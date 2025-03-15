National
Tinubu’s Ministers Paid Cash for their Ministerial Portfolios – El-Rufai Alleges
A former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that ministerial appointments in President Bola Tinubu’s administration were secured with cash payments.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai dismissed claims that he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a result of being denied a ministerial position.
“But did I even look for the ministerial position? I know those who even paid money to be appointed as ministers.
“Yes, I was at the screening because the President begged me. It was in the public glare, not just between the two of us, for him to say he had never begged me.
“It was in Kaduna where he begged me to come and work with him. Even then, I did not agree until we sat down and he told me what he wanted. That the problem of electricity had hindered the country’s progress. He said he would like to be the President that would finally resolve the power problem and begged me to come and help him achieve that.
“I told him that I would look at the challenge he gave me and would consider working with him. I thought he meant it,” El-Rufai added.
He revealed that some individuals paid for their appointments, insisting he was not interested in the role despite Tinubu’s personal appeal.
El-Rufai further criticised the APC, stating that the party had abandoned its founding principles and become driven by self-interest and financial gain.
He claimed governance has been commercialized, adding that those who worked for the party were sidelined in favour of cronies.
He also disclosed that he informed former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving the APC, seeking his blessing and support.
According to El-Rufai, the APC had strayed from its original vision, prompting him to sever ties with the party.
He said: “The APC has derailed; the party is no longer abiding by its founding principles. Everyone is working for themselves, looking for money. The government is commercialized; everything has a price tag.
“Justice has been kept at bay; those who worked for the party were ignored instead of being compensated. If there is any position or appointment, they give it to a Lagos boy, etc.
“That is why we’ve been speaking. We said this is not the party we know. The party is dead. I said the only option is for me to meet Pastor Tunde Bakare because he dragged me into APC. He took me to Buhari. I did not join the APC because of Buhari; it was Pastor Bakare who brought me into APC, and courtesy demands I should let him know.”
“Buhari too, I told him I was leaving the party. I sought his blessings and prayers. He said he has given me his blessings and prayers. We are the ones in politics, while he (Buhari) is now the father of the land and has been praying for us, so what remains?
“I’ve publicly denounced my membership of the party. They can go and hold on to the party; they can eat the party alone like food. We’ve given up.”
Asked if he decided to leave the party to avoid being expelled, El-Rufai said it would have been much better for him to be expelled from the APC.
“That would’ve been much easier for me, but look at it, as I kept on saying, I did not leave the party; it’s the party that dumped me. Why did it leave me? First of all, I was marginalized, not involved in all party activities. Not that I was invited and refused to honor the invite – I was completely sidelined.
“Secondly, what we had planned to implement when we formed the government is not what’s being implemented,” he further alleged.
Egbetokun Reaffirms Ban on Parade of Suspects
The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the ban on the public parade of criminal suspects by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
This follows an earlier directive by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), prohibiting the practice.
The PUNCH had exclusively reported that the AGF had ordered the police to desist from parading suspects.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, reaffirmed the police chief’s commitment to upholding fundamental human rights and aligning with global best practices in policing.
“IGP Kayode Egbetokun has reiterated the ban on the public parade of suspects by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. This commitment by the IGP aims to uphold the fundamental human rights of every citizen and adhere to global best practices in policing by reiterating the standing directive prohibiting the public parade of criminal suspects before formal charges are filed in a court of law,” Adejobi stated.
He noted that the directive had previously been communicated to all police commands and zones as part of the force’s modernization efforts and dedication to respecting the rights of all individuals, including criminal suspects.
According to Adejobi, the policy aligns with international human rights standards, which prioritize the protection of human dignity throughout the judicial process.
Adejobi also called on the media and the public to support the directive by ensuring responsible reporting and ethical journalism.
He said, “This directive, previously communicated to all commands and zones within the Police Force, is a cornerstone of the Nigeria Police Force’s modernization efforts and reflects its dedication to respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those suspected of criminal activity.
” The IGP emphasized that this policy is aligned with international human rights standards, which prioritize the protection and preservation of the dignity and rights of individuals throughout the judicial process.
“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to operating within the bounds of the law and promoting a culture of respect for human rights among its personnel. The IGP seeks the understanding and cooperation of the public, particularly members of the media, in adhering to this directive. Responsible reporting and adherence to ethical journalistic practices are vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair and impartial justice system that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”
Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As New Accountant General
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.
A statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga said his appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.
Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.
“A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.
“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions,” the statement read in part.
Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy.
He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.
He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.
President Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment, and urged him to discharge his duties in the service with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service.
FG Seeks to Abolish JSS, SSS, Introduces 12-Year
The Federal government has announced the scrapping of all Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools in the country and introduced a compulsory 12-year uninterrupted basic education model, after which a Nigerian child can aspire to higher education.
With this development, the government is seeking the abolition of 6-3-3-4 education system and replacing it with 12-4.
The government also directed the National Council on Education to officially adopt 16 years as the minimum entry age requirement into the country’s tertiary institutions.
The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 2025 extraordinary National Council on Education meeting.
The NCE is the highest policy-making body in the education sector.
The event was attended by commissioners for education in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), agencies and parastatals under the ministry, and development partners.
According to the minister, by subsuming secondary education into basic education, students will benefit from uninterrupted learning up to the age of 16.
Alausa said the new policy is in line with global best practices.
The reform, he stressed, will also reduce dropout rates by eliminating financial and systemic barriers that currently prevent students from completing secondary education.
“Extending basic education to 12 years will ensure a standardized curriculum that is uniformly implemented across the nation,” Alausa said.
“This will also facilitate early exposure to vocational and entrepreneurial skills, preparing students for both higher education and employment.
“Many developed nations have implemented similar systems where basic education spans 12 years, ensuring that students acquire foundational knowledge before specializing at tertiary levels.
“This reform also aligns Nigeria’s education system with international standards, fostering better educational outcomes and global competitiveness.”
He said it will also lead to economic and social impact, adding that “Educated youth contribute significantly to national development.
“When students receive an extended period of compulsory education, they are better equipped to join the workforce with relevant skills. This reform will also reduce child labor and other social vices resulting from premature school dropouts.”
He highlighted the implementation strategies to successfully integrate secondary education into basic education to include: policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, teacher training and recruitment, funding and partnerships, curriculum enhancement.
