UBA Celebrates 10 Years of Digital Partnership Success with VERiCASH, Rewards Customers
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is celebrating a decade of impactful digital transformation through its strategic partnership with leading fintech firm, VERiCASH. The collaboration, which birthed the award-winning UBA Mobile App, has revolutionised digital banking across the continent – delivering seamless, secure, and user-friendly experiences to millions of customers.
To commemorate this significant milestone, UBA is launching a special promo for its mobile app users as a way of appreciating their loyalty and sustained engagement. The promo is designed to reward customers for their continued trust in UBA’s digital platforms and reaffirms the bank’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence.
With over 10 million downloads, the UBA Mobile Banking App ranks amongst the most downloaded apps in Nigeria, reinforcing the bank’s status as a digital trailblazer across the continent.
Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke on the success of the partnership, highlighted the global standards of the app which has been instrumental in bridging financial gaps and aiding inclusion in over 20 countries.
He said, “This partnership with VERiCASH has been instrumental in positioning UBA as Africa’s premier digital banking institution, which is indicated by the amount of downloads and transactions we have processed in the past years.
“We made banking accessible to the unbanked, enabling millions of Africans to participate in the formal financial system from the comfort of their homes which reflects our commitment to financial inclusion and our vision of becoming Africa’s global bank,” Fashola added.
Chairman, CIT VERiCASH, Ashraf Zaki, who expressed his organisation’s delight at partnering with UBA over the past 10 years explained that the collaboration represents the pinnacle of possibility when innovative technology meets visionary banking leadership.
“Our collaboration with UBA over the past decade has been transformative, not just for both organizations, but for the entire African banking landscape. We’ve witnessed firsthand how UBA’s commitment to innovation, combined with our technological expertise, has created a digital banking experience that rivals the best in the world” Zaki said.
Also speaking on the partnership, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, expressed immense gratitude to the customers who have used the app, and unveiled the Special UBA/VERiCASH Celebratory Promo.
“We are deeply grateful to our over 10 million app users who have been with us on this incredible journey. Your trust, feedback, and loyalty have been the driving force behind our continuous innovation and improvement” Ladipo said.
Continuing, she said, “To celebrate this milestone, we’re launching a promo where customers can win 10 times the airtime purchased. For 10 weeks, simply buy airtime via the UBA Mobile Banking App, and you could be one of 10 daily winners!.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
UBA Announces Strategic Expansion into Key Markets Across Africa
UBA Group senior executives recently concluded the Group’s Half Year Business Review. Held at global headquarters in Lagos Nigeria, Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, brought together executives responsible for UBA’s twenty-four countries of operation.
It was an opportunity to restate the Group’s pan-African strategy, and commitment to further expanding the Group’s coverage across high potential markets across Africa, while also deepening its operations in its existing twenty African presence markets. With over 51.7% of Group revenues from ex Nigerian operations, UBA’s journey to being Africa’s most diversified financial services group was clearly in evidence,
The international strategic intent reinforces with the Group’s intention to deliver innovative financial solutions to its fast-growing global customer base. The strategy demonstrates UBA’s unique position as Africa’s global bank and ability to leverage growth opportunities in emerging and leading African markets.
The Group commenced its Pan African journey, with its entry into Ghana in 2004, followed by rapid expansion into 18 additional African markets. Today, as a resilient and future-focused institution, UBA continues to push boundaries by connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa.
Mr Alawuba highlighted the Group’s expansion plans, disclosing that the Group is excited about the vast opportunities that the new markets present, a testament to UBA Group’s confidence in the African economy, providing world-class banking services that meet the continent’s evolving needs.
“UBA’s vision is clear – we are building a truly global institution anchored in Africa, but serving customers across continents. Further strategic expansion positions us to unlock new opportunities, support intra-Africa trade, and deliver world-class banking experiences wherever our clients choose to do business,” Alawuba said.
“In Europe, UBA has operations in the United Kingdom and upgrading its license in France, expanding its capacity to serve cross-border trade, investment flows, and the African diaspora, complementing our over 40-year presence in NY. These moves signal a clear message of UBA’s intent to reshape the competitive landscape”, Alawuba further said.
As part of the Group’s plan to expand its global presence, UBA, in January, announced plans to open operations in Saudi Arabia.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees' group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price to N820
The Dangote oil refinery has reduced the price of petrol from N840 to N820 per litre.
The N20 reduction came one week after the refinery dropped the price of the fuel from N880 to N840.
This indicates a N60 (6.82 per cent) cut in petrol prices by the Dangote refinery within a week.
The spokesman of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, told our correspondent on Tuesday that the company reduced the price to make the product more affordable for Nigerians.
“We have reduced petrol gantry price to N820 from N840 per litre,” he stated, noting that the price slash took effect from Tuesday.
Recall that Dangote, NNPC and other major fuel distributors in Nigeria hiked petrol prices less than three weeks ago, blaming this on the rise in crude oil prices in the international market as occasioned by the conflict between Israel and Iran.
The pump prices of petrol hovered between N915 and N955 at the pumps, then, depending on the location. It was below N900 before the sudden hike.
During the price hike, marketers stated that the product was sold at N960 and N980 in the far north because of the distance.
However, as crude prices fell below $70 last week, the pump prices of PMS also declined. Crude prices had crashed because Israel and Iran stopped bombing each other, alleviating fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East.
As of Tuesday, many filling stations sold petrol below N900 per litre in Lagos and Ogun States.
PUNCH Online reports that the filling stations sold petrol at rates ranging from N875 to N890 a litre.
A marginal drop is expected in the price of the product at the pumps.
Access Bank Demonstrates Leadership at Climate Governance Initiative Launch
Access Bank PLC has once again demonstrated its leadership in sustainable finance with a strong showing at the launch of the Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria (CGIN) Chapter, hosted by Lagos Business School.
Dr. Greg Jobome, Executive Director, Risk Management at Access Bank, was specially invited to speak at the event in recognition of the Bank’s pioneering role in integrating sustainability into its business model and its inspiring leadership within Nigeria’s corporate landscape.
In his presentation, Jobome provided a comprehensive overview of how Access Bank has embedded climate risk considerations across its governance structure, operations, and financial decision-making processes. He noted that climate change is a standing agenda item at both Board and Executive Management levels, with dedicated policies and systems in place to monitor and manage its impact.
Access Bank operates in 24 countries and serves over 60 million customers, with more than 18.5 million digital banking users and over 800 branches. The Bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 20.46% for its banking group and maintains a broad international footprint, including branches in Paris and subsidiaries in Angola.
The Bank has implemented a range of climate-focused initiatives including the measurement and reporting of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, adoption of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) model for financed emissions, and application of global reporting frameworks such as Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the recently launched International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) S1 and S2 standards.
To date, Access Bank has installed over 974 solar-powered ATMs, reduced paper usage by more than 72% through process automation, and achieved a 50% reduction in landfill waste at its headquarters through comprehensive recycling initiatives.
Its Sustainable Finance Accelerator programme has supported numerous businesses in the climate space, providing funding, capacity building, and technical assistance. The bank has also reached over 63 million lives through social investments.
Dr. Jobome stated that climate considerations are integrated into credit approvals, capital expenditure planning, and the development of green financial products. These include offerings like Switch to Solar, Solar for Health, and mini-grid solutions targeted at supporting energy transition and low-carbon growth.
Access Bank has also issued Green and Sustainability Bonds and is the first commercial bank in Africa to be certified by the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative. Over the years, the Bank has received several recognitions including the World Finance Award for Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria (twelve consecutive times), Euromoney’s Best Bank for ESG (Ghana), and the IFC’s Best Trade Partner in West Africa.
“Access Bank’s climate risk journey reflects a long-standing commitment to building a sustainable institution,” Jobome said. “We recognised early that climate risk is financial risk. We did not wait for regulation; instead, we acted proactively. That decision has made our institution more resilient and positioned us to unlock new growth opportunities.”
Dr. Jobome was invited to speak because Access Bank’s journey in building a sustainable organisation and leading the Nigerian corporate landscape has been truly inspiring. The Bank’s proactive stance, deep expertise, and results-driven implementation have made it a model for other financial institutions in Nigeria and across Africa.
The Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria Chapter was formally launched by Lagos Business School as part of the World Economic Forum’s global network to promote climate-conscious decision-making in corporate boardrooms. The event brought together board members, C-suite executives, regulators, and sustainability experts to strengthen climate governance and drive corporate responsibility in addressing climate change.
