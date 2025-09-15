Entertainment
Denari, Tracy Evicted from Big Brother House 10/10
The Big Brother Naija Season 10 house witnessed another emotional moment during Sunday’s live eviction show, as two housemates, Arinze Ekwenme (Denari), and Uchenna Ekwe (Tracy), were evicted after seven weeks in the competition.
Twenty-seven-year-old Denari, who appeared surprisingly excited, was the first to leave the show.
Tracy, who hails from Anambra, became the second housemate evicted, marking the end of their journey in the Big Brother Naija reality show.
Their departures reduced the pool of contenders, leaving 17 housemates vying for the N150 million grand prize.
Faith Adewale emerged as the “Most Influential Player” of the week.
The title, awarded through a combination of tasks and housemate recognition, grants Faith immunity from eviction in Week 8.
Big So So, Ivatar, Doris Evicted from BBN 10/10
Three housemates, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, leaving 20 contestants in the house out of the original 29.
The live eviction show on Sunday, hosted by Ebuka in Lagos, also saw Kaybobo announced by Biggie as the most influential housemate of Week 6 after votes by fellow contestants.
Big Soso was the first to leave. On stage, where she jokingky said she has gained weight through food to the extent that her clothes doesn’t size her again.
When asked about the motherly character she brought into the house, she admitted to have a motherly nature.
She said this is because she have six boys as brothers, adding that most of the guys in the house don’t have their mum, sister, so she is stepping into the shoe.
Big Soso said she didn’t force them, but the male housemates were just drawn to her.
Doris, who also left the show, said she was shocked by her eviction, as people that are not talented and fun as her still remain the house. When asked to name them, she ignored the question.
When asked about Denari, she described him with affectionate words and confessed that she loves dark-skinned guys unlike the light-skinned guys.
Ivatar was the second housemate evicted, finishing bottom of the viewers’ vote chart with the lowest votes.
During the show, Imisi refused to comment on Joanna when asked about her, saying she can’t talk because she is currently tensed.
Ebuka rounded off by cautioning housemates to stop acting as if the show was a performance, urging them to be themselves and say whatever they have to say about any housemate during the week.
The host frowned at the trend of housemates waiting for the Sunday live eviction before they can clear the air or address issues in the house.
The Punch
Jury Clears Cardi B of Assault on Security Guard in Los Angeles
Cardi B was cleared of assault by a Los Angeles jury after a security guard sued her for $24m (£18m) in a fingernail attack.
Emani Ellis alleged that the US rapper cut her cheek with a 3in (7.5cm) fingernail and spat on her outside an obstetrician’s office in 2018. The rapper was pregnant at the time, which wasn’t public knowledge.
The civil trial in Alhambra led to a series of viral moments as the rapper took the stand and offered colourful testimony about the incident and her fashion choices.
She told the court that the guard followed her and filmed her on her phone and wouldn’t give her space or privacy. Ms Ellis, though, said it left her “traumatised”.
The jury took only about an hour to clear the Grammy-winning rapper of the allegations of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress as well as negligence and false imprisonment.
Speaking to reporters following the ruling, Cardi B said: “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”
The rapper also called on her fans not to bother Ms Ellis or her family now that a judgement had been reached.
The case revolved around Cardi B’s obstetrics appointment, when she was four months pregnant with her first child. The office closed for the day to shield her privacy, as her pregnancy was not publicly known.
Cardi B acknowledged to the court that she and Ms Ellis had a profanity-laden shouting match after she showed up to the doctor’s appointment. She said it was very heated – but she denied ever touching the guard or spitting on her.
The rapper testified about that day, telling the court that when she stepped out of an elevator, Ms Ellis, who was working as a security guard in the building, told someone on the phone about her appointment for a pregnancy that wasn’t yet public knowledge.
The performer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, added that Ms Ellis appeared to record her on her phone and refused to “back up”, before a face-to-face “verbal altercation” ensued.
She admitted shouting an obscenity at Ms Ellis while telling her to “get out of my face”.
Her lawyer noted how the star had “feared for her unborn baby” and hadn’t discussed the news of her pregnancy publicly yet.
Her case was bolstered by testimony from the doctor she was there to see and his receptionist – Tierra Malcolm – who rushed between the arguing women in an attempt to break up the fight.
Ms Malcolm testified that Ms Ellis was the aggressor and that the security guard was swinging her arms in an apparent attempt to hit Cardi B, which resulted in a cut on Ms Malcolm’s head.
Source: BBC
22 Finalists Unveiled for 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria
Organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 contest have announced the 22 finalists who will battle for this year’s crown.
The contestants, representing states across the country, were revealed via the pageant’s official website and social media channels.
The eventual winner will take over from the reigning queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and fly Nigeria’s flag at the global Miss Universe competition later this year.
The rganisers explained that the pageant is not solely focused on beauty but also on impact, with participants expected to promote causes including education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and gender equality.
The finalists entered camp on Sunday, where they have begun a series of grooming and preparatory sessions in the build-up to the finale.
Meanwhile, voting has opened on the Miss Universe Nigeria website, as preparations intensify for the grand show, which is expected to draw celebrities, fashion icons, and corporate leaders.
See full list of the 22 finalists below:
Abia – Okereke Juliana
Abuja (FCT) – Idungafa Eno
Adamawa – Jemimah Akange
Akwa Ibom – Ndah Eno
Anambra – Basil Onyinyechi
Bayelsa – Kurobo Fortune
Cross River – Myya Jones
Delta – Asaboro De-Blessing
Ebonyi – Ugoaru Onuoha
Edo – Adesuwa Omoigiafu
Ekiti – Ezekiel Silver
Enugu – Shalom Ozioko
Gombe – Chibuzor Chijioke
Imo – Queeneth Igbokwe
Jigawa – Eleh Nneka
Kaduna – Sophia Nelson
Kano – Mbah Cynthia
Kwara – Ufa Dania
Lagos – Bolarinde Damilola
Ogun – Ikediashi Irene
Ondo – Elohor Okpako
Rivers – Able Dike
