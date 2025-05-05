Featured
Atiku Knocks Tinubu, EFCC over Arrest of VeryDarkMan, Says It’s Blatant Abuse of Power
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the arrest and continued detention of popular social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), describing it as a blatant abuse of power by the Bola Tinubu administration.
In a statement on Monday, Atiku criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for holding Otse without formal charges, following his arrest last week over allegations of cyberstalking based on multiple petitions.
Atiku accused the Tinubu government of orchestrating a broader crackdown on dissent, saying the arrest fits into a “disturbing pattern” of repression targeting critics and opposition figures.
“This latest episode is part of a disturbing pattern: the Tinubu regime’s relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians,” he said.
He further warned that Otse’s prolonged detention without due process violates his constitutional rights and signals a troubling shift towards authoritarianism. “We must not allow state-sponsored repression to become the defining character of our democracy,” Atiku added.
The former vice president also pointed to what he called a double standard in the government’s approach to justice, where critics are swiftly targeted while loyalists with corruption allegations remain untouched. “Political loyalty now seems to offer immunity in exchange for silence,” he noted.
Atiku urged Nigerians and the international community to speak out against what he called a disgraceful assault on democratic values and civil liberties, warning that silence could embolden further rights violations.
The EFCC has defended the arrest, stating that Otse is being held to respond to the petitions and will be released once he meets bail conditions. Still, public outcry continues to mount as rights groups question the legality and motive behind his detention.
Featured
I’ll Still Support Peter Obi in 2027, Farotimi Declares
Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has said he will continue to support Peter Obi if he contests the presidency in 2027.
Farotimi, however, described early discussions about the 2027 elections as a distraction.
He stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme on Sunday.
“If elections where our votes will count were held today, I would vote for Peter Gregory Obi, unless somebody else enters the race who I believe can do better.
“If it’s still the same line-up as last time, I will definitely be voting for Peter Obi.
“I hope he will be a little bolder with his policy platforms, but frankly speaking, in terms of capacity and integrity, there’s no one else I would support,” he said.
Farotimi said it would take something very significant to change his mind.
He added, “Something drastic would have to happen for me to decide not to support Peter Obi. It might be that he aligns with some objectionable individuals I cannot tolerate and that’s a real possibility. However, outside of that, there’s no one else.”
He also criticised the premature focus on the next elections, saying the country is not in the right condition for such discussions.
“I actually think our conversations about elections at this point are a disservice to ourselves, because we really cannot speak of elections in our current circumstances,” he said.
He noted that his continued support for Obi is driven by his hope for a better Nigeria.
The Punch
Featured
Nothing Incriminating Found on Nnamdi Kanu, DSS Witness Tells Court
Trial of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, resumed on Friday before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the cross-examination of principal witness, who said he did not find any instrument of terrorism on the separatist leader.
The court had granted the request of the Federal Government for witnesses to testify behind the screens.
While the prosecution counsel is Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, led the defence team.
An operative of the Department of State Services, known simply as AAA, appeared as PW1.
When AAA was asked if he was the officer conducting the interview in the video played in court, he said that five officers were in the room, and that he was one of them.
He said his role in the investigation was limited to arresting the defendant, obtaining his statement, and escorting him to Abuja for onward investigation.
On the items presented in court, AAA was asked if there was anything which, on the face of it, was offensive, and he said no.
When asked if he had analysed any of the items recovered from him, he said he analysed only his phone.
He said the phone was in evidence, though there was no analysis in evidence because they considered it immaterial to the case.
When asked, “Do you agree that in the 10 years since you confiscated these items, many of them have lost their use?” AAA said, “Yes”.
AAA was asked whether there is a record of the items he claimed the DSS returned to the defendant. He said yes, but noted that he didn’t personally keep the records.
PW1 further disclosed that he did not find any instrument of violence on the lady with Kanu and did not consider her company as facilitating terrorism.
When Agabi asked the DSS witness whether he found “any instrument of terrorism on the defendant,” he said, “No.”
Replying to a question about whether he (AAA) contacted anyone whom the defendant mentioned as working with him, he said the defendant didn’t mention any names, adding that he did not know whether other people were standing terrorism trial with the defendant in this case.
“I put it to you that there’s no other person in the whole of Nigeria who is standing terrorism trial for Biafra agitation except the defendant,” Agabi told the PW1.
However, AAA said he knew some people stood trial with the defendant earlier, but didn’t know the state of those trials now.
He mentioned that he had read from social media and newspapers that the defendants had supporters, like Simon Ekpa, who also carried on with the agitation.
He also said he knew that the DSS was in the process of extraditing Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to face charges.
When ask whether the defendant was charged with damaging anybody’s property, AAA answered, “Maybe not personally and virtually”.
He said there were social media messages where the defendant was inciting violence but did not know one person who carried out any act of violence because the defendant incited him.
Kanu described Nigeria as a Zoo
PW1 further said though he could not remember whether the defendant said there is corruption, youth unemployment, and a lack of development in Nigeria, but remembers the defendant calling Nigeria a zoo.
When asked whether he remembered that the defendant said IPOB was not an armed group and does not give armed training to its members, he said he remembered the defendant saying IPOB does not bear arms.
“There have been killings in Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the North. Are those killings based on any agitation for separation?” the defence counsel asked.
“To the best of my knowledge, no,” AAA answered.
He further stated that Nigeria’s highways are safe, “to a larger extent”.
When the defence counsel asked, “Many Nigerians have been killed on their farms, in churches, in mosques, etc. Schools have been attacked, and students kidnapped or killed. Trains have been attacked, and passengers kidnapped and killed. These killings are not the product of any agitation for separation. Are they? AAA said, “No.”
The case, featuring terrorism and treasonable felony charges, was originally instituted in 2015 following Kanu’s arrest in Lagos.
Major setbacks have held the case down for almost a decade, making it impossible for the prosecution to call witnesses and present exhibits until Tuesday.
The case started with four people initially charged as Kanu’s co-defendants.
However, in February 2018, the then-trial judge, Binta Nyako, severed the trial, separating Kanu — who had fled Nigeria — from the other defendants.
The trial severance allowed the prosecution to continue proceedings against the four remaining co-defendants.
The Nigerian government re-arrested Kanu in Kenya in June 2021.
Featured
Tingo AI Leads Nigeria’s Boldest Guinness World Record Attempt
In an audacious fusion of innovation, culture, and national pride, Tingo AI is set to power one of the most ambitious creative movements in Nigerian history; a Guinness World Record attempt that will unite millions in telling Nigeria’s story through animation.
Titled AnimNation, this historic initiative aims to break the world record for the most participants in a collaborative animated film project, and it’s being championed by none other than Adetunwase Adenle, Nigeria’s four-time Guinness World Record holder and a global advocate for education through creativity.
With Tingo AI as the creative engine, millions of young people across Nigeria and the diaspora will submit 1-minute animations inspired by real moments from Nigerian history. These clips will be woven into a single animated film — the largest of its kind ever attempted.
“History isn’t meant to be archived — it’s meant to be animated, reimagined, and retold by the very people who live its consequences and carry its promise,” said Odusola Opeyemi, Head of Marketing at Tingo AI. “This isn’t just a record attempt. This is a cultural revolution powered by Nigerian ingenuity for real measurable impact.”
From April to June, the campaign will mobilize schools, animation clubs, influencers, and creators to join the movement. Participants will use the dedicated AnimNation app to access tutorials, take quizzes, and create their animations — all under a gamified system that rewards creativity, historical accuracy, and impact.
The grand finale will take place from June 5 to 12, with a massive, tech-driven showcase featuring workshops, live animation battles, and the Guinness World Record verification itself.
And at the heart of it all is Tingo AI, pushing boundaries, creating platforms, and proving once again that when Nigerian innovation meets Nigerian spirit, the world takes notice.
Atiku Knocks Tinubu, EFCC over Arrest of VeryDarkMan, Says It’s Blatant Abuse of Power
I’ll Still Support Peter Obi in 2027, Farotimi Declares
London: Dr Orlando to Host Elite Cybersecurity Masterclass Amid Soaring Global Threats
I Never Negotiated Defecting to APC, Says Gov Adeleke
Towards a Non-Violent Local Government Election in Lagos State
Voice of Emancipation: Inspiration from Ibrahim Traoré
Adding Value: The Faith to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline7 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)