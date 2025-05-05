Uncategorized
London: Dr Orlando to Host Elite Cybersecurity Masterclass Amid Soaring Global Threats
Dr. Orlando Olumide Odejide, Founder of Transformation College of Business and Technology, is set to headline a high-level cybersecurity masterclass in London on May 9, 2025—an event drawing sharp attention amid rising global digital threats.
With more than 20 years of cybersecurity leadership and frameworks currently safeguarding over $4 billion in assets across three continents, Dr. Odejide’s expertise arrives at a critical juncture. The digital battleground is escalating fast: global ransomware and extortion campaigns spiked by 72% in late 2024, contributing to over 5,000 documented attacks last year alone.
It’s not just the volume that’s increasing—it’s the complexity, and the cost. Cyber-related losses now dominate insurance claims, reshaping the risk landscape for corporations and governments alike.
One particularly sobering incident involved the UK’s healthcare sector, where a targeted attack on a pathology provider triggered major service disruptions. Across the corporate sphere, 43% of UK companies admitted to breaches in the past year. Yet even as threats grow, 68% of organisations say they lack the cybersecurity talent to respond effectively—leaving critical systems exposed and boards scrambling for solutions.
The regulatory noose is tightening, too. PCI DSS 4.0, now mandatory as of April 2024, brings sweeping new controls for payment security, with enforcement deadlines looming in March 2025. Meanwhile, the UK is preparing legislation that will accelerate breach reporting requirements and introduce stiff penalties for non-compliance.
Dr. Odejide’s London masterclass is tailored to this moment. Participants will receive hands-on training in ISO 27001 implementation, practical deployment of the updated NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, and actionable strategies to navigate PCI DSS 4.0.
With just 35 seats available, demand is already high among FTSE 100 security heads, fintech compliance leads, and public sector cyber teams.
Far from a routine seminar, this session offers a tactical edge in a world where cyber warfare is no longer hypothetical. As Dr. Odejide prepares to take the stage, professionals charged with protecting sensitive systems are being offered more than a learning experience—it’s a survival toolkit. Applications close May 7.
Register now visit www.drorlando.net/london.
TingoGPT Officially Launches in Los Angeles, Ushers in a New Era of AI-Powered Innovation, Inclusivity
TingoGPT, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform, officially launches today in Los Angeles, setting a new standard for AI-driven solutions across a broad range of industries, applications and languages. Developed by a team headed by technology entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi, TingoGPT is designed to revolutionize education, finance, business, and beyond with cutting-edge AI capabilities and linguistics integration for the benefit of global users.
Built with proprietary Large Language Models and state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, TingoGPT offers unparalleled efficiency, automation, personalization and the deep integration of languages and dialects, including across a broad range of African vernaculars. The platform is engineered to cater to diverse applications, from AI-powered tutoring and enterprise automation to real-time business intelligence and customer engagement.
“TingoGPT represents the next frontier in artificial intelligence, one that is accessible, inclusive, intelligent, and built for real-world impact,” said Dozy Mmobuosi, Founder of Tingo AI. “Through today’s launch in Los Angeles, we are positioning TingoGPT at the heart of global innovation, ready to empower businesses and individuals with transformative AI solutions. In addition to its global application, I am proud of TingoGPT’s unparalleled deep integration of African languages to better serve the African continent, the African diaspora, and all who wish to do business with Africa.”
Adenle Adetunwase, CEO of Tingo AI, emphasized the platform’s broad impact: “TingoGPT is not just an AI assistant; it’s a revolution in how we interact with technology. From education to finance, we’re committed to driving efficiency and creating solutions that empower people worldwide.”
Pamilerun Adegoke, Head of Business at Tingo AI, added, “The business landscape is evolving rapidly, and TingoGPT is at the forefront of that transformation. We’re providing businesses with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions, automate operations, and enhance customer engagement like never before.”
A major highlight of TingoGPT is its deep integration of African languages, making it one of the most linguistically inclusive AI platforms available. The system supports Yoruba, Igbo, Swahili, Hausa, and other African languages, ensuring that users from diverse linguistic backgrounds can engage with AI in their native tongues. This initiative not only celebrates Africa’s rich linguistic heritage but also enhances accessibility for millions across the continent.
Additionally, TingoGPT is committed to advancing AI research by making its tools available to African scholars. By collaborating with universities and research institutions, the platform will leverage local expertise to refine its models, ensuring that they remain culturally and contextually relevant. This partnership aims to make AI more intelligent, inclusive, and capable of addressing Africa’s unique challenges.
The launch event, taking place at a premier venue in downtown Los Angeles, will feature live demonstrations of TingoGPT’s capabilities, panel discussions with industry leaders, and exclusive insights into the future of AI innovation. Attendees will experience firsthand how TingoGPT is poised to redefine AI-driven interactions, offering smarter, more intuitive responses and enhanced decision-making capabilities.
TingoGPT is part of Mmobuosi’s broader vision of leveraging AI to bridge gaps in education, economic growth, and digital transformation worldwide. With its advanced natural language processing and adaptive learning abilities, the platform is expected to drive efficiency and productivity in various sectors, including academia, fintech, healthcare, and e-commerce.
The launch marks a major milestone in AI development, reinforcing TingoGPT’s commitment to responsible and ethical AI deployment. As businesses and individuals increasingly rely on AI-driven technologies, TingoGPT stands out as a reliable, adaptive, and forward-thinking solution built to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
For more information about TingoGPT and its capabilities, visit Tingomedia.ai or contact Odusola Opeyemi, Head of Marketing, Tingo AI
Claims I Tele-guided Militants, Did Nothing About ‘Bombed’ Assembly Complex Untrue, Fubara Tells Tinubu, AGF
Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has debunked allegations that he tele-guided attacks on oil installations by suspected militant groups in the state.
Also, the governor said that claims that he did nothing to rebuild the bombed State House of Assembly after he ordered its demolition are untrue.
The Governor explained he acted on expert advice before demolishing the complex, which was said to have integrity issues.
Fubara, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, said it was important to straighten the records.
Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in his speech while declaring a state of emergency in Rivers, berated the Governor for doing nothing to prevent the attack on oil pipelines.
But the suspended Governor insisted that the allegations were untrue, saying the attacks were ignited by the comments of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who during his media chat described the Ijaw as minorities.
He also said that Ijaw leaders and groups had asked the FCT Minister to apologize for his disparaging comment about the Ijaw, but their call fell on deaf ears.
The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a number of allegations claiming that the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, did nothing to dissuade criminal groups and militants from making good their threats to attack oil installations in the State.
“There was also another claim that after demolishing the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, the Governor did nothing to rebuild the facility.
“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the statements as mere results of lack of adequate information to the Presidency by those tasked with the responsibility of providing same to guide decision-making, but it has become imperative to set the records straight and correct the erroneous impression such narratives are creating in the minds of the Nigerian people.
“First, it is important to clarify that Governor Fubara has nothing to do with the threats by militants and also did not in any way “telegraph” the reported attacks on any oil facility in the State.
“It is on record that the reaction of stakeholders in the Niger Delta, especially elders, chiefs, women, Ijaw National Congress, its youth wing, IYC, as well as militants, among others, was triggered by remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, in a live media chat, during which he dismissed Ijaws as a minority of the minorities and powerless in the Nigerian polity, saying that Ijaws are not the only ones that are militants and can blow up pipelines; that Ogonis, Ikwerres, and others are also militants and can as well blow up pipelines.
“Most of the Ijaw groups and leaders even demanded an apology from the FCT Minister, which he rebuffed.”
The governor continued, “Available public records show that Governor Fubara, on several occasions and at every forum, including all the project commissioning events as well as the handover of the AW139 Helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force, between March 3 and 13, 2025, made it clear that his administration was committed to the peace, security, and safety of oil facilities in the State.
“He often recalled his pivotal role as a member of the Presidential Committee on the Protection of Oil Installations in the Region, and repeatedly emphasized the need to protect oil pipelines and other facilities in the State, urging his supporters and the people of the State to avoid acts capable of destabilising the state or sabotaging the nation’s economy.
“Since inception as the Chief Executive of Rivers State, Governor Fubara has prioritized investment in upscaling the welfare and operational equipment of all personnel and arms of the Armed Forces and security agencies in the State by building livable office and residential accommodation for officers and men and donating vehicles, gunboats, helicopters, and other critical needs of the formations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the performance of their duties.
“His commitment to total peace and good governance in the State has contributed significantly to increased oil production and revenues for the country since May 29, 2023, as the continuous rise in the accruable revenue from the State into the Federation Account has shown over the months.”
The statement said, “It is on record that Governor Fubara acted based on professional advice and guidance.” The statement denied the claim that the governor acted with impunity to demolish the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly and did nothing to rebuild them 14 months later.
He added, “Let it be clarified that the former Governor and now FCT Minister repeatedly criticised the dilapidated and leaking Assembly Complex. During the commissioning of the Assembly Quarters in August 2022, he challenged the lawmakers to take responsibility for the poor state of the edifice, rejecting requests to rebuild it to ensure a conducive legislative environment for the lawmakers.
“It must be noted that immediately after the incident of October 29, 2023, and experts’ reports, the Government decided to heed the age-old demands of the lawmakers to rebuild the facility and promptly demolished the dilapidated structure to give way to a state-of-the-art Assembly Complex, which is now nearly 80 percent completed.
“It would be recalled that in the wake of the most peaceful and violence-free Local Government election in the State on the 5th October, 2024, the supporters of the FCT Minister violently attacked and razed facilities in some local government council secretariats without any reprisals from Governor Fubara’s supporters.
“This is why the security agencies need to focus on the real purveyors of violence, critically evaluate these incidents, and diligently undertake investigations to unravel the elements behind the crimes and bring them to justice without let or hindrance.
“It is clearly untrue that somebody who has all the while preached peace and non-violence, even in the face of extreme provocations, would be ‘telegraphing attacks on oil pipelines’ and breaching the peace he has worked so hard to promote and sustain for the good of the people of the State.”
The Punch
Madam Beatrice Abiodun Awomosu Thanks God at 80
By Ruth Udeme
Joy indescribable, was written all over the face of Madam Beatrice Awomosu, when close family members and friends gathered in Ibadan, Oyo state to celebrate her entry into the octogenarian club.
The elegant matriarch, who is the mother of the stylish CEO of Jummhy Exclusive Fabrics, Mrs Jumoke Oyeneyin, marked her special 80th birthday in the house of the Lord, a recognition of His grace and divine mercies in her life over the years.
The thanksgiving service, which was held at Christ The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Ibadan was a glorious outpouring of hymns, songs, praises and prayers all the way.
The officiating minister, who delivered the sermon, described the celebrator as an unwearied leader in the vineyard of the Lord, praying that God will shower her with excellent health and keep her alive to continue enjoying her children and grand children.
In her remarks, during the ceremony, her elated daughter, Mrs Jumoke Oyeneyin, who was filled with happiness that her mother was healthy and strong at 80, also noted that the hand of God was indeed upon the family.
The lively service was soon concluded after which guests moved to the Sunlight Royal Event Center, in the heart of Ibadan, for a classy one-in-town reception.
The venue had been creatively transformed by the inimitable Finesse Events who planned the event. Guests were pampered like royals, Choice drinks and gourmet dishes of various kinds flowed freely.
The ceremony was compered by Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, and had excellent music contents from great performers such as Beejay Sax, King Sunny Ade and Aristos Band.
Phots: Ken Ehimen
