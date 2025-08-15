Sports
Tinubu Yet to Fulfill $100k Promise to Super Falcons – Ajibade
Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has clarified the team is still awaiting the $100,000 reward and other commitments promised by the Federal government after their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory in Morocco.
In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ajibade confirmed the delay in payment.
Chude asked: “Have they delivered the $100,000?”
“We have not received our money, but hopefully, it would be paid. They have not paid, all the promises, we have not received anything,” she replied.
Ajibade added with a touch of humour: “Because people want to suffocate me and they’ve shared the money into percentage, and we’ve not received it. But when they pay, it’d be announced. Our match bonuses are also work in progress.”
Ajibade captained the Super Falcons to their record-extending WAFCON title in Morocco.
Following the victory, President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) on the players and technical crew, while also announcing rewards of $100,000 and a three-bedroom flat for each team member.
PSG Make Dramatic Comeback, Beat Tottenham to Win UEFA Super Cup
European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after producing a late comeback to draw the match 2-2.
The European champions began the new season by lifting more silverware on Wednesday
Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Nuno Mendes converted the decisive kick in the shoot-out to allow PSG to win the Super Cup for the first time in their history.
Spurs looked set to get their hands on the trophy in their first competitive match under new coach Thomas Frank as they led 2-0 just after half-time at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.
Micky van de Ven gave last season’s Europa League winners the lead on 39 minutes, and Cristian Romero got their second goal three minutes into the second half.
However, PSG were rescued by two substitutes as Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back in the 85th minute and Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser four minutes into injury time.
That meant a penalty shoot-out, but it started badly for PSG when Vitinha put their first kick wide.
However, new Paris goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved from Van de Ven, and Mathys Tel missed the target, allowing Nuno Mendes to convert the winning penalty for PSG.
Dominic Solanke, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pedro Porro all scored from the spot for Spurs, in vain. Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, and Lee converted for PSG before Mendes stepped up.
It is the first time PSG, or indeed any French club, have lifted the Super Cup, as they take their tally of trophies won in 2025 to five.
It is also the perfect start to the new campaign for Luis Enrique’s team, who had a shortened off-season break having lost the FIFA Club World Cup final to Chelsea exactly a month ago.
They now begin the new Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday away to Nantes, while Spurs will turn their attentions to the start of the Premier League season as they take on Burnley at home on Saturday.
The French giants had, in May, won the Champions League for the first time in their history as Luis Enrique’s brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan in the most one-sided final ever.
Teenager Desire Doue scored twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.
Achraf Hakimi, playing against his former club, gave PSG an early lead, and Doue went from provider to finisher as his deflected shot doubled their advantage in the 20th minute.
Doue scored again just after the hour mark, ending any doubt about the outcome before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ran away to get the fourth, and substitute Senny Mayulu made it five.
Inter were simply no match for the French club, who recorded the biggest victory by any team in the final in the 70-year history of the European Cup and Champions League.
The triumph for the Parisians comes after more than a decade of huge investment from their Qatari owners, and five years after they lost to Bayern Munich in their only previous final appearance.
The French league and cup double winners were remarkably just the second ever French winners of European football’s biggest prize; Marseille were the first in 1993, when they beat AC Milan in a final also played in Munich.
It is also a second Champions League for PSG coach Luis Enrique, who won with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona a decade ago.
This youthful PSG side is the best the competition has seen since, one that has been intelligently pieced together over the last two years and fully unleashed this season following the departure of Kylian Mbappe.
AFP
Sports
Crystal Palace Beat Liverpool 3-2 to Win Community Shield
FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace, on Sunday, beat Premier League champions Liverpool to win the FA Community Shield 2025.
Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool 3-2 via penalties on Sunday after the game ended 2:2 draw after 90 minutes.
Hugo Ekitiké, making his debut for the Reds, netted a tidy finish in the 4th minute. However, the Eagles restored parity after Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty in the 17th minute. Virgil van Dijk had fouled Ismaila Sarr.
Around the 21st minute of play, Jeremie Frimpong’s cross looped in off the post, restoring a 2–1 advantage for Liverpool. Ismaila Sarr went on to smash in a superb late equaliser in the 77th minute to make it 2–2.
In the penalty shootout, big names such as Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, and Harvey Elliott all failed to convert their spot kicks. However, Mateta, Sarr, and substitute Justin Devenny scored for the Eagles.
Dean Henderson, the Lions’ shot-stopper, delivered heroics with crucial saves, cementing his man-of-the-match claim.
Devenny’s calm, decisive spot-kick sealed the shootout and gave Crystal Palace their first-ever Community Shield title.
Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo, Teammates Arrive Lagos on Pre-Season Tour
Cristiano Ronaldo and his team, Al Nassr, have arrived in Lagos as they continue their preseason training.
They had been in Lisbon, Portugal, but have now moved to Lagos to keep preparing for the new season in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo came with some of his teammates, including new player João Félix. The team shared pictures on social media, saying: “Lisbon chapter closed, Lagos chapter loading.” This message showed that they were done in Lisbon and ready for their next stop.
Earlier in the preseason, Al Nassr played a match against French club Toulouse and won 2-1. Ronaldo scored one of the goals. Now, the team is focusing on their next match, which will be against their rivals, Al Ittihad, in the Super Cup.
Al Nassr has added more star players like Sadio Mané and João Félix to strengthen the team. The club posted photos of their arrival in Lagos, and fans are excited to see these top footballers in their city.
During one of the training sessions, people noticed Ronaldo wearing a bib with the number 9 instead of his famous number 7. In some of his Instagram photos, he was seen in orange and yellow training bibs with “9” on them.
In another football update, Bruno Fernandes, the captain of Manchester United, criticized his team after their 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League Summer Series. He was unhappy with the way the team performed, even though they won the tournament.
Manchester United had their worst season last year, finishing 15th in the league. Fernandes said he had a chance to leave for another club, but decided to stay because he was promised improvements.
Even though the team had wins over West Ham and Bournemouth in preseason, Fernandes said they repeated old mistakes against Everton. He was honest about it, saying, “It’s improving, but it’s not where we want it to be. It’s a game of football; there’s always passion there. Whatever happens, happens. There was nothing spicy there; it’s normal; it is part of the game.”
He added that the U.S. tour helped the players connect more, but said, “We looked a bit lazy today and we need to change that.”
Fernandez also had a message for the club’s management. He said they need to sign more good players to create competition and help the team grow. “I don’t want to have a dig at anyone, but I think the club is doing the best they can in terms of all the financial situations they talk about,” he explained.
He continued: “I don’t know about it; I’m not involved in that. But obviously it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here. We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more and to have more to do to get into the starting line-up. I think that’s what the club and the manager are trying to do and hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”
New players such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha played well in the game against Everton. The club is now trying to sign Benjamin Sesko, but they are also facing competition from another club backed by big money.
