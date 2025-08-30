Opinion
Not Too Old to Lead: The Case for Atiku Abubakar in 2027
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
In the lead-up to every election cycle in Nigeria, one hears all kinds of arguments. Some are rooted in ideology, some in ethnic sentiment, and others in convenience or personal bias. One argument currently being weaponized against Atiku Abubakar’s expected 2027 presidential bid is that of age. Critics say he would be too old to govern effectively. But this claim, often made without deeper reflection, falls apart under closer scrutiny. It is therefore disheartening to see how bloggers and certain media houses are sponsored to attack His Excellency Atiku Abubakar on the basis of age. The Chief Dele Momodu’s words, “Age cannot be an automatic qualification or disqualification in politics,” always remind me that leadership should be measured by vision, capacity, and experience, not by the calendar. What truly matters is the ability to deliver results, inspire hope, and govern with wisdom.
Blaming age for the failure of a leader is like blaming a tool instead of the person holding it. The inability of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to meet the expectations of Nigerians during their eight and 2 years in office respectively, was never truly about their ages. It was about preparedness, vision, competence, and the capacity to govern a diverse and complex country, which were qualities they all lacked. They were never fully prepared for the intricacies of modern leadership, and their party, the APC, was equally rudderless in terms of ideological clarity and strategic governance. Age simply became the scapegoat for a failure rooted in deeper, structural incompetence.
But to use this experience as a benchmark for all elder statesmen is not only unfair but dishonesty. Around the world, some of the most effective and beloved leaders stepped into power well into their seventies and still governed with excellence. Joe Biden became President of the United States at 78, inheriting a country fractured by political extremism and battered by a global pandemic. Within months, he had passed historic economic recovery packages, restored global alliances, and brought back dignity to the Oval Office. His age didn’t hold him back even though he has some challenges at a point. As the world’s famous democratic nation, the US had consecutively voted for three presidents who’s ages were between 70 and 80 years and Americans voted for all of them willingly, including the most recent president Trump’s comeback in 2024.
Closer to home, Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s president at 75 and left office after just one term, universally admired for guiding a divided nation into a new democratic era. He wasn’t loved because he was young and energetic, but because he embodied integrity, clarity of purpose, and the moral strength to lead.
Talking about Brazil as even more stronger example, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, born on 27 October 1945, is currently serving as Brazil’s president, having taken office on 1 January 2023 . At nearly 80 years old, he remains an influential leader on the global stage. Brazil currently chairs the BRICS group and is hosting COP30 in Belem, pushing forward agendas in the interest of his country, and this shows that age alone does not define leadership quality.
Similarly, if Atiku Abubakar is elected in 2027, he is more likely to lead effectively and achieve impactful governance, regardless of his age. He is our Nigeria’s Abraham Lincoln, a statesman of resilience, vision, and unity. Like Lincoln, he has faced defeats yet never abandoned his conviction that his nation deserves justice, prosperity, and inclusiveness. He embodies the spirit of persistence, the courage to bridge divisions, and the wisdom to lead Nigeria toward a future where every citizen has a place at the table of progress, and these were exactly what he demonstrated in the past, present and will certainly do in future.
During his time as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, Atiku was a driving force behind one of Nigeria’s most economically dynamic periods. His leadership in the privatization and liberalization of key sectors especially telecommunications ushered in an era of investment and innovation. The GSM revolution, which drastically changed the communication landscape in Nigeria, was a direct outcome of the forward-thinking economic reforms he championed. He wasn’t just a ceremonial deputy; he was an active driver of policy and reform, making him the most powerful Vice President in Africa and one of the best around the world.
Beyond his record, what sets Atiku apart is his demonstrated readiness. His policy campaign documents and his covenant with Nigerians show a man who is not just running out of ambition, but out of deep understanding and a commitment to address Nigeria’s toughest problems. The document isn’t just political rhetoric, it is a detailed roadmap outlining how to restructure the nation, rebuild the economy, secure lives and property, and create jobs. He has thought through the solutions. He has laid out the steps. And he has surrounded himself with some of the brightest minds who understand what it means to move Nigeria forward.
Those who argue that Nigeria needs younger leaders must also be honest enough to look at examples of young Nigerian politicians who failed. I don’t have to mention names here, but the truth remains that their age did not translate to performance. Majority of them have nothing to show in their states and constituencies despite the huge amount of money they have collected on behalf of the people.
Youth is not a substitute for leadership. Passion is not the same as policy. Energy is not equal to execution. What Nigeria needs now more than ever is a leader who understands the engine of government and how to make it work for the people. A leader who can unite a divided nation, restore investor confidence, and confront insecurity with strategic resolve. Atiku has the scars of experience, the benefit of hindsight, and the hunger to leave behind a legacy greater than power.
Age will always be a factor in political discourse, but it should never be a disqualifier for competence. What Nigeria should be asking is not “How old is he?” but “Can he do the job?” If the answer is yes, and in Atiku’s case, it clearly is, then it is time we put sentiment aside and focus on what truly matters: track record of competence, performance, vision, readiness and the capacity to lead.
The truth is, leadership is never about the date on a birth certificate. It is about vision, competence, compassion, and readiness. Atiku Abubakar is therefore not too old to be President. He is simply too experienced, too prepared, and too determined to be ignored.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can reached via ssbaba.pys@buk.edu.ng
Zero to Global Impact: The Mike Adenuga Blueprint for Unstoppable Legacy!
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“The most enduring legacy is built not on capital alone, but on the tangible empowerment of millions and the unshakable conviction that a local dream can achieve irreversible global impact” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
The Forging of a Pan-African Empire That Redefined an Entire Economy
In the exclusive pantheon of global business titans, where stories often blur into familiar tales of privilege and pedigree, the narrative of Dr. Mike Adenuga stands apart. It is not merely a story of wealth accumulation. It is a master-class in audacious vision, a case study in resilient leadership, and a powerful testament to the transformative power of an indigenous dream that refused to be contained by borders.
This is the anatomy of an impact that reshaped a continent. This is the journey from zero to global impact.
The Foundry: Where Hustle Met Strategy
Every empire has an origin story, and Adenuga’s was forged not in ivory towers, but on the gritty streets of New York City. While pursuing his MBA at Pace University, the young scholar from Ijebu-Igbo, Nigeria, traded the theoretical models of the classroom for the visceral economics of a taxi cab. Each fare was a lesson in micro-entrepreneurship, each passenger a case study in human need.
Global Insight: The Unconventional MBA.
This period was Adenuga’s true strategic incubation. It instilled a granular financial discipline and, more importantly, a profound, grassroots empathy. He learned to understand what people truly value—a lesson no textbook could teach. This foundational empathy became the non-negotiable core of every venture he would later build, proving that the most potent competitive advantage often comes from the ground up.
The First Conquest: Shattering the Oil Ceiling
Returning to Nigeria, Adenuga built a formidable foundation in trading and banking. But his ambition was trained on a sector considered the exclusive domain of Western behemoths: oil and gas. Where others saw an impenetrable fortress, Adenuga saw a national imperative.
In 1991, his company, Consolidated Oil, achieved the unprecedented: becoming the first indigenous Nigerian company to strike oil in commercial quantity. This was far more than a lucky break; it was a meticulously executed strategic coup that sent a seismic message across the global energy industry: local expertise could not only compete but could pioneer.
Global Insight: Redefining the Possible.
Adenuga’s oil triumph demonstrates that the most formidable barriers to entry are often psychological, not logistical. With deep local knowledge, unwavering conviction, and strategic alliances, even the most capital-intensive industries can be unlocked. He didn’t just find oil; he found a blueprint for national industrial self-belief.
The Masterstroke: The Empathetic Disruptor
If oil established Adenuga as a national force, telecommunications would make him a continental icon. When Nigeria’s GSM sector launched, it was dominated by foreign giants. Adenuga’s Globacom (Glo) entered not as a mere competitor, but as a revolutionary insurgent focused on a radical idea: market creation.
While incumbents focused on extracting value from an elite minority, Glo’s strategy was to empower the excluded majority.
Per-Second Billing: This wasn’t a pricing tactic; it was a philosophical manifesto. It democratized connectivity, telling a nation, “Your time has value.” It was a disruptive act that forced the entire market to evolve for the benefit of the consumer.
Infrastructure as a National Project: Glo’s massive investment in a fibre-optic backbone was a bet on Nigeria’s digital future. It wasn’t just building a network; it was laying the foundational plumbing for the nation’s future fintech and digital economy.
Global Insight: Innovation is About Inclusion.
True, world-class disruption doesn’t come from serving existing customers better, but from empowering entirely new ones. Glo’s genius was in seeing the vast, untapped potential of the underserved—a lesson in scale that resonates from Silicon Valley to emerging markets everywhere.
The Phoenix Principle: The Unbreakable Comeback
The path to legacy is never linear. Adenuga’s journey was punctuated by profound challenges: the controversial revocation of his first GSM license and a significant legal confrontation in 2009. These were moments that could have defined and ended lesser careers.
Yet, his response defines the essence of resilient leadership. He demonstrated strategic patience, recalibrated, and returned with greater force—securing a new license in 2003 to launch Glo and navigating his legal challenges with fortitude to emerge with his empire not diminished, but strengthened.
Global Insight: Legacy is Forged in the Fire
Global audiences admire success but are inspired by resilience. Adenuga’s story teaches that a leader’s mettle is measured not by the avoidance of failure, but by the grace and power of their comeback. It is a lesson in strategic endurance and an unshakeable belief in one’s mission.
The Blueprint: A Legacy of Tangible Empowerment
Today, the “Adenuga Doctrine” is evident across Africa and beyond:
Pan-African Ambition: Glo’s expansion into multiple West African nations models how a homegrown vision can scale to become a powerful multinational force.
The Synergistic Conglomerate: His investments—from oil (Conoil) to real estate and aviation—demonstrate a sophisticated understanding of how diversified assets can create a resilient and mutually reinforcing ecosystem of value.
Quiet Impact: His philanthropy, though discreet, is significant, focusing on education and community development, ensuring his legacy is measured not just in wealth, but in upliftment. Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. is more than a billionaire; he is an architect of modern African enterprise. His story imparts a final, crucial lesson: The most enduring legacy is built not on capital alone, but on the tangible empowerment of millions and the unshakable conviction that a local dream can achieve irreversible global impact.
For the visionary in Lagos, the innovator in London, or the entrepreneur in Los Angeles, the Adenuga Blueprint offers a timeless guide: start with empathy, innovate for the many, challenge the status quo, embrace resilience as your core strategy, and build a legacy that truly rules its world.
Congratulations to GLOBACOM (Glo) on 22 years of phenomenal growth and unbreakable loyalty. I join The Sage, Dr. Mike Adenuga, and leaders worldwide in celebrating a brand built on a profound cultural foundation, yet destined for limitless global impact. Here’s to beyond borders!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN)
Another 27th August Has Slipped By
By Bashorun JK Randle
Memory can be deceptive and unreliable. Consequently, the date 27th August may have little resonance for most Nigerians as they go about their daily struggle for survival in a most daunting economic environment combined with the ding-dong of political turmoil.
Regardless, 27th August, 1985 is a date some of us will never forget – not out of choice but on account of a huge gamble with death, albeit unknowingly.
Let us wind the tape back. Without any warning (except amongst the more discerning) towards the end of Ramadan – a period of utmost sanctity to moslems – Brigadier Joshua Dongoyaro was on radio and television to deliver a special message, with the opening line:
“Fellow countrymen,”
I, Brigadier Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, of the Nigerian Army, hereby make the following declaration on behalf of my colleagues and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Fellow countrymen, the intervention of the military at the end of 1983 was welcomed by the nation with unprecedented enthusiasm.
Nigerians were united in accepting the intervention and looked forward hopefully to progressive changes for the better. Almost two years later, it has become clear that the fulfilment of expectations is not forthcoming. Because this generation of Nigerians and indeed future generations have no other country but Nigeria, we could not stay passive and watch a small group of individuals misuse power to the detriment of our national aspirations and interest.
No nation can ever achieve meaningful strides in its development where there is an absence of cohesion in the hierarchy of government; where it has become clear that positive action by the policy makers is hindered because as a body it lacks a unity of purpose.
It is evident that the nation would be endangered with the risk of direction. We are presently confronted with that danger.
In such a situation, if action can be taken to arrest further damage, it should and must be taken. This is precisely what we have done.
The Nigerian public has been made to believe that the slow pace of action of the Federal Government headed by Major-General Muhammadu Buhari was due to the enormity of the problems left by the last civilian administration.
Although it is true that a lot of problems were left behind by the last civilian government, the real reason, however, for the very slow pace of action is due to lack of unanimity of purpose among the ruling body; subsequently, the business of governance, has gradually been subjected to ill-motivated power play considerations. The ruling body, the Supreme Military Council, has, therefore, progressively been made redundant by the actions of a select few members charged with the day to day implementation of the SMC’s policies and decisions.
The concept of collective leadership has been substituted by stubborn and ill-advised unilateral actions, thereby destroying the principles upon which the government came to power. Any effort made to advise the leadership, met with stubborn resistance and was viewed as a challenge to authority or disloyalty. Thus the scene was being set for systematic elimination of what, was termed opposition.
All the energies of the rulership were directed at this imaginary opposition rather than to effective leadership. The result of this misdirected effort is now very evident in the country as a whole.
The government has started to drift. The economy does not seem to be getting any better as we witness daily increased inflation. The nation’s meager resources are once again being wasted on unproductive ventures.
Government distanced itself from the people and the yearnings and aspirations of the people as constantly reflected in the media have been ignored.
This is because events have shown that the present composition of our country’s leadership cannot, therefore, justify its continued occupation of that position.
Furthermore, the initial objectives and programmes of action which were meant to have been implemented since the ascension to power of the Buhari Administration in January 1984 have been betrayed and discarded.
The present state of uncertainty and stagnation cannot be permitted to degenerate into suppression and retrogression. We feel duty bound to use the resources and means at our disposal to restore hope in the minds of Nigerians and renew aspirations for a better future.
We are no prophets of doom for our beloved country, Nigeria. We, therefore, count on everyone’s cooperation and assistance. I appeal to you, fellow countrymen, particularly my colleagues in arms to refrain from any act that will lead to unnecessary violence and bloodshed among us. Rest assured that our action is in the interest of the nation and the armed forces.
In order to enable a new order to be introduced, the following bodies are dissolved forthwith pending further announcements:
(a) The Supreme Military Council
(b) The Federal Executive Council
(c) The National Council of States.
All seaports and airports are closed, all borders remain closed. Finally a dusk to dawn curfew is hereby imposed in Lagos and all state capitals until further notice.
All military commanders will ensure effective maintenance of law and order. Further announcements will be made in due course. God bless Nigeria.”
Most of the audience readily completed the rest on their own!! We had gotten used to military coup d’états. The only difference this time was that it was the military toppling their own government headed by Major-General Muhammadu Buhari. His deputy, the Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters Major-General Tunde Idiagbon who was generally perceived as the strongman behind the throne had been sold a dummy. He was lured into undertaking the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, just to get him out of the way.
Till today, his loyalists swear that if Idiagbon was in the country, the coup plotters would not have dared to strike. If they did, it would have been the bloodiest counter-coup in the history of military putsch in the world. The news soon leaked that General Buhari had granted approval to General Idiagbon to the effect that on his return from Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Military Council would immediately announce the retirement of Major-General Babangida as Chief of Army Staff.
Dongoyaro’s announcement came at dawn followed by intermittent announcements that we should await further announcements. Going by what prevailed in Lagos, the shock of dismantling a government that was barely eighteen months old was somewhat mitigated by relief that the guilty and the innocent would be saved from the harsh measures which had been imposed by the Buhari/Idiagbon regime. Some even jubilated that the draconian penalties for the looting of the public treasury or political misadventure had crashed.
Anyway, by 7pm it was then Brigadier Sani Abacha, the General Officer Commanding the Second Division of the Nigerian Army, based in Ibadan who confirmed that the Buhari/Idiagbon regime had been removed and we should await further announcements.
In faraway Rio de Janeiro, Brazil a friend of mine called to say that he was staying in the same hotel as Lt General TY Danjuma who on learning that the government had changed in Nigeria coolly declared straightaway:
“Ibrahim Babangida is going to be the new Head of State. It is his boys who are behind the coup.”
He was right on the bottom. It was a pre-emptive strike.
The active participation and presumed leadership of the coup by the erstwhile Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Babangida (“IBB”) set off the alarm bells. Some of my friends were in panic as they remembered that only a few days earlier IBB had invited me to – Minna, Niger State as his Guest Speaker at the Chief of Army Staff Conference under the auspices of TRADOC” (which I believe stands for Training and Doctrine) then headed by Brigadier Ishola-Williams.
The venue of the conference was the Shiroro Hotel where we lodged for three days. Colonel David Mark who was then the Military Governor of Niger State was the host. Unknown to me, the conference was a camouflage for coup plotting!!
David Mark rose to become Minister of Communications as well as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Indeed, he is now the President of the Senate and the “number 3” citizen (after the President and Vice-President).
Brigadier Ishola Williams has since retired from the army after a spell as a feisty anti-corruption crusader. I understand he has a position in the United Nations and is now based in New York.
Anyway, the only other civilians at the Minna conference were Chief MKO Abiola who would eventually win the 1993 presidential election and Professor Isawa Elaigwu who was then serving at the Military Defence Academy in Kaduna and had been a contemporary of IBB at the academy while then Brigadier Ibrahim Babangida was a lecturer/instructor.
By 9 pm Abacha was back on the air. This time the announcement was short and sharp. “Major-General Ibrahim Babangida has been appointed as the new Head of State and Commander-In-Chief Armed Forces of Nigeria.”
While some were jubilating that the general with the ready smile and gap in his teeth had emerged as the new leader, others panicked that should the coup fail heads would roll; and matters could become bloody and messy. This was no picnic or tea party. The stakes were very high indeed.
As usual a curfew had been announced. It would last till dawn. In any case, there was little evidence of resistance or a counter-coup. Regardless, it was a sleepless night combined with anxiety over the direction the new regime would follow.
Most of the telephone lines had been cut (or disabled) but somehow news started filtering through that the former Head of State, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari had been arrested by a detachment of soldiers led by then Lt Colonel Lawan Gwadabe a Babangida loyalist. It was the “Daily Times” which would confirm that Gwadabe formally saluted Buhari before announcing:
“You are under arrest, Sir.”
“No problem. I have been waiting for you.” That was the stoic response by Buhari.
Within a matter of days the roles played by junior officers – Major Abdulmumin, Major Dangiwa Umar; Major Tunde Ogbeha; etc would dominate the grapevine.
Anyway, for me it was a great shock that come the following day the group of triumphant senior military officers that assembled at Bonny Camp Military Cantonment on Victoria Island, Lagos to sing
“Hail to the Chief”
were those same officers who were with IBB in Minna — namely, Major Anthony Ukpo; Brigadier Joshua Dongoyaro; Colonel John Shagaya (who is now a Senator); Colonel Tanko Ayuba; Colonel Haliru Akilu; Major General Sani Abacha; Brigadier Aliyu Mohammed; Navy Commander Murtala Nyako, Lt Colonel Ahmed Abdullahi’ Colonel Abubakar Umar.
Announcements were soon made that before the day was over the new Head of State and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria would address an international press conference followed by an address to the nation on radio and television.
Subsequently, news filtered out that the new boss would opt for “President of Nigeria” as his formal title rather than Military Head of State.
Equally, remarkable was that on his first day in office the new President ordered the release of politicians who had been clamped into detention in various jails all over the country for allegedly looting the treasury, financial crimes, chicanery, fraud, etc. The victims preferred to go home quietly rather than protest their innocence and insist on proper trial for whatever offences had been conjured up against them.
Two days after the coup, several newspapers carried a front page report to the effect that the new Head of State had on his first day in office instructed the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta to release from detention at Alagbon, Yaba and Awolowo Road, Ikoyi those who were being held by the previous regime for serious drug offences. Their names were listed. They quietly found their way home. Like the politicians who were released, they did not insist on proper trial for the offences they were alleged to have committed. The Buhari/Idiagbon regime had made it patently clear that they intended to impose the death penalty for drug offences. As for the super musician Fela Anikulapo Ransome-Kuti who was being held for currency offences, he was not released until after a month.
The rest is now history. President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida ruled from August 27, 1985 to August 26, 1993 when he stepped aside. This is the right time to properly assess the gap-toothed general who dazzled us all when he delivered his seminar treatise at Eko Hotel Gold Medal Lecture in June 1985. It was a stunning notice to the international community and the rest of us that he was an exceptional Chief of Army Staff, the post he held under the Buhari/Idiagbon regime.
Bashorun JK Randle is a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and former Chairman of KPMG Nigeria and Africa Region. He is currently the Chairman, JK Randle Professional Services.
Email:jkrandleintuk@gmail.com
The Myth of Inevitability: Why Mayor Akinpelu’s Diary is a Handbook for Political Self-Deception
By Aare Amerijoye DOT.B.
This evening, as dusk crept over the horizon, a brother called me with a sense of urgency that usually accompanies breaking news or a sudden spike in fuel price. “Aare,” he said, “you need to read Mayor Akinpelu’s diary. The man has written something you must see.” Curious, I opened the piece and was immediately transported into a world where logic bowed to loyalty, where reason was strangled by rhetoric, and where political astrology masqueraded as strategic analysis.
I read and wondered: how did an intelligent man become the chief priest of inevitability, chanting Tinubu cannot be stopped as though elections have become coronations?
Mayor Akinpelu’s piece, pompously titled “Why The Coalition Cannot Stop Tinubu’s Second Term,” is a masterclass in selective amnesia and historical distortion. It reeks of contradictions, froths with fallacies, and obsesses over a Lagos myth as if Nigeria were a glorified suburb of Ikeja. The good Mayor begins by conceding that “the country is hard; everywhere you turn you can feel it.” How noble! But immediately after baptising our collective suffering, he performs a theological somersault and declares the hardship “a necessary sacrifice,” a bitter pill Nigerians must swallow for an elusive healing. Pray, who prescribes poison as therapy and calls it patriotism?
Let us now exhume the corpse of his argument and perform an intellectual autopsy. The findings are shocking. Mayor Akinpelu builds his castle on sand by assuming that because Tinubu eventually stabilised Lagos after initial turbulence in 1999, Nigeria will stabilise under his watch. This is akin to saying that because a man successfully ran a kiosk, he is qualified to manage an international conglomerate.
Lagos is one state, blessed with a seaport and a revenue base fat enough to feed a small nation. Nigeria, on the other hand, is a federation of 36 states, battered by insecurity, corruption, and structural decay. Comparing the two is intellectual laziness masquerading as insight.
The Mayor argues that Tinubu survived sabotage in 2023; therefore, he will triumph again in 2027. This is political superstition. By that logic, a gambler who wins on Monday must win forever. Tinubu’s “victory” was not divine predestination; it was the by-product of a fractured opposition, compromised institutions, and an electoral system gasping for reform.
He writes: “The economy is stabilising but it is yet to translate to better living.” Stabilising? Nigerians are not eating economic theories; they are scavenging for survival. Stabilisation that does not reflect in the market is an academic ghost, real only in the minds of those who confuse PowerPoint for progress.
The Mayor caricatures the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a “motley of strange bedfellows,” forgetting that APC itself was a coalition of stranger bedfellows united by ambition, not ideology. If APC could coalesce to dethrone PDP in 2015, why is it heresy to imagine ADC doing the same in 2027? Or is coalition-building only noble when it produces your preferred emperor?
And then, almost predictably, he drags Atiku Abubakar into his melodrama—painting the Waziri of Adamawa as though he were some desperate relic haunting the corridors of power. Dear Mayor, let us be clear: Atiku is not your political scarecrow; he is a democrat of enviable consistency, a man who has fought for restructuring, defended economic reforms, and invested more in the democratic struggle than those who now toast to power in the banquet of opportunism. Before you attempt to use Atiku as a prop for your inevitability gospel, remember that Nigerians are not suffering selective amnesia. They know who stood for democracy when it was dangerous and who is standing now only because it is profitable. Your cheap vilification of Atiku only exposes your bias and diminishes your credibility.
The diary elevates Tinubu to the status of political deity whose second term is as certain as sunrise. But history laughs at the myth of inevitability. If inevitability were real, Napoleon would still be in Waterloo, and Abacha would still be breathing down our necks.
Mayor Akinpelu preaches inevitability where democracy preaches possibility. Elections are not coronations; they are contests. To declare Tinubu’s victory as preordained is to spit on the graves of those who fought for democratic plurality. Nigeria is not a monarchy; it is a republic.
Even gods have been dethroned, ask history. The Mayor’s romantic ode to Lagos under Tinubu is the weakest leg of his argument. Lagos worked for Tinubu because the variables were friendly: a revenue-rich state, federal allocations, and a relatively docile opposition. Nigeria in 2025 is a boiling cauldron of insecurity, hunger, unemployment, and institutional distrust. Lagos is not Nigeria; a motorcycle manual cannot repair an aircraft engine.
He calls subsidy removal and naira float “necessary bold decisions.” Bold? Yes. Necessary? Debatable. Successful? Absolutely not. If boldness were the benchmark for leadership, then Nero deserves sainthood for fiddling while Rome burned.
Policy without cushioning measures is not reform; it is recklessness baptised as courage. The Mayor fears ADC because he understands the power of an organised alternative. He trivialises coalition politics, yet history has shown that unity can dethrone giants. In 2015, APC was born out of desperation and consensus. Why then does he panic at the thought of a similar coalition rising against his idol? His mockery of opposition unity is the nervous laughter of a man who knows the game is not as predictable as he pretends.
Dear Mayor, your diary is poetic but porous, bold but bankrupt of logic, optimistic but orbiting in delusion. You tell us Tinubu cannot be stopped. Sir, Nigerians have stopped colonialists, toppled juntas, and survived despots. Tinubu is not destiny; he is a politician, and politicians fall when people rise.
You baptise hardship as sacrifice, forgetting that hunger is not a sacrament and inflation is not redemption. Nigerians do not eat promises; they eat garri, and even that now competes with caviar in price.
So, kindly take your Lagos fairy tale back to where it belongs: the archives of nostalgia. This is 2025, not 1999. The myth of inevitability is the opium of political propagandists. And to those who share your hallucination, remember this: power is never permanent; it is only loaned by the people, and they can repossess it without notice.
In 2027, the ballot will speak louder than your diary. And when it does, the sound may not rhyme with your prophecy.
Aare Amerijoye DOT.B
Director General
The Narrative Force
