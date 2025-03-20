National
Just In: ‘National Assembly Plans Use of Voice Vote to Validate Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration in Rivers’
By Eric Elezuo
Reports reaching The Boss say that the National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, have plans to employ voice vote of ‘yea’ and ‘nay’ to validate or otherwise the emergency rule declaration on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
Quoting an undisclosed source during a live discussion on Arise News Television, one of the presenters, Rufai Oseni, said that the National Assembly has decided to use voice vote where voters will not be known contrary to the provision of the constitution of the country, which stipulates two-third of votes before the President’s emergency declaration can have the backing of the law.
Analyzing the numbers, the presenters comprising Reuben Abati, Ayo Mairo-Ese and Rufai Oseni, noted that while the the House of Representatives requires at least 270 Affirmative votes for the motion, the Senate needs at least 73 affi4mative votes.
They further reasoned that the ruling All Progressives Congress does not have the number, and would require the help of the opposition to achieve the validation.
However, Abati called on the opposition to defend the Nigerian constitution by rejecting the President’s pronouncement.
Recall that following political crises that have rocked Rivers State in the last 18 months, Tinubu, after taking instructions from the Attorney General, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, declared a state of emergency, sacking the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and other elected officers of the state. The move has raised condemnation from well meaning Nigerians as individuals and corporate entities.
The National Assembly is expected to debate matter this Thursday as the 48 hours window provided by the constitution elapses today, just Nigerians demand a live broadcast of the proceedings so that every citizen will be carried along.
Tinubu’s Ministers Paid Cash for their Ministerial Portfolios – El-Rufai Alleges
A former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that ministerial appointments in President Bola Tinubu’s administration were secured with cash payments.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai dismissed claims that he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a result of being denied a ministerial position.
“But did I even look for the ministerial position? I know those who even paid money to be appointed as ministers.
“Yes, I was at the screening because the President begged me. It was in the public glare, not just between the two of us, for him to say he had never begged me.
“It was in Kaduna where he begged me to come and work with him. Even then, I did not agree until we sat down and he told me what he wanted. That the problem of electricity had hindered the country’s progress. He said he would like to be the President that would finally resolve the power problem and begged me to come and help him achieve that.
“I told him that I would look at the challenge he gave me and would consider working with him. I thought he meant it,” El-Rufai added.
He revealed that some individuals paid for their appointments, insisting he was not interested in the role despite Tinubu’s personal appeal.
El-Rufai further criticised the APC, stating that the party had abandoned its founding principles and become driven by self-interest and financial gain.
He claimed governance has been commercialized, adding that those who worked for the party were sidelined in favour of cronies.
He also disclosed that he informed former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving the APC, seeking his blessing and support.
According to El-Rufai, the APC had strayed from its original vision, prompting him to sever ties with the party.
He said: “The APC has derailed; the party is no longer abiding by its founding principles. Everyone is working for themselves, looking for money. The government is commercialized; everything has a price tag.
“Justice has been kept at bay; those who worked for the party were ignored instead of being compensated. If there is any position or appointment, they give it to a Lagos boy, etc.
“That is why we’ve been speaking. We said this is not the party we know. The party is dead. I said the only option is for me to meet Pastor Tunde Bakare because he dragged me into APC. He took me to Buhari. I did not join the APC because of Buhari; it was Pastor Bakare who brought me into APC, and courtesy demands I should let him know.”
“Buhari too, I told him I was leaving the party. I sought his blessings and prayers. He said he has given me his blessings and prayers. We are the ones in politics, while he (Buhari) is now the father of the land and has been praying for us, so what remains?
“I’ve publicly denounced my membership of the party. They can go and hold on to the party; they can eat the party alone like food. We’ve given up.”
Asked if he decided to leave the party to avoid being expelled, El-Rufai said it would have been much better for him to be expelled from the APC.
“That would’ve been much easier for me, but look at it, as I kept on saying, I did not leave the party; it’s the party that dumped me. Why did it leave me? First of all, I was marginalized, not involved in all party activities. Not that I was invited and refused to honor the invite – I was completely sidelined.
“Secondly, what we had planned to implement when we formed the government is not what’s being implemented,” he further alleged.
Egbetokun Reaffirms Ban on Parade of Suspects
The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the ban on the public parade of criminal suspects by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
This follows an earlier directive by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), prohibiting the practice.
The PUNCH had exclusively reported that the AGF had ordered the police to desist from parading suspects.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, reaffirmed the police chief’s commitment to upholding fundamental human rights and aligning with global best practices in policing.
“IGP Kayode Egbetokun has reiterated the ban on the public parade of suspects by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. This commitment by the IGP aims to uphold the fundamental human rights of every citizen and adhere to global best practices in policing by reiterating the standing directive prohibiting the public parade of criminal suspects before formal charges are filed in a court of law,” Adejobi stated.
He noted that the directive had previously been communicated to all police commands and zones as part of the force’s modernization efforts and dedication to respecting the rights of all individuals, including criminal suspects.
According to Adejobi, the policy aligns with international human rights standards, which prioritize the protection of human dignity throughout the judicial process.
Adejobi also called on the media and the public to support the directive by ensuring responsible reporting and ethical journalism.
He said, “This directive, previously communicated to all commands and zones within the Police Force, is a cornerstone of the Nigeria Police Force’s modernization efforts and reflects its dedication to respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those suspected of criminal activity.
” The IGP emphasized that this policy is aligned with international human rights standards, which prioritize the protection and preservation of the dignity and rights of individuals throughout the judicial process.
“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to operating within the bounds of the law and promoting a culture of respect for human rights among its personnel. The IGP seeks the understanding and cooperation of the public, particularly members of the media, in adhering to this directive. Responsible reporting and adherence to ethical journalistic practices are vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair and impartial justice system that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”
Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As New Accountant General
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.
A statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga said his appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.
Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.
“A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.
“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions,” the statement read in part.
Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy.
He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.
He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.
President Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment, and urged him to discharge his duties in the service with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service.
