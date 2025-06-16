National
Immigration Crackdown: Nigeria Listed Among Countries to Face US Visa Ban
Nigeria has been listed among 36 countries that could face new travel restrictions to the United States under a proposed expansion of the Trump administration’s travel ban, according to a State Department memo reported by The Washington Post.
The extensive list includes 25 African nations, several Caribbean countries, Central Asian states, and Pacific Island nations. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with over 200 million people, is the largest population that could be affected by the proposed restrictions.
Countries given a 60-day timeline
The memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent Saturday to US diplomats working with the affected countries, gives the listed governments 60 days to meet new benchmarks established by the State Department. Countries must provide initial action plans by 8 am on Wednesday, showing how they will address the requirements.
The document outlines various issues the administration believes these countries need to address. Some nations are described as having “no competent or cooperative central government authority to produce reliable identity documents or other civil documents,” whilst others allegedly suffer from “widespread government fraud.” Additionally, the memo cites high numbers of visa overstays by citizens from certain countries.
Furthermore, other factors mentioned include the availability of citizenship through investment programmes without residency requirements, and claims of “antisemitic and anti-American activity in the United States” by people from those countries. However, the memo states that countries willing to accept third-country nationals removed from the US or enter “safe third country” agreements could mitigate other concerns.
The timing for implementing potential restrictions remains unclear if countries do not meet the demands.
Complete list of affected countries
The 36 countries under review are: Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Democratic Republic of Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Nigeria; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.
This proposal would significantly expand restrictions already implemented on 4th June, which fully restricted entry from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. In addition to these complete bans, the US also partially restricted travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela under that order.
Source: BusinessDay
National
‘Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ Crooner, Gentleman Mike Ejegha, Dies at 95
A popular Nigerian highlife musician, Mike Ejeagha, has died at the age of 95.
Popularly known as “Gentleman Mike Ejeagha,” the music legend died on Friday night.
The musician’s eldest son, Emma, who confirmed his passing on Saturday to journalists in Enugu said he died on Friday evening at approximately 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged illness.
“My father passed away due to a long-standing ailment,” said Emma.
Ejeagha’s legacy is marked by his distinctive style of Igbo folk music, which resonated across multiple generations.
Born on April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, Enugu State, Ejeagha rose to prominence during the 1960s and 1980s with timeless hits like Omekagu, Uwa Mgbede Ka Mma, and Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche (Gwogwogwongwo).
Ejeagha’s contributions to preserving and promoting Igbo culture through music are monumental, with over 300 recordings archived in the National Archives of Nigeria.
His recent resurgence in popularity, sparked by the viral dance challenge of his 1983 track Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche in 2024, introduced his music to a younger audience.
Ejeagha’s passing marks the end of an era for Nigerian highlife music, but his legacy endures through his extensive discography and the impact he left on Igbo folklore and music.
The Punch
National
EFCC Obtains Court Permission to Arrest, Charge Alleged Promoters of CBEX Scheme
A Federal High Court in Abuja has authorised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and detain six promoters of Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) over an alleged investment fraud amounting to over one billion dollars.
Justice Emeka Nwite, who issued the order on Thursday after the EFCC’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, moved an ex-parte motion, stated that the detention would be pending the conclusion of the investigation into the alleged offenses and possible prosecution.
“I have listened to the submission of the learned counsel for the applicant (EFCC). I have also reviewed the affidavit evidence, including the exhibits, along with the written address. I am of the view and I so hold that the application is meritorious. Consequently, the application is granted as prayed,” the judge held.
The six suspects listed as the 1st to 6th defendants are Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim.
In the ex-parte motion filed on April 23 by Yusuf, the EFCC sought an order from the court to issue warrants of arrest for the defendants and an order remanding the defendants in custody pending the conclusion of the investigation into the alleged offenses and possible prosecution.
The lawyer stated four grounds for the motion, noting that the EFCC has a statutory duty to prevent and detect financial crimes through investigation. She also mentioned that there was intelligence received by the office of the commission’s chairman regarding the defendants, concerning various criminal offenses.
She said: “The defendants are at large, and a warrant of arrest is required to apprehend them for proper investigation and prosecution of this case.”
In the affidavit supporting the motion, the EFCC stated that in April 2025, it received intelligence about an alleged investment scheme fraud involving the defendants.
It was alleged that the defendants and their company, ST Technologies International Limited, in collaboration with another company, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), orchestrated the fraud. The case was assigned to the EFCC’s Cybercrimes Section for investigation.
The agency revealed that preliminary investigations into the intelligence revealed:
“That Messrs. Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, and Seyi Oloyede, through their company, ST Technologies International Limited, promoted another company, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), by advertising and luring unsuspecting members of the public to invest in cryptocurrencies on the CBEX investment platform.”
The EFCC also stated that the defendants promised unrealistic returns of up to 100% on investments.
“That the victims were made to convert their digital assets into USDT stablecoin for deposit into the suspects’ crypto wallet.
“That the victims were initially given full access to the platform to monitor their investments. However, following deposits worth over $1 billion by the victims, the CBEX investment platform became inaccessible, and they could no longer withdraw their investments.
“That the victims later discovered that the scheme was a scam.”
During the investigation, it was discovered that although ST Technologies International Limited was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), it was not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for investment purposes.
The EFCC also uncovered that the defendants had moved out of their last known addresses in Lagos and Ogun states. The agency added that a warrant of arrest was necessary to place the defendants on a red watch list so they could be traced and apprehended to face the charges against them.
According to the commission, the investigation into the allegations revealed a prima facie case of investment fraud, and it would be in the interest of justice to grant the application.
National
You’re Biased, NASS Knocks Pastor Bakare over Criticism of Legislature
The National Assembly has taken a swipe at Pastor Tunde Bakare over his recent criticism of the country’s legislature, describing it as biased.
Bakare, the serving overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, had on Sunday condemned the Senate’s suspension of Senator Natasha-Akpoti Uduaghan; the National Assembly’s ratification of the emergency rule in Rivers State.
“The two main contenders in the ongoing institutional immorality Olympics are the executive and the legislature,” he said.
But on Tuesday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, said the cleric was biased and crossed the line in his commentary.
“While the Senate respects the right of every citizen – regardless of station – to express views on the state of the nation, we are constrained to respond when such commentary crosses the line into unwarranted invective and misleading assertions that risk eroding public trust in democratic institutions,” the statement by Adaramodu read.
Adaramodu said, “such commentary crosses the line into unwarranted invective and misleading assertions that risk eroding public trust in democratic institutions”.
“We view his corrosive criticisms of the National Assembly as a biased and political ecumenical homily,” the statement read.
“The challenges facing our country require dialogue anchored on truth, mutual respect, and a commitment to nation-building, not polarizing rhetoric that undermines confidence in our democratic institutions.”
“We are confident that, in time, with a nuanced review of the performance of the 10th national assembly — within the context of the exigencies of this time and season — Pastor Bakare may, at some point in the future, commend us for acting in the best interest of the people of Nigeria, in line with our constitutional mandate,” the Senator added.
Abuja River Park Estate: Ghanaian Investors Drag IGP, EFCC, Others to Court
I’ll Work Against Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027 – Ex-aide Aliyu Audu
Court Denies FG Permission to Arrest Natasha
Massacre: Tinubu Postpones Kaduna Trip, to Visit Benue Wednesday
Midoil Communities Forum Celebrates Sekungba Monarch, Chief Solomon Omotayo, on 100th Birthday
Hajia Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar Turns 75
Tribute to a Mentor, National Icon, Professor Jibril Aminu
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?