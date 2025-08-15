Tinubu Yet to Fulfill $100k Promise to Super Falcons – Ajibade

European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday after producing a late comeback to draw the match 2-2.

The European champions began the new season by lifting more silverware on Wednesday

Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Nuno Mendes converted the decisive kick in the shoot-out to allow PSG to win the Super Cup for the first time in their history.

Spurs looked set to get their hands on the trophy in their first competitive match under new coach Thomas Frank as they led 2-0 just after half-time at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Micky van de Ven gave last season’s Europa League winners the lead on 39 minutes, and Cristian Romero got their second goal three minutes into the second half.

However, PSG were rescued by two substitutes as Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back in the 85th minute and Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser four minutes into injury time.

That meant a penalty shoot-out, but it started badly for PSG when Vitinha put their first kick wide.

However, new Paris goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved from Van de Ven, and Mathys Tel missed the target, allowing Nuno Mendes to convert the winning penalty for PSG.

Dominic Solanke, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pedro Porro all scored from the spot for Spurs, in vain. Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, and Lee converted for PSG before Mendes stepped up.

It is the first time PSG, or indeed any French club, have lifted the Super Cup, as they take their tally of trophies won in 2025 to five.

It is also the perfect start to the new campaign for Luis Enrique’s team, who had a shortened off-season break having lost the FIFA Club World Cup final to Chelsea exactly a month ago.

They now begin the new Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday away to Nantes, while Spurs will turn their attentions to the start of the Premier League season as they take on Burnley at home on Saturday.

The French giants had, in May, won the Champions League for the first time in their history as Luis Enrique’s brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan in the most one-sided final ever.

Teenager Desire Doue scored twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

Achraf Hakimi, playing against his former club, gave PSG an early lead, and Doue went from provider to finisher as his deflected shot doubled their advantage in the 20th minute.

Doue scored again just after the hour mark, ending any doubt about the outcome before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ran away to get the fourth, and substitute Senny Mayulu made it five.

Inter were simply no match for the French club, who recorded the biggest victory by any team in the final in the 70-year history of the European Cup and Champions League.

The triumph for the Parisians comes after more than a decade of huge investment from their Qatari owners, and five years after they lost to Bayern Munich in their only previous final appearance.

The French league and cup double winners were remarkably just the second ever French winners of European football’s biggest prize; Marseille were the first in 1993, when they beat AC Milan in a final also played in Munich.

It is also a second Champions League for PSG coach Luis Enrique, who won with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona a decade ago.

This youthful PSG side is the best the competition has seen since, one that has been intelligently pieced together over the last two years and fully unleashed this season following the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

AFP