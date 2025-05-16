65 Gun Salute to Dele Momodu, A Pen General, Mentor and Reservoir of Knowledge

By Sunny Irakpo

“A child that washes his hands clean dine with the elders” (Isoko Proverb) .

Bob Dee as we fondly call you sir, You keep dinning with the elders till today because you have washed your hands clean.

You are very Proverbial, so I have come to pay my homage thus, knowing that what we eat surely tells on us.

My path crossed with you 3rd of May, 2010 at the University of Lagos, where a programme was organised by a fellow corper during my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days.

As a personality whom I admire so much on National television and long to see, on that fateful day, my joy was endless to see you walked in and after the event boldly walked-up to you to introduced myself and as a sharp Delta boy briefly share my vision to campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria, used a stone to kill two birds by extending an invitation as Guest Speaker for my progam that took place on the 21st May, 2010 at Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, Nigeria.

You replied me immediately, I love your Vision and I will be there.

I kept following up with prayerful text messages though without reply from you, my feeling was in doubt and slimmer resulted me to concluded that this, na one of these Nigerian elites characterized with promise and fail.

To my greatest surprise, 30mintes to my event, Bob Dee gave me a call and said I am close to your event Oga.

He likes to call everyone Oga. A sense of bosslessness to make everyone feel adequate around him.

My heart was merried and excited that a high profile Nigerian like him graced my occassion.

So Dele Momodu landed at the venue with shout of joy from corpers who filled the hall to the brim to welcome him with me. His reply to me after he saw the crowd was “Sunny you are a great man”. I smiled and said Thank you sir. I will support this Nation building cause with the little I have, and through the Ovation media group , I have enjoyed his support, giving media mileage to the SILEC Initiatives that have move from local to become a global brand to the glory of God and benefit to humanity.

You have given me your shoulder to stand to see further in life. Many have that same shoulder but they refused to allow such standing.

From entertainers you have helped in the entertainment industry to the common Nigerians whom you have touched their lives in one way or the other can also testify of your benevolence.

We have not started not to talk of getting there because the journey of success is a long one. For all that you have done to support me and vision, once again I use this opportunity to say thank you in a million times sir. Your birthday is so special because its reminds me of my struggle for the good Nigeria, and coincide with SILEC Initiatives anniversary of 15years campaign against drugs and substance abuse to rescue the Nigerian youth from drug addiction.

As you officially attain the status of an Elder Statesman today being 16th May, 2025, On behalf of my family, friends,partners, the Board of Trustees and Members of SILEC Initiatives, I join men and women of goodwill to celebrate a distinguished Nigerian of International repute, a Pan Africanist, Pen-Tyson, Political J.J, Philantropist, Media Guru, Patriot, Socialite, Nation Builder, Role Model and a Voice to the Voiceless in our society.

On this joyous occassion where we shall be receiving former Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR) and His Excellency Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo (GCFR) respectively to the Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture tagged: How to End Hunger & Poverty in Africa ,is a true testament of my earlier proverbial statement as a child who have washed his hands clean, to pull these Heads of State with good State of Heads, we are thus inspired and motivated, as we learn the more from the political fathers of our time at this critical moment of our national life.

You are a beacon of hope, living legend, and an inspiration to many young people like myself.

Heaven and earth knows that you have paid your due.

“Expect God’s Dew.”

It is my prayers that this landmark achievement launches you to another glorious realm to accomplish all that you have dreamt.

May evil nor sorrow finds no expression in your life and family.

Multiplicity of years in good health,God’s mercies and fervent Grace to enjoy your wealth, see your grand/great grandchildren.

Oh Lord be good to them that are good. Dele Momodu is a good man!

My mentor, I rejoice and celebrate you today and always.

You know that I am proud of you sir.

Happiest 65th Birthday to the latest Elder Statesman in Nigeria.

Amb. Sunny Irakpo is the Founder/President, SILEC Initiatives (IVLP USA)