Business
Dangote, Others Raise Petrol Depot Prices to N823 Per Litre on Crude
Three operators; Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aiteo and AA Rano, have raised the depot prices of petrol to N823 per litre from N821, in apparent response to hike in crude oil price to $67 per barrel from $65 per barrel in the international market.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aiteo and Rano had previously sold the product at N821 per litre.
Reports suggest that the domestic market would continue to respond to global changes due to competition in Nigeria’s downstream sector.
The reports added that the pump prices of the product remain unchanged, but may be adjusted this week if the market situation persists.
The Chief Executive Officer of Petroleumprice.ng, Olajide Jeremiah, is quoted as saying: “We are witnessing frequent adjustment of depot prices for some reasons. These include the low crude oil prices and also competition among downstream players in Nigeria.
“The market would continue to record more price adjustments in the coming weeks as new changes occur in the global oil market.
“We also expect the adjustments would be extended to pumps so that consumers would feel the impact going on in the market.”
However, the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, reportedly said the domestic market remains dynamic and responsive to development at the global market.
Gillis-Harry stressed the importance of increased and stable supply, while calling for the privatisation of government-owned refineries.
He said: “Full privatization with participation of grassroots stakeholders such as PETROAN, Major Energy Marketers Association, MEMAN, and others remains the real solution.
Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has concluded plans to increase its capacity by 7.7 percent to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), from the current 650,000 bpd.
However, the refinery’s operations have already altered the previous flows of petroleum products, mainly from Europe and other markets, to Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.
Nigeria, which previously relied heavily on foreign refineries to meet its domestic fuel needs, has, through the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, helped meet domestic demand while also exporting to other markets worldwide.
This shift has affected the European gasoline market, with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), noting that the Dangote Refinery’s production and exports will likely weigh further on the European gasoline market.
The refinery’s production has freed up gasoline volumes in global markets, prompting the need for new destination markets and adjustments in the flow of gasoline. This has led to declining petroleum product imports into Nigeria and affected Europe’s gasoline inventory levels.
Business
FirstBank Agric and Export Conference: Charting a New Course for Non-Oil Exports
FirstBank, the premier West African financial institution and financial inclusion service provider is proud to announce the 2025 edition of the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference themed “The Fundamentals of Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy“, which will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre. Building on the momentum of previous successful editions, this year’s Expo reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export sectors as key drivers of economic development.
The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference aims to keep Nigerians abreast of emerging trends in the agricultural and non- oil export sector, whilst providing them insights into how innovative solutions can contribute to the overall development of the economy, and the nation at large. The conference will adopt a hybrid format, allowing most participants to join virtually while principal stakeholders attend in person. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibition booths featuring major organizations and associations from industry. The event will feature a keynote speech, Goodwill messages, Plenary discussions, where select Speakers will expound on the theme and technical sessions to be handled by subject matter Specialists in the Agriculture and Export Value Chain.
Expected guest speakers include the Honourable Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari as the keynote speaker while the plenary and technical sessions will be enriched by insights from industry leaders like the MD Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Jafar Abubakar Umar; MD/CEO Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello; National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr. Segun Awolowo; President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni and a host of others. These renowned speakers will contribute their expertise and perspectives throughout the various sessions, ensuring participants gain valuable knowledge to enhance their roles within the agricultural and export value chain
Speaking on the Conference, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director, FirstBank Group stated, “The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is a strategic platform for stakeholders to converge, share knowledge, and drive strategies that can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and non-oil export industry. Through this platform, FirstBank is empowering customers and stakeholders by providing them with actionable insights, innovative solutions, and valuable connections that can help them navigate the complexities of the agricultural and nonoil export sectors. In addition, we aim to deliver tangible benefits to our customers, enhance their business prospects, and create lasting value for our stakeholders, while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.”
To participate in the FirstBank Agric and Export Conference, interested participants can click on https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lit8tD6KSm6kzLMcyHwo8Q to register.
The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is one of the Bank’s key initiatives to promote collaboration and innovation within the agricultural and non- oil export sectors. By providing a strategic platform for stakeholders, the conference aims to enhance the competitiveness of customers and partners in the global market. With agriculture identified as the most viable alternative to oil for generating foreign exchange earnings, this initiative supports economic diversification and is poised to accelerate national growth and development.
Business
Glo Gives Subscribers Significant Reduction on IDD Calls
International Direct Dialing (IDD) costs have been significantly lowered by Globacom, with some call rates going as low as N30 per minute. This is for the benefits of existing and new customers on the network.
The new tariffs, which cover calls to over 15 well-known overseas locations, went into effect on August 10.
Calls to the United States now cost ₦30 per minute instead of ₦35 due to the review. Additionally, the rate to the UK has dropped from ₦400 to ₦350, while the rate to India has decreased from ₦45 to ₦40. Calls to Cameroon is now ₦700, while Saudi Arabia is now ₦300 and China ₦75.
Rates to neighbouring African countries have also been reviewed. Benin Republic now costs ₦650 per minute, Niger Republic ₦750, Ghana ₦500, and Togo ₦650. Calls to the United Arab Emirates have been reduced from ₦450 to ₦325. Germany is now ₦550, Côte d’Ivoire ₦700, Libya ₦700, while Malawi has dropped from ₦1,200 to ₦1,100.
Given the affordability and competitiveness of the lower prices, Globacom stated that the updated rates are a part of a larger plan to give both new and existing Glo customers more value and make them stick to Glo as their preferred network for their international calls.
Additionally, Globacom hinted about the introduction of new IDD bundles that will offer even more alluring discounts to regular international callers.
Business
Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price to N820 Per Litre
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of its petrol by N30, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from August 12, 2025.
The company’s spokesman, Anthony Chijiena, disclosed this through a statement on Tuesday.
The 650,000-barrel-per-day plant said the move is part of its unwavering commitment to national development, assuring the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.
“In line with our dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025,” said Chijiena.
The announcement comes as the refinery prepares to commence direct fuel distribution nationwide. The development is expected to lead petroleum product marketers to reduce their pump prices in the coming days.
In Abuja, the retail fuel price stood between N885 and N970 per litre as of Tuesday evening.
