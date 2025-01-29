National
FCSC Opens Application for Recruitment, Sets March 10 for Closing
The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has announced the opening of applications for various positions within the civil service, including roles at the State House Hospital.
A statement issued on Monday by the FCSC’s Head of Public Relations, Mr. Taiwo Hassan, said prospective applicants are required to submit key credentials online via the FCSC recruitment portal.
Hassan added that applicants with physical disabilities should clearly state the nature of their disability in their applications.
Among the advertised roles are positions for population programme officers, auditors, psychologists, biomedical engineers, nutrition officers, medical laboratory scientists, nurses, and radiographers.
Candidates are allowed to apply for only one position, and applications must be submitted through the portal: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng
The application process will close on March 10, 2025.
National
Despite Assurances, FG Fails to Disburse January Allocation Directly to LGAs
The Federal Government, through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), has released N860.252 billion to State governments for January, with the local governments expected to get N361.754 billion of the allocated sum
The councils will not receive their allocations directly due to their inability to meet the deadline for submitting account details.
According to a FAAC official, the councils’ January funds will be disbursed through the states, while the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) will receive direct funding from the Federation Account.
The FAAC official explained that the commission transferred the January allocations to state governments because the councils failed to meet the administrative requirements for funds disbursement.
He said: “The January allocation did not go to the local governments but to their state accounts.
“If they have started submitting their accounts, their February allocations will go to them.
“The January allocation has been paid to the state accounts already. That means they didn’t submit their details on time.
“If the councils can move fast and tidy up the loose ends early, they will get their funds directly from next month.
“That will signal the commencement of their autonomy as desired by the Bola Tinubu administration.’’
“I learnt the process of creating accounts is what is holding the process, but the Federal Government is determined to make sure that local government autonomy becomes a reality. I can assure you that things are moving in the right direction,’’ another FAAC official said.
The development comes after the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local government councils in July 2024, ruling that their funds from the Federation Account should be paid directly to them rather than through state governments.
To implement the judgment, the Federal government directed all local governments to open dedicated bank accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the direct transfer of their monthly allocations.
However, it is understood that the process has been slowed down by the ongoing budget defence and other pressing engagements involving key government officials.
National
Usurpation of Office: Supreme Court Absorbs Tinubu of Wrongdoings, Slams N5m Fine on Accuser
The Supreme Court has imposed a N5 million fine on a former presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, for instituting what it described as frivolous and vexatious suits against President Bola Tinubu.
Owuru, who contested the 2019 presidential election against former President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), was ordered to pay N5 million to Tinubu.
Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji issued the order while dismissing his fresh suit seeking Tinubu’s from office of President.
Apart from the N5 million fine, the apex court ordered its Registry not to accept any frivolous suit-originating summons from Owuru again.
At the day’s proceedings, Owuru, who claimed to be a lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984, sought to argue his case wearing his wig and gown.
He was ordered out of the Bar and directed to remove his wig and gown before he could be allowed to argue his case.
Upon complying with the orders, Owuru was asked why he came before the court again, having had his suits dismissed three times earlier.
Although he tried unsuccessfully to convince the Apex Court to grant him adequate audience, his explanations were rejected as unconvincing.
Following his recalcitrant attitude, the court threatened to refer him to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).
Justice Aba-Aji ruled that Owuru’s conduct was unbecoming of a lawyer of over 40 years, as he claimed.
In the end, the Court dismissed his suit and ordered him to pay Tinubu N5 million.
The court lambasted him for taking the Supreme Court for a ride, wasting its precious time with baseless suits and grossly abusing court processes.
Before the suit was thrown out, Bode Olanipekun SAN who appeared for President Tinubu had drawn the attention of the court to several cases of Owuru that were dismissed on account of frivolity.
He added that the direction of the fresh suit could not be understood because of the poor ways and manners it was couched by the applicant.
Olanipekun SAN also said that it was difficult for him to apologize to the court on behalf of Owuru because the conduct of the applicant had become something unbearable in the practice of the law profession.
In his own response, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Taiwo Osipitan assured that the conduct of the former presidential candidate would be referred to the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.
The Court of Appeal had previously imposed a fine of N40 million on Owuru, to be paid to Tinubu, INEC, and others, for filing a suit against them.
The new suit prayed the Apex Court to sack Tinubu on two major grounds: alleged non-qualification to hold office as Nigeria’s President and alleged usurpation of the office in contravention of the law.
Defendants in the suit were former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Tinubu as 1st to 4th defendants, respectively.
He claimed that his suit at the Supreme Court, which would have removed Buhari from office, was technically jettisoned by the Apex Court due to a mix-up in hearing dates.
He also prayed the Apex Court to disqualify Tinubu on account of the forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States of America over an alleged drug trafficking-related offence.
Besides the alleged forfeiture, Owuru accused Tinubu of being an active agent of the CIA, a position he claimed disqualified Tinubu from holding the office of President of Nigeria.
Specifically, Owuru prayed the Supreme Court to invoke Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution to remove Tinubu from office on the grounds of being under the control of foreign authorities.
He also asked the Supreme Court to declare him Nigeria’s President and order his immediate inauguration to reclaim his alleged usurped mandate.
National
We’ll Borrow N13trn to Finance Budget Deficit – Wale Edun
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, announced on Monday that the N13 trillion deficit in the N48 trillion 2025 budget would be financed through borrowing.
The minister said this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The total projected revenue for 2025 stands at N34.8 trillion, out of which the expenditure is projected at 47.9 trillion, an increase of 36.8 per cent from the 2024 estimate.
The deficit for 2025 is projected at 13.1 trillion, representing 3.89 per cent of GDP.
Edun said the budget was designed within the context of how far and how much progress that have been made under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, in the last 18 months.
“And even looking at it from an international context, we, like governments around the world, are concerned about how to achieve fiscal sustainability, revenue to expenditure and borrowing that is balanced, to create an environment in which the economy can grow.
“Private sector-led economies such as ours and others, rely on investors to put down their money in various projects, increase productivity, create jobs, grow the economy and in the case of countries such as ours, bring the people out of poverty,” Edun said.
He explained that the Tinubu administration has put in place policies that ensure market pricing of petroleum products, foreign exchange, and efforts had been made to improve the pricing of electricity.
Edun said: “Just recently Shell announced a $5 billion investment, Total announced a multi-billion dollar investment just before that, and there are so many others expressing interest in investing in this country.
“So, progress has been made. There is greater fiscal sustainability and as I said, even the European countries are struggling to achieve some of these critical macroeconomic reforms.
“This budget is based on government spending in critical areas, but also more importantly, encouraging and making room for private sector investment.”
He further stated that the improvements in the economy were encouraging.
“For the first time in about 25 years we have domestic refinement of petrol, not just to produce petrol but also raw materials for industries across a whole range, from pharmaceuticals to building products to textiles,” the minister said.
NAN
Oil Magnate, Greg Uanseru Announces Funeral Arrangements of Late Wife, Aniema
Again, JAMB Shifts Commencement Date for 2025 UTME
Egbetokun Not Illegal IG, Nigeria Police Reply Sowore
Friday Sermon: Just Six Feet!
Glo Holds Another Draw in Ibadan for Promo Winners
My Remarks Consistent Whether in or out of Tinubu’s Govt, El-Rufai Replies Bwala
APC Expels Former Osun Governor, Aregbeshola
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)