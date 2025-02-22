Opinion
Babangida’s June 12 Confession: Can Nigerians Ever Forget His Atrocious Rule?
By Mobolaji Sanusi
On Thursday, February 21, 2025, despotic retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida launched his book titled: “A Journey In Service-An Autobiography.” The book is obviously an attempt to appease almighty God, not any human being.
As he revels in the twilight of his life and with the mindset that he’s currently enjoying an age bracket where going the mortal way is imminent, the fear of eluding aljannah if necessary atonement is forsaken here on earth cannot be overlooked.
At his book presentation that was well attended by all known notable living victims of his misrule in Abuja, the demonic military ruler in Nigeria’s political history, for once , publicly expressed halfhearted contrition to wit: “I regret June 12. I accept full responsibility for the decisions taken and June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, missteps happened in quick succession. That accident of history is most regrettable. The nation is entitled to expect my expression of regret.”
With those carefully crafted words in Babangida’s usual deceptive language come a sense of nostalgic feelings about an avoidable act of a military power monger that threw the country into a yet-to-be-overcome democratic and economic rigmarole.
For Babangida, other power mongers and living creatures, time teaches the value of life but people only change when faced by compelling experience of life’s reality. The dawn of Babangida’s sad reality has arrived during his 83rd birthday celebration. And the truth about the acknowledgment of his criminal annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential election that Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola convincingly won has just been made by him. He has dodged this reality in his bid to preserve his pride and already badly dented leadership reputation for decades.
In a country with contemporary generation of youths that lacked a veritable sense of their history, the depth of Babangida’s book launch might be taken with levity. To them, it’s not difficult to dismiss it as a routine, frequently embarked upon by political leaders masquerading as authors to garb history in their preferred clothes colour.
What’s not impossible from the foregoing is the likelihood that Niccolo Machiavelli had Babangida and perhaps other Nigerian political gladiators in mind when he opined several decades ago: “Everyone sees what you appear to be, few experience what you really are.” For Nigerians that are old enough when Babangida was an imperial military ruler, the truth that his book launch audience failed to throw on his face is that he is one power-obsessed political monster who ruled this country and nearly ran it politically and economically aground.
With the assemblage of brilliant minds that he surrounded himself with during his imperial reign in power, he espoused astounding policy philosophy that he never embodied empirically. In actual fact, Babangida is an embodiment of the widely known cliche of leading by precept rather than example.
Currently, the stark reality staring IBB in the face is reinforced by the fact that at the apogee of his political power, he failed to trust his instincts which are altruistic messages from his soul. He gleefully succumbed to pleasures of the flesh. And with his conscience giving him sleepless nights over his misrule over Nigeria and especially misdeeds to MKO Abiola, he has now grudgingly through his autobiography come out to half heartedly confessed the sad truth of how he deprived Nigerians the opportunity of having a president in Abiola that holds, till date, the record of winning an untainted election ever in the anal of presidential elections in this country.
Rather than make direct regrets and pointed plea for forgiveness from his country patriots, IBB was busy passing buck on General Sani Abacha and Aikhomu through his secretary that he claimed released the annulment press statement while away in Katsina state, without his imprimatur. This is despite his knowing that both were not alive to defend themselves.
Unfortunately and obviously in a deliberate strategic timing by Babangida, he ensured that most of those he orchestrated the devilish June 12, 1993 presidential annulment saga with; that could corroborate or debunked his lies including Arthur Nzeribe, Abimbola Davis, , Clement Akpamgbo, Justices Dahiru Saleh and Bassey Ikpeme, Professors Humphrey Nwosu and Omo Omoruyi and more importantly General Sani Abacha and Vice Admiral Augustus Aikhomu are all dead. That is vintage Babangida for young Nigerians to know.
What If US President Trump Shifts from Aid to Trade?
By Magnus Onyibe
President Donald J. Trump’s executive order eliminating USAID has sent shockwaves across the globe, particularly in aid-dependent nations, most of which are in Africa. In line with the saying that “when America sneezes, the world catches a cold,” many countries are now facing severe consequences due to the proposed end of US aid.
CNN’s Larry Madowo highlighted the crisis unfolding in Africa with a report on a Ugandan HIV/AIDS patient who lost access to life-saving medication following the withdrawal of USAID funding. This situation in Uganda mirrors what could happen across Africa, where the impact is expected to be devastating.
However, Nigeria appears to be an exception to this looming crisis. The country has taken a proactive approach by allocating N700 billion in its 2025 budget to support healthcare services and mitigate the effects of the anticipated aid withdrawal. Not since the tenure of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy has Nigeria been this well-prepared for an impending crisis. Her policies during the 2008 global financial meltdown—triggered by the subprime mortgage crisis in the US—helped shield Nigeria from the worst effects of the recession.
Similarly, Nigeria’s current strategy, led by Health Minister Prof. Ali Pate, Finance Minister Wale Edun, and their colleagues in the Budget and Planning Ministry, aims to cushion the blow of the USAID funding cut. As a result, Nigeria may avoid the severe consequences that other aid-dependent countries could face.
Given this development, my advice to other vulnerable African nations is to follow Nigeria’s example by making proactive budgetary provisions to address the new reality. Some leaders may argue that they lack the resources to provide free or affordable healthcare services, such as HIV/AIDS treatment, to their indigent populations. However, the counterargument is that they must prioritize the well-being of their citizens over personal luxuries, which they often display both at home and during international events.
Ironically, many of the leaders whose nations rely on US aid are known for extravagant lifestyles. Instead of depending on foreign assistance, they should focus on efficiently managing their scarce resources to support their people.
This was evident during the African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, where several aircraft bearing the logos and names of impoverished nations were seen on the tarmac, having transported their leaders to the summit. Ironically, many of these countries are among the largest beneficiaries of USAID assistance, which is intended to support vulnerable populations, yet their leaders continue to enjoy lavish lifestyles.
Rather than prioritizing luxury travel, these leaders should focus on the well-being of their citizens by allocating resources to essential healthcare services, such as HIV/AIDS treatment. CNN’s Larry Madowo has already warned that the withdrawal of USAID funding could have devastating consequences for those who depend on it.
On the other side of the debate are those who see USAID as more than just a humanitarian organization, arguing that it has functioned as a tool of U.S. geopolitical influence under the guise of goodwill. Now that its role as an instrument of American soft power has come to light, many—both within the U.S. (especially those opposed to foreign interventions) and globally—have rallied behind President Trump and his government efficiency czar, Elon Musk.
For these critics, the revelation that USAID not only engages in foreign interference but also serves as a platform for promoting American goods and services worldwide is a welcome development. U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, in a congressional briefing, exposed USAID’s operations, suggesting that its activities may rival or even surpass those of the CIA during the Cold War, when global influence was contested between the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union. Perry’s statements align with Trump’s claim that USAID had “strayed from its original mission of responsibly advancing interests abroad.”
Had Trump not taken the drastic step of ordering Musk to review USAID’s activities, many of its controversial operations might have remained hidden. In response, the U.S. Congress has launched an investigation into what has been described as a shocking revelation. Similarly, in Nigeria, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno State—the region hardest hit by Boko Haram insurgency—has called for further scrutiny, following claims that USAID funds may have indirectly benefited terrorist groups.
The argument that foreign aid rarely helps its intended recipients is not new. Economist Dr. Dambisa Moyo, a Harvard alumna, made a similar case in her book Dead Aid: Why Aid Is Not Working and How There Is a Better Way for Africa. Against this backdrop, Trump’s push to transition from aid to trade could mark a significant shift, especially if it leads to Africa moving beyond its historical role as a supplier of raw materials.
As Trump works to rebalance global trade by imposing high tariffs to reduce deficits with key partners—Mexico ($172 billion), Canada ($63.3 billion), China ($295 billion), and major European and Indian economies—he may come to realize that U.S.-Africa trade is relatively small but heavily skewed in America’s favor. Africa is one of the few regions where the U.S. enjoys a trade surplus while simultaneously extending substantial aid.
The lack of significant African participation in global trade (less than 3%) has been cited as a key factor in the continent’s persistent poverty and disease burdens.
As Trump’s return to the White House reshapes global dynamics, two opposing forces have emerged. On one side are Washington’s political establishment figures, who opposed his reelection on November 5 and continue to resist his policies, as evidenced by the numerous legal challenges against him. Their opposition is unlikely to wane as they seek to maintain the old global order.
On the other side is Trump’s vast base of support—over 77 million Americans—who propelled him to victory in all seven swing states, securing his position as the 47th president. This unprecedented political shift is now influencing U.S. foreign policy and Africa’s economic future.
In the past two decades, no U.S. president who lost a re-election bid has returned in the next election cycle to defeat the incumbent and reclaim the White House. Given this precedent, Trump’s victory should be respected, especially since his party controls the Senate, the House of Representatives, and, to some extent, the Supreme Court.
However, as is typical in politics, the minority of voters who opposed him have been vocal in their discontent. Many of these individuals are part of the Washington establishment, which is resistant to change and closely tied to USAID. Additionally, numerous Americans benefit directly from USAID contracts, supplying goods and services that the agency is meant to provide to vulnerable populations worldwide. With Trump’s decision to scale back or eliminate USAID, their financial interests have been disrupted, fueling their opposition to his administration’s reforms.
Critics argue that dismantling USAID diminishes America’s global influence by weakening its use of soft power, which the agency represents as a humanitarian arm of U.S. foreign policy. However, their objections may be more self-serving than altruistic. After all, if their primary concern were genuine humanitarian aid, a public audit of USAID should not provoke such intense opposition—unless those protesting have hidden agendas.
A key question arises: Why do establishment figures in the U.S. and abroad believe that American influence can only be exerted through USAID? Why not prioritize trade over aid? Since Trump’s return to the White House on January 20, his administration has shifted U.S. foreign policy toward emphasizing high trade tariffs and reducing aid.
Reflecting on historical patterns, my master’s thesis at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy—Darfur: Why the West Failed to Help—analyzed global conflicts over the past century. I traced how competition for natural resources, dating back to the Rockefeller and Rothschild families’ dominance in the oil industry, fueled international crises. One of the most devastating consequences was the 1915 Armenian genocide, reportedly carried out under the influence of these powerful industrialists.
In this nearly 20-year-old thesis, which I am now developing into a book titled Darfur-Sudan: Why the Superpowers Failed to Help – Global Power Dynamics and Humanitarian Crises, I argue that conflicts over resource control often stem from unfair trade practices. The failure to establish equitable trade relations has led to deep resentment, culminating in acts of terrorism, such as the September 11, 2001 attacks, where extremists from regions long exploited by global powers targeted the U.S. in what they perceived as a response to economic and political oppression.
Unfortunately, little has changed. The same economic disparities that have plagued Africa for decades remain unresolved. Trump’s “America First” agenda, which seeks to balance U.S. trade by imposing tariffs on countries like Mexico ($172 billion deficit), Canada ($63.3 billion deficit), and China ($295 billion deficit), is disrupting both domestic and global economic systems.
As I have previously argued, Africa should not be treated as a charity case but as a legitimate trade partner. The continent is home to approximately 30% of the world’s mineral resources, including:
• 78% of global diamond reserves
• 89% of platinum
• 81% of chrome
• 80% of coltan
• 70% of tantalum
• 40% of gold, copper, and platinum
• 60% of cobalt
• 20% of uranium and lithium
• 10% of the world’s oil reserves
These minerals are crucial for both traditional industries and emerging green technologies. Yet Africa continues to be viewed primarily as a source of raw materials rather than a participant in value-added production and global trade.
A recent report by the African Policy Research Institute (APRI), Mapping Africa’s Green Mineral Partnerships, highlights existing agreements that allow industrialized nations—including the U.S., China, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, India, South Korea, and Japan—to extract Africa’s resources. However, these relationships often resemble exploitative colonial-era practices rather than equitable trade partnerships.
This situation echoes the 1884–85 Berlin Conference, where European powers divided Africa for resource extraction with little regard for the continent’s long-term development. Such an approach must end. As Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed, stated in his landmark 1976 speech at the Organization of African Unity (OAU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Africa deserves fair trade, not continued exploitation. Nearly 50 years later, his words remain relevant.
Trump’s new world order—ending USAID’s unchecked influence and promoting self-reliance among nations—aligns with this perspective. His stance that “every nation should fend for itself” may seem harsh, but it is ultimately a fair proposition. However, African nations cannot achieve true self-sufficiency if they remain trapped in a cycle of raw material exports without the ability to develop industries that process these resources into finished goods.
This dependency on aid rather than trade has kept Africa in a state of economic stagnation, plagued by poverty and disease. In contrast, after World War II, the U.S. helped Europe rebuild through the Marshall Plan, proving that strategic investment—not just aid—can create lasting economic stability. Africa deserves a similar approach, where trade and industrialization replace reliance on foreign assistance.
Africa deserves support from the West, considering that both Europe and the U.S. built their wealth by exploiting the continent during the transatlantic slave trade. Natural resources—including crops, gold, and other valuable minerals—were extracted, and millions of Africans were forcibly taken to provide labor that contributed to the economic rise of the Western world.
Despite ongoing calls for reparations, Africa has yet to receive meaningful compensation. This is in stark contrast to Germany, which provided reparations to Israel for the Holocaust, and the U.S., which implemented the Marshall Plan to help rebuild Europe after World War II, even though it was not directly responsible for the devastation. Given that America benefited significantly from African slaves who played a key role in its development, it would not be unreasonable to expect Trump to address this historical injustice. One way to do so would be through strategic investment in infrastructure projects that could help lift Africa out of its current economic challenges.
At a recent reception held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) to honor Professor Bolaji Akinyemi’s return as chairman of the council, he playfully questioned my strong support for Trump. The distinguished diplomat—renowned for his signature bow tie, which he still wears well into his eighties—seemed curious about my stance.
In response, I explained that, given the difficult path Trump took to reclaim the White House, he appears to be a leader determined to challenge the status quo and, in many ways, “save the world from itself.” I ended on a lighthearted note, telling him not to be surprised if a Trump Tower soon becomes part of the skylines of Lagos or Abuja.
The remark briefly stunned Professor Akinyemi, a statesman known for his contributions to Nigeria’s global diplomatic influence. As the architect of the Concert of Medium Powers, the Technical Aids Corps (Nigeria’s version of USAID), and the mind behind the controversial Black Bomb project, he was once at the center of Nigeria’s foreign policy strategy. Yet, while the idea of Trump making a direct mark on Africa may seem far-fetched, it is not entirely impossible.
Some may allege that Trump does not like Africans and cite a fake news that he reffered to Africa as ‘Shit hole country’ which is a phantom because it remains unproven with irrefutable evidence. The truth is that Trump does not dislike Africa or its people . That is evidenced by the fact that when the legendary and iconic Nelson Mandela of South Africa visited the US when he was released from South African jail, it was Trump’s private jet that was made available to him to travel around the US. So, Trump has a heritage of doing good to Africans and the continent to which he has currently established fillial relationship.
Magnus Onyibe, a public policy analyst, author, democracy advocate, development strategist, alumnus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA, and a former commissioner in the Delta State government, (2003-2007) sent this piece from Lagos, Nigeria.
To continue with this conversation and more, please visit www.magnum.ng.
President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida: An Irrepressible Enigma and Enduring Institution
By Chief Femi Fani-Kayode
32 years after leaving power President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has assumed full responsibility for what happened on the June 12th 1993 ANNULMENMENT of Chief MKO Abiola’s presidential election and it’s attendant consequences.
He has explained the circumstances under which it happened and has not only acknowledged that Abiola actually won the election but that he was also unfairly robbed of his MANDATE when he and his military regime annuled it.
What he didn’t say was that if he had not a annuled the election those that wanted it aborted would have killed him, key members of his Government, MKO Abiola, MKO’s family and everyone else that opposed them and his Government would have been toppled in a very violent and bloody coup which would have definately led to a long, brutal and protracted civil war.
IBB has told his side of the story and explained to us what actually transpired. He refused to remain silent, he did not shy away from speaking the truth or refuse to accept responsibility and he did not pass the buck.
Instead he came clean, displayed immense courage and did the right and proper thing.
That is what leaders are meant to do and he did it without fear or favour regardless of whose ox was gored. Kudos to him.
We need to appreciate this gesture, eschew all bitterness, let go of all our pent up anger, forgive him for what many perceive him to be his sins and move on.
Equally we need to accord him his rightful place in history as one the the greats despite his fallibility. He is after all a mere man, albeit a great one, and not God.
Only God is free of fault and is infallible and there is not one man that has ever lived, led or ruled that is infallible.
All those insulting and abusing him today for putting the facts and his experiences on record in his book are malevolent bitter twisted souls & unenlightened ignorant cowards who have no appreciation of history or what this man actually achieved or the events that led up to June 12th.
They only see things in part and are allowing their emotions rather than their heads to rule them.
I was in the NADECO trenches during that difficult time and like many others paid my dues too but I can say that outside of the June 12th matter IBB did more for Nigeria than virtually any other President or Head of State.
He left power 32 years ago & yet every single living former Nigerian President and Head of State bar President Muhammadu Buhari who he had removed from power in a coup in 1985 attended his book launching in person a couple of days ago and despite all Buhari actually sent a representative.
It was an extraordinary event & I witnessed it with my own eyes because I had the privilege of being invited.
If the number of leaders that attended, which included President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former President and former Head of State President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo, former President of Sierra Leone Koroma, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Sambo & former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not tell Nigerians the high esteem that the ruling elites have for him then nothing will.
May God continue to be with this great & inspiring man who has displayed immense discipline, resilience, dignity, self-respect, courage & humility throughout his distinguished life.
I pray he continues to share his vast reserves of knowledge & wisdom & make his contributions to national development for many years to come.
Whether his numerous detractors like it or not IBB remains an enigma, an institution & the most consequential Head of State & President in our history. No-one can take that from him and we are very proud of him.
I wish both him and his family well.
Babangida’s Confession and Atonement: Quo Vadis?
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
I have carefully read and listened to former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babagida’s public remorse and regrets over the atrocious annulment of the June 12,1993 presidential elections. He did this 32 whopping years later.I want to very quickly say that it takes a man with strong guts and balls and a man who has become repentant, born again and has seen the face of God to publicly recant his earlier wrongful deeds and offer public apology to the entire nation. This was no doubt meant to heal gapinng wounds and balm wounded and bruised hearts.
The polls, the best, most transparent and credible elections, ever held in Nigeria till date, were meant to end decades of military dictatorship. The annulment threw Nigeria into turmoil and widespread unreast, protests, maimings and killings. This forced Babagida to “step aside”; the enthronenent of the Ernest Shonekan’s Interim Government; and the arrest and detention of Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner, who later died in Aso Villa in questionable and suspicious circumstances.
Of course, General Sani Abacha, who was his second in command later sacked Shonekan in a bloodless coup. For years, IBB prevaricated on the annulment, claiming he did it in the best national interest. But on Thursday the 20th of February, 2025, Babangida during the presentation of his memoirs, “A journey In Service”, pointedly regretted in the public: “I regret June 12. I accept full responsibility for the decisions taken and June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, missteps happened in quick succession. That accident of history is most regrettable. The nation is entitled to expect my expression of regret “. And wait for it: he acknowledged for the first time that Abiola won the elections fair and square, trouncing his major opponent, Alhaji Bashir Tofa.
I want to salute Babagida for having the courage and humility to own up like a man; that everything that happened during the June 12 crisis took place under him as the head of state and the president who was also the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I salute him for acknowledging that his government which actually organised unarguably the freest, fairest and most credible elections in the electoral history of Nigeria when it introduced option A4 from electoral books that were hithenlrto unknown to Nigeria or to the world. But unfortunately, regrettably like he now admits, he again turned around to annul the same elections in a way that was most bizarre, curious and unnatural.
To me, that he has come out to open up to doing something wrong and egregious to a bleeding nation should be appreciated. I believe that Nigerians should forgive him because to err is human and to forgive is divine (Eph 4:32 ). I personally have now forgiven him because I was also a victim of the June12 crisis. It threw up all manners of challenges to me as a person, where in my very youthful age; in my thirties, I found myself marching on the streets of Lagos every day- from Ikeja bus stop roundabout, to Ikorodu road; up to Tejuosho market; from there to Ojuelegba, Surulere; to Mushin; to Shomolu and Igando, Alimosho.
Everyday, we were on the streets, protesting the mindless annulment. Some of us were killed in process; some were lucky enough to escape abroad on self exile.But some of us- very few indeed- refused to flee our dear country; we stayed back. We stared at the military eyeball to eyeball. We challenge authority and spoke truth to power.We challenged impunity and repression. I suffered several detentions across different detention centres. I virtually could not find means of livelihood for my youthful family because I was profiled, my phones bugged and no briefs were coming in. But I personally forgive him because it takes tons of guts to make public confession of having erred and atone for same as he has now done.
It is confession that leads to penance and penance leads to restitution and then forgiveness. If Babagida were to die today, I believe that he will see the face of God because he has prayed God to forgive him; and he has prayed Nigerians to forgive him. Beyond that historic and epochal mistake of the annulment of the June 12 election which constitutes his original sin, let me place it on record that Babagida is one of the greatest presidents that Nigeria ever had in terms of his ingenuity, rulership mantra; ideas for national resurgimento; ideas that contributed greatly to nation-building. These were aside the IMF-induced loans and pills which he introduced and which we again valiantly fought against successfully.
Babangida it was, who gave birth to the Federal Capital Territory and laid the solid foundation for virtually everything you see there today. His government was peopled by intellectuals and not by half illiterates and quacks. He recognized and used intellects. He was luminous and he built bridges of understanding, friendship and brotherhood across Nigeria. Nigerians, please, accept IBB’s confession and forgive him his sin of annuling the June 12, 1993 elections. Let the wounds heal; let the heart melt; and let the spirit of national triumphalism prevail.
