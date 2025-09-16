Opinion
My Reflections & Notes from Reading “Making It Big” by Femi Otedola
By Dr. Dayo Olomu
No book has captured the imagination of Nigeria’s business community quite like Femi Otedola’s “Making It Big”. In fact, no business memoir by a Nigerian has been as widely read and passionately discussed in the digital space as this one. It is not just a memoir; it is a masterclass in business, resilience, strategy, and profound self-awareness.
Having just finished it, I felt compelled to compile my key takeaways, not just for myself, but to share with you all. However, to say I merely “read” this book would be an understatement. I studied it. Over five days, I dedicated long hours to immersing myself in its pages, highlighter in hand, meticulously marking the passages, insights, and profound truths that resonated with my own journey and philosophy. This is a masterpiece, an unfiltered blueprint for success and significance from a man who has seen the very top and the very bottom.
Here are my personal reflections and notes from this phenomenal read:
1. Start Small, But Think Big: The First Hustle
The book opens with a powerful lesson from his childhood: start where you are. At 11, he started “Femco,” a nail-trimming service for his parents’ guests, including his father’s boss, the MD of Mobil. This taught him to spot opportunity, create value, be organised (with his receipt book), and most importantly, to “stoop to conquer” to never be too proud to start with humble tasks, as you won’t stand up empty-handed.
2. The Uncomfortable Truth: Government and The Corridors of Power
Otedola is brutally honest. To “make it big” in an environment like Nigeria, engaging with political authorities isn’t an option; it’s a necessity. He dismantles the myth that his success was solely handed to him by patronage, revealing instead that it’s about understanding the landscape where “politics, policy and commerce mix.” The key isn’t relying on it, but strategically navigating it.
3. The Bedrock: Self-Belief, Instinct and Opportunity
From a young age, Otedola had a crystal-clear vision. His journey underscores a fundamental truth: “you cannot achieve anything significant without a healthy and enduring sense of self-belief, propelled by instinct.” “It’s this self-belief that allows you to spot and create opportunities where others see none. He advises us to constantly ask: “What do I want out of life?”
4. Integrity is Your Only Currency
He says it once, he says it three times: for a new entrepreneur, the focus should be on “integrity, integrity, and integrity.” In a world of shortcuts, your word is your most valuable asset. This resonated deeply with me. Without it, everything else crumbles.
5. The Power of Strategic Solitude and Minimalism
This was a powerful lesson. Otedola speaks eloquently about streamlining his life to focus only on what counts.
* Tone down social activities: He turned down meaningless events to focus 100% on his business and family. “Fake friendship is a burden.”
* Embrace minimalism: It avoids decision fatigue. “Simplifying frees up time for what excites you.”
* Reflect and meditate: He still takes time for mindful meditation daily, jotting down thoughts and visions. This is where great ideas are born.
6. Family is The Ultimate Foundation
Throughout the book, the love and support of his family is a recurring theme. He posits that family can fundamentally make or break you as an entrepreneur and as a person. His clear advice is:
* Family always comes first. Cherish, pamper, love, and support your children and spouse.
* Marry for love, invest time in romance, and support your partner.
* Let your children find their own path; don’t force them into your business.
* Pamper your children, but with sense—don’t overdo it.
* Make a practical plan: always write a will and update it when necessary.
7. Health is The First Wealth
His chapter on health is a manifesto. “Ilera l’ogun oro” – sound health is the key to riches. His discipline is remarkable: a strict diet, daily exercise aiming to burn 700 calories, and prioritising sleep. His message is clear: you can’t conduct business from a hospital bed. Your body is the only vehicle you have for this journey; treat it with care.
8. The Art of The Comeback: How to Face Catastrophe
This is the heart of the book. Otedola’s vulnerability in detailing the collapse of Zenon is his greatest strength. He took full responsibility for the N220 billion debt.
* It’s wise to know how to let go. He called the death of Zenon the rebirth of Femi Otedola.
* Debt is a chain around your neck. His decision to sell “everything” 150 properties, his vast shares—to pay off debts through AMCON (not a write-off, as many think) was “one of the best decisions I ever made.”
* “Bankruptcy is the elder brother of shame”, but he faced it with strategic bravery.
9. Know Thyself: Entrepreneur vs. Manager
A profound moment of self-awareness came late: “I am an entrepreneur and not a manager.” This distinction is crucial. His early success hid this weakness, but the collapse forced him to see it. Understanding your core strength is vital for building a sustainable venture.
10. The Philanthropic Heart: Giving Warms The Soul
His passages on philanthropy are moving. He speaks of an “inner joy” that is difficult to describe. He pays homage to greats like, Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Wahab Folawiyo and nSir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, (my best philanthropist while growing in Lagos) whose legacy of giving (Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital and Ayinke House) literally saves lives. His takeaways on giving are a guide for us all:
* Anyone can give; it’s about your widow’s mite.
* Those spared calamities have a responsibility to assist those impacted.
* The positive emotions are beneficial to your own health and wellbeing.
* “You can’t take it with you”.
11. Three Foundational Business Principles
Otedola realised that his intuitive, hard-won strategies were backed by established business theories. He distills his experience into three time-tested principles:
* Combat Decision Fatigue: Adopt a minimalist “uniform” to eliminate trivial daily choices and preserve mental energy for critical business decisions.
* Leverage the 80/20 Rule (Pareto Principle): Focus laser-like on the 20% of tasks and clients that drive 80% of your results. His crucial advice: “save 80% of their initial profits and only spend 20%.”
* Embrace the 10,000-Hour Rule: Mastery requires thousands of hours of deliberate practice. The key takeaway is to “Experiment, experiment, experiment.”
12. The Final Word: The God Factor
Ultimately, Otedola anchors everything in faith. “Without God, we labour in vain.” His final thoughts are a powerful reminder to appreciate the guiding hand of the Almighty, be thankful daily, and trust that our lives are not an accident. “Your inner voice is a tool for your guidance and promotion. Pay attention to your instincts.”
In Conclusion
Thank you, Mr Femi Otedola, for sharing your life story with us, “through all its ups and downs”. This is one of the best business memoirs I have ever read. It’s a masterpiece, well-written unvarnished playbook on how to advance in life, business, and most importantly, how to face and overcome adversity.
PS: For aspiring business leaders and budding entrepreneurs, don’t read this book to trend. Read it to learn, to grow, to become a successful entrepreneur and a cheerful giver. Read it to build a legacy. And perhaps, one day, to write your own story.
PPS: If I may ask, what are the three points above that resonates with you the most?
Dr Dayo Olomu, Amazon Bestselling Author of “My 60 Life Lessons for Success & Significance”.
#MakingItBig #FemiOtedola #Business #Entrepreneurship #Resilience #Philanthropy #DrDayoOlomu #Success #LessonsLearned
Opinion
Tambuwal’s Unheralded Triumph in Nigeria’s Political Chessboard
By Michael Abimboye
In the unfolding drama of Nigeria’s democracy, there are few players as consistently underestimated yet profoundly consequential as Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and immediate past governor of Sokoto State. His recent political trajectory, marked by turbulence, resilience, and a remarkable gift for coalition-building, has placed him yet again at the heart of the nation’s power play.
It began with what many considered a deliberate attempt to ruffle his feathers: his questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In Nigeria’s political landscape, such brushes with the anti-graft agency are often weaponised to unsettle actors perceived as inconvenient. Tambuwal is cool as a cucumber and true to his temperament, refusing to be rattled. Instead of shrinking, he re-emerged into the national space with a calculated poise, reinforcing the perception of a man who never panics under fire.
Dismissing EFCC’s allegation, Tambuwal said it would mean “our government was withdrawing N2 billion every month. Where are the resources, how much was the allocation coming to Sokoto, and how much were we paying salaries, pensions and gratuities? Up till the time I left office, we weren’t owing any civil servant any salary, and we were paying pensions as and when due.”
Then came his Channels Television interview, which turned out to be less a media appearance and more a strategic manifesto. With calm articulation, Tambuwal projected himself as not just a survivor, but a central pillar in the opposition’s reorganisation. He neither raised his voice nor chased headlines, but the substance of his words resonated: here was a man quietly reasserting relevance in a political climate dominated by noise.
When asked if it is Northern elites that are coming together to send President Tinubu out of office, he calmly said, “It is a national consensus because Peter Obi is not from Northern Nigeria. Is Rauf Aregbesola not from Osun State? Are they not part of the coalition? It is true that some Nigerians are not happy with this government, because I’m not speaking for Northern Nigeria. I’m not involved in coming together of the North to say that Tinubu must go, I am involved in a national coalition that there should be a change of guard in Aso Rock through a constitutional democratic process on May 29, 2027.”
If the EFCC episode showed his resilience, and the television interview his composure, then Atiku Abubakar’s recent visit to his residence underscored his indispensability. The optics were unmissable. Atiku, Nigeria’s perennial opposition figure and a man with vast networks of his own, paid homage to Tambuwal, not the other way around. It was a symbolic gesture that revealed the gravitational pull Tambuwal now commands within the opposition camp.
Perhaps this most defining move yet is the smooth handling of the fragile coalition that has recently shifted allegiance into the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Where others grandstand and fracture alliances with ego, Tambuwal has operated with the quiet hands of a chess grandmaster, stitching together interests with patience and understated diplomacy. It is not the noisy politician who wins in coalition politics, but the one who listens, concedes where necessary, and carries everyone along. Tambuwal has shown himself to be precisely that.
In a country where politics is too often reduced to theatrics, Tambuwal’s method stands out. He is not flamboyant, nor given to reckless soundbites, not a man who seeks the limelight for its own sake. Yet, behind the curtain, he is pulling strings, setting the tempo, and shaping outcomes that could redefine Nigeria’s opposition ahead of 2027.
The lesson is clear for all and sundry to decipher; do not mistake calmness for weakness. AWT’s brand of politics is the bandwidth of quiet strength, one that survives storms, outlasts distractions, and builds bridges while others burn them. As the opposition seeks a path back to national reckoning, Tambuwal has once again positioned himself as both anchor and compass.
In Nigerian politics, there are winners of the day, and there are winners of the game. Tambuwal, increasingly, looks like the latter in the scheme-of-affairs.
Michael Abimboye, a journalist and political communications consultant, writes from Lagos
Opinion
Fuel Price Politics and the People’s Pains
New Opinion Essay for the Week
By
By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) felt betrayed by the federal government over the “clandestine increases” in the pump price of petrol, without any input from the workers” – Joe Ajaero (NLC President, July 2023)
In spite of the decision made by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to call off its two-day strike following a conciliation meeting with the Dangote Group and the Federal Government, over the agreement by the former to allow its employees to join a union the significant fuel supply disruptions across the country, has added to the preventable pains of the commuters. That serves as a cause for serious concern, for some citizens having to pay over N1,000 per litre, as it took place recently in Enugu, Cross River and Kaduna states. So traumatic it was that many filling stations were closed, leading to higher transport fares and panic buying.
As widely reported in the media, in Enugu commuters were stranded as most petrol stations shut down by noon. In some areas, the price of fuel from black market vendors soared to as much as N1,500 per litre.This is an anomalous yet, preventable situation fuelling anger and discontent in an oil-rich nation as Nigeria.
While it is appreciated that the agreement, was signed on September 9, 2025 stipulating that the Dangote Refinery will permit the unionization of its employees, it has become necessary for decision and policy makers in Nigeria -on both the economy and politics-to bridge the gap between them and the people at the receiving end. Such ever widening distance between the few leaders and the led majority has not only eroded the key element of Trust on the leadership pedestal but undermined the expected service delivery.
It is worthy of note that the dispute arose after NUPENG accused the Dangote Refinery of anti-labour practices and attempting to stop its drivers from joining the union. The union’s president, Williams Akporeha, had insisted on the workers’ right to unionize and stated that the strike was a legitimate tool to ensure employers followed the law. With the strike’s suspension, fuel loading is expected to resume, easing the scarcity felt by Nigerians. Even after fencing the mend between Dangote Group and NUPENG some pertinent questions still remain.
For instance, why has the face-off between government/ private on the one hand and labour organizations become a recurring ugly decimal in the business ecosystem? Why must the disagreements and sqabbles degenerate into the workers’ misgivings and malcontent after which the two would still come to the roundtable for negotiation? That is after precious time, energy and resources mist have been wasted. These questions have become pertinent again because they keep repeating themselves in the socio-economic space from one perilous season to another.
It would be recalled that back in July 2023.the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) felt betrayed by the federal government over the “clandestine increases” in the pump price of petrol, without any input from the workers.The labour union in a statement by its President Joe Ajaero, revealed that organiszed labour agreed to a N70,000 minimum wage in July based on the government’s assurance that fuel prices would remain unchanged. The union said it accepted the amount despite recognizing the wage was inadequate.
In his words, he revealed that:
“We recall vividly when President Tinubu gave us the devil’s alternative to choose from: either N250,000 as minimum wage (subject to the rise of the pump price between N1,500 and N2,000) or N70,000 (at old PMS rates); we opted for the latter because we could not bring ourselves to accept further punishment on Nigerians. Unfortunately, a month after that gentleman ‘s agreement there was unexpected delay with the payment of the minimum wage,as agreed. That was back in August 2023..But this is now.
Over the past two years it has been one freaky issue with the pump price of premium motor spirit,( PMS ) or another between the Dangote Group and the NNPCL That was despite the union urging the government to reverse the pump price of petrol across the country and retract the 250 per cent tariff hike in electricity. That we as Nigerians are currently battling with survival to feed, to get to and fro work and navigating through the thorny paths of inflation says a lot about the lack of empathy on the part of government with regards to the consequences of economic policies on the pauperized people. And that is because as fuel prices soar beyond the reach of the common man so does the cost of goods and services, contributing to overall excruciating inflation. Also, Nigeria’s dependence on imports for many essential goods means that higher transportation costs has inadvertently had a spin-off effect across a broad spectrum of goods and services.
Worthy of note is that the ICRI reported that the minister of state for petroleum resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) must sell petrol above the landing cost – at N1,117 per litre – to curb the smuggling of the products to neighbouring countries.
According to Lokpobiri, unless the NNPCL imports and sells petrol above the landing cost, smugglers would continue to move petroleum products to neighbouring countries.
Funny enough, Lokpobiri claimed that fuel smuggling from Nigeria to neighbouring countries was an issue that could not be entirely eradicated. Yet, some reports claimed that NNPCL had increased the price of petrol across its retail outlets nationwide. This scandalous situation triggers the flaming questions.
For instance, how would one explain the statement that smuggling of fuel to the neighboring countries cannot be stopped? What then is the duty of security personnel across the army, navy and the air force? Is it not because the fuel smugglers have some sponsors in high places who have become the untouchables that the crime goes on unabated? Is it not because of impunity that ordinary Nigerians are left to bear the brunt of the greed of the insatiable gods of political and economic powers?
The pain really lies with the fact that Nigeria is an oil-producing country ranking amongst the top ten in the world. So, how do we explain that a farmer blessed with plenty yams allows his four wives ( refineries )to remain idle while he sends his yams to the neighbours to be made into pounded yam and buys such back at high costs? It does not make any economic sense, does it? Not at all.
To lift the huge cost burden off the lean shoulders of the common man our political helmsmen who have personal interest in the oil and gas industry should consider the plights of the poor masses. This should serve as a moment for sober reflection for them to eschew the gargantuan greed for personal gains. Such politicians and their acolytes in the oil business sector should climb down from their high horses and wear the tattered shoes of the average Nigerian. They should also muster the political will to identify the masterminds behind fuel smuggling, prosecute them and bring them to speedy justice.
The question the average Nigerian is asking is that we are not at war with any neighbouring county, so why this current hardship, if not because of the unfettered greed of a favoured few. Now is therefore, the time for the leaders to deal ruthlessly with the economic saboteurs and show empathy with the long-suffering messes. We need new policies to scale down the high costs of fuel here in an oil-producing country. As one keeps warning, the personalization of political power is telling much on the economically conquered Nigerians. It is destroying the very fabric of nationhood that binds us together.
Opinion
Zero to Global Impact: Unleashing Latent Potential in People, Organizations and Nations
By Tolulope A. Adegoke PhD
“Don’t ever say somebody is useless. You are not even insulting the person; you are insulting the God that created the person” – Prof. Chris Imafidon
Introduction: A Paradigm of Possibility
In a world relentlessly focused on measurable outcomes and established success, the concept of “Zero” is often tragically misconstrued as an endpoint—a symbol of absence, failure, or irrelevance. This article dismantles that limiting belief and presents a transformative paradigm: Zero is not a void but a vortex of potential; it is the genesis of greatness for individuals, the foundation of innovation for corporations, and the starting point for national transformation. By understanding and applying the principles of empowerment, we can systematically convert latent potential into tangible global impact.
The Bet That Redefined Potential: A Lesson for Leaders
The anecdote of the monumental wager between Professor Chris Imafidon, a Nigerian-born Oxford academic, and former British Prime Minister David Cameron is more than a fascinating story; it is a masterclass in leadership and belief. Professor Imafidon’s daughter had achieved the extraordinary—passing the UK’s General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) at the mere age of six, a feat typically accomplished by teenagers.
While Prime Minister Cameron attributed this brilliance to genetic fortune, Imafidon presented a radically different thesis: greatness is not born, it is built. To prove his point, he made an audacious proposal. He would take the lowest-performing students from the most challenged schools in the United Kingdom and, within just nine months, catalyze a metamorphosis that would defy all expectations. The stakes? A symbolic $25 million bet.
The result was nothing short of miraculous. Within the stipulated period, these students, previously labeled as lost causes, were transformed into high-achieving, confident scholars. This was not magic; it was methodology. This single case study offers a powerful blueprint for Corporates seeking to maximize human capital and for Nations aiming to overhaul their educational and workforce development systems.
The Core Philosophy: Dismantling the Myth of “Uselessness”
Professor Imafidon’s philosophy, rooted in both profound respect and pragmatic wisdom, provides the foundational principle for this transformation:
“Don’t ever say somebody is useless. You are not even insulting the person; you are insulting the God that created the person.”
This statement transcends mere sentimentality. It establishes a core tenet for human development: every individual possesses inherent, God-given value and latent capacity. The work of psychologists and educators supports this, affirming that every child enters the world as a tabula rasa—a blank slate eager to be inscribed with knowledge, skills, and vision. The divergence in human achievement is not predetermined but is primarily a function of access to nurturing environments, strategic mentorship, and empowering resources.
This principle directly challenges Corporates to reevaluate their talent management strategies. How many employees are sidelined or underutilized due to preconceived limitations? It urges Nations to reconsider national policies that write off entire demographics or regions as unproductive. The shift from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset is the first critical step from Zero to Impact.
Deconstructing Zero: The Pregnant Number
To reframe our understanding, we must deconstruct the mathematical and metaphorical essence of Zero.
· Zero is not Nothingness; it is Potential. Nothingness implies a permanent void. Zero, however, is a dynamic, feminine number—pregnant with multiplicative power. Place a zero after any digit, and its value increases tenfold. Empower zero with the right integer—a vision, a skill, an investment—and it generates exponential value, capable of reproducing greater numbers towards infinity.
· Zero represents a Beginning, not an End. It is the point of conception where powerful ideas are seeded. Every monumental global enterprise, every world-changing innovation, began as a ‘zero’—a mere idea in someone’s mind with no physical assets to its name.
This conceptual framework is vital for:
· Individuals who feel overlooked or undervalued. You are not a non-entity; you are a vessel of unactualized potential. Your current state is merely the starting point of your journey, not the final destination.
· Corporates launching new ventures or R&D projects. These initiatives often start with zero revenue and uncertain outcomes, but with the right “additions” of capital, talent, and strategy, they can become market-leading innovations.
· Nations fostering entrepreneurship and economic development. A nation’s most valuable resource is not its natural reserves but its human capital. Investing in citizens, even those from “zero” backgrounds, can yield an infinite return on investment for the national economy.
The Imperative of Empowerment: A Multi-Stakeholder Responsibility
The journey from Zero to Hero is not a solitary one. It requires a conscious and strategic ecosystem of empowerment.
1. For Individuals: The Power of Self-Actualization
The story of biblical Jabez, who prayed to be freed from his label of pain and obscurity, is a timeless example. The first step is a personal decision to reject externally imposed labels. This must be followed by a relentless pursuit of empowerment through knowledge acquisition, skill development, and strategic networking. As exemplified by legends like Nikola Tesla, Chief (Dr.) Mike Adenuga, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Femi Otedola, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Chief Dele Momodu, Strive Masiyiwa, among others; the path requires resilience, continuous learning, and the flexibility to endure the demanding process of transformation.
2. For Corporates: The Strategic Nurture of Human Capital
The corporate world is often quick to promote star performers while sidelining or exiting underperformers. The Imafidon model presents a more innovative and ultimately profitable approach: invest in your zeros.
· Leadership’s Role: Managers must shift from being critics to coaches. This involves identifying latent strengths, providing constructive corrections, and offering targeted training and mentorship programs.
· Cultural Shift: Foster a culture that values potential as much as performance. Create systems that allow employees to experiment, learn from failures, and pivot. The story of Gary Lineker, whose teachers dismissed his football dreams, is a cautionary tale against premature judgment in any organization.
· Return on Investment: An empowered employee transitions from a cost center to a value creator, driving innovation, enhancing productivity, and fostering fierce loyalty. The cost of recruitment and onboarding far exceeds the investment in developing existing talent.
3. For Nations: Building Policy Frameworks for Inclusive Growth
Nations are the ultimate macrocosm of this principle. A country’s progress is directly linked to its ability to harness the potential of all its citizens.
· Educational Reformation: Move away from systems that merely identify top performers. Implement policies, like Professor Imafidon’s scholarship for underperformers that are designed to identify and uplift those at the bottom of the academic ladder.
· Economic Inclusion: Create enabling environments for entrepreneurs and small businesses—the engines of most economies that almost always start from zero. This includes access to funding, mentorship, and infrastructure.
· National Mindset: Leaders must communicate a narrative of collective potential, championing stories of transformation and fostering a national ethos that believes in the possibility of change for every citizen, regardless of their starting point.
Divine Blueprint: Lessons from the Ultimate Creator
The supreme example of transforming zero into a global impact is found in the Genesis creation narrative: “And the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”
God did not view the dust of the earth (a quintessential zero) as worthless. He saw its infinite potential. The process involved two critical phases:
1. Forming: Structuring and shaping the raw material with intention and design.
2. Empowering: Infusing it with the divine “breath”—the spirit of life, capability, and purpose.
This is the exact blueprint for Peoples, Corporates, and Nations to emulate: First, structure your raw materials (people, ideas, and resources) with strategic intent. Then, empower them with the necessary “breath”—investment, education, technology, and belief.
Conclusion: A Call to Conscious Creation
The power of Zero is the power of genesis. It is the unwavering belief that within every individual, every nascent idea, and every developing nation lies the seed of greatness. The journey from Zero to Global Impact is not a mystery; it is a methodology.
It begins with a shift in perception—seeing not what is, but what could be. It is sustained by a commitment to empowerment—the strategic addition of knowledge, resources, and belief. And it culminates in transformation—the unleashing of potential that blesses the individual, propels the corporation, and transforms the nation.
Let us then, as leaders of our own lives, of our organizations, and of our countries, refuse to write anyone or any idea off. Let us choose instead to see the divine potential in the dust. Let us commit to the deliberate and sacred work of empowerment, and in doing so, unlock the infinite possibilities that lie between Zero and Global Impact.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN).
Do Not ‘Provoke’ Bandits in Katsina after Peace Deals, Gumi Warns Military
Ekwunife Apologises to Soludo, Wife over Infidelity Allegation
My Reflections & Notes from Reading “Making It Big” by Femi Otedola
Army Confirms Arrest of Terror Kingpin, ‘Gentle De Yahoo’
DSS Sues Sowore, Facebook, X for Posts Calling Tinubu Criminal
UNGA 2025: UBA Hosts Global Leaders, Launches Whitepaper on Unlocking Africa’s Potential
Nothing Shows Tinubu Has Capacity to Tackle Hunger, Poverty – Atiku
Court Judgment: Mark, Aregbesola, Others Remain Party Leaders, ADC Clarifies
Adding Value: Your Season is Coming by Henry Ukazu
Zero to Global Impact: Unleashing Latent Potential in People, Organizations and Nations
Voice of Emancipation: TIN: Another Exercise In Futility
Friday Sermon: Al Jannatul Firdous: An Excursion in the Afterlife 1
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 2)
Fuel Price Politics and the People’s Pains
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Court Judgment: Mark, Aregbesola, Others Remain Party Leaders, ADC Clarifies
-
Adding Value4 days ago
Adding Value: Your Season is Coming by Henry Ukazu
-
Opinion4 days ago
Zero to Global Impact: Unleashing Latent Potential in People, Organizations and Nations
-
Voice of Emancipation3 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: TIN: Another Exercise In Futility
-
Islam5 days ago
Friday Sermon: Al Jannatul Firdous: An Excursion in the Afterlife 1
-
The Oracle5 days ago
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 2)
-
Opinion3 days ago
Fuel Price Politics and the People’s Pains
-
News3 days ago
Akpabio’s Senate Most Notorious, Says Femi Falana