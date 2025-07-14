Connect with us

Chelsea Thrash PSG 3-0 to Lift 2025 Club World Cup

5 minutes ago

Chelsea, on Sunday, thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues were considered underdogs ahead of the game, in which they came up against the Ligue 1 and Champions League winners.

However, it was the Premier League club that flew out of the blocks in the first half, scoring the three goals that effectively decided the match.

Cole Palmer curled in a pair of identical goals from the right side of the box, putting Chelsea firmly in control at the MetLife Stadium.

Palmer then provided a slide-rule pass for João Pedro to make it 3–0, his third goal of the tournament since joining Chelsea.

There were no goals in the second half, as Enzo Maresca’s men held on to win the Club World Cup, in addition to the UEFA Conference League they clinched last month.

For PSG, they will not be winning an unprecedented sextuple, but they will have a chance to claim the UEFA Super Cup next month against Tottenham.

Former NBA Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Six Months after Marriage, Seeks Equitable Sharing of Wealth

4 days ago

July 10, 2025

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amber Rose Howard, has filed for divorce six months after they married on Jan. 11, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The rapper and reality star — who goes by the name Amy Luciani — filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, citing that her marriage to the former NBA champ is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Rose requested alimony and asked that all marital assets and property be “equitably divided” by the courts.

Source: New York Post

Galatasaray Proposes €55m Bid to Keep Osimhen

5 days ago

July 8, 2025

Galatasaray have sent an initial bid of €50 million plus €5m in add-ons for Victor Osimhen amid Napoli’s demand for more money to sell the Super Eagles striker.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in a statement on Monday, said Osimhen is keen on making a return to Galatasaray but the deal depends on club to club talks.

“Al Hilal remains involved in the race for Osimhen with a plan to pay his €75m release clause at Napoli but there is no agreement with the striker yet,” Romano added.

Reports also say that the Turkish Super Lig club is ready to offer the Nigerian international a three-year contract until the summer of 2028 with the option of another 12 months.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and the Super Eagles striker went ahead to have a remarkable campaign with the Turkish club.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals and contributed eight assists in 41 games across all competitions for Galatasaray, helping the club to win the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai is Dead

2 weeks ago

July 3, 2025

Former Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is dead.
Rufai passed away on Thursday after battling with prolonged illness. He was 61 years.
Dodomayana, as he is fondly called, was widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers Nigeria has produced.
During his playing career that lasted two decades, Rufai played in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.
He also represented Nigeria at two World Cups and as many Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Rufai’s death comes on a day the world of football is mourning Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota.
Jota died in a car crash in Spain earlier in the day, alongside his brother

