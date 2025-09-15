Denari, Tracy Evicted from Big Brother House 10/10

Three housemates, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, leaving 20 contestants in the house out of the original 29.

The live eviction show on Sunday, hosted by Ebuka in Lagos, also saw Kaybobo announced by Biggie as the most influential housemate of Week 6 after votes by fellow contestants.

Big Soso was the first to leave. On stage, where she jokingky said she has gained weight through food to the extent that her clothes doesn’t size her again.

When asked about the motherly character she brought into the house, she admitted to have a motherly nature.

She said this is because she have six boys as brothers, adding that most of the guys in the house don’t have their mum, sister, so she is stepping into the shoe.

Big Soso said she didn’t force them, but the male housemates were just drawn to her.

Doris, who also left the show, said she was shocked by her eviction, as people that are not talented and fun as her still remain the house. When asked to name them, she ignored the question.

When asked about Denari, she described him with affectionate words and confessed that she loves dark-skinned guys unlike the light-skinned guys.

Ivatar was the second housemate evicted, finishing bottom of the viewers’ vote chart with the lowest votes.

During the show, Imisi refused to comment on Joanna when asked about her, saying she can’t talk because she is currently tensed.

Ebuka rounded off by cautioning housemates to stop acting as if the show was a performance, urging them to be themselves and say whatever they have to say about any housemate during the week.

The host frowned at the trend of housemates waiting for the Sunday live eviction before they can clear the air or address issues in the house.

