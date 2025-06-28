News
Guild of Editors Reelects Eze Anaba As President
The Daily Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, has been re-elected as National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).
He was re-elected at the Biennial National Convention of the Guild currently going on at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.
Anaba was returned unopposed, a development attributed to his widely acknowledged record of administrative capability.
Also elected at the convention was the Managing Director of The Sun newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukoh, who clinched the position of General Secretary with 218 votes.
He defeated his closest rivals – Wole Sogunle and Qasim Akinreti – who polled 45 and 30 votes respectively.
Other elected officers include:
Deputy President: Sabastine Abu (175 votes), defeating Mohammed Sanusi Jubrin.
Vice President, West: Karbi Alabi
Vice Presidents: Hamza Idris and Sheddy Ozoene
Treasurer: Iyobosa Uwugiaren
Assistant Secretary: Gabriel Fulajimi Akinadewo
Publicity Secretary: Charles Kanu
Members elected into the Standing Committee from various zones are: Rose Moses, Ejiro Umukoro, Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Juliet Bumah, Umoru Ibrahim, Paulyn Ugbodaga, Chinedu Max Egere, and Ikpong Essien-Udoh.
The convention, which attracted over 400 editors from across Nigeria, was graced by several notable media veterans and public figures. Among the dignitaries in attendance were founder of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba; ex-NDDC Chairman, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina.
News
APC Appoints Dalori As Acting National Chairman
Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, Bukar Dalori, has assumed office as the acting National Chairman of the ruling party.
This came following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday.
Ganduje’s resignation, though not officially explained as of press time, reportedly took many by surprise.
A top party official confirmed, “Yes, it is true. He has resigned.”
One source said his resignation may be linked to ongoing permutations around the vice-presidential slot, with increasing pressure to zone it to the North-West, Ganduje’s region.
“If the vice-presidential ticket is retained in the Northwest, the party chairmanship might have to shift elsewhere. Don’t forget, the APC had originally zoned the national chairmanship to the North-Central,” the source said.
Dalori, who holds the northern portfolio, now steps in.
Amid the quiet evacuation of Ganduje’s personal belongings from his office, staff and visitors at the APC national secretariat were left in shock.
As the party prepares to fill the vacancy, insiders say former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, is a leading contender.
“Al-Makura is top of that list, as far as I know,” a source stated.
News
Umar Ganduje Resigns His Position As APC National Chairman
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), surprise, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resigned from his position, effective immediately.
Mr Ganduje, a two-terms former Governor of Kano State, cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.
While Mr Ganduje’s resignation letter attributes his decision to health concerns, sources familiar with the matter suggest that political tension within the party may have also played a role in his decision to step down.
Allegations of financial impropriety have also been linked to his resignation, with some party members reportedly protesting “excessive financial demands” imposed by his office.
The APC has yet to issue an official statement on his resignation, leaving many to speculate about the implications of this development for the party.
News
Abia Monarchs Hail Gov Otti on Development Programmes
Members of the Abia North Council of Traditional Rulers have pledged their support for the infrastructural projects being executed by Governor Alex Otti across various parts of the State.
The traditional rulers, who rose from their meeting at Isuikwuato LGA, declared their support for the governor’s efforts in tackling criminal elements within Abia communities.
In a statement signed by Eze Linus Nto Mbah, chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, alongside other monarchs, they commended Governor Otti’s performance in areas such as road infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, and security.
They further noted that the ongoing reconstruction of the long-abandoned Omenuko Colonial Bridge would reconnect several communities and provide access roads for rural farmers.
The traditional rulers, who acknowledged that Governor Otti has been instrumental in stemming the tide of insecurity across communities in Abia North, affirmed their commitment to working with the government to secure their localities.
The monarchs also pledged to support security agencies in ensuring that every nook and cranny of their communities is safeguarded against criminal elements.
