65 Gun Salute to Dele Momodu, A Pen General, Mentor and Reservoir of Knowledge
By Sunny Irakpo
“A child that washes his hands clean dine with the elders” (Isoko Proverb) .
Bob Dee as we fondly call you sir, You keep dinning with the elders till today because you have washed your hands clean.
You are very Proverbial, so I have come to pay my homage thus, knowing that what we eat surely tells on us.
My path crossed with you 3rd of May, 2010 at the University of Lagos, where a programme was organised by a fellow corper during my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days.
As a personality whom I admire so much on National television and long to see, on that fateful day, my joy was endless to see you walked in and after the event boldly walked-up to you to introduced myself and as a sharp Delta boy briefly share my vision to campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria, used a stone to kill two birds by extending an invitation as Guest Speaker for my progam that took place on the 21st May, 2010 at Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, Nigeria.
You replied me immediately, I love your Vision and I will be there.
I kept following up with prayerful text messages though without reply from you, my feeling was in doubt and slimmer resulted me to concluded that this, na one of these Nigerian elites characterized with promise and fail.
To my greatest surprise, 30mintes to my event, Bob Dee gave me a call and said I am close to your event Oga.
He likes to call everyone Oga. A sense of bosslessness to make everyone feel adequate around him.
My heart was merried and excited that a high profile Nigerian like him graced my occassion.
So Dele Momodu landed at the venue with shout of joy from corpers who filled the hall to the brim to welcome him with me. His reply to me after he saw the crowd was “Sunny you are a great man”. I smiled and said Thank you sir. I will support this Nation building cause with the little I have, and through the Ovation media group , I have enjoyed his support, giving media mileage to the SILEC Initiatives that have move from local to become a global brand to the glory of God and benefit to humanity.
You have given me your shoulder to stand to see further in life. Many have that same shoulder but they refused to allow such standing.
From entertainers you have helped in the entertainment industry to the common Nigerians whom you have touched their lives in one way or the other can also testify of your benevolence.
We have not started not to talk of getting there because the journey of success is a long one. For all that you have done to support me and vision, once again I use this opportunity to say thank you in a million times sir. Your birthday is so special because its reminds me of my struggle for the good Nigeria, and coincide with SILEC Initiatives anniversary of 15years campaign against drugs and substance abuse to rescue the Nigerian youth from drug addiction.
As you officially attain the status of an Elder Statesman today being 16th May, 2025, On behalf of my family, friends,partners, the Board of Trustees and Members of SILEC Initiatives, I join men and women of goodwill to celebrate a distinguished Nigerian of International repute, a Pan Africanist, Pen-Tyson, Political J.J, Philantropist, Media Guru, Patriot, Socialite, Nation Builder, Role Model and a Voice to the Voiceless in our society.
On this joyous occassion where we shall be receiving former Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR) and His Excellency Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo (GCFR) respectively to the Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture tagged: How to End Hunger & Poverty in Africa ,is a true testament of my earlier proverbial statement as a child who have washed his hands clean, to pull these Heads of State with good State of Heads, we are thus inspired and motivated, as we learn the more from the political fathers of our time at this critical moment of our national life.
You are a beacon of hope, living legend, and an inspiration to many young people like myself.
Heaven and earth knows that you have paid your due.
“Expect God’s Dew.”
It is my prayers that this landmark achievement launches you to another glorious realm to accomplish all that you have dreamt.
May evil nor sorrow finds no expression in your life and family.
Multiplicity of years in good health,God’s mercies and fervent Grace to enjoy your wealth, see your grand/great grandchildren.
Oh Lord be good to them that are good. Dele Momodu is a good man!
My mentor, I rejoice and celebrate you today and always.
You know that I am proud of you sir.
Happiest 65th Birthday to the latest Elder Statesman in Nigeria.
Amb. Sunny Irakpo is the Founder/President, SILEC Initiatives (IVLP USA)
Tinubu Salutes Osun State Governor Adeleke on 65th Birthday
“President Bola Tinubu extends warm felicitations to the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday on May 13.
“The President notes that the Peoples Democratic Party governor has created a niche for himself as a politician of reckoning not only in Osun State but also across the country and beyond.
“Adeleke was first elected Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in 2017, taking over from his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, before becoming governor in 2022.
“Commending Governor Adeleke, President Tinubu notes that he has proven to be pan-Nigerian in his way of life and governance philosophy, exemplified by his Yoruba and Igbo heritage.
“The President personally prays for more years, good health and God’s infinite mercies on Governor Adeleke, the Asiwaju of Edeland, his hometown.”
Bayo Onanuga,
Special Adviser to the President,
(Information & Strategy)
May 13, 2025
London: Dr Orlando to Host Elite Cybersecurity Masterclass Amid Soaring Global Threats
Dr. Orlando Olumide Odejide, Founder of Transformation College of Business and Technology, is set to headline a high-level cybersecurity masterclass in London on May 9, 2025—an event drawing sharp attention amid rising global digital threats.
With more than 20 years of cybersecurity leadership and frameworks currently safeguarding over $4 billion in assets across three continents, Dr. Odejide’s expertise arrives at a critical juncture. The digital battleground is escalating fast: global ransomware and extortion campaigns spiked by 72% in late 2024, contributing to over 5,000 documented attacks last year alone.
It’s not just the volume that’s increasing—it’s the complexity, and the cost. Cyber-related losses now dominate insurance claims, reshaping the risk landscape for corporations and governments alike.
One particularly sobering incident involved the UK’s healthcare sector, where a targeted attack on a pathology provider triggered major service disruptions. Across the corporate sphere, 43% of UK companies admitted to breaches in the past year. Yet even as threats grow, 68% of organisations say they lack the cybersecurity talent to respond effectively—leaving critical systems exposed and boards scrambling for solutions.
The regulatory noose is tightening, too. PCI DSS 4.0, now mandatory as of April 2024, brings sweeping new controls for payment security, with enforcement deadlines looming in March 2025. Meanwhile, the UK is preparing legislation that will accelerate breach reporting requirements and introduce stiff penalties for non-compliance.
Dr. Odejide’s London masterclass is tailored to this moment. Participants will receive hands-on training in ISO 27001 implementation, practical deployment of the updated NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, and actionable strategies to navigate PCI DSS 4.0.
With just 35 seats available, demand is already high among FTSE 100 security heads, fintech compliance leads, and public sector cyber teams.
Far from a routine seminar, this session offers a tactical edge in a world where cyber warfare is no longer hypothetical. As Dr. Odejide prepares to take the stage, professionals charged with protecting sensitive systems are being offered more than a learning experience—it’s a survival toolkit. Applications close May 7.
Register now visit www.drorlando.net/london.
TingoGPT Officially Launches in Los Angeles, Ushers in a New Era of AI-Powered Innovation, Inclusivity
TingoGPT, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform, officially launches today in Los Angeles, setting a new standard for AI-driven solutions across a broad range of industries, applications and languages. Developed by a team headed by technology entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi, TingoGPT is designed to revolutionize education, finance, business, and beyond with cutting-edge AI capabilities and linguistics integration for the benefit of global users.
Built with proprietary Large Language Models and state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, TingoGPT offers unparalleled efficiency, automation, personalization and the deep integration of languages and dialects, including across a broad range of African vernaculars. The platform is engineered to cater to diverse applications, from AI-powered tutoring and enterprise automation to real-time business intelligence and customer engagement.
“TingoGPT represents the next frontier in artificial intelligence, one that is accessible, inclusive, intelligent, and built for real-world impact,” said Dozy Mmobuosi, Founder of Tingo AI. “Through today’s launch in Los Angeles, we are positioning TingoGPT at the heart of global innovation, ready to empower businesses and individuals with transformative AI solutions. In addition to its global application, I am proud of TingoGPT’s unparalleled deep integration of African languages to better serve the African continent, the African diaspora, and all who wish to do business with Africa.”
Adenle Adetunwase, CEO of Tingo AI, emphasized the platform’s broad impact: “TingoGPT is not just an AI assistant; it’s a revolution in how we interact with technology. From education to finance, we’re committed to driving efficiency and creating solutions that empower people worldwide.”
Pamilerun Adegoke, Head of Business at Tingo AI, added, “The business landscape is evolving rapidly, and TingoGPT is at the forefront of that transformation. We’re providing businesses with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions, automate operations, and enhance customer engagement like never before.”
A major highlight of TingoGPT is its deep integration of African languages, making it one of the most linguistically inclusive AI platforms available. The system supports Yoruba, Igbo, Swahili, Hausa, and other African languages, ensuring that users from diverse linguistic backgrounds can engage with AI in their native tongues. This initiative not only celebrates Africa’s rich linguistic heritage but also enhances accessibility for millions across the continent.
Additionally, TingoGPT is committed to advancing AI research by making its tools available to African scholars. By collaborating with universities and research institutions, the platform will leverage local expertise to refine its models, ensuring that they remain culturally and contextually relevant. This partnership aims to make AI more intelligent, inclusive, and capable of addressing Africa’s unique challenges.
The launch event, taking place at a premier venue in downtown Los Angeles, will feature live demonstrations of TingoGPT’s capabilities, panel discussions with industry leaders, and exclusive insights into the future of AI innovation. Attendees will experience firsthand how TingoGPT is poised to redefine AI-driven interactions, offering smarter, more intuitive responses and enhanced decision-making capabilities.
TingoGPT is part of Mmobuosi’s broader vision of leveraging AI to bridge gaps in education, economic growth, and digital transformation worldwide. With its advanced natural language processing and adaptive learning abilities, the platform is expected to drive efficiency and productivity in various sectors, including academia, fintech, healthcare, and e-commerce.
The launch marks a major milestone in AI development, reinforcing TingoGPT’s commitment to responsible and ethical AI deployment. As businesses and individuals increasingly rely on AI-driven technologies, TingoGPT stands out as a reliable, adaptive, and forward-thinking solution built to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
For more information about TingoGPT and its capabilities, visit Tingomedia.ai or contact Odusola Opeyemi, Head of Marketing, Tingo AI
