to recognise Palestinian statehood later Sunday, as Israel came under huge international pressure over the war in Gaza triggered almost two years ago by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a message on X.
Britain and Canada became the first G7 countries to take the step, with France and other nations expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly, which opens Monday in New York.
“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X.
It is a watershed moment for Palestinians and their decades-long ambitions for statehood, with the most powerful Western nations having long argued it should only come as part of a negotiated peace deal with Israel.
But the move puts those countries at odds with the United States and Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacting angrily and vowing to oppose it at the UN talks.
Calls for a Palestinian state “would endanger our existence and serve as an absurd reward for terrorism,” Netanyahu said Sunday.
A growing number of longtime allies have shifted positions, as Israel has intensified its Gaza offensive, vowing to eliminate the Hamas Palestinian militants.
The Gaza Strip has suffered vast destruction, a spiraling death toll, and a lack of food that has sparked a major humanitarian crisis since the start of the conflict, which has drawn an international outcry.
The UK government has come under increasing public pressure to act, with thousands rallying every month on the streets. A poll released by YouGov on Friday showed two-thirds of young Britons aged 18 to 25 supported Palestinian statehood.
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy acknowledged at the UN in July that “Britain bears a special burden of responsibility to support the two-state solution”.
Over a century ago, the UK was pivotal in laying the groundwork for the creation of the state of Israel through the 1917 Balfour Declaration.
Three-quarters of UN members already recognise Palestinian statehood, with over 140 of the 193 having taken the step.
Starmer said in July that his Labour government intended to recognise a Palestinian State unless Israel took “substantive” steps, including reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, getting more aid into the territory, and confirming it would not annex the West Bank.
Starmer has also repeatedly called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages they captured in the 2023 attack, and is expected to set out new sanctions on the Palestinian militants.
Lammy told the BBC on Sunday that the Palestinian Authority — the civilian body that governs in areas of the West Bank — had been calling for the move for some time, “and I think a lot of that is wrapped up in hope”.
“Will this feed children? No, it won’t, that’s down to humanitarian aid. Will this free hostages? That must be down to a ceasefire,” he said.
But Lammy said it was an attempt to “hold out for” a two-state solution.
Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told AFP last week: “Recognition is not symbolic.”
“It sends a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions about continuing their occupation forever,” she added.
Hamas’s 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,208 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.
Portugal said that it would also formally declare its recognition in New York on Sunday.
“By acting now, as the Portuguese government has decided, we’re keeping alive the possibility of having two states,” Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said.
– AFP –
World
Israel Threatens to Boycott UN Security Council Meeting on Gaza
Israel may skip an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Tuesday because of the Jewish New Year, its envoy to the UN hinted, calling the timing “regrettable”.
As a country directly affected by the deliberations of the UN’s top security body, Israel had been invited to address the Council’s discussion of the devastating conflict in Gaza on the sidelines of the UN’s high-level week.
Meanwhile, Israeli troops are pressing a major ground offensive to capture Gaza’s largest urban centre. AFP footage showing plumes of smoke rising over Gaza City Monday as Palestinians carrying their belongings fled southwards.
“I wish to inform you that the delegation of Israel will not participate in this meeting. It coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year,” Ambassador Danny Danon said in a separate letter to the rotating Security Council president.
“Despite Israel’s request to the Presidency and Council members to reschedule, the meeting remains set for that date – one of the most significant in the Jewish calendar, marking the start of the High Holy Days.”
Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Friday. This is coming amid a slew of recognitions of a Palestinian state by Western countries. Israel has angrily denounced these big policy changes.
“It’s unfortunate that the Security Council will meet without Israel,” Danon in a video statement issued Monday.
USA
Federal Reserve Gov, Lisa Cook, Dares Trump over Sack
President Donald Trump, on Monday, removed Dr. Lisa D. Cook from her position on the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve, citing alleged false statements on mortgage documents and loss of public trust.
Cooks was appointed by then-President Joe Biden in 2022. She is the first African American woman to serve in the role.
In a formal letter dated August 25, 2025, Trump invoked his authority under Article II of the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, declaring Cook’s removal “effective immediately.”
According to the letter, the decision followed a criminal referral submitted on August 15, 2025, by William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi.
The referral alleged that Cook signed conflicting mortgage agreements—one in Michigan and another in Georgia—each claiming to be for her primary residence within overlapping timeframes.
Trump argued that the alleged actions demonstrated gross negligence in financial transactions and undermined Cook’s integrity and competence as a financial regulator.
The statement read: “Pursuant to my authority under Article II of the Constitution of the United States and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, as amended, you are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately.
“The Federal Reserve Act provides that you may be removed, at my discretion, for cause. See 12 U.S.C. § 242. I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position.
“As set forth in the Criminal Referral dated August 15, 2025, from Mr. William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to Ms. Pamela Bondi, Attorney General of the United States (“Criminal Referral”) (attached to this letter as Exhibit A), there is sufficient reason to believe you may have made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements.
“For example, as detailed in the Criminal Referral, you signed one document attesting that a property in Michigan would be your primary residence for the next year. Two weeks later, you signed another document for a property in Georgia stating that it would be your primary residence for the next year. It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second. It is impossible that you intended to honor both.”
“The executive power of the United States is vested in me as President and, as President, I have a solemn duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed. I have determined that faithfully executing the law requires your immediate removal from office,” the statement added.
But Cook insisted the president lacked the authority to dismiss her and vowed not to resign, setting the stage for what could become a landmark legal battle over presidential power and the Federal Reserve’s independence.
“President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” Cook said. “I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”
World
Trump Moves to End Killing of Christians in Nigeria, Others by Fulani Militia
The United States has strongly condemned the recent wave of brutal attacks targeting Christians in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa, calling the violence horrific and pledging to work with international partners to address the crisis.
The condemnation follows a series of deadly incidents in recent weeks, including the massacre of 27 Christians in the Nigerian village of Bindi Ta-hoss by Islamist Fulani militants. Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror, with many victims, many of them women and children, burned alive while seeking refuge in a church.
“I lost my wife and second daughter in the attack,” survivor Solomon Sunday told reporters. “They were burned alive.”
In a separate incident on July 27, 49 Christians were butchered with machetes during prayers in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Authorities blame Islamist militants from the Allied Democratic Forces, a group affiliated with ISIS.
Across the region, Islamist extremists, including Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa, are accused of targeting Christians for killing, displacement, and land seizure.
The Trump administration, through both the White House and the State Department, has vowed to respond decisively.
“The Trump administration condemns in the strongest terms this horrific violence against Christians,” the White House said, emphasising that religious freedom is both a moral duty and a U.S. foreign policy priority.
Human rights organisations warn that the violence amounts to an ongoing campaign of “ethno-religious cleansing.” John Eibner, president of Christian Solidarity International, told Fox News Digital that in Nigeria’s Plateau State alone, over 165 Christians have been killed in the last four months.
“People are being killed like chickens, and nothing is being done,” added local youth leader D’Young Mangut.
According to Open Doors, more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in the rest of the world combined. Over the past decade, jihadist violence in sub-Saharan Africa has claimed around 150,000 lives and displaced more than 16 million Christians. In Plateau State, over 64 communities have been reportedly taken over by armed Fulani militants.
Religious leaders say the violence is systematic and unchecked. Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, who lost 20 parishioners in a recent attack, accused militants of seeking to turn parts of Nigeria into an Islamic State, while victims’ families say they are “tired of condolences” and demand real protection.
Advocates are urging African governments to enforce justice, restore displaced communities, and deploy security forces to protect vulnerable villages.
“For too long, nobody has been talking about the horrific wholesale slaughter of Christians,” said Henrietta Blyth, CEO of Open Doors UK and Ireland. “The Western world needs to wake up and be outraged.”
Tinubu Holds Closed-door Meeting with Rivers Ex-administrator Ibas, EFCC Chair, Fin Minister
The Imperative of Unity in 2027—Why an Atiku-Obi Alliance Matters
Billionaire Businessman Olorogun Oskar Ibru is Dead
Tinubu’s Wife Raises N20.45bn from 65th Birthday Donations for National Library
Akpabio’s Senate Bows to Pressure, Recalls Natasha to Legislative Duties
Israel Threatens to Boycott UN Security Council Meeting on Gaza
Fubara Meets Tinubu in Post Reinstatement Visit to Aso Rock
Zero to Global Impact: The Definitive Guide to Auditing Yourself
9 AI Tools That Make Daily Work Smarter and More Efficient in 2025
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Insecurity in Kwara State: A Cause for Concern
How Elysian Luxury Living Fragrances Are Transforming Everyday Moments
End of Emergency Rule: Gov Fubara Arrives in Port Harcourt
Prompt Delivery: Okay Petroleum Opens Dangote Refinery Booking Office in Ibadan
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Zero to Global Impact: The Definitive Guide to Auditing Yourself
-
Opinion4 days ago
9 AI Tools That Make Daily Work Smarter and More Efficient in 2025
-
Voice of Emancipation4 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Insecurity in Kwara State: A Cause for Concern
-
Business5 days ago
How Elysian Luxury Living Fragrances Are Transforming Everyday Moments
-
News5 days ago
End of Emergency Rule: Gov Fubara Arrives in Port Harcourt
-
Boss Picks3 days ago
Prompt Delivery: Okay Petroleum Opens Dangote Refinery Booking Office in Ibadan
-
Events4 days ago
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN Features Literary Genius, Chimamanda Adichie