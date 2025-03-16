Connect with us

Siminalayi Fubara: A Governor in Limbo

15 hours ago

By Eric Elezuo

This is not the best of times for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as the political crises in the state is speedily threatening to drown his incumbency.

The governor, who had talked tough in the last 18 months when the friendship between him and his political godfather, who is the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, unceremoniously collapsed. The two men have since been on each other’s jugular over the control of the state, both in party structure and administrative mechanism. While the governor is fighting with the weapon of his executive powers, Wike is remote-controling Martins Amaewhule and his 26 loyal lawmakers to his advantage as his own weapon of warfare in the infamous war of supremacy in the state.

Today, after 18 months of unpleasant ups and downs, the Wike camp has secured an upper hand with the verdict on February 27, 2025, of the Supreme Court, which practically gave Wike and his team judgment, leaving Governor Fubara in the cold of uncertainty, waving in limbo, eating a humble pie and offering the olive branch in the war of attrition. Of course, Wike and his gang has conscientiously rejected the peace deal.

“All Wike and the 27 lawmakers and their supporters want is the tag ‘former governor’ to be attached to Fubara’s name. Nothing short of that. They want him impeached, and are doing everything humanly possible to see it happen,” a source told The Boss.

On Friday, February 28, 2005, the Supreme Court on made landmark pronouncements that placed Governor Fubara on the receiving end, and giving Wike and his supporters victory in what seem to be a foreclosure in the game of throne that paralysed the political and administrative existence of the state since inauguration in 2023.

Speaking to The Punch, on the excitement exhibited by Wike on the pronouncements, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said, “Wike and the House of Assembly members should manage their egos to ensure the people of Rivers State do not suffer. Wike was almost pushed out of politics by Governor Fubara; he was almost turned into a neophyte. This would have caused a ruckus in Abuja. His rejoicing is not out of bliss. He rejoiced because he has his life back home. That was the essence of Fubara’s fight—to not only demystify him but to render him homeless.

“Wike’s excitement about this judgment is understandable, as he was almost gone. Whatever Fubara has done is not alien to politics.”

The apex court judgment stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from releasing funds to the Rivers State Government until the Rivers House of Assembly is properly constituted in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.

It further affirmed the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers House of Assembly members as valid members of the house, and Amaewhule, the authentic speaker.

The apex court, in a 62-page judgement on the case against the lawmaker (SC/CV/1174/2024) held that there was “no iota or shred of evidence” to support the claim that the lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The pronouncements were made by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, declared that no money should be released to the Rivers State Government until a lawful Appropriation Act is enacted in the state, thereby affirming the judgment of the Federal High Court that initially barred the state’s allocation of funds.

Earlier, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on October 24, 2024, had in a judgment issued an order barring the Central Bank of Nigeria from further disbursing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State Government.

The trial judge, in her ruling, also stopped the Accountant-General of the Federation, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank, where the state holds accounts, from releasing funds to the government.

Justice Abdulmalik had declared that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s receipt and use of the state’s monthly allocations since January 2024 constituted a violation of the constitution that cannot be permitted to continue.

Meanwhile, delivering judgment in the appeal brought before it by the 27 lawmakers, Justice Agim set aside the Court of Appeal judgment, which earlier nullified the Federal High Court judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction and restored the trial court’s decision.

He said, “The judgment of the Federal High Court is hereby affirmed.”

The apex court also declared, “The Rivers State allocation fund is to be seized until they purge themselves of all the shades of unconstitutionality.”

Meanwhile, recalling the Appeal Court judgment that lambasted Fubara for presenting the 2024 budget before the four Assembly members, Justice Akomaye described the governor’s actions as “bigamy.”

The apex court, in its judgment, agreed with the trial and appellate courts, which declared the presentation of the 2024 budget before 4 out of 31 members of the house as a nullity.

Not only did the court nullified all the structures that sustained Fubara’s administration, it lambasted the governor, thoroughly reducing him to a laughing among Wike and his followers, berating him for breaking down the Rivers State House of Assembly building as a way to stop the defected 27 lawmakers from sitting, thereby forcing them to sit outside to carry out their lawful activities.

The justices said it is a regular occurrence for those in executive power who feel threatened that their seat is being taken or is about to be impeached to resort to actions like demolishing buildings and other acts of bigamy.

The court held, that “Four members sitting as purported members of the House of Assembly in disobedience to the subsisting order of the court is a nullity.”

The court added that the legislature represents the fulcrum of the Assembly and must be protected at all costs.

Justice Agim ordered that the Clerk and Deputy Clerk, who were unlawfully redeployed out of the House of Assembly, be allowed to resume work alongside the House of Assembly workers.

The court even awarded N5 million court against Fubara, saying that his actions were ‘a joke taken too far’.

“The Supreme Court spoke as if it was reading a script written by FCT minister, Nyesom Wike. The arguments and conclusions did not in anyway take into consideration of the prayers of Gov Fubara. It sounded more like the judgment that validated the Tinubu election, and of course the resolutions of the peace brokered by Tinubu in 2024,” the source further said.

But while the Fubara camp are going cap in hand in search if peace, the Wike camp has been proving heady, rebuffing every approach towards settlement.

In a press conference with selected journalists, and media houses, Wike spoke with zeal and confidence, rebuking Fubara and his government, and supporting members of the assembly for locking out the governor when he came to present the budget in as much as they had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to present the budget.

“Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It’s not a criminal offence,” Wike had said as a matter of factly, suggesting the intention of the camp to impeach him.

Wike, appearing to be the spokesperson for the Amaewhule-led Assembly, also criticised Fubara for choosing to send a public letter rather than directly contacting the Assembly Speaker and his team by phone to arrange a private meeting.

He argued that the lawmakers were not Fubara’s subordinates and deserved to nbe treated with respect.

Fubara had, in his bid to seek peace, invited the lawmakers to a meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025, in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

Even the factional chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, attacked Fubara, asking him to resign from office or be impeached.

But in a twist of events, the state boils again with threats from the Ijaw nationalities, to blow up oil installations should Fubara be impeached; a threat Wike dismissed as ‘rubbish, nonsence’.

While the impeachment the pro-Wike lawmakers, comprising majority of the assembly members, 27 in number, are seeking, is a tall order, taking into consideration a few variables not in their favour, Fubara is exploring every option to ensure that impeachment is never put on the table. As a result, putting aside the disgrace of being locked out of the assembly quarters, the governor has promised to re-present the budget in fulfillment of the Supreme Court order, choosing Wednesday March 19, 2025, or any other date in March, the lawmakers might choose.

The governor, in a letter dated March 13 and addressed to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, said his decision is in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment and in response to the lawmakers’ request for him to re-present the budget.

He recalled the bitter experience of visiting the Assembly Quarters with his entourage, where the lawmakers were temporarily sitting to present the budget, but he was denied access to the complex.

The letter read, “You may recall my failed visit to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 12th March 2025, for the presentation of the 2025 Rivers State Budget in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As you know, the planned presentation of the said budget could not take place because my entourage and I were locked out at the gate and denied entry into the premises despite the prior delivery of a soft copy of the notice to you following the failure of the Clerk to accept the hard copy from us.

“Recall further that before this unfortunate incident, the House issued a 48-hour ultimatum to present the 2025 budget even when we were yet to be served with the certified true copy of the judgment and accompanying enrolled orders.

“Therefore, we were simply complying with both the order of the Supreme Court and the request of the Rivers State House of Assembly when we came to present the 2025 budget on the 12th of March, 2025.

“The Supreme Court has directed that all arms of government should exercise their powers and perform their duties within the ambits of the Constitution and ordinary laws of our country, and this we must do to end the lingering stalemate and advance the progress of our state and the well-being of our people.

“No matter the depth of our differences, we believe the interests of the state and our people should take priority over political conflicts.

“Against this background, it is my pleasure to again notify you, Mr. Speaker, of my desire and intention to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 19th March 2025, by 11.00 a.m. or any other date within March 2025 that you may consider convenient.

“Thank you for the kind consideration of my request by the House, and please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurance of my highest regards.”

But the Martin Amaewhule-led House, has denied receipt of the governor’s letter, accusing him of frustrating the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment, especially the re-presentation of the budget.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Information and spokesperson, Dr Enemi George, on Sunday, the House urged the public to pressure the governor to follow due process in presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill, rather than attempting to gain public sympathy by portraying lawmakers as obstacles.

He challenged the governor to produce an acknowledged copy of the letter he claimed to have sent to the House.

He said in part, “Nothing can be farther from the truth. We want to state categorically that there is no such letter before the House of Assembly nor any of its staff.

“We challenge the governor and his aides to produce an acknowledgement copy of such a letter or any evidence that such a letter was sent or received by the House of Assembly. It is absolutely untrue and unfortunate. The general public must as a matter of importance ignore such claim.

“It is now very obvious that if at all there was such a letter, the intended recipient was not the legislature, but the public, and the clear intention was to play to the gallery, whip up public sentiment, demonize the House of Assembly and set the public against us. This is demeaning, denigrating and perilously unfortunate.”

So, while it is not clear if the lawmakers will honour the governor’s request, they are fighting tooth and nail to ensure that the Chief Judge of the state is removed. His removal will pave the way for smooth removal of Fubara as a replacement, planted by the lawmakers, will surely sanction any impeachment move.

They Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, has been accused by the House of age falsification, and directed the Department pf State Service (DSS) to investigate him.

From.every indication, it’s still a long walk to peace and resolution as the Wike camp continues to breathe fire down the neck of the executive governor, who as it appears, exists presently in a limbo.

The coming days however, will further unravel more matters

Trending