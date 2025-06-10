Featured
Dele Momodu: Legacy in Motion
By Konye Chelsea Nwabogor
There are people who chase relevance, and then there are those who become it. Dele Momodu, at 65, stands as one of the few Nigerians who has not only witnessed the evolution of media, politics, and public life, but has also shaped it.
To say he has lived many lives would be an understatement. Journalist. Publisher. Political aspirant. Cultural archivist. Outspoken commentator. And yet, even with a life so full, he’s still writing new chapters—on his own terms.
For decades, he has moved between boardrooms and ballrooms, newsrooms and palaces, always with a reporter’s curiosity and a statesman’s gravitas. Through Ovation International, the glossy magazine he founded in 1996, Momodu did something audacious: he made African success not just visible, but glamorous. He documented history in real-time, spotlighting not just presidents and billionaires, but the spirit of a continent eager to be seen on its own terms.
However, what makes his story truly compelling isn’t just the magazine covers or the celebrity handshakes—it’s the mind behind it all. Dele Momodu has consistently shown a rare ability to stay ahead of the curve. While others were still adjusting to hashtags and livestreams, he was already building his digital voice, engaging global audiences, and mentoring a new generation of storytellers—without losing the elegance and depth that defined his early career in print.
Unapologetically vocal and refreshingly blunt, he has mastered the delicate art of being both insider and outsider. He critiques power without flinching, yet understands the machinery from the inside. His 2011 presidential bid may not have led to a seat at Aso Rock, but it cemented his place in Nigeria’s democratic conversation—a media man unafraid to step into the arena.
At 65, he is reflective, but far from retiring. His curiosity remains sharp, his presence magnetic, his words weighty. Whether he’s sharing memories of MKO Abiola, challenging government policies on Instagram live, or spotlighting a rising designer he bumped into at the airport, Dele Momodu remains an institution unto himself—seasoned, yes, but never static.
In this exclusive interview with Konye Chelsea Nwabogor , he opens up about the Ovation journey, his views on Nigeria today and his fears and hopes for the media.
Happy Birthday, sir. 65 is indeed a markable milestone. What thoughts have been occupying your mind in this season of reflection? When you think back to the young man walking the grounds of Ife, did you ever imagine this life- this kind of journey?
To be quite honest, my life seems to have been on a rollercoaster. It is surreal. I don’t really know how my father, Jacob Momodu, migrated from a village called Ihievbe, in today’s Edo State, to the ancient town of Ile-Ife, and met my mother, Gladys, from Gbongan, and they fell in love with each other. I was born in 1960 and was the only child of their union. My father worked with the Public Works Department (PWD) where he rose to become a Road Road Overseer. My mother was a petty trader who sold food to prisoners and warders at Ife Prisons. We were of extremely modest income but survived on goodwill and contentment.
In 1973, my father suddenly passed on, and life immediately became harrowing for the family he left behind. I was barely 13 at that time and I had to meander my ways through a labyrinth of unforeseen circumstances and unimaginable challenges. We were kicked out of our rented “face-me-I-face-you” home in Moore, Ile-Ife. We had to move in with our sympathetic family, The Oyemades, in Modakeke.
It was impossible to see or envisage a bright future ahead of us. My mother really laboured hard. My dreams then were limited. Perhaps, at the very best, I had hoped to graduate, become a teacher, marry a teacher, and live happily thereafter.
Ovation has become more than a magazine. It’s part of the cultural fabric. Did you always know you were building something that would outlive trends? What was the founding vision, and has it stayed intact over the years—or has it evolved with you?
The story of Ovation is that of a mysterious babe that came out of an unplanned and unexpected pregnancy. I had originally planned to have this baby in 1991, after I lost my job as Editor of Classique magazine, but had to abort the plans when funding it became a major problem.
Fast forward to 1995, I suddenly became exiled in London and a new and scary situation stared at me. How do I survive in a city where every bill must be paid as at when due? My cousin, Segun Fatoye, then came up with the suggestion that I should establish a media company in London.
Once again, funding became a major hurdle to cross.
We managed to raise the less than 20 percent of what was required but we were determined to overcome all obstacles. Our passion for excellence and quality was extraordinary, and we were determined to produce a world-class publication, and God answered our prayers.
You’ve covered some of the most powerful and iconic people in the world. Of all the rooms you’ve entered, and all the stories you’ve captured, which ones left a permanent mark on you?
Without any doubt, it would be the awe-inspiring room of Ambassador Chief Antonio Deinde Fernandez on an island in New York. Nothing compares to it. The closest would probably be the home of Alhaji Mai Deribe in Maiduguri. Both properties were photographed exclusively for Ovation International magazine by the famous Scottish photographer, Colin Ramsay, now of blessed memories. We had so much fun shooting those iconic homes.
You’ve remained consistently relevant in a media landscape that’s constantly evolving. How were you able to expand so seamlessly into the digital space? What do you credit for that adaptability?
My determination to succeed is extraordinary. I have always had this nagging fear of returning to those days of anguish and agony.
Fortunately for me, I decided to contest Nigeria’s Presidential election in 2011. Naturally, I was compelled to embrace social media. After losing the election, I converted them from politics to business. It was the smartest move I ever made.
You have also managed to build a distinct voice online, especially on social media. What do you think is the role of a journalist in the age of immediacy, visibility, and algorithms?
Our role is not just to post salacious falsehoods in the name of beating deadlines or creating trends. We must demonstrate restraint and responsibility. All is not lost, though. Nigeria still parades some of the brightest and boldest journalists in Africa. The biggest impediment to quality journalism is the dwindling income. Most media houses are barely surviving.
No doubt, journalism has become an endangered specie in our country Nigeria. Anyone with a smartphone can set up an instant blog, no matter how poorly educated. This is dangerous and highly inimical to the growth of a once-revered profession.
Do you think Nigerian journalism still holds power, or has it become too entwined with politics, commerce, and survival?
Every media organisation is usually a reflection of the biases and prejudices of its proprietors. This is not limited to Nigeria. This is even more pronounced in Europe and America where media is often divided on ideological grounds.
You’ve always had the courage to say what others won’t. What gives you the confidence to speak so boldly, particularly on political matters?
I graduated from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and also bagged a Master’s degree from the same institution, which was well renowned for its radicalism and “A luta” culture. I grew up reading Marxist/Leninist and Soyinkean literatures. I participated in many struggles. I was in exile during the Abacha regime, and I joined Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other NADECO fighters in pulling some stunts. Therefore, I cannot be afraid of speaking truth to Tinubu today because he’s President. I expect him to remember and appreciate our journeys together and respect my right to free speech. I will never disrespect or disparage him, but I will never be squeamish in front of any Nigerian leader. At 65, I’m now an elder statesman and ready to make sacrifices for my nation.
Your commentary on Nigeria, especially its leadership, economy, and direction, often stirs intense reactions. Do you worry about backlash, or is that part of the responsibility that comes with being a public voice?
I have since passed the stage of worrying over any backlash from rulers and their acolytes. I’m sure they know I’m a sincere critic and not a career agitator. It would have been a lot easier for me to join the government and gain access to stupendous opportunities, but I chose the road less travelled. I’m very proud of my choice and I intend to exercise my FREEDOM of expression and Association till eternity.
What frustrates you most about Nigeria’s current political landscape? Is there anything that still gives you hope?
I’m definitely frustrated about the lack of principle and ideology in our politics. The shamelessness of politicians also worries me. The level of greed and self-aggrandisement is too shocking and unacceptable in more reasonable terrains. Hope is fast evaporating in me. I’m only awaiting a miracle.
You’ve built a media empire, travelled across continents, shaped public narratives, and influenced policy conversations—but what would you say has been your proudest moment?
I will humbly and modestly say I have succeeded in building not just a global brand but also a double brand, similar to that of Richard Branson of the Virgin Group and Bill Gates of Microsoft.
I received the honorary Fellowship of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) alongside President John Dramani Mahama in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2019, in recognition of my public relations skills. Mine has been an uncommon trajectory. And I give God all the glory.
What would you like Ovation to represent in another 70 years, long after your name has become history?
A media outfit that continues to promote the positive stories of Africa.
What brings you the most joy in private moments—away from the public persona, the interviews, the speaking engagements?
Watching my children grow into men doing great things of their own without relying on their father’s name or contacts.
You’ve mentored many young voices, both in media and politics. What is the one quality you believe is non-negotiable for anyone who wants to last in this space?
Integrity.
What’s something you believe now, at 65, that you didn’t believe at 35?
That Nigeria could ever degenerate to this terrible level.
What still drives you? What keeps you curious?
The passion for greatness.
When all is said and done, what do you hope the Ovation of your life sounds like?
Culled from ThisDay Style
Finally, Tinubu Honours Humphrey Nwosu As Hero of June 12
By Eric Elezuo
In a dramatic turn of process, President Bola Tinubu has bestowed the national honour of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) on the Dr. Humphrey Nwosu for his efforts in birthing the new democratic Nigeria.
Tinubu made the announcement while addressing the nation at the National Assembly complex on Thursday to mark 2025 Democracy Day.
It would be recalled that honoring Nwosu has been an issue of controversy. The announcement had some South East legislators cheering.
FG Applauds Hospitality Sector over Compliance to Top Management Registration
The Federal Government, through the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), has commended hospitality establishments, particularly in Lagos, for their prompt compliance with regulatory provisions requiring the registration of top management staff in the sector.
The compliance drive is anchored on the NIHOTOUR Act 2022, which mandates all operators within the hospitality and tourism value chain to register and obtain appropriate certifications. The goal is to ensure service quality, standardisation, and the creation of a robust industry database, which will help protect and promote jobs for trained and qualified Nigerians.
Speaking in Lagos during a recent compliance exercise, NIHOTOUR noted the positive response from major hotel chains, including Marriott, Radisson Blu, Black Diamond, Four Points by Sheraton, and The Sojourner The agency, supported by security operatives deployed by the Inspector General of Police, carried out a comprehensive audit and headcount of management personnel at these establishments.
According to the agency, these top-end hotels have not only shown readiness to comply but have also embraced the initiative as a step toward professionalism and improved industry standards.
In Abuja, the compliance process has also seen progress, though a few operators are still working to update their profiles and resolve outstanding issues before fully joining the initiative.
Reacting to the development, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) expressed satisfaction with the ongoing exercise in Lagos. FTAN President Nkereweum Onung described the response as encouraging, noting that it reflects a growing industry-wide awareness of the need for regulatory adherence.
“We are pleased to see that a significant number of operators are supporting government’s regulatory efforts. However, we urge for more patience and open communication with those who are still seeking clarification or yet to comply,” Onung said.
He emphasized the need for wider publicity to drive the compliance agenda and called for effective collaboration between government and trade associations to ensure the project’s success.
“We remain committed to supporting the government and promoting the growth of the hospitality and tourism industry. We also expect the government to stay faithful to its promises and contribute meaningfully to the sector’s development,” he added.
The Magic of Joseph and Jacob, and Modakeke Edifices: The Dele Momodu Legacies
By Eric Elezuo
The cities of Modakeke in Osun State and Ihievbe, in Edo State, will never be the same again as the influential Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, added a touch of class and magic to their ambience with the construction two Dubai-styled two magnificent and exquisite family homes in the two states.
The imposing mansions, unveiled to commemorate the 65th birthday of accomplished journalist, Dele Momodu, are situated at Ihievbe in Edo State and at Modakeke in Osun State. With these, Aare Dele Momodu has proven without doubt that one can be successful irrespective of family background leveraging on his consistency, determination, prayers and the grace of God.
The Modakeke home is an expansive edifice beautifully built for the comfort of residents and has a mausoleum dedicated for his deceased father and an area for church purposes included.
Speaking on the reasons behind the project, Aare Dele Momodu expressed gratitude to God and his family in Modakeke whom he has built the magnificent home for in appreciation for raising and taking good care of him since his father’s passing.
He said, “My biological father was buried outside but today, this man seated here is my father. If you are happy and grateful to God, you will cry, people think these are tears of pain but they are tears of gratitude and joy. When my father died, we were living in Ore in Benin side. He got this land after they chased him from his original land as they began constructing the road, so they gave him money as compensation and he bought this land but unfortunately, he passed on.
“I was 13 when my brother was abroad, he was my greatest inspiration. When people say I write well, I only said thank you. I started living with him at age of 16 when he came back from America after completing his PhD in 1975. I used his name to brag everywhere that in our family, we are family of scholars. I lived with Mama Adeniran of the blessed memory, and she took care of me and I kept praying within myself that one day, I will make this place (Modakeke), a place of worship and I want to tap blessings from this family and today, I believe we have achieved that.
“In Nigeria, a lot of people have lost hope and believe that every politician is doing some magic of stealing money, and I have never been involved in that.”
He revealed that the completion of the beautifully built houses in Edo and Osun States was through the help of God and his cousin Friday Arogha, who is also a builder in Lagos, adding that he has learnt discipline from his family and whoever has discipline and is determined and consistent, can conquer the moon.
He went further to pay glowing tribute to the builder, who fits the description of Man Friday for his thoughtfulness, loyalty, and above all, prudence in the management of resources to see to the successful completion of the project.
“My cousin Friday saw to the building of this mansions from start to finish, including the fittings and furnishings, and is worthy of celebrating,” Momodu said.
Arriving at his Ihievbe mansion in Edo State, Momodu flanked and ably supported by family members, was warmly welcomed and received by the people of the community, comprising men, women and children, who sang praises to God, and to their successful son, Momodu.
The reception did not only concentrate on heartfelt songs, but considered more of sumptuous dishes, elaborate dances and free flow of beverages to the satisfaction of guests and well wishers.
Describing the project as a symbolic return to his hometown and a personal milestone decades after the death of his father, Momodu wrote via his social media handles: “THIS IS NOT BANANA ISLAND LAGOS BUT MY COUNTRY HOME IN IHIEVBE, OWAN EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT, EDO STATE…
“This is a journey of about 52 years since my Dad passed on.
“Today is the first time I’m stepping into the house my cousin built for me in absentia… From Foundation to Completion, I never visited here. I only gave instructions and paid intermittently in trickles.
“I fixed the concrete Road and the solar powered street lights, painted the entire street, trying to replicate the White House in Washington DC. Please, don’t laugh…IHIEVBE is no longer a village but a township in Lagos.
“Massive thanks to the uncommon builder, FRIDAY AROGHA, my cousin who made this magic possible… And MRS SIMI ALEGBE, who decorated the property so brilliantly for a befitting retirement from the hustle and bustle of Lagos…”
Momodu’s 45 years of steadfast hardwork and professionalism has paid off as he has other property in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo State, Accra, Ghana and London, United Kingdom.
